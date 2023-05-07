News
Watch: Texas Dem Calls for Republican ‘To Be Removed From Office’ Over ‘Unconscionable’ Allen Mass Shooting Remarks
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a Texas lawmaker slammed his Republican colleague who represents the community where the latest mass shooting took place and said he deserves to be removed from office over his appalling comments on CNN afterward.
Speaking with MSNBC’s Katie Fang, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) expressed dismay over the latest mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, that left 8 dead and more critically wounded.
The MSNBC host then quoted State Rep. Keith Self (R-Allen) from his appearance on CNN when he was pressed that people don’t think “thoughts and prayers” are enough to stop the wave of gun violence that is engulfing the country.
According to Self, “Well, those are people that don’t believe in an almighty God who, who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives.”
According to Guitierrez, his Texas lawmaker colleague should be ashamed of hiding behind the Bible.
“The god that I believe in gives us free will,” he began. “They allow us to make decisions, gives us the ability to go out and make great laws. The Bible speaks about lawmakers often.”
“A the end of the day, we are empowered, sure, by God and by our constituencies to go out and create change. — positive change,” he continued. “We are killing babies, we are killing family members, grandmothers in this country. It is unconscionable for this man to use the Bible or God in any way to defend these positions. I think he needs to be removed from office, that is how unconscionable this is.”
Watch below or at the link:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Judge in E. Jean Carroll Case Didn’t Bite on Trump’s ‘Bait’ That Would Have Led to Trial Turmoil: Analyst
According to longtime conservative political observer Andrew McCarthy, Donald Trump’s attempt to bait the judge overseeing the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial fell flat which led to the former president’s attorney being put on the spot.
Writing for the National Review, McCarthy — who recently wrote he sees no path for Trump to return to the Oval Office — noted that the former president and his lawyer have been warned by Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, about attacks on the trial proceedings and Carrol with the threat of contempt of court charges.
Undeterred, Trump once again lashed out at Kaplan as “extremely hostile” to him and boasted that he would be returning from a Scotland golf expedition to “confront” Carroll before calling the Manhattan trial a “disgrace.”
According to McCarthy, Trump’s attack put Kaplan in a bind where the trial could have gone off the rails if he sanctioned the former president.
RELATED: ‘You understand what I am dealing with’: Trump’s lawyer tells judge he’s not coming to NY to ‘confront’ rape accuser
Instead, McCarthy wrote, Kaplan is too smart for Trump and didn’t take the bait.
“Kaplan has also been trying to move the trial to a conclusion consistent with what he told the jury would be its length, and thus he gave Tacopina a deadline by which Trump was to announce his intentions; Tacopina duly told Kaplan his client would not be testifying (or even attending the trial),” McCarthy wrote before adding, “Kaplan is a smart guy. He knows that Trump is trying to bait him into a public dressing-down, a contempt citation, and/or an order that it is too late for the defendant to change his mind about testifying, which Trump would then fold into his public-relations effort to portray the trial as a travesty if the jury finds him liable.”
McCarthy added, “That Trump’s outrage was performative is clear.”
“Rather than respond angrily, the judge told Tacopina late Thursday that he was aware of reports about Trump’s statements, and the lawyer assured the court that he had spoken with his client before announcing that Trump would not testify, ” McCarthy wrote.
RELATED: ‘Bulletproof’ opinion by E. Jean Carroll judge likely sealed Trump’s fate: legal expert
He then predicted, “Assuming that deadline passes, Kaplan will consider the evidentiary phase of the trial complete and proceed to summations, as scheduled. If Trump squawks after that, it will be clear that he’s just trying to spin what has actually been his carefully considered decision not to attend or testify at the trial.”
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Mississippi Governor Under Fire After Launching Re-Election Bid With ‘Cosplaying’ Video of Him ‘Shooting’ People of Color
Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves, who has the highest firearm mortality rate in the entire country, this week launched his re-election campaign with a video depicting him as Clint Eastwood shooting people of color.
Although the video (below) was released Tuesday, few seemed to notice until a Talking Points Memo article was published Friday afternoon.
“Reeves’ face is superimposed on Eastwood’s in clips from the classic Dollars trilogy movies. He’s seen cosplaying the white anti-hero, the Man with No Name, shooting at Mexican bandits with a Colt revolver and puffing on a cigarillo,” TPM’s Emine Yücel writes.
In addition to the inherent racism and violence in the video, there is no policy discussed, and not even any bragging about Reeves’ record.
There may be a reason for that.
Governor Reeves almost from the start of the coronavirus pandemic – due to policy choices he made – has one of the absolute worst records on COVID in the country.
Mississippi ranks 34th in population, yet was 18th in total cases per capita. It gets worse from there: Mississippi ranks third in deaths per capita.
Just one year into the pandemic, in March of 2021, Tate declared, “The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” as he lifted mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.
READ MORE: ‘Major Campaign Finance Complaint’ Filed Against Herschel Walker: Report
Under Tate’s leadership, Mississippi has suffered a huge health crisis. In September of 2020, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger revealed a “new report ranks Mississippi’s overall health care system dead last. ‘It’s an embarrassment,’ said one health expert.”
“Even before the pandemic, Mississippi’s health care system and outcomes were deteriorating under several metrics, according to a new report by The Commonwealth Fund” the Clarion Ledger added. “The health research organization’s ‘Scorecard on State Health System Performance’ ranked Mississippi No. 51 — below every other state and Washington, D.C. — where it has stood for several years. The researchers relied on data from before COVID-19.”
One year later, Politico scored each state on their response to COVID. With a score of 34 out of 100, Mississippi tied for second-worst.
