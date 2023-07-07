RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Attorneys General Attack Target’s LGBTQ Pride Merchandise as ‘Potentially Harmful to Minors’
Seven Republican attorneys general have banded together to issue a threatening letter to Target, suggesting its LGBTQ Pride merchandise may violate state child-protection and parental-rights laws, and claiming at least some of the products are potentially “harmful to minors,” “obscene,” “meant to sexualize” children, and “anti-Christian.” They also imply the corporation’s officers may be in violation of their fiduciary responsibilities by allowing the “promotion and sale” of those items.
The six-page letter, dated July 5, also appears to promote a form of Christian nationalism, suggesting right-wing boycotts over the LGBTQ Pride products harmed the company’s market value, and then stating: “It is likely more profitable to sell the type of Pride that enshrines the love of the United States. Target’s Pride Campaign alienates whereas Pride in our country unites.”
The letter also refers to reports from right-wing media including the National Review, Fox News, the New York Post, and the Daily Caller, along with articles from Reuters and Axios.
It denounces Target’s financial support of GLSEN. The 33-year old education non-profit’s website says it works to “advise on, advocate for, and research comprehensive policies designed to protect LGBTQ students as well as students of marginalized identities,” but the attorneys general claim the organization “furnishes resources to activists for the purpose of undermining parents’ constitutional and statutory rights.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Defends Widely-Criticized Anti-LGBTQ Ad
The attorneys general point to specific state laws 12 times, but do not specifically tell Target it is actually in violation of any laws. An article published in CBS affiliate Idaho News concludes, “It is not immediately clear what response the attorneys general are seeking from Target.”
Those attorneys general, all Republicans, are: Indiana’s Todd Rokita (photo), the lead sponsor of the letter, Tim Griffin (Arkansas), Raul Labrador (Idaho), Daniel Cameron (Kentucky), Lynn Fitch (Mississippi), Andrew Bailey (Missouri), and Alan Wilson (South Carolina). Several are former U.S. congressmen with anti-LGBTQ voting records.
“As Attorneys General committed to enforcing our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws and our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company’s ‘Pride’ campaign,” the letter begins. “Our concerns entail the company’s promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors, related potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity, and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company’s directors and officers.”
“As the chief legal officers of our States, we are charged with enforcing state laws protecting children and safeguarding parental rights. State child-protection laws penalize the ‘sale or distribution . . . of obscene matter.’ A matter is considered ‘obscene’ if ‘the dominant theme of the matter . . . appeals to the prurient interest in sex,’ including ‘material harmful to minors.’ Indiana, as well as other states, have passed laws to protect children from harmful content meant to sexualize them and prohibit gender transitions of children.”
READ MORE: ‘Keeps on Chugging’: Unemployment Down and Wages Up in ‘Strong’ and Record-Setting June Jobs Report
They also claim that “Target wittingly marketed and sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children,” “Target reportedly promoted and sold products in our states that included, among other products, LGBT-themed onesies, bibs, and overalls, t-shirts labeled ‘Girls Gays Theys;’ ‘Pride Adult Drag Queen Katya’ (which depicts a male dressed in female ‘drag’); and girls’ swimsuits with ‘tuck-friendly construction’ and ‘extra crotch coverage’ for male genitalia.”
Reports have stated the “tuck-friendly construction” was only part of adult clothing lines.
The attorneys general also point to merchandise from what they say is a “self-declared ‘Satanist-Inspired’ brand,” “products with anti-Christian designs, such as pentagrams,” and one design that “included the phrase ‘Satan Respects Pronouns.'”
Lastly, they claim these actions “not only raise concerns under our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws but also against our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders.”
READ MORE: Pence Targets Transgender Kids in Iowa Speech: ‘We’re Winning This Fight All Over the Country – Just Ask Bud Light’
“The evidence suggests that Target’s directors and officers may be negligent in undertaking the ‘Pride’ campaign, which negatively affected Target’s stock price. Moreover, it may have improperly directed company resources for collateral political or social goals unrelated to the company’s and its shareholders’ best interests,” they claim. Corporations have First Amendment free speech rights.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Imagine Being Not Extreme Enough’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked as a ‘RINO’ After Far-Right House Group Votes to Expel
The far-right Freedom Caucus, comprised of some of the most extreme Republican members of the House of Representatives, has voted to expel U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from the group, reportedly over her “disparaging” remarks about a fellow group member, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), a Freedom Caucus board member told Politico Thursday.
When asked why the vote to expel Greene was taken, Harris said, “I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members.” Politico reports Harris was “appearing to refer to Greene reportedly calling Boebert a ‘little bitch.'”
READ MORE: Citing God and Attacking Biden, Kevin McCarthy Says US Should ‘Make China and India Dependent on American Natural Gas’
Greene’s support for Speaker Kevin McCarthy and her stance on the debt ceiling bill were contributing factors for members voting to expel her, but Harris reiterated, “I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should.”
