RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Texas Lawmaker Who Suggested God Is Responsible for Mall Mass Shooting Wants More Guns at Shopping Outlet
The Republican U.S. Congressman from Texas who received massive criticism for suggesting God was responsible for this weekend’s mass shooting at a shopping mall that left eight people including a five-year old dead is now saying he wants more guns at the Allen Premium Outlets.
Freshman Republican Rep. Keith Self, 70, whose congressional district includes Allen, Texas, served in both the Army Special Forces and Army Rangers. A Christian nationalist, far-right extremist, and 2020 presidential election denier, Self was endorsed by twice-impeached and criminally-indicted ex-president Donald Trump, along with his disgraced ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, also a far-right Christian nationalist, and a QAnon supporter.
Asked Monday morning if he knew why the gunman targeted that outlet mall, Rep. Self told Fox News (video below),”I don’t know, we can speculate on it.”
“But I will tell you this: I believe the policy of that mall is a no-gun zone. So one of the things we’ve got to consider is not having these soft targets,” he said, suggesting there should be more people there with guns. “I was in the military for 25 years and I will tell you soft targets are where criminals go.”
READ MORE: Watch: Texas Dem Calls for Republican ‘To Be Removed From Office’ Over ‘Unconscionable’ Allen Mass Shooting Remarks
Those remarks echo comments Rep. Self gave to The Washington Post in an interview published Sunday.
“If we are going to have people in our society who wantonly murder people, we are going to have to think about more protection — protecting our schools and soft targets like malls. That is the direction we need to be going: What are we going to do to protect ourselves? Unless we develop some civic conscience which means people don’t murder 5-year-olds, then we need to protect society.”
Self also told The Post, “the immediate aftermath is not the time for politics. We have long ago traded faith in God, which means civic action based on that faith, for faith in government.”
On Saturday, just hours after the mass shooting in his district, CNN’s Paula Reid challenged Self, noting that many are saying prayers after mass shootings “aren’t cutting it.”
“Well,” Self responded in this now viral video, “those are people that don’t believe in an almighty God who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives. I’m a Christian, I believe that he is. We have people though, with mental health [issues] that we’re not taking care of.”
READ MORE: Mississippi Governor Under Fire After Launching Re-Election Bid With ‘Cosplaying’ Video of Him ‘Shooting’ People of Color
Multiple news reports say the suspected shooter posted or interacted with hundreds of neo-Nazi and white supremacist posts on social media.
The suspect “also had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read ‘RWDS,’ an acronym for the phrase ‘Right Wing Death Squad,’ which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, [an] official said,” according to the Associated Press.
Reid: Many people argue that prayers aren’t cutting it.
Self: Well, those are people that don’t believe in an almighty god who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives. pic.twitter.com/EZlBotBnWt
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2023
The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof, responding to Self’s remarks on Saturday, echoed what many were saying.
“Seems a little much for a GOP member of Congress to blame God for a mass shooting made more likely by the failed policies of GOP members of Congress,” Kristof wrote.
On his official government website, Self describes his opinion of the Second Amendment: “Our Founding Fathers established the fundamental right of every citizen to arm and protect themselves and their families. This is indisputable,” he claims, a claim many legal experts reject. “It is crucial that we not give rise to those who wish to incrementally strip away our right to self-defense. I will remain steadfast against any effort to restrict our Second Amendment rights.”
Watch Rep. Self’s remarks to Fox News below or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
An anti-LGBTQ hate group’s secret files reveal marketing “pushing schools to adopt junk science painting transgender youth as carriers of a pathological disorder,” and files detailing methods to indoctrinate pre-teens into a culture of “sexual purity” and opposing same-sex relationships.
The august-sounding American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is not the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The American Academy of Pediatrics is the highly-respected and largest group of pediatricians in America. The American College of Pediatricians, classified as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is one of several groups behind the lawsuit attempting a nationwide ban of mifepristone, better-known as the abortion pill.
“The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is a fringe anti-LGBTQ hate group that masquerades as the premier U.S. association of pediatricians to push anti-LGBTQ junk science, primarily via far-right conservative media and filing amicus briefs in cases related to gay adoption and marriage equality,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
READ MORE: Watch: DeSantis Declines to Say If He Supports ‘Mainstream Human Rights’ When Reporter Asks ‘Yes or No?’
WIRED on Tuesday published a bombshell report revealing that the American College of Pediatricians “has suffered a significant data breach.”
“A link to an unsecured Google Drive published on the group’s website pointed users last week to a large cache of sensitive documents, including financial and tax records, membership rolls, and email exchanges spanning over a decade. The more than 10,000 documents lay bare the outsize influence of a small conservative organization working to lend a veneer of medical science to evangelical beliefs on parenting, sex, procreation, and gender.”
Indeed, ACPeds has a very small membership, reportedly just 700 people, whereas the American Academy of Pediatrics boasts 67,000 members.
WIRED found records going back to the group’s inception, which include files on how it tried to recruit members, which apparently has been a challenge during its 21 years.
Its primary directive was literally to target Christian physicians.
“One document outlining recruitment efforts states in bold, red letters: ‘TARGET CHRISTIAN MDs,” WIRED reports. “The ongoing recruitment of doctors and medical school students seen as holding Christian views has long been its top priority.”
Other files reveal a far more sinister focus: attacking transgender children.
WIRED found “volumes of literature crafted specifically to influence relationships between practicing pediatricians, parents, and their children. It includes reams of marketing material the College aims to distribute widely among public school officials. This includes pushing schools to adopt junk science painting transgender youth as carriers of a pathological disorder, one that’s capable of spontaneously causing others–à la the dancing plague–to adopt similar thoughts and behaviors.”
