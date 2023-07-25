OPINION
‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
Exactly one day before U.S. Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 decision in what has been called an “entirely hypothetical make-believe” case pitting conservative Christian beliefs masked as First Amendment speech against the rights of LGBTQ people to exist equally in the marketplaces of both commerce and ideas, a bombshell report revealed one critical fact in the case turned out to be false.
Apparently, so is a second one.
That first false “fact” – a claim in court documents that a San Francisco man, a graphic designer, years ago had reached out to the plaintiff, a Colorado Christian woman, to ask her to design among other items a wedding website for him and his soon-to-be husband, was almost certainly a lie. The man was and is married, to a woman, when the alleged inquiry came in, and had never even heard of the Christian designer, much less crossed state lines and his own Rolodex and personal skill set to ask her to create a wedding website she allegedly had never before even advertised, much less constructed.
The bombshell news on June 29 came via a report by Melissa Gira Grant at The New Republic.
And now, Melissa Gira Grant has more news – more proof of a possible fraudulent claim before the U.S. Supreme Court, not to mention all the lower courts that sided with the State of Colorado, and not the Christian designer, Lorie Smith (photo), who allegedly had one request for a same-sex wedding website while allegedly having never created any wedding website at all.
“So,” Grant said on social media Tuesday afternoon, “the Colorado website designer in the fake same-sex wedding website case, 303 Creative, it turns out, had made a wedding website, before filing her legal challenge.”
Over at The New Republic, the subhead reads: “An archive shows that the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case did once design a wedding website, contrary to what her lawyers presented during her legal challenge.”
Boom.
“The destination wedding website looks uncontroversial enough. The thumbnail preview of the site shows the happy couple’s names in teal and purple type, a mostly out-of-focus photo of a wedding dress trailing on a sandy beach and a couple’s bare feet, and a date and a location in Mexico,” Grant writes.
“In 2015, a web designer named Lorie Smith featured the wedding website in her portfolio of recent work—you can still access an archived copy of Smith’s site on the Wayback Machine. But you won’t find the wedding website in Smith’s live online portfolio anymore. The page detailing her role in the wedding website’s creation was removed some time before she filed a legal challenge—one that claimed she was unable to enter the wedding website business because Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would compel her to create same-sex wedding websites. The wedding website Smith made before she filed her case—and highlighted in a portfolio on her own site—is being reported for the first time in The New Republic.”
Smith’s legal team, the right-wing Christian nationalist Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups, insists The New Republic’s reporting is simply a “media smear.”
But facts are facts.
The U.S. Supreme Court took a case with what are now two “incorrect” pieces of information, and made a decision that, as the ADF suggests on its website, affects every person in the United States. Not only did the Supreme Court make a landmark decision on, at best, a faulty case, one that some legal experts have made clear it should never have even agreed to review, so did every lower court that ruled against Smith.
Responding to The New Republic’s latest bombshell report, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes, “Lorie Smith and her lawyers at Alliance Defending Freedom repeatedly told the Supreme Court that she had never, ever made a wedding website, because she was afraid a same-sex couple might then request her services. That was a lie.”
“The wedding website that Lorie Smith DID make was scrubbed from the internet, though some of it can still be seen via the Wayback Machine,” he adds, pointing to TNR’s reporting.
Alex Aronson former Chief Counsel, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Senate Judiciary Committee, writes: “Evidence continues to mount that the anti-LGBTQ extremist group Alliance Defending Freedom committed a fraud on the Supreme Court in its cooked-up 303 Creative case.”
Drexel University Professor of Law David S. Cohen states simply, “Apparently nothing about this case was true.”
NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins sums it all up: “This case continues to absolutely reek and nothing is being done about it.”
Like ‘Wearing a Speedo’: Fox News Freaks Out Over Biden Wearing Sneakers in Public ‘Instead of Dress Shoes’
Fox News devoted a Friday afternoon segment to berating President Joe Biden for occasionally wearing sneakers in public, “instead of dress shoes” – in public usually being to board Marine One from the White House, at times to travel to his home in Delaware, or Camp David.
“I mean, I do kind of just give a yawn to all of it,” claimed “Outnumbered” co-host Harris Faulkner. “We often change our footwear. I’ve broken my ankle in the last three years. Yeah, things change.”
That’s when the actual propaganda began, because at Fox News a president wearing sneakers isn’t just a president wearing sneakers. Like #TanSuitGate, it’s an opportunity to go after a Democratic president with entirely unrelated and baseless attacks.
You of course remember the date, when President Barack Obama, on a Thursday in the summer, wore a tan suit at a press conference: August 28, 2014.
It was such a crisis to Republicans that one GOP Congressman, Rep. Peter King of New York, suggested President Obama wearing a tan suit signaled to the world he didn’t care about national security threats.
How is Fox News handling, what, #Sneakergate?
The Fox News hosts tried to claim President Joe Biden wearing sneakers was proof he has dementia – which is false, there is no basis to suggest President Biden has dementia. They also used it to compare his age appearance to Donald Trump’s.
“But you know, when you look at him juxtaposed with some of those he would run against, like Donald Trump, they’re not that far off in age,” Faulkner said. “Joe Manchin, not that far off in age with the president, who’s an octogenarian.”