U.S. Congresman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) reacted to the news, asking, “What does it say about the GOP that MTG is no longer right-wing enough for the right wing of the Republican Party?”
Citing Harris, Peter Baker, the Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and an MSNBC analyst tweeted, “Jewish space lasers were evidently okay, but calling Lauren Boebert names was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’ and prompted the Freedom Caucus to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Defends Widely-Criticized Anti-LGBTQ Ad
The Daily Beast’s and MSNBC’s Wajahat Ali mocked Greene, saying: “Imagine being not extreme enough for the Freedom Caucus. This is where the GOP is now. Sorry @mtgreenee…you’re a RINO now.”
Conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg added, “I just think it’s so perfect that Greene is being booted from the Freedom Caucus not for being a clownish conspiratorial nutter, but because she accidentally behaved responsibly and seriously.”
Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Steve Benen observes, “As striking as this behind-the-scenes drama is, there’s a larger context that’s even more consequential for the political world in general: Divisions among congressional Republicans are growing deeper and more common as the year progresses.”
“Perhaps this shouldn’t be too surprising,” he suggests. “After a midterm election cycle in which the GOP fell far short of the party’s own expectations, even while winning back a majority in the House, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struggled in historic and embarrassing ways to earn his gavel. Six months later: The House Freedom Caucus is divided against itself.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Using Same White Nationalist Rhetoric as El Paso Mass Shooter Who Slaughtered 23 in Anti-Hispanic Hate Crime
At 9:00 AM Wednesday inside a federal courthouse in Texas, the sentencing hearing for 24-year old white nationalist Patrick Crusius began, as CNN reported. Crusius in February pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, half of them reportedly hate crime charges for his 2019 mass shooting slaughter of 23 people at an El Paso Walmart, which he said he chose specifically because it would have a large number of Hispanics.
NPR‘s Vanessa Romo reported in 2020 that the El Paso Walmart “is a popular destination among Mexican tourists who cross into the U.S. from the neighboring city of Juarez.” Crusius drove 600 miles in 11 hours to reach that particular Walmart, to carry out his intended mass murder.
“Shortly before the shooting started, Crusius is believed to have posted a ‘racist, anti-immigrant screed to a website popular within white supremacy circles,'” Romo also reported.
“In it, the author ranted against interracial mixing and the ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas,'” NPR added.
“They are the instigators, not me,” Crusius reportedly stated in his manifesto. “I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”
READ MORE: ‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast
Announcing his guilty plea in February, the U.S. Dept. of Justice confirmed that Crusius “admitted he wrote a manifesto,” in which “he characterized himself as a white nationalist, motivated to kill Hispanics because they were immigrating to the United States. Crusius admitted to selecting El Paso, a border city, as his target to dissuade Mexican and other Hispanic immigrants from coming to the United States.”
Last week Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis was highly-criticized after launching his latest attack on immigrants, an attack some have noticed uses the same rhetoric as white nationalist Patrick Crusius.
Zachary Mueller, who tracks strategic racism in his role as political director for America’s Voice, a pro-immigration advocacy group, noted on Wednesday Crusius’s sentencing hearing and that Governor DeSantis too has been using the “invasion” rhetoric.
Today, the man who murdered 23 people in El Paso as part of a racist massacre he undertook to stop a supposed “invasion” begins his sentencing hearing. Meanwhile, @RonDeSantis is fundraising w/ bumper stickers with the same white nationalist slogan. https://t.co/dXpkprFPBk pic.twitter.com/ixJMorzSJ1
— Zachary.A.Mueller (@ZacharyAMueller) July 5, 2023
“He wants to overturn the 14th amendment, indefinitely detain children, and create a mass-deportation regime that would uproot families and destabilize communities across the country. It’s as ugly as it is unworkable,” Mueller told The Guardian in an article published Sunday.
READ MORE: Tucker Carlson Attacks Biden With Same Words Found in ‘Manifesto’ of Accused El Paso Mass Shooter
Mueller isn’t the only one to notice.
In his Washington Post opinion column Greg Sargent wrote last week, “DeSantis’s ugly descent into ‘invasion’ hysteria can’t go unanswered.”
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a plan for the southern border this week that uses the word ‘invasion’ at least five times. He later took this rhetoric to hallucinogenic extremes, declaring on Fox News that anyone with drugs who ‘is cutting through a border wall’ should end up ‘stone-cold dead,'” Sargent wrote. “The specter of a migrant ‘invasion,’ which carries white nationalist overtones, has been a mainstay of Donald Trump’s political vocabulary ever since he ran for president in 2016. But the fact that DeSantis and Trump — the leaders in polls for the Republican nomination — are both all in on this ugly notion shows how profoundly it is capturing the GOP.”
