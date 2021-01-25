Biden Just Reversed Trump Transgender Military Ban – Order Allows ‘All Qualified Americans to Serve in the Military’

President Joe Biden has just signed an executive order reversing President Trump’s total ban on transgender service members.

The order “sets the policy that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve. The All-Volunteer Force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the rigorous standards for military service, and an inclusive military strengthens our national security.”

“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity. This question of how to enable all qualified Americans to serve in the military is easily answered by recognizing our core values. America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception. Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”

Developing…

More to come.

This is a breaking news and developing story.