RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Black Conservatives ‘Livid’ After DeSantis Attacks Tim Scott and ‘DC Republicans’ for Opposing His Slavery Curriculum
Just as his presidential campaign was “rebooting,” Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis decided to repeatedly attack two Black Republicans who had gently pushed back against his education curriculum on slavery.
Black conservatives are “livid.”
Politico reports “several prominent Black conservatives…told POLITICO they fear the issue will play into Democrats’ characterization of Republicans as favoring a whitewashing of American history. Most saw it as an unforced error at the time when Black Republicans feel they’ve been making significant strides within the party.”
On Friday, DeSantis blamed America’s struggles on “D.C. Republicans” when asked about criticism from U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who denounced DeSantis’ new education policy. That policy mandates middle school students must be taught that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
The only elected D.C. Republicans who have spoken out against his education policy on slavery are Senator Scott and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.
READ MORE: Cursing Congressman Doubles Down: I’m Being Attacked for Swearing at Teenagers Because Republicans Defunded the IRS
The governor, who is under pressure to correct his flailing presidential campaign, on Friday managed to accuse both Republican lawmakers – along with Vice President Kamala Harris, of telling “lies.”
Senator Scott, a fellow GOP presidential candidate, on Thursday disagreed with DeSantis’ mandate.
“As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery. There is no silver lining … in slavery,” Scott said, as NBC News reported.
“What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating,” Scott said. “So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that.”
“People have bad days,” Sen. Scott generously offered. “Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should ask them again to clarify their positions.”
On Friday, DeSantis was asked to do so, and went on the attack.
READ MORE: Trump Claims ‘Nothing in the Constitution’ Says Even if He’s Convicted and Sentenced He Can’t Run for President
After pausing for a moment to chuckle when asked specifically about Sen. Scott’s remarks, Gov. DeSantis blamed America’s struggles on Republicans in Washington.
“You know, I think part of the reason our country has struggled is because D.C. Republicans all too often accept false narratives, accept lies that are perpetrated by the left and accept the lie that Kamala Harris has been perpetrating, even when that has been debunked,” he told a reporter.
DeSantis also appeared to criticize Sen. Scott’s leadership skills.
“That’s not the way you do it,” DeSantis said. “The way you do it, the way you lead is to fight back against the lies, is to speak the truth. And so I’m here defending my state of Florida against false accusations and against lies, and we’re going to continue to speak the truth.”
After Tim Scott joined Byron Donalds as the second prominent black Republican to criticize his slavery curriculum, Desantis fires back saying their comments are “false accusations and lies.” pic.twitter.com/GNdcbbjE71
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 28, 2023
Also this week Congressman Donalds expressed frustration with the DeSantis campaign after he, also generously, gave his home state governor an opportunity to walk back his stated support of the slavery standards.
“The new African-American standards in FL are good, robust, & accurate,” Donalds said Wednesday morning via social media. “That being said, the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted. That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this.”
It was a gracious gesture, and Donalds put the entire blame of the Florida Dept. of Education – as DeSantis also did recently – and, like Scott, gave the governor an out.
But by Wednesday afternoon, things got heated.
“JUST IN: DeSantis officials slam @ByronDonalds after he agrees with criticisms of African American history standards,” Florida’s Voice tweeted.
Quoting the campaign, it added: “We will not back down from teaching our nation’s true history at the behest of a woke @WhiteHouse, nor at the behest of a supposedly conservative congressman.”
Donalds, clearly frustrated, responded.
“What’s crazy to me is I expressed support for the vast majority of the new African American history standards and happened to oppose one sentence that seemed to dignify the skills gained by slaves as a result of their enslavement,” he wrote. “Anyone who can’t accurately interpret what I said is disingenuous and is desperately attempting to score political points.”
READ MORE: Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
“Just another reason why l’m proud to have endorsed President Donald J. Trump!” an exasperated Donalds added.
And on Thursday, as Politico reports, when asked about Congressman Donalds’ remarks, DeSantis went on the attack, just as he did against Scott on Friday.