READ MORE: Trump Judge’s Controversial Injunction Against Biden Hands Disney ‘Open and Shut’ Case Against DeSantis: Legal Expert
On his campaign website, DeSantis has an entire section titled, “Stop the Invasion.” He’s also promoting that tag line on Twitter.
“We are going to be the administration that finally brings the issue of our southern border to a conclusion. We will stop the invasion, we will reassert our nation’s sovereignty, and we will fight these cartels so that Americans stop dying from their poison.”
The border crisis… pic.twitter.com/bDQ8RfyjaL
— Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 26, 2023
We are going to stop the invasion, build the wall, and hold the Mexican drug cartels accountable. No excuses.@RonDeSantis | #RD24 pic.twitter.com/fN8eTctfQH
— Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 27, 2023
On Twitter, Sargent noted, “The vile ‘invasion’ language about the border has almost entirely taken over the GOP at this point. DeSantis‘s border plan uses this ugly term over and over again. House Republicans say it almost daily. This derangement is out of control.”
“The story here should be that Republicans pushing ‘invasion’ and ‘great replacement’ language are engaged in utterly deranged public conduct,” Sargent warned. “It’s not acceptable to characterize people fleeing humanitarian horrors this way, and Dems should say so.”
See the videos and tweets above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast
North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a far-right Christian nationalist who is running to be the state’s next governor, defended the writings of a slew of authoritarian dictators at the recent Moms for Liberty convention.
“And here’s the thing,” Robinson told the radical, anti-LGBTQ “parental rights” organization that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of extremist anti-government groups.
“Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler. Whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao. Whether you’re talking about Stalin. Whether you’re talking about Pol Pot. Whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or whether you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe, it is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.”
READ MORE: Liberty University VP Cites Hitler and Stalin in Plea for Conservatives to ‘Control Education’
The New Republic suggested, “Robinson thinks that dictators such as Hitler and Mao are being taken out of context, and their work is worth reconsidering,” while noting, “It is unclear how one could decontextualize a dictator.”
Jezebel’s Caitlin Cruz notes Robinson was “speaking to the crowd gathered for Moms for Liberty’s ‘Blessings of the Liberty Breakfast’ event on Sunday,” and wrote: “I cannot stress enough how this Nazi referencing took place on a Sunday morning at what was essentially a prayer breakfast with a Rabbi present.”
Robinson’s remarks come after a Moms for Liberty chapter was forced to apologize for including a quote from Adolf Hitler at the top of their newsletter. The apology came only after they defended including the remarks from the genocidal mass murderer responsible for the slaughter of millions of people, especially Jews.
The Moms for Liberty five-day convention in Philadelphia, which included speeches from Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and other GOP presidential hopefuls, was highly-protested.
Robinson refused calls to resign two years ago after he essentially called LGBTQ people “filth,” and defended his remarks by saying, “yes, I called it ‘filth.'”
READ MORE: Stefanik-Endorsed GOP Candidate Praised ‘Inspirational’ Adolf Hitler as ‘The Kind of Leader We Need Today’
“And if you don’t like it that I called it ‘filth,’ come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Robinson said, referring to “transgenderism” and “homosexuality.”
“It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen til the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with,” he added.
Robinson has declared America is a “Christian nation,” while proclaiming the First Amendment is supposed to protect him from criticism as he expresses his “deeply held religious values that are guaranteed to me by the Constitution.” He has declared, “the Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation,” and once appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home: “Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?”
He has also said straight relationships are “superior” to gay relationships, and said even “cow manure” is better. He has called being transgender “demonic.”
READ MORE: Moms for Liberty Leader Alleges Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
A former Human Rights Campaign press secretary, Charlotte Clymer, responded to Robinson’s latest remarks defending authoritarian despots’ works by observing: “We have reached the point where Republican elected officials are pushing for bans on LGBTQ books but encouraging all to read books by Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.”
Watch a clip of Robinson’s remarks from the news organization Heartland Signal below or at this link.
At Moms for Liberty’s Philadelphia event, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) says dictators like Hitler, Stalin and Mao are being taken out of context and promotes reading their writings.
“…It is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.” pic.twitter.com/TDXusaIUMZ
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) July 5, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
Morning Joe Panelist Shocked by Trump’s ‘Unbelievable’ July 4th Depravity
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Unleashes Another Call for Americans to Come Out and ‘Protest’
- News2 days ago
Trump Judge’s Controversial Injunction Against Biden Hands Disney ‘Open and Shut’ Case Against DeSantis: Legal Expert
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast
- News1 day ago
DeSantis Defends Widely-Criticized Anti-LGBTQ Ad
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
DeSantis Using Same White Nationalist Rhetoric as El Paso Mass Shooter Who Slaughtered 23 in Anti-Hispanic Hate Crime
- News1 day ago
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Jack Smith’s Trump Election Probe Appears to Be Ramping Up Says CNN Legal Analyst
- News19 hours ago
Boebert Democratic Challenger Sets Multi-Million Dollar Fundraising Record