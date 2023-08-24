OPINION
‘Booked Like a Common Criminal’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Blasts Trump as ‘King of Scandal and Disrepute’
Donald Trump is being blasted Thursday evening ahead of being booked at the Fulton County, Georgia Jail.
As Donald Trump exited his private plane with “TRUMP” emblazoned on the sides after touching down in Atlanta to be arrested and booked on 13 charges, including racketeering, related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost, MSNBC’s Joy Reid delivered strong criticism of the ex-president.
Reid blasted Trump for putting America thorough scandal rather than, as every president has before him throughout America’s history, allowing the peaceful transfer of power.
Trump “produced” this event, Reid explained, “in the sense that he could have just accepted the peaceful transfer of power. It’s what every other president did. Hillary Clinton – I’m sure was devastated at losing an election to this guy, who was the most inadequate human being who has ever been President of the United States. But he accepted it. She congratulated him,” Reid said.
READ MORE: Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: 'People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread'
“All 45 previous Presidents have managed to do that very simple thing. George Washington didn’t even have to do it, they didn’t even ask him to do it, before there was a 22nd amendment, everyone did it.”
Trump, Reid charged, “created this in the sense that we did not have to be here. Our democracy didn’t have to be here. We didn’t have to be in a position where the former President of the United States is now going to be booked like a common criminal and have a mug shot. That is his fault. He did it. He wanted the spectacle of being President for life. He wanted to not leave office. He wanted to be this. He decided to be king. And now he is the king of scandal and disrepute.”
Watch below or at this link.
.@JoyAnnReid on Donald Trump's impending surrender: "We didn't have to be in a position where the former president of the United States is now going to be booked like a common criminal and have a mug shot. That is his fault. He did it." #TrumpSurrender
— The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 24, 2023
BREAKING NEWS
Look: Trump Mugshot Released
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Donald Trump, the ex-President of the United States who was arrested and booked on 13 criminal charges including racketeering in Georgia’s case alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.
Just after Trump exited his private plane Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Joy Reid on-air called Trump putting America through this event “the buffooning of the American presidency.”
Reid also said Trump was on his way to be “booked like a common criminal.”
READ MORE: Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: 'People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread'
“That is his fault,” Reid charged. “He did it. He wanted the spectacle of being President for life. He wanted to not leave office. He wanted to be this. He decided to be king. And now he is the king of scandal and disrepute.”
Below are the charges and his self-reported personal height and weight.
Donald J. Trump
Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023
See Trump's mug shot below or at this link.
The Donald Trump mug shot is in — the first ever for a president of the United States.
— The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2023
OPINION
Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: ‘People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread’
In a series of angry rants ahead of his arrest on 13 charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump unleashed an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the city of Atlanta while falsely bragging about the success of his interview with Tucker Carlson.
Almost none of Trump’s claims are true.
“Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread!” said the ex-president, who has been criminally indicted four times and is now out on bail. His remarks Thursday add to what some have characterized as an attempt to promote racist attacks on those who are prosecuting him.
“One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off ‘get Trump’ (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life. This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!” Trump said via his social media platform Truth Social.
READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
Just minutes earlier Trump had claimed the video of his interview with Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who promotes white nationalism and authoritarian strongmen around the world, received “231,000,000 Views, and still counting.”
Experts say the metrics on the video which was posted to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, are extremely flawed. A “view” could include anyone just scrolling past the post – without watching any portion of the video.
“The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!” Trump claimed.
The most-viewed video on social media is “Baby Shark Dance,” according to Statista, with over 13 billion views.
“But please excuse me,” Trump continued sarcastically, “I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”
Murder and violent crime in Atlanta are down, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which this week responded to another of Trump’s false claims.
READ MORE: McEnany Meltdown: Fox Host Furious Bidens Took Pilates Class on GOP Debate Day
“In fact,” The Journal-Constitution reported, “violent crime is down more than 20% compared to this time last year, according to Atlanta Police Department data. Motor vehicle theft and theft from vehicles were the only areas of increase, records show. Data analyzed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show claims by Trump and his surrogates regarding crime in Atlanta are misleading at best.”
Meanwhile, the Associated Press this week reported “Donald Trump’s aggressive response to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has long used against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks, often infused with language that is either overtly racist or is coded in ways that appeal to racists.”
Trump “has used terms such as ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to describe Black district attorneys. He has accused Black prosecutors of being ‘racist.’ He has made unsupported claims about their personal lives. And on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump has deployed terms that rhyme with racial slurs as some of his supporters post racist screeds about the same targets.”
READ MORE: 'A Threat to US National Security': Experts Disturbed by Trump 'Stoking Passion and Hatred' Around Question of Civil War
“The rhetoric is a reminder of Trump’s tendency to use coded racial messaging as a signal to supporters, an approach he has deployed over several decades as he evolved from a New York City real estate tycoon to a reality television star and, eventually, the president. Even if he doesn’t explicitly employ racial slurs, his language recalls America’s history of portraying Black people as not fully human.”
Image via Shutterstock
OPINION
McEnany Meltdown: Fox Host Furious Bidens Took Pilates Class on GOP Debate Day
Fox News host and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed outrage on Thursday over President Joe Biden and his family having taken a Pilates class while on vacation on the same day as eight Republican presidential candidates were set to participate in the first 2024 GOP debate.
“I cannot,” McEnany began her rant to Fox News viewers Thursday on “Outnumbered.”
“I mean, you saw the former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley last night, talk about the evils and the atrocities of Russia in a very powerful, smart way. And then you flip over to our Commander in Chief, leaving spin class and Pilates with a drink in his hand, asked about the Wagner group and potentially their leader going down and his plane crash.”
McEnany was referring to reports Vladimir Putin may have had assassinated Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who recently became the Russian President’s top political opponent after staging a revolt against the Kremlin in June. Prigozhin, now-deceased, was the head of a violent and murderous so-called “mercenary” private military force is believed to have been murdered in a suspicious plane explosion Wednesday. Late last year Prigozhin not only admitted to, but bragged about interfering in U.S. elections and promised to continue to do so.
READ MORE: Fani Willis Calls for October Trial in Trump Fulton County Case on 2020 Election Subversion
“And he says, ‘I don’t know,'” McEnany continued, despite there having not been confirmation that Prigozhin was dead when Biden was asked for comment. “He says to quote him. ‘I don’t know for a fact what happened. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.’ We didn’t elect a Pilates instructor. We elected a guy to go toe-to-toe with Russia,” McEnany declared, almost shouting.
Her former boss, Donald Trump, frequently and recently praised Putin.
“And not only that,” she continued, “The New York Post said the White House said, as cable news outlets focused almost entirely on the latest developments in Russia, quote, ‘The White House said the President, First Lady, and members of their family are taking a Pilates class, followed by a spin class.’ Think about this as you go to the polls next November.”
Watch below or at this link.
Kayleigh: You flip over to our commander-in-chief leaving his spin class and pilates with a drink in his hand… We did not elect pilates instructor. pic.twitter.com/JCjXaeHoN1
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2023
READ MORE: Christie Compares 'ChatGPT' Vivek Ramaswamy to 'Same Type of Amateur' as Barack Obama in GOP Debate
