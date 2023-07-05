News
Trump Judge’s Controversial Injunction Against Biden Hands Disney ‘Open and Shut’ Case Against DeSantis: Legal Expert
A highly-controversial injunction against the Biden administration from a Trump-appointed federal judge could mean Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit against Florida GOP governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is a “solid” and “open and shut” case, according to a top law professor and civil rights attorney.
On July 4, the Chief U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, Terry Doughty, blocked the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, among other federal entities, from working with social media companies to combat posts on a wide range of topics, from child pornography to election, COVID, and vaccine misinformation.
The Washington Post reports the injunction bars “key Biden administration agencies and officials from meeting and communicating with social media companies about ‘protected speech,’ in an extraordinary preliminary injunction in an ongoing case that could have profound effects on the First Amendment.” It comes in response to a lawsuit from Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri.
“The Donald Trump-appointed judge’s move could undo years of efforts to enhance coordination between the government and social media companies. For more than a decade, the federal government has attempted to work with social media companies to address criminal activity, including child sexual abuse images and terrorism,” the Post reports.
“The injunction is strikingly broad and clearly intended to chill any kind of contact between government actors and social media platforms,” Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School, told the Post.
In December of 2021, as deaths from COVID-19 hit 800,000 in the U.S., ahead of an expected post-holiday spike, Judge Doughty blocked President Biden’s mandate requiring healthcare workers be vaccinated against the deadly disease. To do so, the judge cited “the claims of a doctor who falsely said that the Covid-19 vaccine was not effective in preventing transmission of the disease,” as CNN reported.
Last year, Judge Doughty blocked President Biden’s vaccine mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers at Head Start programs, which help children 3-5 years of age, and their families. Studies show a majority of families that contracted COVID did so via children. One study, published by the University of Minnesota, “suggests that 70.4% of nearly 850,000 US household COVID-19 transmissions originated with a child.” It also found younger children “more likely to spread” the virus.
Judge Doughty’s injunction blocking the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies is being widely criticized.
“It engages in dangerous censorship in the name of fighting censorship. It must be challenged in the name of the First Amendment. No competent lawyer could defend it. And the states that won this relief lack Article III standing anyway!” writes University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, Laurence Tribe, the noted constitutional scholar.
“Censoring a broad swath of vital communications between government and social media platforms in the name of combating censorship makes a mockery of the first amendment,” he adds, and calls it “blatantly unconstitutional.”
Former FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Assistant Director Pete Strzok calls Judge Doughty’s injunction “an ourobouros of conspiracy clusterfuckery,” with “the judge adding himself – and his office – to the narrative.”
“The transcripts of the government deponents in the case,” he adds, “feature a walking QAnon DeepState conspiracy-fest by some of the plaintiff’s attorneys.”
Meanwhile, civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President and Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF), a Senior Fellow at the Ford Foundation, and a professor of law at Howard University, sees one bright spot in. The injunction could be a boon for The Walt Disney Company.
Disney is suing DeSantis, alleging the company’s First Amendment free speech rights were violated as the Florida governor repeatedly attacked and retaliated against the entertainment giant, ultimately rescinding its 50-year old “independent special district” tax and governing status after the company quietly opposed and then spoke out against his extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law.
“The evidence cited by the judge doesn’t add up to govt [government] censorship,” Ifill writes on Twitter, about the social media injunction.
“I hope that Disney is reading the decision carefully,” she adds. “Cause by this analysis they have a solid First Amend[ment] claim against Ron DeSantis. Open & shut.”
Morning Joe Panelist Shocked by Trump’s ‘Unbelievable’ July 4th Depravity
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) expressed shock on Wednesday that Republican primary voters are standing by former President Donald Trump no matter what he does.
In taking stock of the current state of the 2024 Republican presidential race, McCaskill marveled that Trump didn’t even bother campaigning on July 4th this year and only sat at his Bedminster resort firing off obscene Truth Social posts attacking President Joe Biden and special counsel Jack Smith.
