News
Mississippi Governor Under Fire After Launching Re-Election Bid With ‘Cosplaying’ Video of Him ‘Shooting’ People of Color
Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves, who has the highest firearm mortality rate in the entire country, this week launched his re-election campaign with a video depicting him as Clint Eastwood shooting people of color.
Although the video (below) was released Tuesday, few seemed to notice until a Talking Points Memo article was published Friday afternoon.
“Reeves’ face is superimposed on Eastwood’s in clips from the classic Dollars trilogy movies. He’s seen cosplaying the white anti-hero, the Man with No Name, shooting at Mexican bandits with a Colt revolver and puffing on a cigarillo,” TPM’s Emine Yücel writes.
In addition to the inherent racism and violence in the video, there is no policy discussed, and not even any bragging about Reeves’ record.
There may be a reason for that.
Governor Reeves almost from the start of the coronavirus pandemic – due to policy choices he made – has one of the absolute worst records on COVID in the country.
Mississippi ranks 34th in population, yet was 18th in total cases per capita. It gets worse from there: Mississippi ranks third in deaths per capita.
Just one year into the pandemic, in March of 2021, Tate declared, “The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” as he lifted mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.
READ MORE: ‘Major Campaign Finance Complaint’ Filed Against Herschel Walker: Report
Under Tate’s leadership, Mississippi has suffered a huge health crisis. In September of 2020, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger revealed a “new report ranks Mississippi’s overall health care system dead last. ‘It’s an embarrassment,’ said one health expert.”
“Even before the pandemic, Mississippi’s health care system and outcomes were deteriorating under several metrics, according to a new report by The Commonwealth Fund” the Clarion Ledger added. “The health research organization’s ‘Scorecard on State Health System Performance’ ranked Mississippi No. 51 — below every other state and Washington, D.C. — where it has stood for several years. The researchers relied on data from before COVID-19.”
One year later, Politico scored each state on their response to COVID. With a score of 34 out of 100, Mississippi tied for second-worst.
And on overall health, Mississippi is also doing poorly. Forbes in January reported on the “Top 5 Least Healthy States.” Mississippi came in at number two, the second-worst.
In other areas, like education, Governor Reeves’ record is also bad. Mississippi, according to World Population Review, ranks 43 out of 50.
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas in 2001: Being a Supreme Court Justice Is ‘Not Worth Doing for What They Pay’
Meanwhile, back to Governor Reeves and his cosplaying video.
On Tuesday, as TPM also reported, Governor Reeves told supporters, “this is a different governor’s campaign than we have ever seen before in our state because we are not up against a local-yokel Mississippi Democrat, we are up against a national liberal machine.”
“They are extreme. They are radical and vicious,” he said of Democrats and the “national liberal machine.”
“They believe welfare is success. They believe that taxes are good and businesses are bad. They think boys can be girls, that babies have no life, and that our state and our nation are racist.”
Response to Gov. Reeves’ video has been highly critical.
Former Nettleton, Mississippi mayor Brandon Presley, a Democrat running to unseat Reeves, tweeted: “Mississippi has real problems and Tate Reeves releases this foolishness as his first video of campaign. I guess we will have to wait and see if any welfare dollars were diverted to his buddies for the production of this silliness.”
Presley was referring to what CBS News is calling “the largest corruption case in Mississippi state history.” which appears to involve Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who has not been criminally charged.
“Gov. Tate Reeves’ first 2023 re-election video features him as an AI cowboy killing a bunch of folks with a gun. Totally normal campaign launch in the state with the highest gun death rate,” noted Mississippi Free Press news editor Ashton Pittman.
“This is what Republican messaging has been reduced to, at least in Mississippi: ‘Watch me, a sitting governor, CGI cosplay as Clint Eastwood and shoot Mexicans,'” wrote Harvard’s Neiman Lab’s Joshua Benton.
Democratic consultant Brannon Miller appeared to agree with Benton.
“I know that Tate Reeves himself didn’t make this, but it’s such a perfect window into the psyche of everyone over in his shop,” Miller wrote. “There’s no message, no policy, no positive good. Just a man, role playing as a tougher man, who is himself role playing an actually tough man.”
The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens, a top political strategist, announced, “The only conclusion to come to is that @tatereeves campaign hates him.”
Watch Gov. Reeves’ video below or at this link.
