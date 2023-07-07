News
‘Keeps on Chugging’: Unemployment Down and Wages Up in ‘Strong’ and Record-Setting June Jobs Report
Economists are calling the June jobs report “strong,” and “solid,” with 209,000 jobs added bringing unemployment down to a near-50-year low of 3.6%. 220,000 to 240,000 jobs were predicted, but experts say historically 200,000 jobs created in one month is still impressive.
The Washington Post calls it “a slow but steady gain,” and adds experts say the U.S. will mostly likely not fall into recession.
“Bloomberg Economics, which last fall forecast a 100 percent chance of a recession by October, now says the country will ‘narrowly dodge’ a downturn this year. Major banks including Goldman Sachs and Barclay’s are watering down recession predictions, in large part because of the job market’s resilience,” The Post reports.
And The New York Times adds, “with rising wages and low unemployment, the labor market remains resilient.”
“It’s a good solid straight down the middle, this little engine just keeps on chugging along payrolls report,” says University of Michigan professor of economics Justin Wolfers, who is also a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “Job growth is definitely slowing,” he adds.
READ MORE: Boebert Democratic Challenger Sets Multi-Million Dollar Fundraising Record
“Bidenomics continued its underacknowledged winning streak in June,” is how The New Republic‘s Timothy Noah reported June’s jobs numbers.
“Everybody should calm the hell down,” he adds, after calling the 209,000 jobs created number “somewhat of a triumph” while noting interest rates will likely rise and the stock market dropped after the jobs data was released.
“What today’s job numbers show is that the Biden economy is proving much harder to push into recession than the Fed reckoned on. I’d like to tell you why, but I don’t know. Nobody does. But the bottom-line reality check: That is very good news.”
The June jobs report also brings some record-breaking results.
Thursday night former Biden White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein noted, “if tomorrow’s official unemployment rate is below 4%, we will have achieved the longest stretch of sub-4% unemployment on record.”
It is. We have.
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell notes women 25-54 working or seeking work has also just hit a record high, as has the rate of women having jobs.
…as well as record-high employment rate. pic.twitter.com/A5vP4jAFEt
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) July 7, 2023
The Council of Economic Advisers calls it “the highest rate since modern data began in 1948.”
READ MORE: Trump Judge’s Controversial Injunction Against Biden Hands Disney ‘Open and Shut’ Case Against DeSantis: Legal Expert
Wolfers notes the employment rate for people with a disability hit the highest rate ever recorded.
This is why I revere hot labor markets: It forces employers to look at little harder at those they might otherwise ignore, bringing those who are often at the margins back into the fold. pic.twitter.com/WD9tBaALdR
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) July 7, 2023
Democratic strategist, think tank founder, and political analyst Simon Rosenberg points out with these new numbers President Joe Biden has created seven times as many jobs as the last three Republican presidents combined.
Let the mighty Jobs Days thread begin!
209k new jobs, wage growth strong, unemployment 3.6%, inflation 1.2%
33.8m jobs = 16 years Clinton Obama
13.2m jobs = 29 months Biden
1.9m jobs = 16 years 2 Bushes Trump
7 times as many Biden jobs as last 3 R Presidents COMBINED! 1/ pic.twitter.com/GWY0w3VWJw
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) July 7, 2023
He also says the average number of jobs created under GOP presidents was 10,000 per month.
Job creation under Biden has been running at 50 times the rate per month than the last 3 GOP Presidents.
Rs averaged 10k per month over 16 years. This month alone was 200,000, or almost 2 yrs of R job growth. 3/ pic.twitter.com/90Hja2uMux
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) July 7, 2023
READ MORE: Citing God and Attacking Biden, Kevin McCarthy Says US Should ‘Make China and India Dependent on American Natural Gas’
According to Rosenberg, under President Biden the U.S. has seen “the lowest peacetime unemployment rate since WWII,” “the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years,” “the lowest [health care] uninsured rate ever,” and “the lowest poverty rate ever.”
The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson notes over the past few years, “real wages have surged for the low-income, wiping out a quarter of the 40-year increase in inequality.”
State of the US labor market
1. The unemployment rate is a whisker off its 60-year low
2. The employment rate for women 25-54 set a new record high
3. Since 2020, real wages have surged for the low-income, wiping out a quarter of the 40-year increase in inequality pic.twitter.com/6zsCUYkjQu
— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) July 7, 2023
But the Washington Post also notes that “the Black unemployment rate, which had reached a record low in April at 4.7 percent, rose in May and June again, to 6 percent. A wide body of research shows that Black workers are the first to lose their jobs in economic downturns.”
Read the tweets above or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘This Is Not Normal’: Legal Expert Calls Out Trump for ‘Crowdsourcing’ Threats Against Prosecutors
Law enforcement officials involved in prosecuting Donald Trump are facing substantial harassment and threats, and a legal expert called out the former president for “crowdsourcing” violence against his enemies.
Federal agencies said threats against law enforcement was down overall since Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case compared to the period right after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago as part of that investigation, but former prosecutor Barbara McQuade told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the individual threats were alarming and highly unusual.
