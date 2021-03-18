RACISM
George Takei Slams ‘Ignorant Inciter’ Chip Roy for Glorifying Lynchings in Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence
Actor and activist George Takei is criticizing U.S. Rep. Chip Roy after the Texas Republican congressman glorified lynchings as a form of “justice” during a House hearing on anti-Asian American violence.
Rep. Roy’s remarks come just two days after a Georgia gunman shot to death eight people – seven women, six of whom were Asian American, and just one day after he voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act.
Congressman Roy insisted on trying to divert Thursday’s hearing’s focus away from attacks on Asian Americans and into a more generalized focus. He also made clear he opposes what he called “policing” derogatory rhetoric, and wants the focus to be on “taking out bad guys,” while not understanding that derogatory rhetoric, like that promoted by former President Donald Trump about AAPI people can easily lead to increased violence.
“There’s old sayings in Texas about, you know, find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys,” Roy suggested. “That’s what we believe.”
“There’s old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys.” — here’s Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021
Takei slammed Rep. Roy, retweeting the above video and saying, “One of the worst lynching incidents in our history was perpetrated against the Chinese community of Los Angeles when some 20 people were killed and hanged by an angry white mob. This language is unacceptable, and Chip Roy is an ignorant inciter.”
One of the worst lynching incidents in our history was perpetrated against the Chinese community of Los Angeles when some 20 people were killed and hanged by an angry white mob. This language is unacceptable, and Chip Roy is an ignorant inciter. https://t.co/6EROMC2B9G
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2021
Roy beat Democrat Wendy Davis last year by seven points in his re-election battle.
RACISM
Fox & Friends Host Dragged for Saying the Brutality of Slavery Has Never Been Downplayed Because He Watched ‘Roots’
“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade insists that no one has ever minimized the brutality of slavery, and to prove his point, he says in 6th grade he watched the groundbreaking mini-series “Roots.”
“Yeah, I don’t know about your school – schools – but no one ever ducked the brutality of slavery. I remember in 6th grade watching ‘Roots’ and seeing that in display. Go watch it back, no soft pedaling that it was evil, it was wrong, nobody ever saw peddled that part of our past. But it doesn’t mean what they launched with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, didn’t change the world as we know it, and lives as we live it.”
Brian Kilmeade: “No one ever ducked the brutality of slavery. I remember in 6th grade watching ‘Roots’ and seeing that in display.” pic.twitter.com/3kM5uyS71y
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 16, 2021
Slavery has been downplayed by many, as these articles in Vox, Salon, and Slate – just for starters – show.
Kilmeade has repeated made racist remarks over the years.
In 2018 responding to the Trump administration separating children from their families at the border, Kilmeade shrugged it off because they weren’t Americans.
“Like it or not, these aren’t our kids,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “Show them compassion, but it’s not like [Trump is] doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country.”
Earlier that same week he claimed that “a lot of” those migrant children will turn into MS-13 gang members.
And he has also complained that unlike in Sweden, Americans “keep marrying other species and other ethnics.”
On social media, Kilmeade was excoriated for his latest remarks:
“downplaying slavery? who’s downplaying slavery? i’ve seen roots!” – brian kilmeade basically
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 16, 2021
He has a black friend or two as well #FoxAndFriends https://t.co/GQw6VYVbxj
— rick murray (@rickmur77) March 16, 2021
He’s seen Roots. What else do you want from these people?
— Kevin the seated cow (@needsmoremayo) March 16, 2021
No, seriously is @kilmeade this ignorant due to some medical condition?
— jessica reyes (@jrey0683) March 16, 2021
https://t.co/qjPPgUCXHZ pic.twitter.com/APneoNgOgc
— Deborah Ann Johnson (@DeborahAnnJohn7) March 16, 2021
If you watch it AND The Color Purple, Brian will absolve you of your sins.
— John West (@johnwestfinance) March 16, 2021
So does watching Roots make him an expert on slavery?
— Linda Anderson (@LindaAn09506333) March 16, 2021
@Kilmeade watched Roots and now he is an expert on slavery.
Way to go Brian.
— Mark Stern (@mfstern) March 16, 2021
RACISM
Fox News Finally Cuts Away After MAGAite Repeatedly Photobombs Shot With Apparent White Power Sign
The producers at Fox News Monday morning took their time before noticing a Trump supporter in the background of a live shot repeatedly flashing what appears to be the “white power” sign as a Georgia voter talked about supporting GOP Senate candidates.
Vox’s Aaron Rupar posted the video, but the man in the MAGA cap and black ear warmers was on screen making the racist symbol on and off for nearly 30 seconds.
Fox News cut away to a live shot of the White House as filler until the end of the segment.
Fox News abruptly cuts away as Trump fan makes white power hand gesture during Georgia live shot pic.twitter.com/CQguCoOoko
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2021
News
Kansas City Newspaper Apologizes to the Black Community for the Last 140 Years: ‘We Are Sorry’
In the first installment of a six-part series, The Kansas City Star apologized for what the newspaper called decades of “robb(ing) an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice, and recognition.”
The article, “The truth in Black and white: An apology from The Kansas City Star,” described an unabashed look at how publishers and writers “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians” for the last 140 years.
“It reinforced Jim Crow laws and redlining,” Mike Fannin, president and editor of The Star, wrote on Sunday. “Decade after early decade it robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition.”
Fannin continued, “Reporters were frequently sickened by what they found — decades of coverage that depicted Black Kansas Citians as criminals living in a crime-laden world. They felt shame at what was missing: the achievements, aspirations and milestones of an entire population routinely overlooked, as if Black people were invisible.”
Before I say more, I feel it to be my moral obligation to express what is in the hearts and minds of the leadership and staff of an organization that is nearly as old as the city it loves and covers:
We are sorry.
The Star now says it is encouraging other Kansas City businesses to examine their own histories. Management has formed The Kansas City Star Advisory Board to help guide coverage in the future.
“A positive step by the [Kansas City Star] with more needed,” wrote Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter, in response to the apology by the newspaper. “Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same.”
A positive step by the @KCStar with more needed. Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same. https://t.co/g4sPwlPCgy
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 20, 2020
Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times also issued a similar investigation and subsequent apology to its readers.
Watch the video below.
