RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Boebert, Cawthorn, Greene on List of 101 ‘Pro-Life’ and ‘Pro-Family’ GOPers Who Just Voted Against Pregnant Workers
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a bill to protect the rights of pregnant workers, but 101 Republican members of Congress who claim to be both “pro-life” and “pro-family” voted against the legislation.
The bill, sponsored by New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, was first introduced 9 years ago. It passed Friday in a 315-101 vote. All the no votes were from Republicans. No Democrat voted no.
The bill was supported by the right wing U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which called it “a balanced approach that clarifies an employer’s obligation to accommodate the known limitations of employees and job applicants that accompany pregnancy.”
The website Motherly put it even more simply: “No one should have to choose between their paycheck and a healthy pregnancy.”
Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida:
Pregnant workers have been fired or discriminated against simply for being pregnant. Today we passed legislation to protect pregnant Americans. This is just basic fairness. Proud to cosponsor this legislation.
— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) May 14, 2021
Apparently, 101 Republican lawmakers disagree.
Among the more notable Republicans voting “no” were Lauren Boebert (CO), Kevin Brady (TX), Mo Brooks (AL), Ken Buck (CO), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Liz Cheney (WY), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Virginia Foxx (NC), Louie Gohmert (TX), Paul Gosar (AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Jody Hice (GA), Thomas Massie (KY), and Chip Roy (TX).
Here’s the list of all the lawmakers who voted against pregnant workers:
Aderholt (Alabama)
Allen (Georgia)
Armstrong (North Dakota)
Arrington (Texas)
Babin (Texas)
Baird (Indiana)
Banks (Indiana)
Barr (Kentucky) NAY
Bishop (North Carolina)
Boebert (Colorado)
Brady (Texas)
Brooks (Alabama)
Buck (Colorado)
Budd (North Carolina)
Burchett (Tennessee)
Cammack (Florida)
Carl (Alabama)
Carter (Georgia)
Carter (Texas)
Cawthorn (North Carolina)
Cheney (Wyoming)
Cline (Virginia)
Cloud (Texas)
Clyde (Georgia)
Crawford (Arkansas)
Davidson (Ohio)
DesJarlais (Tennessee)
Donalds (Florida)
Duncan (South Carolina)
Dunn (Florida)
Fallon (Texas)
Fitzgerald (Wisconsin)
Foxx (North Carolina)
Franklin, C. Scott (Florida)
Fulcher (Idaho)
Gibbs (Ohio)
Gohmert (Texas)
Good (Virginia)
Gooden (Texas)
Gosar (Arizona)
Graves (Missouri)
Green (Tennessee)
Greene (Georgia)
Grothman (Wisconsin)
Guest (Mississippi)
Harris (Maryland)
Harshbarger (Tennessee)
Hern (Oklahoma)
Herrell (New Mexico)
Hice (Georgia)
Higgins (Louisiana)
Jackson (Texas)
Johnson (Louisiana)
Jordan (Ohio)
Joyce (Pennsylvania)
Keller (Pennsylvania)
Kelly (Pennsylvania)
LaHood (Illinois)
Lamborn (Colorado)
LaTurner (Kansas)
Letlow (Louisiana)
Long (Missouri)
Loudermilk (Georgia)
Luetkemeyer (Missouri)
Mace (South Carolina)
Mann (Kansas)
Massie (Kentucky)
Mast (Florida)
McClain (Michigan)
McClintock (California)
McHenry (North Carolina)
Miller (Illinois)
Miller (West Virginia)
Moore (Alabama)
Nehls (Texas)
Norman (South Carolina)
Palazzo (Mississippi)
Palmer (Alabama)
Pence (Indiana)
Perry (Pennsylvania)
Pfluger (Texa)
Posey (Florida)
Reschenthaler (Pennsylvania)
Rice (South Carolina)
Rodgers (Washington)
Rogers (Alabama)
Rose (Tennessee)
Rosendale (Montana)
Rouzer (North Carolina)
Roy (Texas)
Scott, Austin (Georgia)
Sessions (Texas)
Smith (Nebraska)
Smucker (Pennsylvania)
Steube (Florida)
Taylor (Texas)
Timmons (South Carolina)
Van Duyne (Texas)
Walberg (Michigan)
Weber (Texas)
Westerman (AR)
McEnany Lectures Biden: ‘It’s the Role of the President of the United States to Stay Back, to Not Inflame’
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday blasted President Joe Biden for speaking out about the Derek Chauvin trial even though her former boss, Donald Trump, often expressed his opinion on similar events.
After the sequestered jury began its deliberations in the Chauvin trial, Biden told reporters that he was praying for the “right verdict.”
McEnany, in her role as Fox News host, criticized the current president.
“I’m glad that he at least waited until the jury was sequestered,” McEnany ranted. “But I think that the country is such a tinderbox right now, especially Minneapolis. There’s so much hurt, so much pain.”
And I think it’s the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions,” she added. “I think he should have just reserved comment and said he’s praying for the family as we all are.”
As president, Trump often weighed in on legal matters and controversial events.
After Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with homicide for shootings that left two protesters in Wisconsin dead last August, Trump offered a defense of the suspect.
“He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like,” Trump opined at the time. “I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Fox News Pundit: It’s ‘Puritanical’ to Oppose Matt Gaetz Having Sex With Underage Girls
Fox News contributor Kat Timpf on Sunday blasted “puritanical” liberals for opposing a suspected sexual affair between Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and an underage girl.