“This is not normal,” McQuade said. “From time to time, prosecutors do get death threats, maybe based on someone they’re prosecuting, but I think we’ve reached a whole different era when we’re sort of crowdsourcing these threats. Any time former president Donald Trump says these things about witch hunts and hoaxes, calling for the defunding of [the Department of Justice], there is the risk that someone out there is going to hear that and take matters into their own hands and go after these line career prosecutors.”
“I’ve had threats, others have had threats,” McQuade added. “The way it is usually handled is the U.S. Marshals Service can provide protection, sometimes including 24/7 protection, but it is very resource intensive. The prosecutors have been better things to do than to be checking in with their security detail and, you know, they have lives. They have children, they have errands to do in their personal lives. So this is a whole new day, if prosecutors have to think twice about whether they can do their job safely.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Freedom Caucus member says Marjorie Taylor Greene has been expelled from the group
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Boebert Democratic Challenger Sets Multi-Million Dollar Fundraising Record
The Democrat who almost beat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has just set a multi-million dollar fundraising record after announcing he will again challenge the Colorado GOP congresswoman in 2024.
Businessman Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert last year by a mere 546 votes, says he has raised over $2.6 million in the second quarter alone, “shattering the record for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”
In a press release Frisch thanked his supporters: “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every single person who has donated to this campaign to give the people of Southern and Western Colorado a representative who will take the job seriously and work across the aisle to find solutions to the problems facing this district.”
READ MORE: ‘Imagine Being Not Extreme Enough’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked as a ‘RINO’ After Far-Right House Group Votes to Expel
“Boebert continues to vote against the interests of her constituents while devoting her time to ‘angertainment’ antics that do nothing to help CO-3. We can do better than Boebert, and thanks to our generous supporters, we will defeat her in 2024.”
Colorado’s 3rd district hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 2008.
Colorado Politics reports Frisch’s loss in 2022 was “the closest House race in the country,” and adds that he “has raised a total of $4.4 million from nearly 85,000 individual donors since launching his bid for a rematch in February. In the quarter ending June 30, his campaign received more than 81,000 donations averaging $32, his campaign said.”
On his campaign website Frisch lists issues of importance to Coloradans, including water, energy, agriculture, jobs, and women’s healthcare. He supports a woman’s right to choose.
Last month Boebert attacked “Frisch’s father and sister, for their history as OB-GYNs,” the Colorado Times Recorder reported. “’Abortions paid for Adam’s privileged childhood and private schooling, and abortionists help fund his campaign,’ Boebert was quoted as saying in a Fox News article.”
News
Citing God and Attacking Biden, Kevin McCarthy Says US Should ‘Make China and India Dependent on American Natural Gas’
As the Biden administration and campaign promote “Bidenomics,” the President’s economic plan and policies that have helped create 50-year lows in unemployment, a massive manufacturing renaissance, the highest GDP increases among the G7 countries, curtailed inflation which has taken root around the globe while helping to create wage growth that is outpacing inflation, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is taking notice, and invoking God in an effort to fight back.
McCarthy on Thursday said the United States should use “the resources God has blessed” America with to make two of the world’s largest countries and largest economies, China and India, “dependent on American natural gas.” He also falsely claimed doing so would make the world “environmentally sound” – burning natural gas causes pollution.
“Why don’t we use the things God has blessed America with?” McCarthy said on CNBC Thursday, in video (below) he himself posted to social media.
“Why would we think about using our energy policy to make us economically stronger but geopolitically the world safer? Why wouldn’t we have a long-term plan where we would want China and India dependent on our natural gas? Why wouldn’t we map out a 20-year economic plan like this?”
READ MORE: Pence Targets Transgender Kids in Iowa Speech: ‘We’re Winning This Fight All Over the Country – Just Ask Bud Light’
“That shouldn’t be a Republican or Democrat that should be the American plan that would make the world safer, make us economically stronger, and environmentally sound?”
The June jobs report will be released Friday, but based on numbers reported out by ADP Thursday, it should be gangbusters.
“Private sector jobs surged by 497,000 in June, well ahead of the 267,000 gain in May and much better than the 220,000 estimate,” CNBC reports.
And after two years of claiming of impending recession, top economists are now, as Fortune reports, “saying we could really dodge a recession.”
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
Bidenomics is a bust. It does nothing to utilize the resources God has blessed America with.
What we need is a long-term plan to make China and India dependent on American natural gas. It shouldn’t be a Republican or Democrat plan—it should be an American plan. pic.twitter.com/lyN9d7aZ2j
— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 6, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
Morning Joe Panelist Shocked by Trump’s ‘Unbelievable’ July 4th Depravity
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Unleashes Another Call for Americans to Come Out and ‘Protest’
- News2 days ago
Trump Judge’s Controversial Injunction Against Biden Hands Disney ‘Open and Shut’ Case Against DeSantis: Legal Expert
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast
- News1 day ago
DeSantis Defends Widely-Criticized Anti-LGBTQ Ad
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
DeSantis Using Same White Nationalist Rhetoric as El Paso Mass Shooter Who Slaughtered 23 in Anti-Hispanic Hate Crime
- News1 day ago
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Jack Smith’s Trump Election Probe Appears to Be Ramping Up Says CNN Legal Analyst
- News1 day ago
Pence Targets Transgender Kids in Iowa Speech: ‘We’re Winning This Fight All Over the Country – Just Ask Bud Light’