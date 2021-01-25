RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
A Congressman, a VP, a Hate Group Head, or the Wife of a SCOTUS Justice: Who Was Behind Trump’s Transgender Military Ban the Most?
It was July 26, 2017. Three and a half years ago, almost to the day, when President Donald Trump shocked the nation with a series of tweets that seemed to have come out of nowhere.
“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump’s tweets read. “Thank you.”
The Commander in Chief had just placed a total ban on transgender service members. Just like that, in the blink of an eye.
Literally every word of that statement was a lie.
President Joe Biden just a few short hours ago reversed the ban via an executive order.
Trump had not consulted with his generals or military experts. Transgender service members do not carry tremendous medical costs, nor does employing them create disruption. Even the “thank you” seemed false.
Civil rights and LGBTQ organizations sued in federal courts and won, multiple times.
But the U.S. Supreme Court, as it did so many times during his tenure, bowed to Trump and granted him the “right” to ban all transgender military service members.
Only later would Americans learn Trump made the announcement not only for purely political reasons, but at the urging of some of the far right’s and the religious right’s most powerful partisans.
Among them, anti-LGBTQ hate group head Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Less than one year later Trump would elevate him directly into the administration, to serve on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. Perkins is now the Chair of that group. Trump announced his trans ban just days after Perkins asked him for it.
Also, Ginni Thomas, the conspiracy theorist and far right lobbyist who happens to be the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She met with Trump in January of 2019, apparently in part to force him to enact the ban he had announced 18 months earlier, that was tied up in the courts.
And then-Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC), who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, reportedly took a “significant role” in pushing for the transgender military ban. (Politico reports today Meadows, now out of the White House, is so unemployable he is now forced to consider taking a job with the Trump Organization post-presidency.)
According to ThinkProgress, Arkansas megachurch pastor Ronnie Floyd, who also sat on Trump’s evangelical advisory board, along with Perkins, both “had the ear of the president and have used it to advocate against allowing transgender people to serve their country.”
Floyd actually joined other evangelical leaders at the White House two weeks beforeTrump announced the ban on Twitter last year, where they openly advocated for the president to reverse the Obama administration’s decision to let trans people serve.
There was more to Trump’s out-of-the-blue ban on transgender service personnel.
Perkins, ThinkProgress adds, “personally took credit for lobbying Trump for the ban, and admitted to knowing it was coming even though the military’s leadership did not. Perkins also contributed to a secret working group impaneled by Vice President Pence to overrule any trans-friendly recommendations made by a military study group. Documents show that the official military panel only heard testimony in favor of letting trans people serve, yet the final recommendations somehow called for the opposite.
And then there’s Vice President Mike Pence.
According to Slate in 2018, “a ‘panel of experts’ has been crafting a report, also released on Friday, designed to provide pretextual justification for Trump’s ban. According to multiple sources, Vice President Mike Pence played a leading role in the creation of this report, along with Ryan Anderson, an anti-trans activist, and Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, an anti-LGBTQ lobbying group.”
“House Republicans were planning to pass a spending bill stacked with his campaign promises, including money to build his border wall with Mexico,” Politico reported at the time. “But an internal House Republican fight over transgender troops was threatening to blow up the bill. And House GOP insiders feared they might not have the votes to pass the legislation because defense hawks wanted a ban on Pentagon-funded sex reassignment operations — something GOP leaders wouldn’t give them.”
They turned to Trump, who didn’t hesitate. In the flash of a tweet, he announced that transgender troops would be banned altogether.
In other words, he didn’t bat an eye, just made up a lie to push his agenda forward. Didn’t even think twice about the tens of thousands of lives that would be affected.
Two years later, he was still lying about the ban.
“They take massive amounts of drugs,” Trump told a UK news outlet about transgender people, which is a lie, “they have to — and, also you’re not allowed to take drugs in the military, and they have to after the operation.”
Those “drugs,” as NBC News reported when Trump made the offensive remarks, are prescription medication, and “the military does not prohibit service members from using prescription drugs — including hormones.”
HRC posted this video at the time:
The total cost of extending medical care to trans service members would make up a fraction of 1% of the total health care budget of the military.
It’s deeply disturbing @realDonaldTrump used his time on foreign soil to peddle lies about the brave trans people serving in uniform. pic.twitter.com/ryY2xZRB5v
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 5, 2019
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Biden Vows to Confront Domestic Violent Extremism – Orders DNI, FBI, DHS to Conduct Comprehensive Threat Assessment
On its second full day in office the Biden administration is vowing to confront the “serious and growing national security threat” of domestic violent extremism, in the wake of the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, incited by President Donald Trump and his allies.
President Joe Biden has ordered the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to task the FBI and Dept. of Homeland Security with conducting a joint comprehensive threat assessment on domestic violence extremism (DV), White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday afternoon.
“The January 6 assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: the rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat,” Psaki said, promising the administration “will confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve” by “developing policies and strategies based on facts on objective and rigorous analysis.”
The Biden administration wants “fact based analysis, upon which we can shape policy,” Psaki said.
She also promised the National Security Council will “focus on countering domestic violent extremism,” and said the administration will “focus on addressing evolving threats, radicalization, the role of social media, opportunities to improve information sharing, operational responses, and more.”
