Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly “freezing” mid-sentence for almost 20 seconds during his Wednesday news conference made headlines, as did his serious trip and fall incident in March, when he was hospitalized with injuries including a concussion.
But McConnell’s disturbing, apparent health-related incident on Wednesday wasn’t the first time the 81-year old Kentucky Republican has had a concerning health-related event while talking to reporters, nor was his serious trip and fall the first time that had happened either.
Wednesday “was the second time in as many months McConnell has had an unusual incident at his weekly news conference. The other incident occurred in June when he has having trouble hearing questions from reporters who could be clearly heard by the senators next to him,” CNN reports.
CNN also reports on a previously unknown trip and fall incident “in Finland when McConnell and a US delegation met with the Finnish president in Helsinki, according to three sources familiar with the matter.”
“As he got out of his car on a snowy day and walked towards his meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, the GOP leader tripped and fell, the sources said of the incident which hasn’t been previously reported. He dusted himself off and continued on with the meeting.”
That incident occurred just days before the trip and fall that led to McConnell being hospitalized for five days with a concussion and rib injury. He was away from Washington for nearly six weeks, and only returned after a news outlet reported his own Republican leadership team was making plans to find his successor.
Also unreported until now is a trip and fall incident McConnell suffered at Reagan National Airport on July 14. NBC News was first to reveal the event Wednesday night. McConnell reportedly “had a ‘face plant,’ someone who was on the plane at the time but did not witness the fall told NBC News. That passenger also said they spoke to another passenger who helped tend to McConnell.”
McConnell, the longest-serving Senate Republican Leader in U.S. history, “has also recently been using a wheelchair as a precaution when he navigates crowded airports, said a source familiar with his practices.”
The Senate Minority Leader and his team have done a good job of hiding or minimizing these events, refusing to offer full explanations, or any at all. On Wednesday they claimed he merely felt “light-headed.” No medical report was released, nor was McConnell rushed to a hospital.
In October of 2020 McConnell’s lips and hands appeared bruised and blue, yet he refused to explain why.
He “dismissed the issue as a media fixation, despite his own history of health issues related to his heart and a serious fall last year that left him out of the public eye for five weeks,” The Washington Post reported in October of that year.
“McConnell,” the paper continued, “who overcame polio at a young age, suffered a fall in early August 2019 that he blamed on an old tennis shoe as he walked out of his home in Louisville, suffering a fractured shoulder that required follow-up surgery and weeks of physical therapy.”
“I can just tell you that I’m just fine. And I can’t believe y’all have played with that all week long,” McConnell told the Post in an interview.
McConnell often jokes about these incidents, telling reporters when he returned to D.C. in April, “this wasn’t the first time being hard-headed has served me very well.”
On Wednesday, after President Joe Biden called and spoke to McConnell to see how he was doing, the Minority Leader told reporters about the call.
“The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” McConnell quipped in an apparent ribbing after President Biden literally tripped on a mis-placed sand bag when he delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in June.
IRS Whistleblower’s Argument for a Special Counsel Dismantled After CNN’s Harlow Fact-Checks Him
During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” the IRS whistleblower at the center of the Republican Party’s obsession with the Department of Justice’s investigation of Hunter Biden was repeatedly fact-checked by co-host Poppy Harlow and then had his central argument dismantled by legal expert Elie Honig.
According to Joseph Ziegler, who believes the DOJ hasn’t done a thorough job investigating and charging President Joe Biden’s son, a special counsel is needed to take over the case that has being headed by a Donald Trump appointee, U.S. Attorney David Weiss.
With Weiss writing in a letter this week that he is willing to testify at a congressional hearing this fall, Ziegler attempted to make the case that he had questions about Weiss’ work and that a special; counsel is required to an unfettered job.
That led CNN’s Harlow to stop him more than once and point out the limitations of a special counsel — who must report to Attorney General Merrick Garland — as opposed to Weiss that has free rein without any undue pressure from above.
“What I’m asking for is we need to have someone with independent authority with full authority, that special counsel authority that can charge that in venues outside of the district of Delaware,” Ziegler demanded.
“The one thing I would say about special counsel so people understand the difference here is David Weiss is a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney has the authority to follow leads where they will take him and his team,” Harlow interjected. “A special counsel, the way that that operates, they have to operate within sort of the four corners of what an attorney general sets for them, and if they want to expand the investigation they have to go back to the A.G. get permission to do that.”
