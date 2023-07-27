RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Far Right GOP Congressman Had Been ‘Heard Partying Loudly’ Before Cursing Out Teenaged Senate Pages: Report
A freshman Republican U.S. Congressman who had been “heard partying loudly” in his congressional office that reportedly was filled with alcohol in full view, is doubling down and defending his actions against a group of 16 and 17 year-old U.S. Senate pages he had cursed out as they tried to take photos of the iconic U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. It’s not the first time Derrick Van Orden has been verbally abusive to teenagers in public.
“Wake the f*ck up you little sh*ts,” Congressman Van Orden, Republican of Wisconsin who was endorsed by Donald Trump told the teenaged Senate pages, according to a transcript one of them wrote down, as The Hill reports. Punchbowl News was first to report the incident.
“What the f*ck are you all doing? Get the f*ck out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of sh*t].”
“Who the f*ck are you?” he reportedly asked.
When told they were Senate pages, Van Orden is said to have replied, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, get out.”
“You j*ck*sses, get out,” he added.
We obtained a transcript of Rep. Van Orden cursing out Senate pages overnight in the Capitol Rotunda. The account was taken by a page who wrote down the remarks minutes after the incident:https://t.co/0Xu1m93QhY pic.twitter.com/uaxdWWux6u
— Al Weaver (@alweaver22) July 27, 2023
Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen posted a photo of Van Orden’s office and reports, “Van Orden and staff were heard partying loudly before he cursed out a group of teenage Senate pages.”
NEW …. a look inside Van Orden’s office last night.
Alcohol on the table. Beer in the trash bins.
Last night, Van Orden cursed out a group of high-school aged pages who were taking photos in the Capitol Rotunda on their last week in D.C. https://t.co/5qd8063fYh
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 27, 2023
Van Orden did not deny the teenagers’ account, and defended his actions in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which reported an aide claimed the Congressman had been giving a late night tour to about 50 people before verbally abusing the teens.
It’s unclear why Rep. Van Orden would be giving a tour of the U.S. Capitol to such a large group, around midnight. It’s also unclear why, as Punchbowl News reported, there was so much alcohol in his office.
In a statement Van Orden defended his actions by invoking the Civil War.
“The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War. I have long said our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room. Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington. Luckily, bad press has never bothered me and if it’s the price I pay to stand up for what’s right, then so be it.”
Van Orden has had plenty of bad press.
In 2021, while still a congressional candidate Van Orden verbally attacked a 17-year old public library page over a display of LGBTQ children’s books during Pride Month.
“A staffer at a southwestern Wisconsin library says a Republican congressional candidate threatened her over a gay pride display,” the Associated Press had reported. “Kerrigan Trautsch, a page at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, told the La Crosse Tribune that Derrick Van Orden came into the library on June 17 and complained loudly about a display of fiction and nonfiction books about homosexuality in the children’s section.”
Trautsch “said Van Orden was angry, and that he said the books offended him and that taxpayers shouldn’t have to see them.”
“His voice was loud, he was aggressive, he had his finger jabbing into (the book) constantly,” Trautsch said and called the situation “very uncomfortable, threatening.”
“He was full-on shouting at this point and he kept aggressively shoving the books around,” she also said.
“He was especially upset about the 2018 book, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.” The 40-page book put out by John Oliver’s weekly HBO news show, “Last Week Tonight,” tells the fictional story of how Marlon Bundo, former Vice President Mike Pence’s real-life rabbit, marries another rabbit of the same sex.”
The Journal Sentinel also reported, “Democrats on Thursday were quick to attack Van Orden for Wednesday night’s actions, with many pointing to Van Orden’s presence outside the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, as evidence of disrespecting the Capitol and its history. Van Orden maintains he did not enter the Capitol that day.”
“Wonder if he told that to his fellow insurrectionists, who were beating police officers on the same ground?” Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, tweeted.
Ben Wikler, the Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, wrote: “Empty liquor bottles in his office. Then an obscenity-laden rant at high schoolers—who were laying down in the Rotunda to take pictures of the amazing frescoes.”
In 2021 Van Orden won Donald Trump’s endorsement after he been at the Capitol on January 6, and despite a report he had bragged about exposing another man’s genitals, a hospital patient, to two unsuspecting women.
Van Orden had previously run for Congress but lost in the primaries.
