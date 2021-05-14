Boebert, Cawthorn, Greene on List of 101 ‘Pro-Life’ and ‘Pro-Family’ GOPers Who Just Voted Against Pregnant Workers

A noted fact-checker is among those criticizing U.S. Senator Tom Cotton after the Arkansas Republican was caught lambasting President Joe Biden’s COVID relief bill that will send a check to the “Boston Bomber.”

Cotton, in a multi-day rant, attacked Democrats and President Biden’s American Rescue Plan that no Republican in the Senate voted for at all – Republicans in the midst of a year-long pandemic voted to not give any help to the American people. The bill, like the two Trump-era bills before it, does not exclude people in prison. As many on social media noted people in prison also have families and are also affected by the pandemic.

The Senator from Arkansas, who has 2024 presidential ambitions, posted tweets like these pointing out, in the most extreme manner possible, that prisoners will be getting checks.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, murdered three people and terrorized a city. He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021

Dylann Roof murdered nine people. He’s on federal death row. He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021

Cotton, as CNN’s Daniel Dale and others have noted, did not vote for Biden’s relief bill but he did vote, twice, for President Donald Trump’s COVID relief bills, which also sent checks to those who are incarcerated.

He then tried to blame a “liberal” federal judge for prisoners receiving checks.

“They’re saying, ‘CARES—which passed unanimously—also sent checks to prisoners.’ But they’re leaving out that this is only because a liberal federal judge mandated it over the government’s objections, *months after the bill passed.*”

Dale was not letting that go by unchallenged.

“Nope,” the CNN fact checker tweeted. “Prisoners got checks from the Trump-signed, Cotton-backed CARES Act *because nothing in the law said prisoners shouldn’t get checks.* Post-signing, the IRS declared No Prisoners Allowed. The judge overturned the IRS because the law didn’t say that.”

Cotton then again went ballistic with another “Boston Bomber” tweet attacking Democrats.

Have any Senate Democrats explained why they voted “no” on this amendment to stop the Boston Bomber from getting a stimulus check? pic.twitter.com/zS5XmGV8Gt — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 8, 2021

And other “murderers.”

If Democrats want to avoid the political consequences of sending stimulus checks to murderers in prison, they should have voted the other way. pic.twitter.com/Ti3bCnyMkC — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 8, 2021

“Cotton’s attack on Democrats was echoed by North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Twitter on Sunday,” Dale writes at CNN. “Fox News, meanwhile, turned Cotton’s tweets into an ominous headline on the front page of its website: ‘FUNDING CONVICTED KILLERS. Democratic COVID bill gives mass murderers taxpayer money right out of your pocket.'”

It did not go well for him.

Tom Cotton voted to send stimulus checks to the rioters who attacked the Capitol. — B.D.L. (@bigdaddyleisure) March 8, 2021

I just love how Tom Cotton leaves out the fact that if you are married to someone in prison it would cut your refund also. Devil is always in the details Tom. Guess what? Some of us actually read the amendments. — Colleen Anderson (@ColleenAnderso2) March 8, 2021

This is what Cotton voted against. pic.twitter.com/p9OdGUGMyh — RamRog (@RamRog3) March 8, 2021

Makes sense as @SenTomCotton @TomCottonAR is a Republican. Their platform is down to lie and deflect. — Susan (@Susan_M65) March 8, 2021

And yet nobody will publish this headline: "Tom Cotton voted to give relief money to prisoners, twice" The left is letting the right win an asymmetric war of words — Steve Cohen (@stevec22) March 8, 2021

As your constituent I'd like to know why you voted to give murderers, rapist, terrorists etc stimulus checks twice in the past! Where were you concerns then? Buried somewhere under your blind loyalty to making Trump look good? — Jane Elliot mets Hank Green (@MrsBiology101) March 8, 2021