Senator Manchin is 75, President Biden is 80.
The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona mocking Fox News, writes that the cable channel “has relentlessly portrayed the president as senile and decrepit, Biden’s latest sartorial choice is further proof that the leader of the free world is unfit for office.”
“Well,” co-host Dagen McDowell replied, continuing the attack. “I made a joke last night on ‘Hannity.’ Those shoes – my father will be 87, in a week, and to a man of that generation, wearing those shoes, particularly as Commander-in-Chief, in public, when you’re going on – this is formal business – that’s the equivalent of wearing your bedroom slippers outside.”
“That’s like wearing a speedo and flip flops to a funeral,” she continued, as Faulkner made noises.
“So these elitist snobs in the White House are blithely lying to the American people over and over again, because they think we’re stupid,” McDowell alleged, literally suggesting on the one hand President Biden is so tacky he’d wear a speedo and flip flops to a funeral, and yet on the other saying he’s an elitist snob who sneaks in a pair of sneakers once in a while.
Insisting “we’re not,” stupid, McDowell moved the attack into the dementia phase.
“We’ve cared for elderly parents and relatives, and we can look at this man and see what’s going on,” she said. McDowell has a degree in art history, not medicine.
“We know dementia, we know age. We know Alzheimer’s when we see it. And we look at Joe Biden and think we would not let him drive our car in an empty church parking lot,” she said, ironically because President Joe Biden loves cars and loves to drive. (He also apparently loves church parking lots.)
“We know what’s happening with him,” McDowell insisted, drawing her baseless attack on the President to a close. “It’s sad, but distressing.”
Watch the videos above and below or at this link.
Fox host Dagen McDowell absolutely flips out over Biden wearing sneakers, claiming it is equivalent to “wearing your bedroom slippers outside” or “wearing a speedo and flip-flops to a funeral.” pic.twitter.com/Wl1dWVBSkx
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 21, 2023
Democrat Hilariously Schools Furious Far Right Congressman Over UFO Bill: ‘You Voted to Block Your Own Amendment’
Far right Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee has only been in Congress since 2019, so perhaps he should be forgiven for not knowing how things work there.
Congressman Burchett became nationally known for his remarks against gun control back in March, just after a school mass shooting in Nashville, the capital of his home state, where three nine-year olds and three adults were shot to death by a shooter with two AR-15 style assault rifles and a handgun.
“We’re not gonna fix it,” Burchett infamously said. “I don’t see any role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly.”
Rather than even entertain common sense gun reforms, Burchett immediately decided the only thing that will reduce gun violence is God.
Saying, “you’ve got to change people’s hearts,” Burchett called for a Christian revival. “As a Christian, we talk about the church. I’ve said this many times, I think we really need a revival in this country.”
Also back in March, Congressman Burchett took a similar hands-off, laissez-faire stance on racism. He joined all 26 Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who refused to sign a simple two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
So you might assume that the Tennessee congressman has a “live and let live” approach to things, given he thinks Congress just has no impact on people’s lives, but you’d be wrong.
In December, when it came time to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, voted against protecting the marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. Seems he did think Congress can play a role in people’s lives.
Fast forward to this week.
Congressman Burchettt is very angry that an amendment he filed did not even get a vote.
“Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) held a news conference on Thursday with congressional colleagues to announce an upcoming committee hearing and to demand transparency from the federal government over unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), which are more commonly dubbed ‘UFOs,'” WBIR reported Thursday.
Burchett tried but failed to introduce a “late” amendment, and later “said he was told the amendment was shot down by either the House Intelligence Committee or the ‘intelligence community,’ saying he wasn’t totally sure who knocked it down.”
“This is ridiculous, folks. They do exist or they don’t exist. They keep telling us they don’t exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get ahold of the information,” he said.
He also vented his anger on Twitter.
If UFOs and UAPs don’t exist why is the “intelligence community” blocking my amendment? And, how do they have the power to block it? pic.twitter.com/JDY5nsMVQg
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 18, 2023
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee, stepped in to clear things up for the confused congressman.
“What are you talking about?” McGovern tweeted. “It wasn’t the ‘intelligence community,’ you voted to block YOUR OWN amendment. Are YOU part of the coverup?”
Apparently still confused, Burchett shot back: “Mr. Ranking Member of Rules Committee, perhaps your intern shouldn’t be allowed to run your Twitter account. Find someone who can fact check. This amendment wasn’t even given a vote in Rules. No one had a chance to vote on this amendment. That’s the problem.”
McGovern wasn’t having it.
“The problem is that you submitted an amendment, and then you voted for a Rule that blocked your own amendment. That’s why no one had a chance to vote on it. That’s how this works,” he said, schooling Burchett. “Also, I write my tweets myself.”
The problem is that you submitted an amendment, and then you voted for a Rule that blocked your own amendment. That’s why no one had a chance to vote on it. That’s how this works.
Link in case you didn’t read the Rule: https://t.co/lQ5NcWkb65
Also, I write my tweets myself. https://t.co/H93SEdX9T1 pic.twitter.com/6qAYIK1nDe
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 20, 2023
Read the tweets above or at this link.
