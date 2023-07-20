News
‘Denies He Said Things He Said’: CNN Destroys RFK Jr.’s Congressional Testimony in Devastating Video
After Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed in sworn congressional testimony on Thursday, “in my entire life and why I’m under oath, in my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or antisemitic,” CNN fact-checked his claims and found them to be false.
In a segment titled, “RFK Jr. Denies He Said Things He Said,” Dana Bash showed viewers video of Kennedy speaking before Congress Thursday, denouncing antisemitism and racism, and saying, “these are the most disgusting pejoratives, and they’re applied to me to silence me.”
Bash weighed in: “You just heard it. ‘Defamations, distortions, misrepresentations, reading between the lines’,” she said, adding that RFK Jr. “offers an answer for every accusation, but believing him – that he’s just a contrarian, and that he’d never spread hate – requires ignoring his own words.”
She then played a portion of the now-infamous video of RFK Jr. claiming “there’s an argument” that COVID-19 is “ethnically targeted.”
“COVID-19 is targeted to attack caucasians and Black people,” he says in the video. “The people that are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”
“That kind of denial,” Bash continued, “showing up over and over in this hearing. Listen to Mr. Kennedy say something that he never said.”
CNN played damning video of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) in Thursday’s congressional hearing, asking Kennedy about COVID-19 masks and Jews trying to escape the Holocaust.
“Do you think it was easy for Jewish people to escape systematic slaughter of Nazis? Yes or no?” she asked.
“Absolutely not,” Kennedy exclaimed.
“Do you think it was just as hard to wear a mask during COVID as it was to hide under floorboards or false walls, so you weren’t murdered or dragged to a concentration camp?”
“Of course not,” Kennedy angrily declared. “That’s ridiculous.”
“That’s a comparison you made,” the Florida Democrat told him.
“I did not make that comparison,” Kennedy insisted.
“Except he did,” Bash interjected.
Then CNN played video of Kennedy speaking at a rally, making that comparison.
“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attack, like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy said.
“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place, that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”
Watch below or at this link.
RFK Jr. says he didn’t say what he said. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/fGglyOXzwM
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 20, 2023
‘Debunked for Years’: White House Urges Reporters to Hold ‘Desperate’ GOP Accountable After Grassley Publishes FBI Document
The Biden White House is urging reporters to hold the GOP accountable for “claims that have been debunked for years” after U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Thursday afternoon published a years-old FBI form, essentially notes from an interview with an unnamed source relaying second-hand, even older allegations against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
That form, known as an FD-1023, “is the form our special agents use to record raw, unverified reporting from confidential human sources (CHSs),” the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI said in a statement when interest in the existence of the form grew earlier this year. “FD-1023s merely document that information; they do not reflect the conclusions of investigators based on a fuller context or understanding. Recording this information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information known or developed by the FBI in our investigations.”
On June 1, Senator Grassley, who has teamed up with House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, came under fire for admitting he does not care whether or not the accusations against President Biden are true or not, he wants to pursue them regardless. Eight weeks later to the day, on Thursday, Grassley published what is believed to be the debunked document.
Politico describes the form as “an uncorroborated FBI record that documents a conversation the bureau had with a confidential source who is at the center of a Biden bribery allegation.”
The FD-1023 “has been at the heart of an investigation” by Chairman Comer, “into President Joe Biden and the business deals of his family members,” Politico adds. “In the conversation, Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky alleges that he paid a bribe to the Bidens. No evidence has emerged that Joe Biden took a bribe, though Republicans are searching for a smoking gun to link the president to the business agreements of his son, Hunter Biden, and other family members.”
Last month, FBI Acting Assistant Director of Congressional Affairs, Christopher Dunham, in a letter reportedly criticized House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer for ignoring “security restrictions” and allowing details from the form to be made public, despite agreeing he and his members would not. Based on that promise, FBI Director Wray had authorized the form to be shown to committee members but only inside a SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility), and with no recording devices allowed.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared to have violated that agreement when she very publicly announced what she claimed were details from the form, and bragged she had immediately taken notes from memory after viewing the form.
