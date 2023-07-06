News
Pence Targets Transgender Kids in Iowa Speech: ‘We’re Winning This Fight All Over the Country – Just Ask Bud Light’
Mike Pence in Iowa this week is meeting with small groups but making big promises. The former Trump vice president is currently polling in fourth place in the Hawkeye State – worse than his third place position nationally.
Speaking to members of the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women at Sioux City’s Pizza Ranch, Pence remarked that most of them had the “right” color hair – same as his own.
Delivering his stump speech in pleated khakis and no tie, repeatedly attempting to button his sport coat, Pence answered many questions in a less-starched manner than usual, even high-fiving one woman after praising her remarks.
His answers, while phrased in the former Indiana governor and former GOP congressman’s unique mix of formality and religious references, did not deviate much from those of his Republican rivals, but asked by a Trump supporter why they should vote for him instead of the ex-president, Pence told the group he wasn’t running against Donald Trump or anyone else.
Like other Republican presidential candidates have recently vowed, Pence promised to shut down the federal Dept. of Education, and send that money back to the states.
He also promised he will fix the border without further reducing the nation’s supply of migrant workers who come in from Mexico, often to work on farms and in construction, only to find themselves forced to flee north, often leaving those industries decimated.
Pence promised he will put an end to “asylum abusers,” and ensure the immigration system is restructured, apparently into more of a jobs board to provide the nation with the type of workers businesses need.
He also promise to block transgender girls from participating in girls sports, and – without being asked – vowed to enact a nationwide ban on health care for transgender children.
“Where do you stand on transgender in sports and them going into women’s restrooms, to change and so forth?” one voter asked Pence.
“Look, uh, it was amazing to me when President Biden, during the State of the Union address, literally promised to defend in his words, ‘the God given right of men to compete in women’s sports,'” Pence replied, falsely characterizing the President’s remarks.
In his 2022 State of the Union Address, President Biden said, “And for our LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong.”
“As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans,” Biden continued, “I will always have your back as your President, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”
The following year, the President said, “Let’s also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.”
Pence continued his answer, saying, “let me tell you what, participation in women’s sports should be limited to the gender assigned at birth,” he said in a staccato tone, to applause.
“It’s common sense, it’s fairness, we’ve made incredible progress for women. In the last 25 years we’ve opened doors of opportunity for education and professionally let alone in athletics and the idea that we would allow the erosion of the incredible progress we’ve made in women’s athletics is crazy.”
He went on to promise a ban on transgender children’s health care.
“The second piece of this though, I gotta tell you, Indiana just did this and I know Iowa’s taking a strong step: We have got to ban chemical or surgical transgender treatment for anyone under the age of eighteen,” Pence insisted. Nearly every major medical organization has said various types of gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, which rarely include surgical methods, is vital to their well-being.
“We raised, you know, three kids, we survived those teenage years,” he said, appearing to mock teens, to laughter.
“It’s a fact any parent or grandparent knows,” Pence said. “There’s a reason why you can’t get a tattoo in Indiana under the age of 18. There’s a reason we don’t let you drive a car until you’re 16. It’s because young people don’t fully appreciate the consequences of their actions.”
Pence blasted “the radical left,” and “its transgender ideology” which he said, “has taken hold in our schools.”
“It’s amazing to me, you’ve got a school in Iowa, where you have to have a permission slip from your parents to get a Tylenol but you can get a gender transition plan from the health department without ever telling your folks.”
“That’s not bad policy, that’s crazy,” Pence declared. “And I’m telling you what, we’re winning this fight all over the country – just ask Bud Light.”
Watch Pence’s full remarks below or at this link.
DeSantis Defends Widely-Criticized Anti-LGBTQ Ad
Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis is now personally defending the anti-LGBTQ ad his official 2024 presidential campaign promoted last week, which drew massive outrage from the left and the right for being homophobic and transphobic. The ad wrongly attempts to paint Donald Trump as being pro-LGBTQ by using some of his remarks from years ago, rather than his long record as president and presidential candidate of targeting and attacking the LGBTQ community.
“Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants — I think that’s totally fair game, because he’s now campaigning saying the opposite,” DeSantis said Wednesday to right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren, as NBC News reports.
The video, which went viral on Twitter and currently has nearly 25 million views, includes this message from the DeSantis campaign attacking Trump: “To wrap up Pride Month, let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it.”
READ MORE: ‘Disgusting’: Pro-DeSantis Former GOP Lawmaker Pulls Support and Slams Florida Governor After Anti-LGBTQ Ad
Trump’s anti-LGBTQ record is extreme, despite his pre-presidential remarks and actions. The first half of the DeSantis video only focuses on Trump’s early, pre-presidential attempts to appear supportive of LGBTQ people.
The second half of the video, which tries to paint the Florida governor as a warrior against the LGBTQ community, has been widely mocked and derided, including as homoerotic. Reuters reported that portion of the video “featured a montage of muscle-bound men, bolts of electricity flying from DeSantis’ eyes, and activists lamenting what they characterized as his efforts to restrict transgender rights.”
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over the weekend also mocked the ad while blasting its intent.
READ MORE: ‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast
“I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders,” Secretary Buttigieg said on CNN. “And just get to the bigger issue that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space, which is, again: Who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off? And what public policy problems do you get up in the morning thinking about how to solve?”
