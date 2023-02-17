RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Less Time Thinking About Pronouns’: Marco Rubio Wants to Reinstate Trump’s Ban on Transgender Service Members
On July 26, 2017, out of the blue, President Donald Trump in a series of tweets falsely claiming he had consulted with his generals, announced all transgender service members would be kicked out of the U.S. Armed Forces. There was no legitimate basis for the Commander-in-Chief’s decision, no scientific basis, no financial basis, and indeed, doing so would have stripped America’s military of some of its experts.
As NCRM reported, the nation later learned the abrupt announcement was done after urgings from far-right wing extremists including Ginni Thomas, anti-LGBTQ hate group head Tony Perkins. then-Congressman Mark Meadows who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, and Vice President Mike Pence.
Just days after entering the White House, President Joe Biden reversed Trump’s discriminatory and baseless ban.
READ MORE: ‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’
Now U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wants to put the ban back in place, so the military, he says, can spend “less time thinking about pronouns.” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a far-right extremist from Indiana who is running for what will be an open seat in the U.S. Senate, is joining Rubio.
“Biden has turned our military into a woke social experiment,” Rubio said in a statement, as Rolling Stone reports. “It is a stupid way to go about protecting our nation. We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter threats like China, Russia, and North Korea and less time thinking about pronouns.”
That “woke social experiment,” as the Republican Senator from Florida who has spent years attacking the LGBTQ community says, has years of results, and none point to any need for once again installing a ban.
READ MORE: Marco Rubio Lashes Out Against Passage of Same-Sex Marriage Bill After His Attempt to Create Special Religious Rights Fails
“The bill disqualifies all Americans who identify as transgender or have a history of gender dysphoria from serving unless they are ‘stable’ in their biological sex,” Rolling Stone reports.
“Our bill ensures that DoD puts lethality and readiness before far-left ideology,” Congressman Banks said in his statement.
Others from the far-right have already signed on as original co-sponsors, including Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Budd (R-NC), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Mike Braun (R-IN). Far-right organizations are supporting the legislation, including Heritage Action, Family Research Council, Concerned Women for America, CatholicVote, and the American Principles Project.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Doesn’t ‘Go Far Enough’ Nikki Haley Says in Shot at DeSantis and Attack on LGBTQ People
Former Trump Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took a shot at Ron DeSantis while targeting LGBTQ people, saying the Florida GOP governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” law doesn’t go far enough.
In a rambling, fast-talking speech the first Republican to challenge Trump told voters at an Exeter, New Hampshire town hall Thursday that schools should not be saying anything about sex or gender until at least seventh grade. The Florida law bans discussion of “inappropriate” conversations, especially related to LGBTQ people, technically until after third grade, but in combination with other law DeSantis has signed, teachers and administrators are pulling every book off library and classroom shelves for fear of being sued or arrested.
She also falsely claimed schools are teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT), and falsely described the college-level analytical framework designed to examine systemic racism.
READ MORE: ‘Less Time Thinking About Pronouns’: Marco Rubio Wants to Reinstate Trump’s Ban on Transgender Service Members
After lamenting the status of American education before COVID, Haley said, “now you’ve got parents who are desperately struggling because our kids have lost so much in education. We don’t know how to make them back up. Think about that. And through all of that, when we should be doing everything we can to get our kids back at top pace, what are we doing?”
“We’re talking about critical race theory where if a five-year old girl goes into kindergarten, if she’s white, you’re telling her she’s bad and if you’re if she’s brown or black, you’re telling her she’s never gonna be good enough and she’s always gonna be a victim.,” Haley said falsely. “That’s abusive.”
Then she dove into the “Don’t Say Gay” law, calling it by that name rather than its official title, the “Parental Rights in Education Act.”
READ MORE: ‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’
“You look at the fact that here they’re trying to talk about gender in schools. You know, there was all this talk about the Florida bill, the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Basically what it said was you shouldn’t be able to talk about gender before third grade,” Haley claimed, which is not an accurate description.
“I’m sorry, I don’t think that goes far enough.”
“When I was in school, you didn’t have sex-ed until seventh grade,” she continued, falsely conjoining to very separate issues. “And even then your parents had to sign whether you could take the class of my dad when Simon thing so I was the uncool kid in the back classroom that couldn’t take sex ed. That’s a decision for parents to make that’s not a decision for schools to make.”
Watch Haley’s remarks below or at this link. Her CRT and “Don’t Say Gay” remarks begin after the 18:00 minute mark.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
A ‘Demonic Force’: Bombshell Text Messages Reveal How Tucker Carlson Really Felt About Trump
New text message records have revealed how Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s really felt about former President Donald Trump as his supporters wreaked havoc on January 6, 2022.
