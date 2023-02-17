‘Less Time Thinking About Pronouns’: Marco Rubio Wants to Reinstate Trump’s Ban on Transgender Service Members

On July 26, 2017, out of the blue, President Donald Trump in a series of tweets falsely claiming he had consulted with his generals, announced all transgender service members would be kicked out of the U.S. Armed Forces. There was no legitimate basis for the Commander-in-Chief’s decision, no scientific basis, no financial basis, and indeed, doing so would have stripped America’s military of some of its experts.

As NCRM reported, the nation later learned the abrupt announcement was done after urgings from far-right wing extremists including Ginni Thomas, anti-LGBTQ hate group head Tony Perkins. then-Congressman Mark Meadows who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, and Vice President Mike Pence.

Just days after entering the White House, President Joe Biden reversed Trump’s discriminatory and baseless ban.

Now U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wants to put the ban back in place, so the military, he says, can spend “less time thinking about pronouns.” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a far-right extremist from Indiana who is running for what will be an open seat in the U.S. Senate, is joining Rubio.

“Biden has turned our military into a woke social experiment,” Rubio said in a statement, as Rolling Stone reports. “It is a stupid way to go about protecting our nation. We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter threats like China, Russia, and North Korea and less time thinking about pronouns.”

That “woke social experiment,” as the Republican Senator from Florida who has spent years attacking the LGBTQ community says, has years of results, and none point to any need for once again installing a ban.

“The bill disqualifies all Americans who identify as transgender or have a history of gender dysphoria from serving unless they are ‘stable’ in their biological sex,” Rolling Stone reports.

“Our bill ensures that DoD puts lethality and readiness before far-left ideology,” Congressman Banks said in his statement.

Others from the far-right have already signed on as original co-sponsors, including Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Budd (R-NC), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Mike Braun (R-IN). Far-right organizations are supporting the legislation, including Heritage Action, Family Research Council, Concerned Women for America, CatholicVote, and the American Principles Project.