“At the end of the day, you got to choose: Are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets or are you going to side with the state of Florida?” DeSantis asked.
“To some prominent Black Republicans,” Politico adds, referring to DeSantis’ divisive attack on Donalds, including lumping him in with the Vice President, “it was a DeSantis misstep. And one that comes as his campaign is attempting to jump-start its flagging operation.”
Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation, told Politico the battle between DeSantis and Donalds “raises eyebrows.”
“It’s just not a good position for the DeSantis campaign to take. And they’re doubling down and that’s what’s even more disgusting.”
“Ron DeSantis is not the candidate for Black conservatives and that’s what [he] constantly, constantly exhibits to us.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Far Right GOP Congressman Had Been ‘Heard Partying Loudly’ Before Cursing Out Teenaged Senate Pages: Report
A freshman Republican U.S. Congressman who had been “heard partying loudly” in his congressional office that reportedly was filled with alcohol in full view, is doubling down and defending his actions against a group of 16 and 17 year-old U.S. Senate pages he had cursed out as they tried to take photos of the iconic U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. It’s not the first time Derrick Van Orden has been verbally abusive to teenagers in public.
“Wake the f*ck up you little sh*ts,” Congressman Van Orden, Republican of Wisconsin who was endorsed by Donald Trump told the teenaged Senate pages, according to a transcript one of them wrote down, as The Hill reports. Punchbowl News was first to report the incident.
“What the f*ck are you all doing? Get the f*ck out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of sh*t].”
“Who the f*ck are you?” he reportedly asked.
When told they were Senate pages, Van Orden is said to have replied, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, get out.”
“You j*ck*sses, get out,” he added.
We obtained a transcript of Rep. Van Orden cursing out Senate pages overnight in the Capitol Rotunda. The account was taken by a page who wrote down the remarks minutes after the incident:https://t.co/0Xu1m93QhY pic.twitter.com/uaxdWWux6u
— Al Weaver (@alweaver22) July 27, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen posted a photo of Van Orden’s office and reports, “Van Orden and staff were heard partying loudly before he cursed out a group of teenage Senate pages.”
NEW …. a look inside Van Orden’s office last night.
Alcohol on the table. Beer in the trash bins.
Last night, Van Orden cursed out a group of high-school aged pages who were taking photos in the Capitol Rotunda on their last week in D.C. https://t.co/5qd8063fYh
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 27, 2023
Van Orden did not deny the teenagers’ account, and defended his actions in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which reported an aide claimed the Congressman had been giving a late night tour to about 50 people before verbally abusing the teens.
It’s unclear why Rep. Van Orden would be giving a tour of the U.S. Capitol to such a large group, around midnight. It’s also unclear why, as Punchbowl News reported, there was so much alcohol in his office.
In a statement Van Orden defended his actions by invoking the Civil War.
“The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War. I have long said our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room. Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington. Luckily, bad press has never bothered me and if it’s the price I pay to stand up for what’s right, then so be it.”
Van Orden has had plenty of bad press.
READ MORE: Largest Texas School District to Eliminate Librarians and Turn Libraries Into ‘Discipline Centers’
In 2021, while still a congressional candidate Van Orden verbally attacked a 17-year old public library page over a display of LGBTQ children’s books during Pride Month.
“A staffer at a southwestern Wisconsin library says a Republican congressional candidate threatened her over a gay pride display,” the Associated Press had reported. “Kerrigan Trautsch, a page at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, told the La Crosse Tribune that Derrick Van Orden came into the library on June 17 and complained loudly about a display of fiction and nonfiction books about homosexuality in the children’s section.”
Trautsch “said Van Orden was angry, and that he said the books offended him and that taxpayers shouldn’t have to see them.”
“His voice was loud, he was aggressive, he had his finger jabbing into (the book) constantly,” Trautsch said and called the situation “very uncomfortable, threatening.”
“He was full-on shouting at this point and he kept aggressively shoving the books around,” she also said.
“He was especially upset about the 2018 book, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.” The 40-page book put out by John Oliver’s weekly HBO news show, “Last Week Tonight,” tells the fictional story of how Marlon Bundo, former Vice President Mike Pence’s real-life rabbit, marries another rabbit of the same sex.”