And on overall health, Mississippi is also doing poorly. Forbes in January reported on the “Top 5 Least Healthy States.” Mississippi came in at number two, the second-worst.
In other areas, like education, Governor Reeves’ record is also bad. Mississippi, according to World Population Review, ranks 43 out of 50.
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas in 2001: Being a Supreme Court Justice Is ‘Not Worth Doing for What They Pay’
Meanwhile, back to Governor Reeves and his cosplaying video.
On Tuesday, as TPM also reported, Governor Reeves told supporters, “this is a different governor’s campaign than we have ever seen before in our state because we are not up against a local-yokel Mississippi Democrat, we are up against a national liberal machine.”
“They are extreme. They are radical and vicious,” he said of Democrats and the “national liberal machine.”
“They believe welfare is success. They believe that taxes are good and businesses are bad. They think boys can be girls, that babies have no life, and that our state and our nation are racist.”
Response to Gov. Reeves’ video has been highly critical.
Former Nettleton, Mississippi mayor Brandon Presley, a Democrat running to unseat Reeves, tweeted: “Mississippi has real problems and Tate Reeves releases this foolishness as his first video of campaign. I guess we will have to wait and see if any welfare dollars were diverted to his buddies for the production of this silliness.”
Presley was referring to what CBS News is calling “the largest corruption case in Mississippi state history.” which appears to involve Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who has not been criminally charged.
“Gov. Tate Reeves’ first 2023 re-election video features him as an AI cowboy killing a bunch of folks with a gun. Totally normal campaign launch in the state with the highest gun death rate,” noted Mississippi Free Press news editor Ashton Pittman.
“This is what Republican messaging has been reduced to, at least in Mississippi: ‘Watch me, a sitting governor, CGI cosplay as Clint Eastwood and shoot Mexicans,'” wrote Harvard’s Neiman Lab’s Joshua Benton.
Democratic consultant Brannon Miller appeared to agree with Benton.
“I know that Tate Reeves himself didn’t make this, but it’s such a perfect window into the psyche of everyone over in his shop,” Miller wrote. “There’s no message, no policy, no positive good. Just a man, role playing as a tougher man, who is himself role playing an actually tough man.”
The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens, a top political strategist, announced, “The only conclusion to come to is that @tatereeves campaign hates him.”
Watch Gov. Reeves’ video below or at this link.
We’re back. #msgov pic.twitter.com/sLzpwsqThq
— Team Tate! (@TeamTateReeves) May 2, 2023
News
‘Important Corroboration’: E. Jean Carroll Judge’s Opinion Likely Sealed Trump’s Fate Says Legal Expert
If a Manhattan jury sides with writer E. Jean Carroll in her defamation and rape civil lawsuit filed against Donald Trump, her lawyers can thank Judge Lewis A. Kaplan for a 23-page opinion he authored, according to one former federal prosecutor.
In a column for MSNBC, Carol Lam, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, explained that Carroll’s case — which hinged on a “he said, she said” recollections about an assault decades ago — was bolstered by testimony by other women who have also claimed to be victims of the former president’s assaults.
And it was Judge Kaplan who paved the way to allow them to speak in the civil trial, wrote Lam.
Pointing out that two of the women’s testimony was “important corroboration of Carroll’s testimony — that is, it was introduced to show that the rape allegation was not a recent fabrication,” Lam added, “But Judge Kaplan’s more fraught decision was whether to allow Carroll’s legal team to introduce evidence from two other witnesses: Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff.”
Writing, “Kaplan ruled that Leeds, who said Trump sexually attacked her when she was seated next to him on a plane, and Stoynoff, a reporter for People magazine who said Trump sexually assaulted her while she was at Mar-a-Lago covering a story, should be allowed to testify,” the former federal prosecutor added, “… in this case, Carroll’s lawyers had an advantage. This is a civil case alleging rape, and a federal rule of evidence, passed in 1994, explicitly says that “in a civil case alleging sexual assault, the court may admit evidence that the party committed any other sexual assault.”
Lam also noted that Kaplan’s ruling is “bulletproof” shoud the former president’s lawyers attempt to appeal a guilty verdict — which is expected.
“An appeals court could still find that Kaplan did not appropriately weight the probative value of Leeds’ and Staynoff’s testimony against the prejudicial nature of their evidence,” she wrote before predicting, “But, given that only two women out of many testified to Trump’s similar sexual aggressions in the past and given Kaplan’s carefully written analysis of the probative nature of the evidence, it is likely that his decision will hold up if Trump is found liable and there is an appeal.”
You can read her whole piece here.
Image: DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Clarence Thomas in 2001: Being a Supreme Court Justice Is ‘Not Worth Doing for What They Pay’
- News2 days ago
Mississippi Governor Under Fire After Launching Re-Election Bid With ‘Cosplaying’ Video of Him ‘Shooting’ People of Color
- News3 days ago
‘Important Corroboration’: E. Jean Carroll Judge’s Opinion Likely Sealed Trump’s Fate Says Legal Expert
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
‘Holy Moly, We’ve Got Another One!’: Economists Praise Biden’s ‘Huuuuuge’ Jobs Results as ‘A Force for Equality’
- News1 day ago
Judge in E. Jean Carroll Case Didn’t Bite on Trump’s ‘Bait’ That Would Have Led to Trial Turmoil: Analyst
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Major Campaign Finance Complaint’ Filed Against Herschel Walker: Report
- News12 hours ago
Watch: Texas Dem Calls for Republican ‘To Be Removed From Office’ Over ‘Unconscionable’ Allen Mass Shooting Remarks