“There is the argument to be made that, actually, David Weiss has more independence here,” she added.
“You have taxpayers who are right now in New England that were charged — these are fishermen — it’s a fishermen case — they were charged with misdemeanor and felony tax charges for failing to file tax returns,” he countered. “I’m sure that those people would like the same agreement that Hunter got in this situation, and that’s my argument is we have to treat people the same in our investigations and how we move forward those investigations.”
“And to the point that you’re making, the allegation that they were blocked by other U.S. attorneys, that has been contested by their office,” Harlow told him.
Asked for comment after the interview ended, former prosecutor Elie Honig backed up his CNN colleague.
“A couple of quick things,” the attorney began. “First of all, what the judge said yesterday really doesn’t touch either way pro or con on what special agent Ziegler said. The judge did not say this is a sweetheart deal that I can’t countenance, the judge said the parties haven’t agreed on what this deal is.”
“What about on the special counsel?” Harlow pressed. “I think we’re going to — I asked because I think we’re going to hear that a lot more. I was sort of trying to explain that a special counsel doesn’t always give more leeway.”
“There’s nothing all that special about a special counsel,” Honig explained. “It’s essentially the same thing as a U.S. attorney like David Weiss. In some respects there is more freedom to explore those avenues. The question that special agent Ziegler amply raised is were those avenues followed.”
Trump Suggests He’s Eager to Be Indicted – and Says His Trial Will Be ‘Fun’
As America awaits news of the Special Counsel’s Washington, D.C. grand jury and whether or not Jack Smith has asked to indict Donald Trump, and whether or not they will, the Republican 2024 presidential candidate is trying to appear as excited about the potential prospect of facing federal felonies, and possibly the rest of his life in prison.
Donald Trump on Wednesday morning attempted to spin any fear and outrage he might have at the looming indictment and subsequent criminal trial into a positive and “fun” experience.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is widely expected to ask for and receive an indictment against Trump on federal felony charges surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including but not limited to the January 6 insurrection.
“Trump engaged in a sprawling and systematic effort to steal the 2020 election. We have heard and seen evidence that these efforts included defrauding the American public, subverting democratic institutions and coordinating a pressure campaign at the local, state and federal level to overturn the will of the people,” MSNBC’s Jen Psaki wrote on Sunday, urging Americans to “Stop calling it the ‘January 6 investigation.'”
That indictment could already have been handed down but been sealed, or might come on Thursday, when the grand jury meets again. Or it might come next week, or maybe never.
But just one week ago Trump announced he had received a target letter, and went ballistic.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
On Wednesday, the ex-president, already facing two other criminal indictments, lashed out in a rapid-fire series of all-caps posts:
“2024 Election Interference!!!”
“Prosecutorial Misconduct!!!”
“Make America Great Again!!!”
Those were just after Trump posted what appeared to be a statement saying he is eager to be indicted and face a judge and jury in a federal criminal court trial.
“We’ll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen. THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!” he declared, spelling “stolen” as he often does, as “stollen,” which is actually a popular German Christmastime dessert.
Trump’s suggestion, that he won the 2020 election but did not retain the White House because of fraud is unlikely to prove to be a winning argument in court, where more than 60 cases, filed by his campaign or his allies, were already tossed out or otherwise lost by the Trump team.
GOP Senator Blocking 265 Military Promotions Falsely Promoted His Father’s WWII Service: Report
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) campaigned on a platform of being a staunch supporter of the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces and pro-veteran. His claims, including surrounding his own father’s service, are being called into question.
Senator Tuberville, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is a former college football coach, who goes by the nickname “Coach,” in campaign material and even on his official U.S. Senate website. Just weeks ago Tuberville, who has never served in the U.S. Armed Forces, told reporters, “There is nobody more military than me.”
Tuberville time and time again has used claims about his father’s record in World War II, which also appear on Tuberville’s campaign website, Tuberville’s official Senate website (and in this archived copy) to promote himself.
“Tuberville was inspired to serve in Congress by his father, a World War II veteran and recipient of five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, who instilled in him the values of patriotism, work ethic, and grit,” his Senate website reads.