During an appearance on Fox News, Timpf observed that the Gaetz scandal has “everything.”
“It’s got sex, it’s got drugs, it has Matt Gaetz, who is a very polarizing figure and he’s a very staunch supporter of Donald Trump so people either really love him or they really hate him,” she opined.
“But I think it’s been really interesting,” the Fox News pundit continued. “If buying expensive gifts for women and sleeping with them — that isn’t illegal. We still need to figure out exactly, there are receipts coming in, we still need to figure out more about what happened.”
Timpf added: “But it’s been interesting to see some in the media on the left who normally wouldn’t be so puritanical about something like that, being very puritanical and not just look at following the facts of it. Which again, it’s bizarre so it’s hard to know what those are.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘Dishonest Weasel’ Tom Cotton Slammed Over Rant Attacking Biden COVID Relief Bill That Sends Check to ‘Boston Bomber’
A noted fact-checker is among those criticizing U.S. Senator Tom Cotton after the Arkansas Republican was caught lambasting President Joe Biden’s COVID relief bill that will send a check to the “Boston Bomber.”
Cotton, in a multi-day rant, attacked Democrats and President Biden’s American Rescue Plan that no Republican in the Senate voted for at all – Republicans in the midst of a year-long pandemic voted to not give any help to the American people. The bill, like the two Trump-era bills before it, does not exclude people in prison. As many on social media noted people in prison also have families and are also affected by the pandemic.
The Senator from Arkansas, who has 2024 presidential ambitions, posted tweets like these pointing out, in the most extreme manner possible, that prisoners will be getting checks.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, murdered three people and terrorized a city.
He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021
Dylann Roof murdered nine people. He’s on federal death row.
He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021
Cotton, as CNN’s Daniel Dale and others have noted, did not vote for Biden’s relief bill but he did vote, twice, for President Donald Trump’s COVID relief bills, which also sent checks to those who are incarcerated.
He then tried to blame a “liberal” federal judge for prisoners receiving checks.
“They’re saying, ‘CARES—which passed unanimously—also sent checks to prisoners.’ But they’re leaving out that this is only because a liberal federal judge mandated it over the government’s objections, *months after the bill passed.*”
Dale was not letting that go by unchallenged.
“Nope,” the CNN fact checker tweeted. “Prisoners got checks from the Trump-signed, Cotton-backed CARES Act *because nothing in the law said prisoners shouldn’t get checks.* Post-signing, the IRS declared No Prisoners Allowed. The judge overturned the IRS because the law didn’t say that.”
Cotton then again went ballistic with another “Boston Bomber” tweet attacking Democrats.
Have any Senate Democrats explained why they voted “no” on this amendment to stop the Boston Bomber from getting a stimulus check? pic.twitter.com/zS5XmGV8Gt
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 8, 2021
And other “murderers.”
If Democrats want to avoid the political consequences of sending stimulus checks to murderers in prison, they should have voted the other way. pic.twitter.com/Ti3bCnyMkC
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 8, 2021
“Cotton’s attack on Democrats was echoed by North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Twitter on Sunday,” Dale writes at CNN. “Fox News, meanwhile, turned Cotton’s tweets into an ominous headline on the front page of its website: ‘FUNDING CONVICTED KILLERS. Democratic COVID bill gives mass murderers taxpayer money right out of your pocket.'”
It did not go well for him.
Tom Cotton voted to send stimulus checks to the rioters who attacked the Capitol.
— B.D.L. (@bigdaddyleisure) March 8, 2021
I just love how Tom Cotton leaves out the fact that if you are married to someone in prison it would cut your refund also. Devil is always in the details Tom. Guess what? Some of us actually read the amendments.
— Colleen Anderson (@ColleenAnderso2) March 8, 2021
This is what Cotton voted against. pic.twitter.com/p9OdGUGMyh
— RamRog (@RamRog3) March 8, 2021
Jesus @SenTomCotton, you are a dishonest weasel. Trump's #CovidReliefBill also gave money to prisoners, you said nothing. #TomCotton https://t.co/EbODq81HXn
— Z-Diddy™ (@Ziggy_Daddy) March 8, 2021
Makes sense as @SenTomCotton @TomCottonAR is a Republican. Their platform is down to lie and deflect.
— Susan (@Susan_M65) March 8, 2021
@SenTomCotton STOP lying! https://t.co/bAOKmEzKld
— Ursula M.🇩🇪🇵🇷 #Give Joe a chance #Trump4Jail (@UrsulaMyers13) March 8, 2021
And yet nobody will publish this headline: "Tom Cotton voted to give relief money to prisoners, twice"
The left is letting the right win an asymmetric war of words
— Steve Cohen (@stevec22) March 8, 2021
#LyingTom @SenTomCotton https://t.co/oGqfk6Bvel
— Saintsswimmom (@Saintsswimmom) March 8, 2021
As your constituent I'd like to know why you voted to give murderers, rapist, terrorists etc stimulus checks twice in the past! Where were you concerns then? Buried somewhere under your blind loyalty to making Trump look good?
— Jane Elliot mets Hank Green (@MrsBiology101) March 8, 2021
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Tom Cotton is a bad-faith hypocrite.
Bad-faith hypocrisy is the platform of the Republican Party https://t.co/SZD6aNP2VR
— MICHAΞL BΞRNSTΞIN (@MBerns247) March 8, 2021