In 2009, during the Obama administration a senior analyst for domestic terrorism at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security authored a report that warned of the threat of right wing extremist domestic violence. Outraged Republicans forced then-DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano to scrap the report. In a 2017 op-ed he wrote that white nationalists have become even more emboldened as a result.
Watch Press Secretary Jen Psaki announce the Biden initiative to combat domestic violent extremism:
JUST IN: Pres. Biden asks Director of National Intelligence to prepare “comprehensive threat assessment,” in coordination with FBI and DHS, on domestic violent extremism following deadly Capitol siege, press sec. Jen Psaki says. https://t.co/g8lOCVhvFm pic.twitter.com/V4CMBQRrty
— ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
A Massachusetts woman who is a director of the anti-LGBTQ Super Happy Fun America, known for its “Straight Pride” march in Boston, says she helped the far right group organize busses to carry hundreds of Trump supporters to last Wednesday’s Capitol Hill insurrection that quickly turned violent and deadly.
“Sue Ianni said she doesn’t understand why those who attended Wednesday’s protest in Washington, D.C., that resulted in violent clashes inside the U.S. Capitol are being called ‘domestic terrorists,'” reports MetroWest Daily News. “Ianni organized 11 buses to ride down to D.C. for the protest. She is concerned she, and all Trump supporters, are targets of retribution.”
The number of busses seems very fluid, with AFP reporting Super Fun Happy America “chartered six buses carrying about 300 protesters for the demonstration in the US capital.”
The group has proudly been advertising their trip to D.C.
SHFA will be in DC once again on January 6th to get wild
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) December 29, 2020
Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC. See you there! pic.twitter.com/66ktWpwZKL
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) January 6, 2021
Five people, including a police officer, died, countless others were injured, and President Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for inciting insurrection this week as a result of the domestic terror attack.
“Ianni said she is one of the organization’s directors, and falsely described Super Happy Fun America as ‘a civil-rights organization that peacefully protests the leftist cabal taking over this country.'”
Super Happy Fun America’s leaders have described straight Americans as “an oppressed majority.” The Daily Beast last year reported one of the “straight pride” group’s leaders has been linked to a white-nationalist hate group, has been called a front for the far-right group Resist Marxism, and “has endorsed the far-right ‘helicopter’ meme, which calls for liberals to be thrown from helicopters as in Augusto Pinochet’s Chile.”
Meanwhile, Ianni is claiming Super Happy Fun America was merely “expressing our First Amendment rights to protest an illegal election,” and the thousands of pro-Trump extremists, many of whom illegally breached the walls of the Capitol, were “very moving, very inspiring,” and “what America is all about.”
Getty Images published this photo purportedly of Ianni at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Ianni refused to tell MetroWest if she was one of those who illegally breached the Capitol building.
Massachusetts based Trump supporters and insurrectionists Mark Sahady, Brandon Navom and Suzanne Ianni on their way to the Capitol and then inside the capitol. Pretty easy one here.
You might know Mark Sahady from organizing the bigoted Straight Pride Parade last year in Boston pic.twitter.com/zmkV6zBzeF
— Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) January 9, 2021
Ianni says they will never stop fighting.
“We will fight tooth and nail,” she told AFP. “This isn’t over just if Biden gets inaugurated, if that happens. We’ll never stop fighting. And Trump will be our president for the next four years, no matter who they inaugurate.”
“The media is portraying us as a bunch of domestic terrorists,” Ianni told MetroWest, and “showing the same video clips over and over. What you’re not seeing is a bunch of people walking around. It’s our right to this government, and the Capitol police waved them in.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Out-and-Out Communists’: Fox & Friends Host Has a Fit Over Joe Biden’s ‘Centrist’ Label
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday called the Democratic Party “out-and-out communists” after The New York Times noted that President-elect Joe Biden has picked a “centrist” cabinet to lead his government.
Campos-Duffy began the segment by defending President Donald Trump’s delay in signing a bill that provides money to keep the government running and to help with COVID-19 relief.
“Nothing good happens with bills when you’re up against deadlines like this,” she opined. “You’re saying, if you want your measly $600 of crumbs, you’ve got to pass all these other special interest projects that Nancy Pelosi loves. All these stupid foreign policy programs that are about gender, you know, relief and all these other things that are in there.”
According to Duffy, “most common sense Americans” are on Trump’s side.
Fox News co-host Will Cain took issue with The New York Times, which published a report that claims Biden “leans centrist” with his cabinet picks and governing philosophy.
“Our political future, our country’s future is not going to look like it did 10, 15, 20 years ago,” he insisted. “Simply returning to the Joe Biden of 2010 and the Paul Ryan or Mitt Romney Republican Party of 2012 and calling things centrist isn’t going to work. It quite simply isn’t going to exist in 2022, in 2021.”
“Business as usual is over,” Cain said. “Donald Trump has scrambled that idea. Joe Biden will not, cannot be who he was — what was it — six years ago, eight years ago. We’re now headed into a new America.”
Campos-Duffy argued that the Times had failed to recognize “just how much the Democrat [sic] Party has changed.”
“There is a very powerful and growing wing of radicals,” she asserted. “I would challenge you to say they’re not even socialists, many of them are out-and-out communists on the left.”
“There is a reason why he picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate because she is actually the most left-wing senator that the Democrats have,” Campos-Duffy added. “There was clearly a need to make a bridge to that left-wing radical side.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