He “went to Washington on Jan. 6 ― a trip paid for with leftover campaign funds ― to rally with other pro-Trump supporters who were trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory,” HuffPost reported at the time. “Van Orden claimed that he never set foot on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, but as The Daily Beast reported, a photo from that day shows otherwise.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Allowing Students Access to LGBTQ-Friendly Books Is ‘Mental Rape’ Says North Carolina Pastor
Right-wing pastor John Amanchukwu has built a reputation for himself and generated lots of media coverage by making appearances before North Carolina school boards to rant about the supposedly “perverted” books that are available in school libraries. He’s so pleased with himself that he’s taking his bigotry-promoting show on the road.
Amanchukwu is a pastor at Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina, which is overseen by virulently anti-LGBTQ pastor Patrick Wooden, who also happens to be Amanchukwu’s father-in-law. In addition, Amanchukwu serves as a contributor to Charlie Kirk’s Christian nationalistTurning Point USA Faith organization.
Earlier this month, Amanchukwu appeared on Charisma publisher Stephen Strang’s podcast, where he declared that allowing public school students to have access to LGBTQ-friendly books is “mental rape.”
“We are seeing those who support special interests push their agenda upon children,” Amanchukwu declared. “It’s indoctrination. I use that term often; oftentimes I call it grooming as well. But a more appropriate term for what’s taking place, Stephen, is that it’s mental rape. It’s mental rape because it assaults the soul, it stains the brain, and it robs children of their innocence.”
“It’s also kind of normalizing this,” Strang added. ” You know, it used to be considered shameful. In fact, in our language, we called it ‘being in the closet.’ So if people were like this, they hid it in the closet. I guess that’s where the term came from.”
In contrast to Amanchukwu’s intentionally inflammatory rhetoric, multiple studies have confirmed that inclusive curricula have a positive effect on student safety and well-being.
Not content to harass school boards in his home state of North Carolina, Amanchukwu has recently begun to take his bigoted show on the road, appearing before the school board in Temecula, California earlier this week, where he accused Gov. Gavin Newsom of “creating space for pedophiles to have their legacy thrive.”
It appears as if Amanchukwu is just getting started, as he recently posted a video on YouTube bragging about his appearance in California and asking his supporters where he should go next.
Amanchukwu’s eagerness to travel the country to promote his anti-gay bigotry puts him in the company of other far-right activists who are seeking to purge classrooms and libraries and who are harassing school board members who support welcoming school environments for all students.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Completely Unverified’: Even Fox News Isn’t Buying McCarthy’s Rush to Impeach Biden
As the clock ticks toward a likely third criminal indictment of Donald Trump, the GOP has been working practically around the clock trying to distract from yet another major hit against their party’s unofficial 2024 presidential nominee, with the top-ranking Republican trotting out what is tantamount to going nuclear: threatening to impeach the President of the United States of America.
For what? A years-old conspiracy theory that was debunked long ago.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, succumbing to far-right House extremists including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, this week repeatedly threatened to impeach President Biden, by claiming an “impeachment inquiry” is likely coming. But Congressman Norman says Republicans will definitely impeach Biden.
“If there’s not accountability now for the highest officeholder in the land, when is it going to be?” asked Norman on Tuesday. The four-term U.S. Congressman is one of the wealthiest and most conservative in Congress. He has made false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voted against both the first and second impeachment of Donald Trump.
“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Rep. Norman promised.
“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Ralph Norman, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, says of Joe Biden — after McCarthy threatens the president with an impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/OfyCm6SjW2
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 25, 2023
Also on Tuesday, McCarthy promoted the idea of an impeachment “inquiry” as a means to get to the “truth,” which would also suggest despite Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer’s wild claims Republicans have evidence proving President Biden’s corruption, it’s clear they do not.
McCarthy makes clear that House Republicans plan to hold an impeachment inquiry for Biden. The circus is coming to town. pic.twitter.com/OEc2DLCEca
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
Tuesday night McCarthy followed that up by insisting to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the allegations, which are at best baseless, have risen to the level of an impeachment inquiry.
Kevin McCarthy last night on Hannity claimed the evidence-free allegations against Joe Biden are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry” pic.twitter.com/6pRAOLr5LQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
On Wednesday, Chairman Comer claimed, “Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes,” which appears to be false.
He says his “investigation aims to root out this public corruption at the highest levels of our federal government.”
As The New Republic reported last week, “Senator Chuck Grassley on Thursday released the FBI report that Republicans claim proves the Bidens accepted bribes from Ukraine. But there’s just one problem: There’s still no evidence.”
“The unverified document does nothing but quote a Rudy Giuliani conspiracy theory,” TNR added.
Meanwhile, just about 12 hours after McCarthy appeared on Fox News, Fox News co-host Steve Doocy punched back at McCarthy’s determination to impeach President Biden.
