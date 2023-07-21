OPINION
Democrat Hilariously Schools Furious Far Right Congressman Over UFO Bill: ‘You Voted to Block Your Own Amendment’
Far right Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee has only been in Congress since 2019, so perhaps he should be forgiven for not knowing how things work there.
Congressman Burchett became nationally known for his remarks against gun control back in March, just after a school mass shooting in Nashville, the capital of his home state, where three nine-year olds and three adults were shot to death by a shooter with two AR-15 style assault rifles and a handgun.
“We’re not gonna fix it,” Burchett infamously said. “I don’t see any role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly.”
Rather than even entertain common sense gun reforms, Burchett immediately decided the only thing that will reduce gun violence is God.
Saying, “you’ve got to change people’s hearts,” Burchett called for a Christian revival. “As a Christian, we talk about the church. I’ve said this many times, I think we really need a revival in this country.”
Also back in March, Congressman Burchett took a similar hands-off, laissez-faire stance on racism. He joined all 26 Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who refused to sign a simple two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
So you might assume that the Tennessee congressman has a “live and let live” approach to things, given he thinks Congress just has no impact on people’s lives, but you’d be wrong.
In December, when it came time to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, voted against protecting the marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. Seems he did think Congress can play a role in people’s lives.
Fast forward to this week.
Congressman Burchettt is very angry that an amendment he filed did not even get a vote.
“Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) held a news conference on Thursday with congressional colleagues to announce an upcoming committee hearing and to demand transparency from the federal government over unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), which are more commonly dubbed ‘UFOs,'” WBIR reported Thursday.
Burchett tried but failed to introduce a “late” amendment, and later “said he was told the amendment was shot down by either the House Intelligence Committee or the ‘intelligence community,’ saying he wasn’t totally sure who knocked it down.”
“This is ridiculous, folks. They do exist or they don’t exist. They keep telling us they don’t exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get ahold of the information,” he said.
He also vented his anger on Twitter.
If UFOs and UAPs don’t exist why is the “intelligence community” blocking my amendment? And, how do they have the power to block it? pic.twitter.com/JDY5nsMVQg
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 18, 2023
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee, stepped in to clear things up for the confused congressman.
“What are you talking about?” McGovern tweeted. “It wasn’t the ‘intelligence community,’ you voted to block YOUR OWN amendment. Are YOU part of the coverup?”
Apparently still confused, Burchett shot back: “Mr. Ranking Member of Rules Committee, perhaps your intern shouldn’t be allowed to run your Twitter account. Find someone who can fact check. This amendment wasn’t even given a vote in Rules. No one had a chance to vote on this amendment. That’s the problem.”
McGovern wasn’t having it.
“The problem is that you submitted an amendment, and then you voted for a Rule that blocked your own amendment. That’s why no one had a chance to vote on it. That’s how this works,” he said, schooling Burchett. “Also, I write my tweets myself.”
The problem is that you submitted an amendment, and then you voted for a Rule that blocked your own amendment. That’s why no one had a chance to vote on it. That’s how this works.
Link in case you didn’t read the Rule: https://t.co/lQ5NcWkb65
Also, I write my tweets myself. https://t.co/H93SEdX9T1 pic.twitter.com/6qAYIK1nDe
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 20, 2023
Read the tweets above or at this link.
OPINION
Inflation Is Plummeting Across America – But Not in Ron DeSantis’ Florida
Americans learned Wednesday morning the rate of inflation nationally has dropped dramatically, to just 3% annually, down from over 9% one year ago.
But not in Florida, which MarketWatch reports “has the highest inflation in the U.S.”
For much of the year, even before his presidential campaign officially launched, Ron DeSantis has been traveling the country, promoting his book and giving speeches in battleground states. But, as Newsweek reported in April, “some of the governor’s critics have suggested he is forgetting his own constituents in an attempt to increase his name recognition.”
Even before then, The Miami Herald Editorial Board in February asked simply, “When is Florida’s governor actually going to govern?”
The second-ranked GOP presidential candidate has been focusing on culture war issues, including so-called “parental rights” and “education” laws that target LGBTQ children and people of color, along with banning abortion and drag shows, his fight with his state’s largest employer, Disney, and chasing – if not flying – undocumented workers out of the state.
Even before Wednesday’s “incredible drop” in the inflation rate was reported, CNN declared “Florida is now America’s inflation hotspot.”
How bad is it?
Marketwatch notes that “the rate of inflation in the Tampa Bay region was the highest in the country. Prices rose an estimated 7.3% from June 2022 to June 2023, well above the 3% rate for the nation as a whole.”
Last month as well, inflation was huge across much of Florida.
“Residents in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area saw prices shoot up 9% in May compared with a year earlier. By comparison, nationwide inflation for the same period was less than half that rate, with prices rising 4% in May compared with a year earlier,” CBS News reported on Tuesday. “People living in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area have it slightly easier, with inflation rising at a 7.3% annual pace, but that’s still much higher than the U.S. as a whole.”
