‘Scared Like Vampires of Sunlight’: Legal Expert Explains Why Mark Meadows Wants to Move Georgia Trial to Federal Court
Attorneys for Mark Meadows will make their case on Monday for why the former Trump White House Chief of Staff should be granted his request to move his Fulton County, Georgia racketeering and election interference trial from state to federal court.
One top legal expert says he believes a large part of the reason Meadows, Trump, and their co-defendants might want to move their trial to federal court is there are cameras in the Georgia courts. Trump has not yet formally requested to move his Georgia trial to federal court.
“There’s a really old law of Congress that says if you’re a federal officer performing a federal function and you have a federal defense, if you’ve been indicted in state court, you can move that to federal court,” former Obama acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday, but added, “It still means the state prosecutors control it all.”
“So for example, if Donald Trump wins in ’24 or some other Republican, he can’t terminate the state prosecution, but it does change things,” Katyal explained. “So most importantly, and this is what I think what Trump cares about the most, there are cameras in Georgia state court rooms, there are not cameras in the federal system.”
“They do not want the American public to see this trial,” Katyal said of Trump, Meadows, and all their co-defendants. “They are scared like vampires of sunlight here.”
“And so I think that’s part of it. Part of it is also to try and manipulate who’s on the jury and things like that. So I don’t think this removal motion that Meadows espoused is going to be successful because it does require you to be performing a federal function. And last time I checked, organizing a coup even if you’re the chief of staff to the President isn’t part of your official job.”
Watch the short clip below or at this link.
.@neal_katyal: “They do not want the American public to see this trial. They are scared like vampires of sunlight here.” pic.twitter.com/6XQhGdyYA1
— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) August 27, 2023
‘She’s Bringing It’: Legal Expert Explains Why Hearing ‘Could’ve Been Worse for Trump’ but ‘Not Sure How’
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the date for the trial of Donald Trump on federal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and those surrounding the January 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol after a Monday morning hearing during which the ex-president’s “angry” attorney reportedly became so heated she had to warn him to “take the temperature down.”
After hearing arguments from both prosecutors and the defense attorney, Judge Chutkan announced the trial in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case alleging Trump attempted to overturn the election results and subvert the peaceful transfer of power will begin on March 4, 2024. Many were quick to note that is the day before the “Super Tuesday” presidential primary.
It appeared to go poorly for Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, who repeatedly refused to budge at all on his requested trial date of April, 2026. Federal prosecutors asked for a date in January of 2024.
Judge Chutkan reportedly made clear neither request was acceptable, stating Trump’s attorneys needed more than five months to prepare, but not two years.
“You are not going to get two more years. This case is not going to trial in 2026,” Judge Chutkan told Trump’s “impassioned” lawyer John Lauro, The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reported.
“Mr. Trump — President Trump — is entitled to a fair trial. This is a request for a show trial not a speedy trial,” Lauro declared during Monday’s hearing, according to ABC News’ Katherine Faulders.
“Let’s take the temperature down for a moment,” Judge Chutkan said to Lauro as he got “heated over the government’s trial proposal & amount of discovery materials,” Faulders adds.
Chutkan also told Lauro, “I will say that, I don’t doubt from it that you’re working diligently but I will say that you and I have a very, very different estimate of what of the time that’s needed to prepare for this case.”
Professor of law, political commentator, and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at DOJ, Harry Litman, responded to Judge Chutkan’s “very, very different estimate” remark.
“Comments like this, or calling the Trump submission ‘misleading,’ are very harsh within the decorous confines of the federal court. She’s bringing it,” he said.
After Chutkan set theMarch 4, 2024 date, Lauro said: “We will certainly abide by your honor’s ruling, as we must. We will not be able to provide adequate representation … the trial date will deny President Trump the opportunity to have effective assistance of counsel,” according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
Responding to that remark, Litman observed: “So Lauro is upping the ante — he’s telling her that she is violating his due process and sixth amendment rights and creating an issue on appeal. In addition to the bottom line, which is quite bad for Trump, his counsel is now totally crosswise [with] the judge, a terrible position.”