We’re back. #msgov pic.twitter.com/sLzpwsqThq
— Team Tate! (@TeamTateReeves) May 2, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Important Corroboration’: E. Jean Carroll Judge’s Opinion Likely Sealed Trump’s Fate Says Legal Expert
If a Manhattan jury sides with writer E. Jean Carroll in her defamation and rape civil lawsuit filed against Donald Trump, her lawyers can thank Judge Lewis A. Kaplan for a 23-page opinion he authored, according to one former federal prosecutor.
In a column for MSNBC, Carol Lam, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, explained that Carroll’s case — which hinged on a “he said, she said” recollections about an assault decades ago — was bolstered by testimony by other women who have also claimed to be victims of the former president’s assaults.
And it was Judge Kaplan who paved the way to allow them to speak in the civil trial, wrote Lam.
Pointing out that two of the women’s testimony was “important corroboration of Carroll’s testimony — that is, it was introduced to show that the rape allegation was not a recent fabrication,” Lam added, “But Judge Kaplan’s more fraught decision was whether to allow Carroll’s legal team to introduce evidence from two other witnesses: Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff.”
Writing, “Kaplan ruled that Leeds, who said Trump sexually attacked her when she was seated next to him on a plane, and Stoynoff, a reporter for People magazine who said Trump sexually assaulted her while she was at Mar-a-Lago covering a story, should be allowed to testify,” the former federal prosecutor added, “… in this case, Carroll’s lawyers had an advantage. This is a civil case alleging rape, and a federal rule of evidence, passed in 1994, explicitly says that “in a civil case alleging sexual assault, the court may admit evidence that the party committed any other sexual assault.”
Lam also noted that Kaplan’s ruling is “bulletproof” shoud the former president’s lawyers attempt to appeal a guilty verdict — which is expected.
“An appeals court could still find that Kaplan did not appropriately weight the probative value of Leeds’ and Staynoff’s testimony against the prejudicial nature of their evidence,” she wrote before predicting, “But, given that only two women out of many testified to Trump’s similar sexual aggressions in the past and given Kaplan’s carefully written analysis of the probative nature of the evidence, it is likely that his decision will hold up if Trump is found liable and there is an appeal.”
You can read her whole piece here.
Image: DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro
News
‘Weren’t in a Fraternity Together’: Harlan Crow’s Relationship With Clarence Thomas Based on ‘Cozying Up’ Says Fallon
“Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow did not serve on a PTA board together. They weren’t in a fraternity in college together, didn’t grow up next door to each other’s houses.”
That’s what former top Clinton campaign spokesperson Brian Fallon, now the head of Demand Justice, told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Thursday evening (video below).
Fallon was discussing news that billionaire GOP megadonor and right-wing activist Harlan Crow had paid the tuition of Justice Thomas’ grandnephew – which Thomas did not disclose.
He then referred to Saturday night’s White House Correspondents Dinner host Roy Wood Jr.’s dig at the Supreme Court Justice:
“A billionaire named Harlan Crow is flying Clarence Thomas all over the world on unreported trips like a Instagram model taking Clarence to the Maldives and the beaches and all – paid for his momma’s house – a billionaire paid for Clarence Thomas momma’s house,” Wood told the audience as he pounded the podium. “This man bought a Supreme Court justice.”
READ MORE: ‘Could Shoot Somebody on Fifth Avenue’: Clarence Thomas’ Corruption Is Indefensible. Here’s Who’s Defending Him.
Fallon observed, “As that Roy Wood monologue suggests, this is a comedic level of corruption at this point.”
Crow has paid for lavish, luxury travel and vacations at resorts for Clarence and Ginni Thomas nearly every year for over 20 years. Thomas did not disclose it, even the parts legal experts say he was required to disclose.
“We should be asking ourselves what isn’t Harlan Crow paying for when it comes to Clarence Thomas’ lifestyle? Is he paying for his grocery bills? Is he paying for his Comcast subscription?” Fallon asked.
“And let’s let’s do away with this sort of airbrushing of the nature of their relationship,” he reminded MSNBC viewers. “These statements that get released by Harlan Crow each time there is a new revelation from ProPublica suggests that he was extending all these kindnesses to a longtime friend.”
