RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Disparages America’s Transgender Service Members at Rally: ‘We Had It Banned’
Speaking at a high school gymnasium in Windham, New Hampshire, Donald Trump told several hundred supporters at a rally Tuesday that he once again will ban transgender service members if he is elected to the White House.
Trump referred to the roughly 15,000 transgender service members honorably serving their country, as “it.”
“I’ll also restore the Trump ban on transgender in the military – we’re going to add that. You know, we had it banned. We had it banned,” Trump declared, to cheers.
“You know, I went to the Generals, I said, ‘General, off the record what do you think of transgender?'”
RELATED: 'Less Time Thinking About Pronouns': Marco Rubio Wants to Reinstate Trump's Ban on Transgender Service Members
“‘Sir, is anybody listening sir?'” Trump claimed was the response, despite reports showing he never consulted with U.S. Military generals before announcing the ban on July 26, 2017 in a series of tweets.
“‘What do you think?'” he said he again had asked. “‘I don’t like it, sir.’ And then I’d say to another one, ‘You know, they’re all afraid to talk about it, but you know, I had to do what’s right. You have to do what’s right.”
Trump’s anecdote is false.
“After consultation with my Generals and military experts,” Trump had tweeted, “please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump claimed that day, ending his series of tweets by saying, “Thank you.”
READ MORE: 'You Just Might Have to Give Those Millions Back': Legal Experts Warn on Jack Smith's Trump PAC Fundraising Probe
As NCRM reported in 2021, literally every word of that statement was false. Trump had not consulted with his generals or military experts. Transgender service members do not carry tremendous medical costs, nor does employing them create disruption.
Trump made the announcement at the urging of anti-LGBTQ hate group head Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Less than one year later Trump would elevate him directly into the administration, to serve on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. Perkins later became Chair of that group.
Vice President Mike Pence was also integral to Trump announcing the ban, as was Ginni Thomas, the conspiracy theorist and far-right lobbyist who happens to be the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She met with Trump in January of 2019, apparently in part to force him to enact the ban he had announced 18 months earlier, that was tied up in the courts.
And then-Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC), who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, reportedly took a “significant role” in pushing for the transgender military ban.
On January 25, 2021, President Joe Biden, just days after being sworn into office, rescinded his predecessor’s ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
President Biden signs the executive order reversing Trump’s ban on transgender military service: “What I’m doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform.” pic.twitter.com/hVM6O6EikK
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) January 25, 2021
Watch Trump’s remarks from Tuesday below or at this link.
Trump: We had it banned, you know, I went to generals. I said General off the record. What do you think of transgender. Sir, is anybody listening, sir What do you think? I don’t like it, sir. pic.twitter.com/7y9KayvvRK
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Spins Wild Attack Against Fulton County DA Fani Willis Ahead of Possible Indictment
Despite signing an agreement acknowledging he understands he may not “intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court,” on Tuesday Donald Trump attacked Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to announce this month what would be the fourth criminal indictment against the ex-president.
Speaking to supporters from a New Hampshire high school, Trump attacked Willis as “racist,” and baselessly claimed she had an affair with a gang member.
Trump declared, “they say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta, a racist. And they say, I guess they say, that she was after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member.”
READ MORE: 'Unbelievably Irresponsible': CNN Slammed Over 'Bizarre' and 'Reckless' GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
“And this is a person that wants to indict me,” Trump continued telling the audience. “She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office. What’s going on in this country is – and by the way, once you indict me for a perfect phone call, this was even better than my perfect call with Ukraine.”
Watch below or at this link.
Trump attacks Fani Willis pic.twitter.com/WDnwII5KRe
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Boots Campaign Manager, Replaces With Conservative Aide Behind Governor’s Top Far-Right Policies
Ron DeSantis, continuing to struggle despite a month-long reboot of his 2024 presidential campaign, has replaced his longtime campaign manager with his Florida governor’s office chief of staff, a conservative attorney and former Trump administration official who has been behind DeSantis’ most extreme policy initiatives. The DeSantis campaign and DeSantis’ governor’s office have been revolving doors for several top aides moving between the two entities.
“In his third staff shakeup in less than a month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced his embattled presidential campaign manager with one of his most trusted, and most conservative, advisers: his gubernatorial office’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier,” The Messenger first reported. “Outgoing campaign manager Generra Peck will remain as chief strategist on the campaign as part of the restructuring.”