That marketing material apparently was based on a dubious research paper that hypothesized about something it called “rapid onset gender dysphoria,” which has been debunked, including in a recent study, according to Fenway Health.
READ MORE: Ted Cruz Defends Clarence Thomas by Co-Opting Controversial Covers From a Black-Owned 1990s Magazine That Attacked Him
Also found were files detailing ACPeds’s other efforts at indoctrination, including coaching parents on how to ply their children with a day of shopping and gifts, take them on an overnight trip, all with the intent of getting the children to embrace abstinence and oppose same-sex relationships.
“While the material is not expressly religious, it is clearly aimed at painting same-sex marriage as aberrant and immoral behavior,” WIRED reveals. “Physicians lobbied by the group are also told to urge patients to purchase Christian-based parenting guides, including one designed to help parents broach the topic of sex with their 11- and 12-year-old kids. The College suggests telling parents to plan a ‘special overnight trip,’ a pretext for instilling in their children sexual norms in line with evangelical practice. The group suggests telling parents to buy a tool called a ‘getaway kit,’ a series of workbooks that run around $54 online. The workbooks methodically walk the parents through the process of springing the topic, but only after a day-long charade of impromptu gift-giving and play.”
“These books are full of games and puzzles for the parent and child to cooperatively take on,” WIRED adds. “Throughout the process, the child slowly digests a concept of ‘sexual purity,’ lessons aided by oversimplified scripture and well-trodden Bible school parables.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center’s report on the American College of Pediatricians includes over a dozen comments by ACPeds officials and official statements from its publications. One likens LGBTQ people to pedophiles, one claims so-called trans activists “groom” children, and another dangerously states the “transgender movement is an opening for a totalitarian government.”
In a recent video, the American College of Pediatricians’ founders freely admit the group was created in response to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ support for same-sex marriage and parenting.
“The tipping point for me and my co-founding colleagues came when the AAP endorsed same-sex adoption, claiming that children reared by homosexual parents fared as well as those reared by their own biological heterosexual parents,” says co-founder and past ACPeds president Den Trumbull, MD, FCP.
Numerous studies prove that children raised by same-sex parents in fact fare as well as those raised by different-sex parents.
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Just Found Out About ‘Adult’ Websites and Now Wants to Make Them ‘Illegal’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to have just discovered adult film sites.
As the keynote address at the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Greene discussed at length her discovery of adult film sites. She explained the only reason she had to become an expert in adult videos is because of Hunter Biden and a laptop computer that once belonged to him.
According to Greene, the younger Biden, who does not work in politics or the White House, viewed such videos according to the investigation Trump ally Rudy Giuliani did on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election. According to Greene, the laptop had a number of adult videos filmed that she knows are Biden. The videos reportedly don’t have any faces revealed.
Her message comes at a time that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is also speaking out against such sites being bad for “manliness.” He believes that the global downfall of manhood and manliness is due to people such as Hunter Biden as well.
Republicans continue to zero in on the president’s son, who is not running for office, as the reason that his father shouldn’t be reelected in 2024.
Dozens of intelligence officials came forward willing to say that the laptop story has “all of the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.” The younger Biden is now suing over the laptop given to Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Meanwhile, the elder Biden is asking for an investigation into how lawmakers, including the former president, came into possession of personal information.
Meanwhile, Greene and other conservatives are using it as another reason to attempt to censor content they find offensive.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tim Scott Transforms From ‘Kinder, Gentler’ Republican to Calling the Left the ‘Enemy’ of the American People (Video)
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), once painted as representing the “kinder, gentler version of the GOP,” is transforming into a MAGA Republican.
Scott, who recently announced a presidential exploratory committee, has decided to attack Democrats, liberals, progressives – the entirety of “the left” – literally declaring them “the enemy.”
It’s been a slow transformation.
“Even though the 2024 race will get more crowded and less clear-cut as we get closer to it,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote in 2020 during the Republican National Convention, contrasting speeches made by Donald Trump, Jr. and Sen. Scott, “what we saw … is a stark reminder that the post-Trump GOP will be faced with an fundamental choice over the next few years: More Trumpism, or a kinder, gentler version of the GOP.”
READ MORE: Disney’s Damning Lawsuit: ‘Targeted Campaign of Government Retaliation—Orchestrated at Every Step by Gov. DeSantis’
Less than three years ago, Scott was the “kinder, gentler version of the GOP.”
Fast forward to this year.
Noting that Scott’s “persona in the Senate, and in his home state, has been far less partisan than potential rivals now competing for Trump’s base voters,” NPR reported in March about his Fox News appearance, “Scott was confronted by a host Shannon Bream, who noted the contradiction between that line and Scott’s image of cordial collegiality in the Senate. Scott said it was necessary to highlight ‘the state of America and the weakness of the progressive movement’ in order to offer ‘positive, optimistic solutions.'”
And now, this week.
READ MORE: Tim Scott Tried Over and Over Again This Week to Not Tell the American People His Actual Position on Abortion. He Succeeded.
“The blueprint for how to ruin America, being posted by President Biden and the radical left, is the reason why patriotism is down, and attacks on religious liberty is up,” Scott told Newsmax. “The radical left has simply zeroed-in on the foundation of this nation.”
And now, Wednesday.
“Without any question, I believe that getting in this race is indicative of the fact that our campaign will win and beat President Biden,” Sen. Scott insisted, as The Hill reported. “The enemy for the American people is the left.”
Watch below or at this link.
Scott: The enemy for the American people is the left. pic.twitter.com/947Dje3VPd
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2023