Log Cabin Republicans, which claims to represent “LGBT Republicans and straight allies,” despite endorsing anti-LGBTQ candidates, including Donald Trump for president in 2020, on Friday denounced the DeSantis video as “divisive and desperate.” The group also said, “DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric has just ventured into homophobic territory.”
Watch Secretary Buttigieg’s remarks below or at this link.
“Who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off?”
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts to a new Desantis campaign video attacking Republican rival Donald Trump’s previous promise to protect LGBTQ rights. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/n7VHPkNSlv
— CNN (@CNN) July 2, 2023
News
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Jack Smith’s Trump Election Probe Appears to Be Ramping Up Says CNN Legal Analyst
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said on Thursday that there are real signs that special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election are ramping up.
In particular, Honig pointed to former Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ revelation that he had been interviewed by the FBI about Trump’s actions in the aftermath of his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “Let’s remember, there has been so much focus on the state of Georgia. However, this was really a coordinated, seven-state strategy… and we know that the feds are looking not just at Georgia but also at least at Arizona.”
Honig then outlined why it was “a huge deal” that Bowers was interviewed, and he cited the testimony that the longtime Arizona Republican gave to the House Select Committee investigating that Capitol riots last year.
READ MORE: ‘Prince of darkness’ DeSantis flattened for ‘bizarre, twisted, deviant’ pitch to voters
In one particularly damning piece of testimony highlighted by Honig, Bowers said that Giuliani told him to make fraud allegations without solid proof and then just “let the courts sort it out” afterward.
“Crucial testimony there,” Honig commented. “And again, we now know that he has spoken with Jack Smith’s team.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Trump Judge’s Controversial Injunction Against Biden Hands Disney ‘Open and Shut’ Case Against DeSantis: Legal Expert
A highly-controversial injunction against the Biden administration from a Trump-appointed federal judge could mean Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit against Florida GOP governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is a “solid” and “open and shut” case, according to a top law professor and civil rights attorney.
On July 4, the Chief U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, Terry Doughty, blocked the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, among other federal entities, from working with social media companies to combat posts on a wide range of topics, from child pornography to election, COVID, and vaccine misinformation.
The Washington Post reports the injunction bars “key Biden administration agencies and officials from meeting and communicating with social media companies about ‘protected speech,’ in an extraordinary preliminary injunction in an ongoing case that could have profound effects on the First Amendment.” It comes in response to a lawsuit from Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri.
“The Donald Trump-appointed judge’s move could undo years of efforts to enhance coordination between the government and social media companies. For more than a decade, the federal government has attempted to work with social media companies to address criminal activity, including child sexual abuse images and terrorism,” the Post reports.
READ MORE: Trump Unleashes Another Call for Americans to Come Out and ‘Protest’
“The injunction is strikingly broad and clearly intended to chill any kind of contact between government actors and social media platforms,” Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School, told the Post.
In December of 2021, as deaths from COVID-19 hit 800,000 in the U.S., ahead of an expected post-holiday spike, Judge Doughty blocked President Biden’s mandate requiring healthcare workers be vaccinated against the deadly disease. To do so, the judge cited “the claims of a doctor who falsely said that the Covid-19 vaccine was not effective in preventing transmission of the disease,” as CNN reported.
Last year, Judge Doughty blocked President Biden’s vaccine mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers at Head Start programs, which help children 3-5 years of age, and their families. Studies show a majority of families that contracted COVID did so via children. One study, published by the University of Minnesota, “suggests that 70.4% of nearly 850,000 US household COVID-19 transmissions originated with a child.” It also found younger children “more likely to spread” the virus.
Judge Doughty’s injunction blocking the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies is being widely criticized.
“It engages in dangerous censorship in the name of fighting censorship. It must be challenged in the name of the First Amendment. No competent lawyer could defend it. And the states that won this relief lack Article III standing anyway!” writes University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, Laurence Tribe, the noted constitutional scholar.
“Censoring a broad swath of vital communications between government and social media platforms in the name of combating censorship makes a mockery of the first amendment,” he adds, and calls it “blatantly unconstitutional.”
Former FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Assistant Director Pete Strzok calls Judge Doughty’s injunction “an ourobouros of conspiracy clusterfuckery,” with “the judge adding himself – and his office – to the narrative.”
READ MORE: ‘Crisis’: Expert Calls SCOTUS ‘Illegitimate’ and Warns Its ‘Judicial Terrorists’ Are a ‘Threat to Democracy’
“The transcripts of the government deponents in the case,” he adds, “feature a walking QAnon DeepState conspiracy-fest by some of the plaintiff’s attorneys.”
Meanwhile, civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President and Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF), a Senior Fellow at the Ford Foundation, and a professor of law at Howard University, sees one bright spot in. The injunction could be a boon for The Walt Disney Company.
Disney is suing DeSantis, alleging the company’s First Amendment free speech rights were violated as the Florida governor repeatedly attacked and retaliated against the entertainment giant, ultimately rescinding its 50-year old “independent special district” tax and governing status after the company quietly opposed and then spoke out against his extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law.
“The evidence cited by the judge doesn’t add up to govt [government] censorship,” Ifill writes on Twitter, about the social media injunction.
“I hope that Disney is reading the decision carefully,” she adds. “Cause by this analysis they have a solid First Amend[ment] claim against Ron DeSantis. Open & shut.”