The Journal Sentinel also reported, “Democrats on Thursday were quick to attack Van Orden for Wednesday night’s actions, with many pointing to Van Orden’s presence outside the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, as evidence of disrespecting the Capitol and its history. Van Orden maintains he did not enter the Capitol that day.”
“Wonder if he told that to his fellow insurrectionists, who were beating police officers on the same ground?” Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, tweeted.
READ MORE: Nancy Mace Tells Prayer Breakfast About Refusing Sex With Her Fiancé This Morning: ‘I’ll See Him Later’
Ben Wikler, the Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, wrote: “Empty liquor bottles in his office. Then an obscenity-laden rant at high schoolers—who were laying down in the Rotunda to take pictures of the amazing frescoes.”
In 2021 Van Orden won Donald Trump’s endorsement after he been at the Capitol on January 6, and despite a report he had bragged about exposing another man’s genitals, a hospital patient, to two unsuspecting women.
Van Orden had previously run for Congress but lost in the primaries.
He “went to Washington on Jan. 6 ― a trip paid for with leftover campaign funds ― to rally with other pro-Trump supporters who were trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory,” HuffPost reported at the time. “Van Orden claimed that he never set foot on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, but as The Daily Beast reported, a photo from that day shows otherwise.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Allowing Students Access to LGBTQ-Friendly Books Is ‘Mental Rape’ Says North Carolina Pastor
Right-wing pastor John Amanchukwu has built a reputation for himself and generated lots of media coverage by making appearances before North Carolina school boards to rant about the supposedly “perverted” books that are available in school libraries. He’s so pleased with himself that he’s taking his bigotry-promoting show on the road.
Amanchukwu is a pastor at Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina, which is overseen by virulently anti-LGBTQ pastor Patrick Wooden, who also happens to be Amanchukwu’s father-in-law. In addition, Amanchukwu serves as a contributor to Charlie Kirk’s Christian nationalistTurning Point USA Faith organization.
Earlier this month, Amanchukwu appeared on Charisma publisher Stephen Strang’s podcast, where he declared that allowing public school students to have access to LGBTQ-friendly books is “mental rape.”
“We are seeing those who support special interests push their agenda upon children,” Amanchukwu declared. “It’s indoctrination. I use that term often; oftentimes I call it grooming as well. But a more appropriate term for what’s taking place, Stephen, is that it’s mental rape. It’s mental rape because it assaults the soul, it stains the brain, and it robs children of their innocence.”
“It’s also kind of normalizing this,” Strang added. ” You know, it used to be considered shameful. In fact, in our language, we called it ‘being in the closet.’ So if people were like this, they hid it in the closet. I guess that’s where the term came from.”
In contrast to Amanchukwu’s intentionally inflammatory rhetoric, multiple studies have confirmed that inclusive curricula have a positive effect on student safety and well-being.
Not content to harass school boards in his home state of North Carolina, Amanchukwu has recently begun to take his bigoted show on the road, appearing before the school board in Temecula, California earlier this week, where he accused Gov. Gavin Newsom of “creating space for pedophiles to have their legacy thrive.”
It appears as if Amanchukwu is just getting started, as he recently posted a video on YouTube bragging about his appearance in California and asking his supporters where he should go next.
Amanchukwu’s eagerness to travel the country to promote his anti-gay bigotry puts him in the company of other far-right activists who are seeking to purge classrooms and libraries and who are harassing school board members who support welcoming school environments for all students.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Completely Unverified’: Even Fox News Isn’t Buying McCarthy’s Rush to Impeach Biden
As the clock ticks toward a likely third criminal indictment of Donald Trump, the GOP has been working practically around the clock trying to distract from yet another major hit against their party’s unofficial 2024 presidential nominee, with the top-ranking Republican trotting out what is tantamount to going nuclear: threatening to impeach the President of the United States of America.