“We’ve seen this movie a couple of times before,” Doocy told his co-hosts Wednesday, as Mediaite reported. “First step. Impeachment inquiry. Almost always it leads to an impeachment. I’ve heard from members of Congress on the Republican side, they are going to, they’re going to do the I-word of Joe Biden.”
“And they’re going to use the 1023 form as the basis for everything,” he said.
The 1023 form is the FBI’s FD-1023, which is nothing more than the notes an FBI agent takes when a third-party gives them a tip. It is an unverified record of a tipster’s remarks, which Doocy noted.
“Here’s the problem,” he continued. “The 1023 form makes a damning case against the Bidens, but it’s completely unverified. And in fact, there are certain critical parts of the story that have been refuted by the people in the story. So, so it’s problematic.”
Watch the Fox News video below or at this link.
‘Here’s The Problem!’ Fox’s Steve Doocy Dumps ALL Over Biden Impeachment Push https://t.co/qDdeddCPEw via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/HRLaMKLxzG
— Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) July 26, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
Far-right House Republicans aching for a battle with President Joe Biden are pushing for a federal government shutdown if they do not get their way on massive spending cuts and the addition of extremist policies added to major “must-pass” spending bills. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is supporting them.
“Prompted by a rebellion from House conservatives who want to spend less than a recent budget deal and engage with culture war issues, Speaker Kevin McCarthy,” NBC News reports, “is setting up a showdown with Democrats over must-pass funding bills ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline, raising fears of a government shutdown.”
U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a far-right Republican of Virginia, Tuesday morning on the steps of Capitol Hill pushed for a government shutdown, falsely claiming Americans wouldn’t even notice, and suggesting shutting down the U.S. Government would be good for the country.
He insisted,”we should not fear a government shutdown.”
“Most of what we do up here is bad anyway, most of what we do up here hurts the American people,” Congressman Good, a member of the two most far-right House caucuses told reporters, “when we do stuff to the American people by promising to do things for the American people.”
“Essential operations continue, 85%,” Good claimed, which is at best misleading. “Most of the American people won’t even miss if the government is shut down temporarily.”
Rep. Bob Good: “We should not fear a government shutdown. Most of what we do up here is bad anyway.” pic.twitter.com/Y5p1YhqIIf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
Ignoring the ramifications and proving shutting down the government would be for political points, Good admitted Speaker McCarthy “has an opportunity to be a transformational historical Speaker that stared down the Democrats that stared down the free spenders, that stared down the President and said, ‘No, we’re gonna do what the American people elected us to do.’ And the House is gonna say, ‘No, we’re going to pass a good Republican bill out of the House, and force the Senate and the White House to accept it.'”
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA): “Most of the American people won’t even miss if the government is shut down temporarily.” pic.twitter.com/AvWBZBySa0
— The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2023
Rep. Good is one of 28 House Republicans who voted against a bill to help victims of child sex abuse and their families. Also in December Good, said practically everything wrong in society can be traced back to same-sex marriage. He also falsely claimed that the Respect for Marriage Act will “ensure that the marriage laws in the most liberal state, irrespective of how radical they might become in the future – think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever – must be legally recognized in all states.”
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, what says it is “a nonpartisan, non-profit organization committed to educating the public on issues with significant fiscal policy impact,” in a report stated, “the public is still likely to feel the impact of a shutdown in several ways.”
For example, Americans using food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, could be affected, and “stores are not able to renew their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card licenses, so those whose licenses expire would not be able to accept SNAP benefits during a shutdown.”
More examples from the CRFB:
“In prior shutdowns, border protection, in-hospital medical care, air traffic control, law enforcement, and power grid maintenance have been among the services classified as essential, while some legislative and judicial staff have also been largely protected. Mandatory spending not subject to annual appropriations, such as for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, also continues.”
“In 2013, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) halted site inspections for 1,200 different sites that included hazardous waste, drinking water, and chemical facilities, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delayed almost 900 inspections. During the 2018-2019 shutdown, the FDA restored some food inspections a few weeks into the funding lapse for products that were considered high-risk.”
“During the 2013 shutdown, the National Park Service turned away millions of visitors to more than 400 parks, national monuments, and other sites. The National Park Service estimated that the shutdown led to more than $500 million of lost visitor spending nationwide. Many parks remained open during the 2018-2019 shutdown, though no visitor services were provided and damage and trash build-up were reported at many sites nationwide.”
“During the 2018-2019 shutdown, air travel was strained as a result of air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents working without pay. Travelers faced longer lines as some TSA agents did not report to work and security checkpoints were closed, while the absence of 10 air traffic controllers temporarily stopped travel at LaGuardia Airport and caused delays at several major airports.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
