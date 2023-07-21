Like ‘Wearing a Speedo’: Fox News Freaks Out Over Biden Wearing Sneakers in Public ‘Instead of Dress Shoes’

Fox News devoted a Friday afternoon segment to berating President Joe Biden for occasionally wearing sneakers in public, “instead of dress shoes” – in public usually being to board Marine One from the White House, at times to travel to his home in Delaware, or Camp David.

“I mean, I do kind of just give a yawn to all of it,” claimed “Outnumbered” co-host Harris Faulkner. “We often change our footwear. I’ve broken my ankle in the last three years. Yeah, things change.”

That’s when the actual propaganda began, because at Fox News a president wearing sneakers isn’t just a president wearing sneakers. Like #TanSuitGate, it’s an opportunity to go after a Democratic president with entirely unrelated and baseless attacks.

You of course remember the date, when President Barack Obama, on a Thursday in the summer, wore a tan suit at a press conference: August 28, 2014.

It was such a crisis to Republicans that one GOP Congressman, Rep. Peter King of New York, suggested President Obama wearing a tan suit signaled to the world he didn’t care about national security threats.

How is Fox News handling, what, #Sneakergate?

The Fox News hosts tried to claim President Joe Biden wearing sneakers was proof he has dementia – which is false, there is no basis to suggest President Biden has dementia. They also used it to compare his age appearance to Donald Trump’s.

“But you know, when you look at him juxtaposed with some of those he would run against, like Donald Trump, they’re not that far off in age,” Faulkner said. “Joe Manchin, not that far off in age with the president, who’s an octogenarian.”

Senator Manchin is 75, President Biden is 80.

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona mocking Fox News, writes that the cable channel “has relentlessly portrayed the president as senile and decrepit, Biden’s latest sartorial choice is further proof that the leader of the free world is unfit for office.”

“Well,” co-host Dagen McDowell replied, continuing the attack. “I made a joke last night on ‘Hannity.’ Those shoes – my father will be 87, in a week, and to a man of that generation, wearing those shoes, particularly as Commander-in-Chief, in public, when you’re going on – this is formal business – that’s the equivalent of wearing your bedroom slippers outside.”

“That’s like wearing a speedo and flip flops to a funeral,” she continued, as Faulkner made noises.

“So these elitist snobs in the White House are blithely lying to the American people over and over again, because they think we’re stupid,” McDowell alleged, literally suggesting on the one hand President Biden is so tacky he’d wear a speedo and flip flops to a funeral, and yet on the other saying he’s an elitist snob who sneaks in a pair of sneakers once in a while.

Insisting “we’re not,” stupid, McDowell moved the attack into the dementia phase.

“We’ve cared for elderly parents and relatives, and we can look at this man and see what’s going on,” she said. McDowell has a degree in art history, not medicine.

“We know dementia, we know age. We know Alzheimer’s when we see it. And we look at Joe Biden and think we would not let him drive our car in an empty church parking lot,” she said, ironically because President Joe Biden loves cars and loves to drive. (He also apparently loves church parking lots.)

“We know what’s happening with him,” McDowell insisted, drawing her baseless attack on the President to a close. “It’s sad, but distressing.”

