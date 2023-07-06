News
DeSantis Defends Widely-Criticized Anti-LGBTQ Ad
Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis is now personally defending the anti-LGBTQ ad his official 2024 presidential campaign promoted last week, which drew massive outrage from the left and the right for being homophobic and transphobic. The ad wrongly attempts to paint Donald Trump as being pro-LGBTQ by using some of his remarks from years ago, rather than his long record as president and presidential candidate of targeting and attacking the LGBTQ community.
“Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants — I think that’s totally fair game, because he’s now campaigning saying the opposite,” DeSantis said Wednesday to right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren, as NBC News reports.
The video, which went viral on Twitter and currently has nearly 25 million views, includes this message from the DeSantis campaign attacking Trump: “To wrap up Pride Month, let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it.”
READ MORE: ‘Disgusting’: Pro-DeSantis Former GOP Lawmaker Pulls Support and Slams Florida Governor After Anti-LGBTQ Ad
Trump’s anti-LGBTQ record is extreme, despite his pre-presidential remarks and actions. The first half of the DeSantis video only focuses on Trump’s early, pre-presidential attempts to appear supportive of LGBTQ people.
The second half of the video, which tries to paint the Florida governor as a warrior against the LGBTQ community, has been widely mocked and derided, including as homoerotic. Reuters reported that portion of the video “featured a montage of muscle-bound men, bolts of electricity flying from DeSantis’ eyes, and activists lamenting what they characterized as his efforts to restrict transgender rights.”
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over the weekend also mocked the ad while blasting its intent.
READ MORE: ‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast
“I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders,” Secretary Buttigieg said on CNN. “And just get to the bigger issue that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space, which is, again: Who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off? And what public policy problems do you get up in the morning thinking about how to solve?”
Log Cabin Republicans, which claims to represent “LGBT Republicans and straight allies,” despite endorsing anti-LGBTQ candidates, including Donald Trump for president in 2020, on Friday denounced the DeSantis video as “divisive and desperate.” The group also said, “DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric has just ventured into homophobic territory.”
Watch Secretary Buttigieg’s remarks below or at this link.
“Who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off?”
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts to a new Desantis campaign video attacking Republican rival Donald Trump’s previous promise to protect LGBTQ rights. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/n7VHPkNSlv
— CNN (@CNN) July 2, 2023
READ MORE: DeSantis Using Same White Nationalist Rhetoric as El Paso Mass Shooter Who Slaughtered 23 in Anti-Hispanic Hate Crime
News
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Jack Smith’s Trump Election Probe Appears to Be Ramping Up Says CNN Legal Analyst
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said on Thursday that there are real signs that special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election are ramping up.
In particular, Honig pointed to former Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ revelation that he had been interviewed by the FBI about Trump’s actions in the aftermath of his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “Let’s remember, there has been so much focus on the state of Georgia. However, this was really a coordinated, seven-state strategy… and we know that the feds are looking not just at Georgia but also at least at Arizona.”
Honig then outlined why it was “a huge deal” that Bowers was interviewed, and he cited the testimony that the longtime Arizona Republican gave to the House Select Committee investigating that Capitol riots last year.
READ MORE: ‘Prince of darkness’ DeSantis flattened for ‘bizarre, twisted, deviant’ pitch to voters
In one particularly damning piece of testimony highlighted by Honig, Bowers said that Giuliani told him to make fraud allegations without solid proof and then just “let the courts sort it out” afterward.
“Crucial testimony there,” Honig commented. “And again, we now know that he has spoken with Jack Smith’s team.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Trump Judge’s Controversial Injunction Against Biden Hands Disney ‘Open and Shut’ Case Against DeSantis: Legal Expert
A highly-controversial injunction against the Biden administration from a Trump-appointed federal judge could mean Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit against Florida GOP governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is a “solid” and “open and shut” case, according to a top law professor and civil rights attorney.
On July 4, the Chief U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, Terry Doughty, blocked the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, among other federal entities, from working with social media companies to combat posts on a wide range of topics, from child pornography to election, COVID, and vaccine misinformation.
