Pence Targets Transgender Kids in Iowa Speech: ‘We’re Winning This Fight All Over the Country – Just Ask Bud Light’

Mike Pence in Iowa this week is meeting with small groups but making big promises. The former Trump vice president is currently polling in fourth place in the Hawkeye State – worse than his third place position nationally.

Speaking to members of the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women at Sioux City’s Pizza Ranch, Pence remarked that most of them had the “right” color hair – same as his own.

Delivering his stump speech in pleated khakis and no tie, repeatedly attempting to button his sport coat, Pence answered many questions in a less-starched manner than usual, even high-fiving one woman after praising her remarks.

His answers, while phrased in the former Indiana governor and former GOP congressman’s unique mix of formality and religious references, did not deviate much from those of his Republican rivals, but asked by a Trump supporter why they should vote for him instead of the ex-president, Pence told the group he wasn’t running against Donald Trump or anyone else.

Like other Republican presidential candidates have recently vowed, Pence promised to shut down the federal Dept. of Education, and send that money back to the states.

He also promised he will fix the border without further reducing the nation’s supply of migrant workers who come in from Mexico, often to work on farms and in construction, only to find themselves forced to flee north, often leaving those industries decimated.

Pence promised he will put an end to “asylum abusers,” and ensure the immigration system is restructured, apparently into more of a jobs board to provide the nation with the type of workers businesses need.

He also promise to block transgender girls from participating in girls sports, and – without being asked – vowed to enact a nationwide ban on health care for transgender children.

“Where do you stand on transgender in sports and them going into women’s restrooms, to change and so forth?” one voter asked Pence.

“Look, uh, it was amazing to me when President Biden, during the State of the Union address, literally promised to defend in his words, ‘the God given right of men to compete in women’s sports,'” Pence replied, falsely characterizing the President’s remarks.

In his 2022 State of the Union Address, President Biden said, “And for our LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong.”

“As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans,” Biden continued, “I will always have your back as your President, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”

The following year, the President said, “Let’s also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.”

Pence continued his answer, saying, “let me tell you what, participation in women’s sports should be limited to the gender assigned at birth,” he said in a staccato tone, to applause.

“It’s common sense, it’s fairness, we’ve made incredible progress for women. In the last 25 years we’ve opened doors of opportunity for education and professionally let alone in athletics and the idea that we would allow the erosion of the incredible progress we’ve made in women’s athletics is crazy.”

He went on to promise a ban on transgender children’s health care.

“The second piece of this though, I gotta tell you, Indiana just did this and I know Iowa’s taking a strong step: We have got to ban chemical or surgical transgender treatment for anyone under the age of eighteen,” Pence insisted. Nearly every major medical organization has said various types of gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, which rarely include surgical methods, is vital to their well-being.

“We raised, you know, three kids, we survived those teenage years,” he said, appearing to mock teens, to laughter.

“It’s a fact any parent or grandparent knows,” Pence said. “There’s a reason why you can’t get a tattoo in Indiana under the age of 18. There’s a reason we don’t let you drive a car until you’re 16. It’s because young people don’t fully appreciate the consequences of their actions.”

Pence blasted “the radical left,” and “its transgender ideology” which he said, “has taken hold in our schools.”

“It’s amazing to me, you’ve got a school in Iowa, where you have to have a permission slip from your parents to get a Tylenol but you can get a gender transition plan from the health department without ever telling your folks.”

“That’s not bad policy, that’s crazy,” Pence declared. “And I’m telling you what, we’re winning this fight all over the country – just ask Bud Light.”

Watch Pence’s full remarks below or at this link.