Why?
“Florida’s inflation rates are skyrocketing and the state now leads the nation thanks mostly to the rising cost of housing,” NBC Miami reports Wednesday.
In fact, many reports point to housing prices, which shot up 55% in Florida since the start of the pandemic, compared to 40% nationwide, CBS noted.
What has DeSantis done about the cost of housing and home insurance, which have been a disaster in Florida?
The Florida governor “and his political action committee have received millions of dollars from insurance stakeholders as he has overseen massive giveaways to the insurance industry, according to a new report. Florida homeowners, meanwhile, face ballooning insurance prices and are under increasing economic strain in one of the states hardest hit by climate change,” The Intercept reported in May.
“The governor’s committee and the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC raked in $3.9 million from the insurance industry since its formation in 2018,” the site noted, pointing to a report from “Hedge Clippers, a campaign organized by the Center for Popular Democracy.”
Floridians got more bad news on the insurance front Wednesday.
Farmers Insurance is pulling out of the state, “to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company said.
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, however, disagreed.
He “dissed Farmers as ‘woke,’ promised to investigate and accused the company of playing politics,” Local 10 News reported.
Another large contributor to price increases for Floridians is DeSantis’ campaign to purge undocumented workers from his state.
As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, DeSantis recently signed into law draconian legislation that “makes it a third-degree felony for unauthorized people to knowingly use a false identification to obtain employment. Businesses that knowingly employ unauthorized workers could have their licenses suspended, and those with 25 or more employees that repeatedly fail to use the E-Verify system to check their immigration status can face daily fines.”
DeSantis’ “new law requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to question a patient’s immigration status, and invalidates out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to people unauthorized to be in the U.S. It makes it a third-degree felony to knowingly transport into Florida a person who is undocumented and illegally entered the U.S. The law also adds $12 million to the amount of money the state has earmarked for its migrant-relocation program, bringing the total to $22 million this year.”
Although the new law went into effect July 1, workers have know about it for months, at least since May, and have been fleeing Florida since then.
That loss of often low-paid workers is making it even harder for construction companies to complete projects and farmers to get crops picked. The Journal’s report quoted construction workers who say about half of the people they used to work are gone.
It’s not clear how it’s going to get better with a governor focused on maintaining his culture war bona fides and his presidential campaign schedule.
“Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on LGBTQ people, public schools, and educational curricula, Florida stands to lose massive amounts of convention business,” The American Prospect reported last week. “Much of that lost business, ironically, is concentrated in places like Miami and Orlando, which don’t share DeSantis’s views. The latest to pull out is the Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning, which had planned a fall convention for Miami, and has now moved it to Chicago, incurring a stiff penalty from the hotels.”
The Prospect adds that “lots of groups far removed from politics want to disassociate themselves from DeSantis’s crusade. The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) has moved its planned 2027 Global Surgical Conference & Expo from Orlando to Philadelphia. Around 7,000 nurses and exhibitors will no longer be helping the local economy. The organizers of Con of Thrones, a convention for fans of the HBO fantasy epic, canceled their Orlando convention, planned for the Hyatt Regency Orlando in August. The National Society of Black Engineers will also not be coming to Orlando in 2024, for a convention that would have brought 15,000 to the Sunshine State.”
And “Disney itself has canceled a billion-dollar investment planned for an Orlando office park, which would have relocated or created some 2,000 jobs with an average salary of $120,000.”
OPINION
Trump Unleashes Another Call for Americans to Come Out and ‘Protest’
The Republican Party’s leading candidate in the 2024 race for president, Donald Trump, spent America’s Independence Day celebrating himself via his Truth Social platform.
He also posted a vulgarity about the current sitting president, attacked American institutions of law enforcement and justice, and American democracy itself.
President Joe Biden celebrated the Fourth of July by watching the fireworks from the Truman Balcony at the White House, as he held hands with the First Lady, while their grandchildren and their parents enjoyed the performance.
Bidens watch Fourth of July Fireworks …. pic.twitter.com/XHu7gE6gfw
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 5, 2023
On Wednesday, a still-furious Donald Trump, the only major GOP presidential candidate to not campaign on the 247th anniversary of our nation’s independence, unleashed another rage-filled and false attack on the country, suggesting Americans have no choice but to take to the streets to “protest the potential doom of the United States of America.”
In his post, Trump lashed out at the President of the United States, the integrity of America’s elections, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Dept. of Justice, among others. He also criticized the DOJ Special Counsel investigating his alleged crimes – including his classified documents scandal for which he is facing a 37-felony count indictment – and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including his actions surrounding the January 6 insurrection.
One day after July 4th, at 7:34 AM on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump issued another call for “protest,” this time leaving out the “will be wild.”
In his all-caps rant, Trump suggested law enforcement has been “weaponized,” he baselessly alleged “massive prosecutorial misconduct,” falsely alleged “crime & inflation are rampant, our borders are open, our elections are rigged, our economy is in shambles, our energy independence is gone.”
