‘Disconnect From Reality’: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Busted for Mugshot Antics

Appearing on CNN early Friday morning after Donald Trump was booked on racketeering charges in Atlanta, former Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan took a shot at fellow Georgia lawmaker Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) for not taking the prosecution of 19 individuals for election tampering seriously.

Speaking with hosts Poppy Harlow and Victor Blackwell, Jordan said Trump and Greene’s use of the Trump mugshot as a fundraising tool and a meme, as well as the Georgia Republican photoshopping a booking photo of herself, demonstrated they have no idea how serious the charges are.

“I just don’t think he gets it,” she told the hosts. “I think, you know, when we see the Marjorie Taylor Greene’s MAGA mug shot, there seems to be a real disconnect from reality.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“Look, Rice Street [jail] is — that jail that is awful,” she continued. “People are dying there because the conditions are so absolutely deplorable. So the fact that he basically got this great treatment, he comes in, 20 minutes, in and out, right? Done and done and somehow that was awful and bad, when the reality is people that get booked every day there and have their mug shots taken and that have to be in jail there.”

“This is very, very serious and so, you know for all of these people doing MAGA mug shots for whatever reason they’re doing it, they have no understanding what this really stands for,” she elaborated. “I mean, this is not good, right? He is in significant legal trouble and so whether he thinks this is more of a political thing that he needs to massage or not, as a lawyer, he needs to stand down and really focus on his defense because he is facing serious allegations that could end him up with serious time in prison.”

“And that mug shot is not going to really mean anything at the end of the day if he’s locked up,” she added.

Watch below or at the link.