Hey @FBI, if this information was classified sounds to me like the Congresswoman is admitting to a crime.
And if it was not, @SpeakerMcCarthy should remove her privileges for violating the trust she was afforded as a Member of Congress to review sensitive information. https://t.co/96ul95DeO8
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) June 9, 2023
“It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years and that they themselves have cautioned to take ‘with a grain of salt’ because they could be ‘made up,'” said lan Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations.
Sams essentially noted that even Donald Trump’s most loyal Attorney General, Bill Barr, who had the FD-1023, did not find it sufficiently credible to pursue.
“These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility. It’s clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way.”
“It is well past time for news organizations to hold them to basic levels of factual accountability for their repeated and increasingly desperate efforts to mislead both the public and the press.”
RFK Jr. While Speaking in Televised Public Congressional Hearing Claims ‘I Am Being Censored Here’
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has promoted un-scientific, anti-vaccine, antisemitic, Sinophobic, and conspiracy theories, spoke before cameras in a televised, public Congressional hearing Thursday and declared he is “being censored here.” He also used his platform to politicize his remarks, attacking his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden.
The nephew of the late, assassinated President John F. Kennedy and son of the former U.S. Attorney General who was assassinated while running for President, was testifying under oath as a witness in the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
Kennedy’s testimony came despite being under fire for his recorded remarks baselessly claiming the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was developed to affect Jewish and Chinese people the least and white and Black people the most. Virologists strongly disagree with his claim. Speaker Kevin McCarthy refused to rescind the invitation.
His testimony, and portions of the hearing were carried live on C-SPAN and networks such as Fox News and Newsmax, although the latter two reportedly dropped coverage after remarks damaging to the GOP were made by U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI).
At the start of the hearing, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) invoked a committee rule that would have brought Kennedy’s testimony into executive session, based on his recent COVID remarks The New York Times called “bigoted.” But in a 10-8 party line vote Republicans blocked her measure and Kennedy was allowed to proceed.
In his testimony Kennedy denied widely-reported allegations his remarks have been antisemitic and anti-Asian, allegations also made by his own sister, Kerry Kennedy.
Before Congress and under oath, as he acknowledged, RFK Jr. declared, “in my entire life and why I’m under oath, in my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti semitic.”
“I have spent my life fighting, my professional career fighting for Israel, for the protection of Israel,” Kennedy continued, making a common error that the state and government of Israel and all Jewish people are one and the same.
“I have a better record on Israel than anybody in this chamber today,” he claimed.
Kennedy also accused the Biden administration of making a $2 billion payout to Iran, which he called a “genocidal program.”
“I’m the only one who’s objected to that,” Kennedy continued. “I’ve fought more ferociously for Israel than anybody, but I am being censored here. Through this target, through through smears through misinterpretations of what I’ve said.”
Watch below or at this link.
Here is how well things are going for RFK Jr. “In my entire life and why I’m under oath. In my entire life. I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-Semitic.”
Not normal for witnesses to have to declare that they aren’t racist. pic.twitter.com/EVLgqR1BJa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 20, 2023
‘Zero Proof, No Receipts’: House Democrat Slams Republicans After Marjorie Taylor Greene Displays Nude Photos
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) fired back after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared nude photographs of Hunter Biden at a congressional event.
During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Greene displayed several explicit photos of Biden and tried to link him to sex trafficking.
“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings,” Garcia later lamented. “A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts, but apparently some dick pics.”
“Now, at a certain point, the American people need some actual evidence, actual evidence, but we’ve seen absolutely none,” he added. “Now, this is, of course, in stark contrast to the Trump crime family.”
Garcia wondered why House Republicans were not investigating former President Donald Trump’s family members.
“The Trump family, who, of course, were actually appointed to White House senior jobs from Ivanka’s Chinese trademarks to Jared’s Qatari real estate bailout and 2 billion in Saudi private equity money,” he remarked. “So where’s that investigation? They were actually in the White House.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