READ MORE: Watch: Trump in Ireland Says He’s Returning to US to ‘Confront’ E. Jean Carroll in Court – His Lawyer Says He’s Not
“Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow did not serve on a PTA board together,” Fallon said, mocking both the billionaire and the beneficiary of his wealth. “They weren’t in a fraternity in college together, didn’t grow up next door to each other’s houses. They met after Clarence Thomas was a Supreme Court Justice when Harlan Crow, by his own telling, decided to give him a ride on his private jet. That was the first time they met.”
Fallon is correct.
“In a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Crow recounted how he first met Thomas,” ProPublica reported. “In 1996, the justice was scheduled to give a speech in Dallas for an anti-regulation think tank. Crow offered to fly him there on his private jet.”
“So from the beginning,” Fallon continued, “before they had any sort of prior relationship, it was a relationship that was based on Harlan Crow cozying up to a sitting Supreme Court Justice and extending financial benefits to him.”
Fallon called for “Congress to get more significantly involved. We need an investigation here. We need a DOJ investigation, I think at this point, but if we’re not going to get it from Merrick Garland, if we’re not going to get it from Dick Durbin, maybe somebody like Dave Blumenthal, who you had on your air last week in his capacity as the chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, another panel that does have subpoena power, maybe he could get to the bottom of this.”
Watch Fallon below or at this link.
“This is a comedic level of corruption. At this point we should be asking ourselves what isn’t Harlan Crow paying for when it comes to Clarence Thomas’s lifestyle? Is he paying for his grocery bill? Is he paying for his Comcast subscription?” – @brianefallon w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/1SgR1QrwLh
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 4, 2023
News
Watch: Trump in Ireland Says He’s Returning to US to ‘Confront’ E. Jean Carroll in Court – His Lawyer Says He’s Not
Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters in Ireland he “has to” cut his trip short because he needs to “confront this woman” in court.
“This woman” is journalist E. Jean Carroll, who is suing the ex-president in a civil court case for rape and defamation.
“I’m going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is – it’s ridiculous,” Trump said, according to the Irish Examiner. “I’ll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it’s fake.”
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for weeks had been trying to get Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, to let the court know whether or not the ex-president would appear in court and whether or not he would testify.
Tacopina finally announced on Tuesday that Trump would not testify.
Now Tacopina says regardless of what Trump claims, he will not be confronting Carroll in court.
READ MORE: ‘Biggest Legitimacy Crisis in Modern History of the Supreme Court’: Experts Examine New Clarence Thomas Corruption Scandal
“Former US President Donald Trump has concluded his visit to Ireland, after spending a short time at his golf resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare,” reported RTÉ, Ireland’s public broadcaster. “He blamed civil proceedings under way in New York for cutting short his time in both Ireland and Scotland, and repeated his denials of accusations of rape.”
“I have to go back,” Trump told reporters in Ireland, the New York Daily News adds, “and confront this woman.”
“I have to leave early,” he added. “I don’t have to but I choose to.”
READ MORE: ‘Throwing in the Towel’: Legal Expert Predicts Carroll Will Win Rape Lawsuit After Trump’s Only Witness Drops Out
But the Daily News adds, “Trump’s own defense lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed the ex-president will not attend the civil rape trial, which is expected to wrap up early next week.”
On Twitter, the Daily News’ Molly Crane-Newman put it another way: “Asked if this is happening, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said, ‘No.'”
“It’s called false accusations against a rich guy,” Trump complained, “or in my case, against a famous, rich, and political person.”
Watch video of Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
- News2 days ago
Watch: Dem Senator’s Viral Video Reveals Scalia Accepted Over 70 Undisclosed Gifts of Vacations Like Clarence Thomas
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Throwing in the Towel’: Legal Expert Predicts Carroll Will Win Rape Lawsuit After Trump’s Only Witness Drops Out
- News2 days ago
‘I Want Them to See What They’re Defending’: Scarborough Slams Tucker Carlson’s Supporters With Supercut of His Racist Remarks
- 'IMPEACHABLE'1 day ago
‘Biggest Legitimacy Crisis in Modern History of the Supreme Court’: Experts Examine New Clarence Thomas Corruption Scandal
- News2 days ago
Trump and His Children Have Failed to Hand Over Documents in NY AG’s $250 Million Fraud Case: Report
- News1 day ago
Clarence Thomas Had a Child in Private School. Harlan Crow Paid the Tuition.
- News11 hours ago
‘Important Corroboration’: E. Jean Carroll Judge’s Opinion Likely Sealed Trump’s Fate Says Legal Expert