The Washington Post reports the injunction bars “key Biden administration agencies and officials from meeting and communicating with social media companies about ‘protected speech,’ in an extraordinary preliminary injunction in an ongoing case that could have profound effects on the First Amendment.” It comes in response to a lawsuit from Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri.
“The Donald Trump-appointed judge’s move could undo years of efforts to enhance coordination between the government and social media companies. For more than a decade, the federal government has attempted to work with social media companies to address criminal activity, including child sexual abuse images and terrorism,” the Post reports.
READ MORE: Trump Unleashes Another Call for Americans to Come Out and ‘Protest’
“The injunction is strikingly broad and clearly intended to chill any kind of contact between government actors and social media platforms,” Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School, told the Post.
In December of 2021, as deaths from COVID-19 hit 800,000 in the U.S., ahead of an expected post-holiday spike, Judge Doughty blocked President Biden’s mandate requiring healthcare workers be vaccinated against the deadly disease. To do so, the judge cited “the claims of a doctor who falsely said that the Covid-19 vaccine was not effective in preventing transmission of the disease,” as CNN reported.
Last year, Judge Doughty blocked President Biden’s vaccine mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers at Head Start programs, which help children 3-5 years of age, and their families. Studies show a majority of families that contracted COVID did so via children. One study, published by the University of Minnesota, “suggests that 70.4% of nearly 850,000 US household COVID-19 transmissions originated with a child.” It also found younger children “more likely to spread” the virus.
Judge Doughty’s injunction blocking the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies is being widely criticized.
“It engages in dangerous censorship in the name of fighting censorship. It must be challenged in the name of the First Amendment. No competent lawyer could defend it. And the states that won this relief lack Article III standing anyway!” writes University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, Laurence Tribe, the noted constitutional scholar.
“Censoring a broad swath of vital communications between government and social media platforms in the name of combating censorship makes a mockery of the first amendment,” he adds, and calls it “blatantly unconstitutional.”
Former FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Assistant Director Pete Strzok calls Judge Doughty’s injunction “an ourobouros of conspiracy clusterfuckery,” with “the judge adding himself – and his office – to the narrative.”
READ MORE: ‘Crisis’: Expert Calls SCOTUS ‘Illegitimate’ and Warns Its ‘Judicial Terrorists’ Are a ‘Threat to Democracy’
“The transcripts of the government deponents in the case,” he adds, “feature a walking QAnon DeepState conspiracy-fest by some of the plaintiff’s attorneys.”
Meanwhile, civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President and Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF), a Senior Fellow at the Ford Foundation, and a professor of law at Howard University, sees one bright spot in. The injunction could be a boon for The Walt Disney Company.
Disney is suing DeSantis, alleging the company’s First Amendment free speech rights were violated as the Florida governor repeatedly attacked and retaliated against the entertainment giant, ultimately rescinding its 50-year old “independent special district” tax and governing status after the company quietly opposed and then spoke out against his extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law.
“The evidence cited by the judge doesn’t add up to govt [government] censorship,” Ifill writes on Twitter, about the social media injunction.
“I hope that Disney is reading the decision carefully,” she adds. “Cause by this analysis they have a solid First Amend[ment] claim against Ron DeSantis. Open & shut.”
News
Morning Joe Panelist Shocked by Trump’s ‘Unbelievable’ July 4th Depravity
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) expressed shock on Wednesday that Republican primary voters are standing by former President Donald Trump no matter what he does.
In taking stock of the current state of the 2024 Republican presidential race, McCaskill marveled that Trump didn’t even bother campaigning on July 4th this year and only sat at his Bedminster resort firing off obscene Truth Social posts attacking President Joe Biden and special counsel Jack Smith.
The reason he could get away with this, she argued, is that he has such a commanding lead over his prospective rivals that he doesn’t need to bother doing anything else.
Rather, she said, “He is much more comfortable at his very luxurious golf club with his thumbs on a device tweeting obscenities about the sitting president.”
READ MORE: Republican Party forced to delete Fourth of July tweet after being ridiculed for using Liberian flag
She then pondered what this said about the GOP as a whole.
“Donald Trump is in a commanding position,” she said. “Think about that, Republican Party. You have a guy who says ‘F Biden’ on the Fourth of July and he’s your man. It is unbelievable.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