The reason he could get away with this, she argued, is that he has such a commanding lead over his prospective rivals that he doesn’t need to bother doing anything else.
Rather, she said, “He is much more comfortable at his very luxurious golf club with his thumbs on a device tweeting obscenities about the sitting president.”
She then pondered what this said about the GOP as a whole.
“Donald Trump is in a commanding position,” she said. “Think about that, Republican Party. You have a guy who says ‘F Biden’ on the Fourth of July and he’s your man. It is unbelievable.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
FDR’s 1941 Independence Day Warning Against Authoritarianism Rings True on This Fourth of July
On July 4, 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt celebrated American Independence Day with a radio address that praised democracy while warning against the dangers of authoritarianism. Dictatorships were plentiful at the time, from Adolf Hitler in Germany and Benito Mussolini, a.k.a. Il Duce, in Italy to Josef Stalin in the Soviet Union. Gen. Francisco Franco had prevailed in the Spanish Civil War, setting up a fascist regime in Madrid.
Only five months after FDR’s Independence Day 1941 speech, Pearl Harbor was attacked.
The conservative website The Bulwark honored FDR’s address 82 years later by publishing it in article form on July 4, 2023. And by doing so, the conservative website is sending out a warning that democracy is stillunder attack.
FDR told listeners, “In 1776, we waged war in behalf of the great principle that government should derive its just powers from the consent of the governed — in other words, representation chosen in free elections. In the century and a half that followed, this cause of human freedom swept across the world. But now, in our generation — in the past few years — a new resistance, in the form of several new practices of tyranny, has been making such headway that the fundamentals of 1776 are being struck down abroad. And definitely, they are threatened here.”
The architect of the New Deal was referring to the authoritarians of 1941. But FDR’s warning could easily apply to the 2023, which finds democracy under attack in parts of Europe, Asia and Latin American as well as in the U.S. The Bulwark, in fact, has published countless articles describing ongoing efforts by the MAGA movement to undermine U.S. democracy — and noting MAGA’s affinity for authoritarians like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
“It is simple — I could almost say simpleminded — for us Americans to wave the flag, to reassert our belief in the cause of freedom, and to let it go at that,” FDR said during his address. “Yet, all of us who lie awake at night — all of us who study and study again — know full well that in these days, we cannot save freedom with pitchforks and muskets alone, after a dictator combination has gained control of the rest of the world. We know that we cannot save freedom in our own midst, in our own land, if all around us — our neighbor nations — have lost their freedom…. I tell the American people solemnly that the United States will never survive as a happy and fertile oasis of liberty surrounded by a cruel desert of dictatorship.”
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s July 4, 1941 speech is available in article form on The Bulwark’s website at this link.
‘Crisis’: Expert Calls SCOTUS ‘Illegitimate’ and Warns Its ‘Judicial Terrorists’ Are a ‘Threat to Democracy’
Well-known political expert, author, journalist, and CEO David Rothkopf is blasting conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court after their disastrous rulings last week, warning the Court is now a “threat to democracy” and suggesting some justices should be “considered” for impeachment.
Rothkopf, also a national security and foreign policy commentator, is a columnist for The Daily Beast and the author at least seven books, including American Resistance.
“Watching debates about Supreme Court here and elsewhere is the latest study in GOP efforts to normalize the unconscionable, the corrupt, and the contra-constitutional. This is a court in which a majority of those on the right took their seats under questionable circumstances,” Rothkopf said at the start of a lengthy thread on Twitter.
“Of them, a cloud of corruption hangs over Thomas & Alito. Kavanaugh took [his] seat despite allegations against him that were not properly investigated. Questions surround his payoff of personal debts. Gorsuch’s ascension is also clouded by questions surrounding Kennedy’s departure,” he says.