According to Mediaite, the conservative primetime host even described Trump as “a demonic force” after his mob of angry supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in hopes of overturning the election he lost.
Details about Carlson’s remarks were revealed in a recent legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems, the technology company seeking $1.6 billion in damages as part of a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
READ MORE: Watch: Tucker Carlson spins new conspiracy theory saying US gov will lace country’s water supply with antidepressants
The documents also shed light on Carlson’s reaction to the Fox News network calling an election victory in Arizona for President Joe Biden. Per the news outlet, “the Arizona call seemed to cause consternation among the network’s biggest stars.”
“Fox Hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity immediately understood the threat to them personally,” the court document reads. “Carlson wrote his producer Alex Pfeiffer on November 5: ‘We worked really hard to build what we have. Those f–kers are destroying our credibility. It enrages me.”
It continues, “He added that he had spoken with Laura and [S]ean a minute ago and they are highly upset,’ Carlson noted: ‘At this point, we’re getting hurt no matter what.’ Pfeiffer responded: It’s a hard needle to thread, but I really think many on our side are being reckless demagogues right now. Tucker replied: Of course they are. We’re not going to follow them.’ And he added: What [Trump]’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”
Fast forwarding to the day of the Capitol riots, the filing also highlighted a text conversation between Carlson and one of his executive producers were he lambasted Trump:
READ MORE: Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones exchanged coronavirus conspiracy theories through text messages: report
After January 6, trying to thread the needle between the truth and pressure from his viewers and sponsors became even more difficult. Late on January 6, Carlson texted with Pfeiffer that Trump is ‘a demonic force, a destroyer. But he’s not going to destroy us.’ On January 26, Carlson invited his leading sponsor Mike Lindell on his show, where Lindell spouted these same conspiracies on air after previewing them for Carlson’s staff during a pre-interview.
However, Carlson went on to downplay what transpired when he spoke to his audience on his show. The latest revelations come as Fox News continues to push back the Dominion lawsuit arguing that it is worthless.
“There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners,” Fox News said in a statement. “But the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan.”
READ MORE: ‘The smell of freedom’: Tucker Carlson and House Republican defend tobacco smoking inside the Capitol
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Attorney Behind Texas Vigilante Abortion Ban Drafting Similar Book Ban Bill to Sue Librarians: Report
Jonathan Mitchell, the attorney behind Texas’ vigilante law that acted as an end-run around Roe v. Wade, allowing anyone to sue anyone who even assisted someone getting an illegal abortion, is now reportedly drafting legislation to not only ban “immoral” books in schools, but allow anyone to sue librarians and other school staff over the book, or even if they express support for LGBTQ people.
“Draft city ordinances allegedly written by Mitchell could lead to Texans suing librarians and others for their decisions about which books to put on shelves — or for expressing LGBTQ+ support,” Axios reports.
The legislation would ban events known as “drag queen story hours,” and any recognition of LGBTQ Pride month.
“The draft ordinance — a copy of which, marked privileged and confidential, was obtained by Axios — says the library may not purchase any item containing ‘immoral content’ or allow people in drag to read to children.”
READ MORE: ‘Radical Gender Ideology’: Mike Pence Goes to Iowa to Attack Transgender Children in the Name of God (Video)
“Librarians also may not put on the shelves any book in the young adult section that includes descriptions of nudity, ‘any type of sexual act between individuals,’ masturbation, cross-dressing, suicide, self-harm, or ‘excretory functions,'” Axios adds. “The draft ordinance also bars librarians and any other city employees from displaying LGBTQ+ flags or emblems — or ‘tak[ing] any action that … acknowledges the month of June or any other period of time as LGBTQ Pride Month.'”
Citizens who successfully sue librarians or other school personnel can expect to win at least $10,000 per violation, plus attorney fees.
Mitchell is a former Solicitor General of Texas, appointed by then-Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott. He clerked for ant-LGBTQ Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and was a Trump nominee.
Mitchell’s biography at the Federalist Society‘s website brags about his vigilante legislation.
READ MORE: Legal Experts: Fulton County Grand Jury Report Means ‘Trump Likely Committed Crimes’ and ‘Expect Charges to Follow’
“Mr. Mitchell devised the novel enforcement mechanism in the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as Senate Bill 8, which avoids judicial review by prohibiting government officials from enforcing the statute and empowering private citizens to bring lawsuits against those who violate it,” it reads. “This produced an end-run around Roe v. Wade and allowed Texas and other states to impose pre-viability abortion bans despite the continued existence of Roe.”