RELATED: Tommy Tuberville Pledged to ‘Donate Every Dime I Make When I’m in Washington’ to Vets – He Hasn’t
Tuberville’s 2020 campaign website says, “it is the legacy of his father, a highly decorated WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient, that motivates Coach Tuberville to give back to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces.” That website also lists as his first “issue,” “Serving those who served.”
It also reads: “The first role of our government is to protect its citizens and that is why I will support a strong and robust military. I know we must provide our Armed Forces with the tools and resources they need to protect Americans at home and abroad. Alabamians are proud and we stand with our military and our Veterans who have given so much for our nation.”
In June, Tuberville celebrated D-Day with a Fox News interview during which he lauded his father’s service – and denigrated today’s U.S. Military.
“Today, Coach is June 6, which is a big date in your family, because June 6, D-Day 1944. Your father was there, and wound up driving a tank across Europe,” Fox News’ Steve Doocy said to Tuberville, and Fox News viewers.
RELATED: ‘Racist Down to Its Rotten Core’: Schumer Blasts Tuberville’s ‘One-Man Mission to Defend White Nationalism’
“79 years ago. They said it was the most important day in the 20th century, because if we don’t win on D-Day, and the days after that, this whole country – the world is in trouble,” Senator Tuberville responded.
Talking about his father, Tuberville told Fox News, “he lied about his age at 16. Joined the Army. Said it’s the first time he ever had a new pair of boots. And then he landed at Utah Beach and drove a tank across Europe, awarded five Bronze Stars and a purple heart at age 18.”
After sharing an amusing anecdote, Sen. Tuberville then took a shot at today’s U.S. Armed Forces.
“And, and back then, back then war was war. And it was pretty much hand-to-hand combat. And you know,” speaking about his father, Tuiberville added, “he said, ‘we stayed cold, hungry, it was miserable, scared for our lives,’ and he lost most of his friends, you know, in his company, that he went in, with but this is not the same military we have had back then.”
Today marks the 79th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
My father, Charles Tuberville, made the D-Day landing at Normandy as a tank commander with the 101st infantry.
He served with honor during World War II, earning five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. pic.twitter.com/aUCjCpfYMe
— Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 6, 2023
What Sen. Tuberville may be referring to is today’s military includes women and and LGBTQ service members who fight in combat.
Tuberville has been accused of putting national security at risk because he currently is blocking 265 military promotions, all of which need to be confirmed by the Senate. His blockade started in February, and he refuses to budge.
RELATED: Biden Jokingly Joins Tuberville Pile-On After Far-Right Senator Praises ‘Crucial Funds’ From Bill He Voted Against
Why?
In response to state bans on abortions, the Pentagon decided it will reimburse service members who need to travel to a different state to access abortion services. Tuberville opposes abortion.
“This indefinite hold harms America’s national security and hinders the Pentagon’s normal operations,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.
According to a deep dive by The Washington Post, several of the claims Sen. Tuiberville repeatedly makes about his father’s service are false, including that his dad joined the military when he was 16 years old.
“This is false,” an analysis by The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler reveals. “Charles Tuberville, who was born in 1925, turned 16 five months before the United States entered World War II because of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His draft registration card (front and back) shows he submitted it on July 16, 1943 — his 18th birthday.”
The Post also disputes Tuberville’s claim his father was a tank commander.
“This is dubious. Charles Tuberville’s tombstone lists his highest rank as ‘TEC 5’ or technician fifth grade, an Army rank at the time that indicated technical skills but not combat leadership. According to a 1944 Army memo, TEC 5 jobs were limited to armorer, cook, tank driver, light truck driver or tank mechanic. Tuberville would have needed to be a sergeant to be a tank commander.”
Tuberville has repeatedly claimed his father was awarded “five bronze stars.”
“This is false. The Bronze Star, the eighth-highest military award, is earned when a soldier ‘distinguished himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service’ in combat with an armed enemy of the United States,” The Post reports. “Earning five Bronze Stars would be highly unusual; Audie Murphy, the most decorated soldier of World War II, earned two Silver Stars and two Bronze Stars, among other medals.”
Instead, the Post reports, Tuberville’s father “earned not Bronze Stars, but rather Bronze service stars — which denote that a soldier was physically present during a particular military campaign or engagement.”
Another of Tuberville’s claims, that his father drove a tank in Paris when U.S. troops liberated the city, The Post deems simply, “not possible.”
See the video above or at this link.
Image by lev radin/Shutterstock