“Chutkan hearing could’ve been worse for Trump, but I’m not sure how,” Litman concludes. “She called his lawyers misleading, obviously took their proposal as a stunt, and set a trial date about as early as she might have. Does trump now fire Lauro?”
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link.
Judge Chutkan rejects Trump’s trial date proposal and the former president’s election interference trial will begin on March 4, 2024. pic.twitter.com/6AJl6RUA6C
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 28, 2023
Revealed: Prosecutor Fired by DeSantis Was on the Verge of Cracking Down on Crooked Cops
A Florida prosecutor who was one of two fired by Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his war on “wokeness” is questioning the timing of her dismissal while revealing that she was poised to bring charges against a bevy of crooked cops.
In an interview with the Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery, Orlando-based State Attorney Monique Worrell suggested that DeSantis — who is running a faltering campaign to be the 2024 Republican Party’s presidential nominee — may have been giving a local sheriff an assist by removing her from her post.
Worrell notes she was looking into a cover-up conspiracy among law officers who were faking documents to disguise accusations of abusive behavior.
Speaking with the Beast, she explained, “They thought that I was overly critical of law enforcement and didn’t do anything against ‘real criminals.’ Apparently there’s a difference between citizens who commit crimes and cops who commit crimes.”
Worrell reportedly noted that there are approximately 20 law enforcement agencies that were balking at her investigation and DeSantis rode to their rescue.
“And they were all working against me, because I was prosecuting their cops, the ones who used to do things and get away with them,” she accused.
Pagliery wrote, “of all his stunning power grabs, perhaps the most shocking was the vengeful way DeSantis removed two progressive prosecutors in Central Florida. In August of last year, he fired Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, citing the prosecutor’s stated refusal to jail women for having an abortion that violated Florida’s increasingly stringent and conservative laws.”
According to Worrell, it appears DeSantis has been targeting her for months.
“Worrell said she’s less than two weeks away from making the final decision of whether or not to sue the state over the way it handled her ousting. But she’s already developing a plan to run for re-election next year—potentially facing her replacement as an incumbent,” Pagliery wrote.
‘He Can’t Control Himself’: Trump Put on Notice Judges May Be Forced to Jail Him
During an appearance on MSNBC, former Watergate attorney Jill Wine-Banks warned Donald Trump he could end up in pre-trial detention if he doesn’t tone down his rhetoric about his criminal indictments.
In a segment with host Ayman Mohyeldin on the former president’s attacks on prosecutors, including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith, Wine-Banks suggested sanctioning Trump financially would be ineffective since he would just pay the fines with his supporter’s donations.
As the expert explained, Trump is putting the judges in a tough spot if they decide to jail the former president, but that he may leave them no choice.
According to Wine-Banks, Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s Washington D.C. federal trial, is “up to the task” of handling the former president’s attacks.
“I think that she can handle it, but she is in a very difficult position because putting him in custody has to be a last resort,” she explained. “He may push her to that, but he will see it as a political advantage, and so she has to be careful not to give him that advantage. But there is a limit to what she can do to enforce his compliance with what her reasonable requirements for his release are.”
“She can penalize him with a monetary fine but his supporters are paying his legal bills already so it doesn’t hurt him and he doesn’t care about them and their money,” she added. “And so I don’t know how much benefit in terms of his compliance it would be to fine him if he doesn’t obey the fine. She said she would move to trial date up but she can only move it up so far without denying him due process and the adequate time to prepare, and he knows that and she knows that.”
“So there’s a very limited amount of things that she can do other than incarceration, and I think that that may have to be if he — you know [political consultant] Stuart Stevens is right: he can’t control himself,” she elaborated. “And so if he goes way beyond the bounds and is clear in his threats and provoking his supporters to create violence in response to these threats, I think that he will have to be shut up by being incarcerated, and we have an example of Eugene Debs who ran for president from jail and so it is possible that he can continue his campaign from jail.”
Watch below or at the link.