The Messenger also reports that before making the switch Governor DeSantis used his chief of staff to help him “diagnose problems with the campaign and see if he could fix them. Ultimately, it led the governor to ask Uthmeier to take the job.” Uthmeier “took time off from his government job” to work on the campaign issues. “DeSantis’s policy director, Chris Spencer, also took time off in a volunteer capacity and reviewed the finances of the campaign.”
READ MORE: Experts Slam Trump Attorney's 'Irrelevant' Protective Order Response, Warn He Wants 'Freedom to Disclose Witness Interviews'
Uthmeier, The Messenger notes, is a member of the right-wing Federalist Society, and “has had a key role in nearly every conservative and controversial policy that built the DeSantis brand with conservatives.”
Those issues include: “DeSantis’s legal efforts to prohibit local government mask mandates, ban private business vaccine passports and reopen schools quickly in response to COVID,” “the controversial effort by DeSantis to redraw Florida’s congressional maps and eliminate a Black-held congressional seat. He also helped recruit legislative and school board candidates favorable to DeSantis’s conservative pro-business tax-cutting agenda.”
Also, “Uthmeier helped ensure that the ‘heartbeat bill’ 6-week abortion ban made it through the legislature.”
Uthmeier headed the attack against Disney during DeSantis’ push for his “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
But Uthmeier has a history of working on far-right efforts before joining DeSantis’ administration.
READ MORE: Kayleigh McEnany Claims She 'Watched' Devon Archer's Non-Public Closed Door Testimony and 'Learned a Lot'
He was an attorney in the Trump administration’s Commerce Department, working under Secretary Wilbur Ross, and was part of the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the U.S. Census.
“Uthmeier wrote the memo at the request of Earl Comstock, another Trump appointee who was under pressure from Ross to figure out how to get a citizenship question onto the 2020 census forms,” NPR reported.
Later, in 2019, at the direction of Commerce Dept. attorneys as Politico reported, Uthmeier “refused to answer more than 100 questions during an interview with the House Oversight and Reform Committee that centered on the Trump administration’s controversial decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Hugh Hewitt Slammed After Major Meltdown Declaring Trump Indictment ‘Ought to Be Vomited Out’ of Court
Right-wing talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, who initially opposed Donald Trump’s first run for president only to become a strong supporter, is being highly criticized over his remarks attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith and Tuesday’s indictment of the ex-president for his alleged actions to overturn the 2020 election that he lost. Among Hewitt’s claims: the case “ought to be vomited out by the judicial branch,” and “”Show trials are only choreographed in Stalin’s Russia.”
Trump was charged Tuesday with conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.
Hewitt, who held numerous positions in the Reagan administration and now sits on the board of directors of the Richard Nixon Foundation, is widely considered an influential thought leader among conservatives.
Moments after Jack Smith announced Donald Trump had been indicted on those four federal criminal charges, Hewitt attacked the Special Counsel, who until now has been best-known for prosecuting war criminals at the International Criminal Court at The Hague. Hewitt compared Smith to Inspector Javert, the fictional character in Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel “Les Misérables,” who relentlessly prosecutes a man for stealing a loaf of bread.
READ MORE: 'Unprecedented Assault on American Democracy': Special Counsel Announces Charges Against Donald Trump (Video)
“Jack Smith, an American Javert, should be obliged to prosecute this case outside of the Beltway,” Hewitt declared, pushing a point numerous Trump supporters have now promoted.
“Former President Trump deserves a fair trial on these unprecedented charges which will strike tens of millions of Americans as a political witch hunt,” Hewitt declared early Tuesday evening, invoking the very language Trump has used for years to describe every investigation he has faced.
“Maybe you should read the indictment first,” replied Norman Ornstein, the noted political scientist and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. “Apparently for you it is wrong to pursue charges against somebody who incited a violent insurrection against the constitution and the government of the United States.”
“Hugh Hewitt,” Ornstein added, “calls Jack Smith an American Javert. Apparently, to him, inciting a violent insurrection and encouraging the assassination of the vice president is the equivalent of stealing a loaf of bread.”
READ MORE: 'This You?': White House Destroys Tuberville After He Claims His 300 Military Holds 'Are Not Affecting National Security'
Some responded with efforts to debunk the claim Trump cannot get a fair trial in Washington, D.C.
44% of DC is Republican or Non affiliated.
He will have 12 peer jurors.