For what? A years-old conspiracy theory that was debunked long ago.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, succumbing to far-right House extremists including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, this week repeatedly threatened to impeach President Biden, by claiming an “impeachment inquiry” is likely coming. But Congressman Norman says Republicans will definitely impeach Biden.
“If there’s not accountability now for the highest officeholder in the land, when is it going to be?” asked Norman on Tuesday. The four-term U.S. Congressman is one of the wealthiest and most conservative in Congress. He has made false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voted against both the first and second impeachment of Donald Trump.
“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Rep. Norman promised.
“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Ralph Norman, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, says of Joe Biden — after McCarthy threatens the president with an impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/OfyCm6SjW2
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 25, 2023
READ MORE: McConnell ‘Abruptly’ Freezes at News Conference, Escorted Away (Video)
Also on Tuesday, McCarthy promoted the idea of an impeachment “inquiry” as a means to get to the “truth,” which would also suggest despite Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer’s wild claims Republicans have evidence proving President Biden’s corruption, it’s clear they do not.
McCarthy makes clear that House Republicans plan to hold an impeachment inquiry for Biden. The circus is coming to town. pic.twitter.com/OEc2DLCEca
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
Tuesday night McCarthy followed that up by insisting to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the allegations, which are at best baseless, have risen to the level of an impeachment inquiry.
Kevin McCarthy last night on Hannity claimed the evidence-free allegations against Joe Biden are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry” pic.twitter.com/6pRAOLr5LQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
On Wednesday, Chairman Comer claimed, “Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes,” which appears to be false.
He says his “investigation aims to root out this public corruption at the highest levels of our federal government.”
As The New Republic reported last week, “Senator Chuck Grassley on Thursday released the FBI report that Republicans claim proves the Bidens accepted bribes from Ukraine. But there’s just one problem: There’s still no evidence.”
READ MORE: Trump Suggests He’s Eager to Be Indicted – and Says His Trial Will Be ‘Fun’
“The unverified document does nothing but quote a Rudy Giuliani conspiracy theory,” TNR added.
Meanwhile, just about 12 hours after McCarthy appeared on Fox News, Fox News co-host Steve Doocy punched back at McCarthy’s determination to impeach President Biden.
“We’ve seen this movie a couple of times before,” Doocy told his co-hosts Wednesday, as Mediaite reported. “First step. Impeachment inquiry. Almost always it leads to an impeachment. I’ve heard from members of Congress on the Republican side, they are going to, they’re going to do the I-word of Joe Biden.”
“And they’re going to use the 1023 form as the basis for everything,” he said.
The 1023 form is the FBI’s FD-1023, which is nothing more than the notes an FBI agent takes when a third-party gives them a tip. It is an unverified record of a tipster’s remarks, which Doocy noted.
“Here’s the problem,” he continued. “The 1023 form makes a damning case against the Bidens, but it’s completely unverified. And in fact, there are certain critical parts of the story that have been refuted by the people in the story. So, so it’s problematic.”
Watch the Fox News video below or at this link.
‘Here’s The Problem!’ Fox’s Steve Doocy Dumps ALL Over Biden Impeachment Push https://t.co/qDdeddCPEw via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/HRLaMKLxzG
— Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) July 26, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
GOP Senator Blocking 265 Military Promotions Falsely Promoted His Father’s WWII Service: Report
- News2 days ago
Trump Suggests He’s Eager to Be Indicted – and Says His Trial Will Be ‘Fun’
- News2 days ago
Rudy Giuliani Made ‘Astonishing’ Admission and ‘I Cannot Even Conceive’ How It Saves Him: CNN Legal Analyst
- News1 day ago
Largest Texas School District to Eliminate Librarians and Turn Libraries Into ‘Discipline Centers’
- News1 day ago
Nancy Mace Tells Prayer Breakfast About Refusing Sex With Her Fiancé This Morning: ‘I’ll See Him Later’
- News1 day ago
Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
- News1 day ago
IRS Whistleblower’s Argument for a Special Counsel Dismantled After CNN’s Harlow Fact-Checks Him
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
McConnell ‘Abruptly’ Freezes at News Conference, Escorted Away (Video)