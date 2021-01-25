CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!
Biden Just Reversed Trump Transgender Military Ban – Order Allows ‘All Qualified Americans to Serve in the Military’
President Joe Biden has just signed an executive order reversing President Trump’s total ban on transgender service members.
The order “sets the policy that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve. The All-Volunteer Force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the rigorous standards for military service, and an inclusive military strengthens our national security.”
“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity. This question of how to enable all qualified Americans to serve in the military is easily answered by recognizing our core values. America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception. Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”



Experts: President’s ‘Cruelty,’ ‘Sloppiness’ and ‘Incompetence’ Forced Chief Justice’s DACA Ruling ‘Rebuke to Trump’
Immigration and legal experts are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that President Donald Trump violated federal law. The Chief Justice ruled Trump cannot arbitrarily end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama program known as DACA that protects over 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents.
DACA is supported by 85% of Americans. Trump has tried to kill the program since taking office in 2017.
New York Times chief White House correspondent called the majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, a “rebuke to Trump.”
University of Texas School of Law law professor and CNN contributor:
It’s not that Chief Justice Roberts is a closet progressive. He’s not.
It’s that the Trump administration is *really bad* at administrative law.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 18, 2020
Voting rights expert and Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman invoked a more colorful response:
Just like with census case, Roberts basically told Trump admin they were full of shit
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 18, 2020
Civil rights lawyer:
This week provides powerful evidence that the Supreme Court is responsive to public opinion.
— Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) June 18, 2020
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes:
The sheer capricious sloppiness of the Trump admin has basically forced Roberts hands *twice* – on this and the census case. https://t.co/j4U21UGmeL
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2020
NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner:
Todays DACA decision by the Supreme Court is a wonderful affirmation of the values and principles that ACTUALLY make America great. pic.twitter.com/fSMn2Ekrv0
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 18, 2020
Former DOJ spokesperson, now an MSNBC Justice & Security Analyst:
Memo to Trump supporters: this DACA ruling, like the census ruling, is 100% the result of a corrupt buffoon being president. You would have won both these cases had the Trump admin exhibited the tiniest modicum of honesty and competence.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 18, 2020
Economist David Rothschild:
Quick reading: DACA stands because Trump Regime’s extreme incompetence in how it executes its cruelty forced Roberts to side with Democrats.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 18, 2020