On average that’s about 5 who should be open or sympathetic politically. pic.twitter.com/clzpkUpI1c
— Jeff Cook (@jeffvcook) August 2, 2023
“What am I missing?” asked human rights attorney and activist Paula Cobia. “How is the latest #TrumpIndictment a ‘political witch hunt?’ ALL the witnesses who testified before the Grand Juries are Republicans. Not Democrats. Not Independents. All Republicans. That makes these indictments the polar opposite of a political witch hunt.”
Professor of law Steve Vladeck, and expert in national security law, responded by quoting the U.S. Constitution: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law . . . .”
In another, and this time lengthy rant early Wednesday morning, Hewitt declared the case should “be captioned Beltway v. Trump or TDSS v Trump as it brought by and b/c of TDS Society members and greeted w/ zealots’ frenzy on the left.”
TDS generally stands for “Trump derangement syndrome,” a frequent attack by Trump supporters against those who oppose the ex-president.
“I’ve read the indictment of course and am astonished this rehash of everything already known (plus a few small details not previously known such as Paragraph 83) was allowed to escape DOJ in the guise of an indictment –to the great damage of the nation now and in the future– even by the aging, trembling AG. Jack Smith, the American Javert, is the tool the TDS-afflicted have long sought.”
READ MORE: 'Cult': Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
He again called for the trial to be moved out of Washington, D.C. and also “vomited out by the judicial branch.”
“Pray the judicial branch has the courage to bat it away and stand for the rule of law, and failing that, to move the venue far from the swamp to avoid the scar on our history of a show trial in, by and for The Beltway. This attempt to criminalize erroneous suspicion that an election was stolen, or of trying novel though very weak theories, throwing a legal Hail Mary or even holding a rally with irresponsible rhetoric which did not approach much less cross the line of Brandenburg v Ohio is without precedent and ought to be vomited out by the judicial branch so as to avoid its repeat in the future.”
Hewitt was far from finished.
“The very idea that false claims in politics are now criminal acts is stunning,” he declared, a claim legal experts have made clear is not what Trump is being charged with. “It is also sweeping, cannot be limited and has vast and sinister implications down the years ahead. ‘I have the defendant; find me the crime’ is now the rule. Every previous objector to every previous election –2016, 2004, 2000– should be relieved that statutes of limitations have passed. Only the new caste of Javerts –obscure zealots who can be tabbed ‘seasoned, career prosecutors’– are now standing ready to prosecute whomever the power in power wants removed from the scene. ‘Oh but Trump is uniquely bad and 1/6 happened’ is a fool’s mirage. ‘Unleashing the furies’ has never had a better example.”
Attorney and professor of philosophy and law David Koepsell:
The false claims aren’t what’s criminal, Hugh. You are lying. Planning to use the instruments of government to subvert the peaceful transfer of power: that’s illegal. pic.twitter.com/RXUvlewLpS
— David Koepsell is a Legitimate Person. (@DRKoepsell) August 2, 2023
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte responded, writing that if Trump “could be charged criminally for just lying, he’d be in a Supermax for thousands of years. He was charged for leading a conspiracy to defraud the United States and for his using his office to deprive millions of people of their votes.”
Hewitt was still not finished, launching into what former CIA official John Sipher called a “ridiculous take.”
“I hope the charges brought by the American Javert are thrown out, but the TDS Dead Ender Coalition should listen carefully to what [Trump attorney] John Lauro told [Fox News’] @BretBaier last night: The former president will be subpoenaing everyone who had anything to do with the unusual circumstances of the 2020 election in order to prove his genuine suspicion of the process, which I think means everyone from Mark Zuckerberg who provided the ‘Zuck Bucks’ to the PA Supreme Court to the ’51 former Intelligence Community members’ who signed the ‘laptop is Russian disinformation letter’ to the old execs at Twitter who suppressed the @NYPost story to Hunter and President Biden and on and on and even perhaps to all participants in the Steele Dossier ought to clear their calendars for whenever the trial is scheduled.”
“Show trials are only choreographed in Stalin’s Russia,” he continued. “Lauro made clear this one –if it begins– is going to explore every corner of the 2020 election with former President Trump empowered to subpoena everyone who can help prove his innocence.”
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney told Hewitt, “This is not how any of this works, of course. Trump can vow to subpoena everyone under the sun but, aside from getting credulous headlines, the odds of testimony from these far-flung randos being admissible and relevant to this case are… nil.”
Read the social media posts embedded above or at this link.