Inflation Is Plummeting Across America – But Not in Ron DeSantis’ Florida
Americans learned Wednesday morning the rate of inflation nationally has dropped dramatically, to just 3% annually, down from over 9% one year ago.
But not in Florida, which MarketWatch reports “has the highest inflation in the U.S.”
For much of the year, even before his presidential campaign officially launched, Ron DeSantis has been traveling the country, promoting his book and giving speeches in battleground states. But, as Newsweek reported in April, “some of the governor’s critics have suggested he is forgetting his own constituents in an attempt to increase his name recognition.”
Even before then, The Miami Herald Editorial Board in February asked simply, “When is Florida’s governor actually going to govern?”
The second-ranked GOP presidential candidate has been focusing on culture war issues, including so-called “parental rights” and “education” laws that target LGBTQ children and people of color, along with banning abortion and drag shows, his fight with his state’s largest employer, Disney, and chasing – if not flying – undocumented workers out of the state.
Even before Wednesday’s “incredible drop” in the inflation rate was reported, CNN declared “Florida is now America’s inflation hotspot.”
How bad is it?
Marketwatch notes that “the rate of inflation in the Tampa Bay region was the highest in the country. Prices rose an estimated 7.3% from June 2022 to June 2023, well above the 3% rate for the nation as a whole.”
Last month as well, inflation was huge across much of Florida.
“Residents in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area saw prices shoot up 9% in May compared with a year earlier. By comparison, nationwide inflation for the same period was less than half that rate, with prices rising 4% in May compared with a year earlier,” CBS News reported on Tuesday. “People living in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area have it slightly easier, with inflation rising at a 7.3% annual pace, but that’s still much higher than the U.S. as a whole.”
Why?
“Florida’s inflation rates are skyrocketing and the state now leads the nation thanks mostly to the rising cost of housing,” NBC Miami reports Wednesday.
In fact, many reports point to housing prices, which shot up 55% in Florida since the start of the pandemic, compared to 40% nationwide, CBS noted.
What has DeSantis done about the cost of housing and home insurance, which have been a disaster in Florida?
The Florida governor “and his political action committee have received millions of dollars from insurance stakeholders as he has overseen massive giveaways to the insurance industry, according to a new report. Florida homeowners, meanwhile, face ballooning insurance prices and are under increasing economic strain in one of the states hardest hit by climate change,” The Intercept reported in May.
“The governor’s committee and the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC raked in $3.9 million from the insurance industry since its formation in 2018,” the site noted, pointing to a report from “Hedge Clippers, a campaign organized by the Center for Popular Democracy.”
Floridians got more bad news on the insurance front Wednesday.
Farmers Insurance is pulling out of the state, “to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company said.
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, however, disagreed.
He “dissed Farmers as ‘woke,’ promised to investigate and accused the company of playing politics,” Local 10 News reported.
Another large contributor to price increases for Floridians is DeSantis’ campaign to purge undocumented workers from his state.
As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, DeSantis recently signed into law draconian legislation that “makes it a third-degree felony for unauthorized people to knowingly use a false identification to obtain employment. Businesses that knowingly employ unauthorized workers could have their licenses suspended, and those with 25 or more employees that repeatedly fail to use the E-Verify system to check their immigration status can face daily fines.”
DeSantis’ “new law requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to question a patient’s immigration status, and invalidates out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to people unauthorized to be in the U.S. It makes it a third-degree felony to knowingly transport into Florida a person who is undocumented and illegally entered the U.S. The law also adds $12 million to the amount of money the state has earmarked for its migrant-relocation program, bringing the total to $22 million this year.”
Although the new law went into effect July 1, workers have know about it for months, at least since May, and have been fleeing Florida since then.
That loss of often low-paid workers is making it even harder for construction companies to complete projects and farmers to get crops picked. The Journal’s report quoted construction workers who say about half of the people they used to work are gone.
It’s not clear how it’s going to get better with a governor focused on maintaining his culture war bona fides and his presidential campaign schedule.
“Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on LGBTQ people, public schools, and educational curricula, Florida stands to lose massive amounts of convention business,” The American Prospect reported last week. “Much of that lost business, ironically, is concentrated in places like Miami and Orlando, which don’t share DeSantis’s views. The latest to pull out is the Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning, which had planned a fall convention for Miami, and has now moved it to Chicago, incurring a stiff penalty from the hotels.”
The Prospect adds that “lots of groups far removed from politics want to disassociate themselves from DeSantis’s crusade. The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) has moved its planned 2027 Global Surgical Conference & Expo from Orlando to Philadelphia. Around 7,000 nurses and exhibitors will no longer be helping the local economy. The organizers of Con of Thrones, a convention for fans of the HBO fantasy epic, canceled their Orlando convention, planned for the Hyatt Regency Orlando in August. The National Society of Black Engineers will also not be coming to Orlando in 2024, for a convention that would have brought 15,000 to the Sunshine State.”
And “Disney itself has canceled a billion-dollar investment planned for an Orlando office park, which would have relocated or created some 2,000 jobs with an average salary of $120,000.”