He also claimed, “our ‘leader’ is mercilessly mocked, & our country is being destroyed both inside & out,” although those are being done by the right, the far right, the religious right, Christian nationalists, white nationalists, white supremacists, and anti-government extremists.
Mediaite observed, “One can only presume that when Trump writes ‘OUR ‘LEADER’ IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED,’ he is making reference to himself — given that few have mocked President Joe Biden more relentlessly than Trump.”
“Trump, on several occasions of late,” Mediaite added, “has called for his supporters to hit the streets on his behalf. Such calls have gotten more scrutiny since Jan. 6 — although recent pro-Trump demonstrations have been very small.”
And then Trump, having “indicted” America, concluded by issuing his call to action: “do the people of this once great nation even have a choice but to protest the potential doom of the United States of America??? 2024!!!”
Watch the video of the Biden family, and see an image from Trump’s Truth Social post above or at this link.
OPINION
DeSantis Continues to Convince New Hampshire It Does Not Want to Be Florida
GOP governor Ron DeSantis, running for president but struggling to get out from under Donald Trump’s poll numbers, is spending a few days in New Hampshire where he once again tried to convince Republicans in the Granite State they should want to be just like Florida.
His “Make America Florida” campaign is not translating well to New Hampshire.
“At his first town-hall event in New Hampshire, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida talked on Tuesday about illegal immigration in Texas, crime in Chicago, disorder on the streets of San Francisco and the wonders of nearly every aspect of Florida — a state he mentioned about 80 times,” The New York Times reports. “Roughly an hour into the event, Mr. DeSantis finally got around to saying ‘New Hampshire.'”
At a town hall, candidates get asked questions, and generally are expected to answer them.
And while “DeSantis’s comments seemed to especially resonate when he connected his actions at home to issues of importance to New Hampshire residents, like the flood of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into their communities,” The Times notes, “his self-confident lecture about his record as Florida’s governor left the distinct impression that he believes Republican voters need what he is offering them more than he is interested in what he could learn from their questions.”
READ MORE: Trump, DeSantis, Haley to Speak at Anti-Government Extremists’ ‘Joyful Warriors’ Summit
Questions, like one from a teenager who did not get his question answered, but instead got interrogated up front: “Are you in high school?” was DeSantis’ initial, rapid-fire response.
The teen, who answered yes, said he goes to school in nearby Vermont but lives in New Hampshire, and came to see the Florida governor.
“Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power, a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?” the student asked.
“Well, thank you for the question,” DeSantis replied, after asking if he was a student. “So, here’s what I know. If this election is about Biden’s failures, and our vision for the future, we are going to win. If it’s about re-litigating things that happened two, three years ago, we’re going to lose. And so I can tell you this. I can tell you this. I can point you to Tallahassee, Florida on, I believe, January 5, 2023. We had a transition of power from my first administration to my second ’cause I won re-election in a historic fashion and at the end of the day, you know, we need to win, and we need to get this done.”
“So I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day,” the Florida governor declared. “Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing, you know, what would happen, but we’ve got to go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards and be mired in the past.”.
Joe Walsh, the former Republican and former U.S. Congressman from Illinois, blasted DeSantis — not his response, but DeSantis himself.
Literally pointing to the video of DeSantis on Twitter, Walsh wrote: “What a chickenshit. Not at all a profile in courage.”
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte also weighed in, saying, “Is it that hard to say: I would never attempt a coup. Coups are un-American and wrong and a crime.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), when asked if Donald Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power on January 6th:
“I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing what happened.” pic.twitter.com/386NGQ87qk
— The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2023
On Monday, Politico reported, “in the month since DeSantis formally entered the presidential race, he’s stumbled in the first-in-the-nation primary state.”
“He got dragged into a tit-for-tat endorsement battle with Trump that generated some media attention but little measurable increase in support. His first visit to the state as a presidential candidate drew more headlines for what he didn’t do — take questions from voters — than the retail politicking he did. And that’s on top of polls that had already swung back in Trump’s favor.”
Indeed, DeSantis continues to get slammed in the New Hampshire polls. The latest, from St. Anselm, puts Trump at 47% and DeSantis at 19% – a 10-point drop from late March, when DeSantis came in with 29% to Trump’s 42%.
It gets worse for the Florida governor.
“The New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women released a statement Thursday slamming DeSantis for planning an event at the same time as their annual fundraising lunch — an event Trump is headlining. The group asked him to reschedule,” Politico notes.
“’It has always been a New Hampshire hallmark to be considerate when scheduling events,’ the group’s events director, Christine Peters, said in a statement. ‘To have a candidate come in and distract from the most special event [the women’s group] holds in the year is unprecedented.’”
Politico spoke to “an adviser to a rival candidate granted anonymity to speak freely.”
“If there’s one thing you don’t do in New Hampshire, it’s piss off the grassroots women,” they said. “Don’t mess with them, they remember everything. Rookie move.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