Justice Clarence Thomas has been under fire for months over his relationship with billionaire GOP donor and businessman Harlan Crow, who reportedly has had business before the high court. The far-right wing justice and his wife, Ginni Thomas, (who has been accused of working to undermine the 2020 presidential election results,) may have received gifts totaling over $1 million in luxury vacations, travel, food, lodging, and clothing. Experts say Thomas was required to disclose portions of those gifts and that he did not.
Justice Samuel Alito is also the beneficiary of luxury travel, including a fishing trip to Alaska courtesy of another billionaire, and a trip to Rome during which he delivered a highly-criticized speech just days after delivering his opinion striking down Roe v. Wade. That trip was reportedly paid for by a religious liberty organization whose leader reportedly bought Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Indiana home.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito delivered the keynote address last week at the 2022 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome. #ReligiousLiberty2022
Indeed, Rothkopf also skewers Justice Barrett, or at least her confirmation.
“Barrett received her seat in a rush to judgment that was unlike any we have ever seen and completely contrary to the way the GOP Senate treated prior Dem nominees (Garland). In the time since the majority took over, they have cast aside one core principle after another,” he observes.
“Stare decisis went out the window. (Precedents were ignored without any sound justification.) Promises to honor past decisions as established law (like Roe) proved worthless. Past claims that the right valued originalism and condemned judicial activism were wholly ignored,” Rothkopf charges.
“When precedent went against them, absurd arguments drawing on ancient and irrelevant legal decisions were used to supersede the clear intent of the framers and decades, sometimes centuries of legal precedent.”
Last week, he says, we saw “a decision on affirmative action that ignored precedent, reality, and justice and contained, in its carve-out for military academies, a sub-decision that refuted the logic of the main opinion. In the case of reversing the Biden student loan decision,” Rothkopf writes, “a brand new doctrine was presented out of whole cloth. The decision regarding the ‘right’ of a website designer to refuse to do work for a ‘gay’ couple was based on both a lie and a hypothetical, should never have been taken on as a case and was grossly wrong on the law,” he adds.
Rothkopf appears to believe the conservative justices will not stop.
“These judges are acting with impunity because they believe a GOP controlled Senate will never challenge them and that a fundamental flaw in the way the Constitution grants power to underpopulated states assures that the document that was created to evolve never will,” he writes.
And he suggests some of the Supreme Court’s justices might need to be impeached.
“They also know that Senate rules essentially mean they can act with impunity despite their wholesale corruption and the fact that several of them should, in all likelihood, be seriously considered for impeachment.”
Pointing to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, he adds: “This is, as [she] has said a constitutional crisis. This is an illegitimate, rogue institution that is seeking to reverse decades of progress and impose the will of a white, wealthy, Christian, male, straight minority on the majority of Americans.”
“This is a moment that calls for action on the part of Democrats in power to use their ability to call Senate hearings and to challenge this extremist cluster of judicial terrorists wherever possible. But more than that, it demands absolutely clarity from the voting public,” he says.
Rothkopf warns conservatives in the Court are poised to do even more damage to democracy and the American people.
“Unless Democrats win the presidency, hold and increase their majority in the Senate and retake the House, this tiny band of malevolent and dangerous actors will gut many of the most important provisions of the past century and a half of American law.”
“They will destroy lives and put millions of others at risk. Next year’s election must be in part, about this threat to democracy even as it is also about the threat posed by GOP presidential candidates. Stop. Consider the consequences.”
He warns minority Americans will continue to see their civil rights “stripped” away.
“Consider the basic rights that will be stripped away from women, people of color, our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, voters, and all who believe in the ideals that have guided American leaders as we have struggled to perfect our nation,” he says. “The only people who can save us are you and your fellow voters. The only way to do so is to mobilize, be active, donate to candidates and remain committed to defending our country against the threat posed by the MAGA GOP in our legislature and our judiciary. Starting right now.”
Image: Adam Parent/Shutterstock
