‘Denies He Said Things He Said’: CNN Destroys RFK Jr.’s Congressional Testimony in Devastating Video

After Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed in sworn congressional testimony on Thursday, “in my entire life and why I’m under oath, in my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or antisemitic,” CNN fact-checked his claims and found them to be false.

In a segment titled, “RFK Jr. Denies He Said Things He Said,” Dana Bash showed viewers video of Kennedy speaking before Congress Thursday, denouncing antisemitism and racism, and saying, “these are the most disgusting pejoratives, and they’re applied to me to silence me.”

Bash weighed in: “You just heard it. ‘Defamations, distortions, misrepresentations, reading between the lines’,” she said, adding that RFK Jr. “offers an answer for every accusation, but believing him – that he’s just a contrarian, and that he’d never spread hate – requires ignoring his own words.”

She then played a portion of the now-infamous video of RFK Jr. claiming “there’s an argument” that COVID-19 is “ethnically targeted.”

“COVID-19 is targeted to attack caucasians and Black people,” he says in the video. “The people that are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“That kind of denial,” Bash continued, “showing up over and over in this hearing. Listen to Mr. Kennedy say something that he never said.”

CNN played damning video of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) in Thursday’s congressional hearing, asking Kennedy about COVID-19 masks and Jews trying to escape the Holocaust.

“Do you think it was easy for Jewish people to escape systematic slaughter of Nazis? Yes or no?” she asked.

“Absolutely not,” Kennedy exclaimed.

“Do you think it was just as hard to wear a mask during COVID as it was to hide under floorboards or false walls, so you weren’t murdered or dragged to a concentration camp?”

“Of course not,” Kennedy angrily declared. “That’s ridiculous.”

“That’s a comparison you made,” the Florida Democrat told him.

“I did not make that comparison,” Kennedy insisted.

“Except he did,” Bash interjected.

Then CNN played video of Kennedy speaking at a rally, making that comparison.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attack, like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy said.

“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place, that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”

