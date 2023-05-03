RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
An anti-LGBTQ hate group’s secret files reveal marketing “pushing schools to adopt junk science painting transgender youth as carriers of a pathological disorder,” and files detailing methods to indoctrinate pre-teens into a culture of “sexual purity” and opposing same-sex relationships.
The august-sounding American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is not the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The American Academy of Pediatrics is the highly-respected and largest group of pediatricians in America. The American College of Pediatricians, classified as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is one of several groups behind the lawsuit attempting a nationwide ban of mifepristone, better-known as the abortion pill.
“The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is a fringe anti-LGBTQ hate group that masquerades as the premier U.S. association of pediatricians to push anti-LGBTQ junk science, primarily via far-right conservative media and filing amicus briefs in cases related to gay adoption and marriage equality,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
READ MORE: Watch: DeSantis Declines to Say If He Supports ‘Mainstream Human Rights’ When Reporter Asks ‘Yes or No?’
WIRED on Tuesday published a bombshell report revealing that the American College of Pediatricians “has suffered a significant data breach.”
“A link to an unsecured Google Drive published on the group’s website pointed users last week to a large cache of sensitive documents, including financial and tax records, membership rolls, and email exchanges spanning over a decade. The more than 10,000 documents lay bare the outsize influence of a small conservative organization working to lend a veneer of medical science to evangelical beliefs on parenting, sex, procreation, and gender.”
Indeed, ACPeds has a very small membership, reportedly just 700 people, whereas the American Academy of Pediatrics boasts 67,000 members.
WIRED found records going back to the group’s inception, which include files on how it tried to recruit members, which apparently has been a challenge during its 21 years.
Its primary directive was literally to target Christian physicians.
“One document outlining recruitment efforts states in bold, red letters: ‘TARGET CHRISTIAN MDs,” WIRED reports. “The ongoing recruitment of doctors and medical school students seen as holding Christian views has long been its top priority.”
Other files reveal a far more sinister focus: attacking transgender children.
WIRED found “volumes of literature crafted specifically to influence relationships between practicing pediatricians, parents, and their children. It includes reams of marketing material the College aims to distribute widely among public school officials. This includes pushing schools to adopt junk science painting transgender youth as carriers of a pathological disorder, one that’s capable of spontaneously causing others–à la the dancing plague–to adopt similar thoughts and behaviors.”
That marketing material apparently was based on a dubious research paper that hypothesized about something it called “rapid onset gender dysphoria,” which has been debunked, including in a recent study, according to Fenway Health.
READ MORE: Ted Cruz Defends Clarence Thomas by Co-Opting Controversial Covers From a Black-Owned 1990s Magazine That Attacked Him
Also found were files detailing ACPeds’s other efforts at indoctrination, including coaching parents on how to ply their children with a day of shopping and gifts, take them on an overnight trip, all with the intent of getting the children to embrace abstinence and oppose same-sex relationships.
“While the material is not expressly religious, it is clearly aimed at painting same-sex marriage as aberrant and immoral behavior,” WIRED reveals. “Physicians lobbied by the group are also told to urge patients to purchase Christian-based parenting guides, including one designed to help parents broach the topic of sex with their 11- and 12-year-old kids. The College suggests telling parents to plan a ‘special overnight trip,’ a pretext for instilling in their children sexual norms in line with evangelical practice. The group suggests telling parents to buy a tool called a ‘getaway kit,’ a series of workbooks that run around $54 online. The workbooks methodically walk the parents through the process of springing the topic, but only after a day-long charade of impromptu gift-giving and play.”
“These books are full of games and puzzles for the parent and child to cooperatively take on,” WIRED adds. “Throughout the process, the child slowly digests a concept of ‘sexual purity,’ lessons aided by oversimplified scripture and well-trodden Bible school parables.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center’s report on the American College of Pediatricians includes over a dozen comments by ACPeds officials and official statements from its publications. One likens LGBTQ people to pedophiles, one claims so-called trans activists “groom” children, and another dangerously states the “transgender movement is an opening for a totalitarian government.”
In a recent video, the American College of Pediatricians’ founders freely admit the group was created in response to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ support for same-sex marriage and parenting.
“The tipping point for me and my co-founding colleagues came when the AAP endorsed same-sex adoption, claiming that children reared by homosexual parents fared as well as those reared by their own biological heterosexual parents,” says co-founder and past ACPeds president Den Trumbull, MD, FCP.
Numerous studies prove that children raised by same-sex parents in fact fare as well as those raised by different-sex parents.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Just Found Out About ‘Adult’ Websites and Now Wants to Make Them ‘Illegal’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to have just discovered adult film sites.
As the keynote address at the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Greene discussed at length her discovery of adult film sites. She explained the only reason she had to become an expert in adult videos is because of Hunter Biden and a laptop computer that once belonged to him.
According to Greene, the younger Biden, who does not work in politics or the White House, viewed such videos according to the investigation Trump ally Rudy Giuliani did on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election. According to Greene, the laptop had a number of adult videos filmed that she knows are Biden. The videos reportedly don’t have any faces revealed.
Her message comes at a time that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is also speaking out against such sites being bad for “manliness.” He believes that the global downfall of manhood and manliness is due to people such as Hunter Biden as well.
Republicans continue to zero in on the president’s son, who is not running for office, as the reason that his father shouldn’t be reelected in 2024.
Dozens of intelligence officials came forward willing to say that the laptop story has “all of the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.” The younger Biden is now suing over the laptop given to Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Meanwhile, the elder Biden is asking for an investigation into how lawmakers, including the former president, came into possession of personal information.
Meanwhile, Greene and other conservatives are using it as another reason to attempt to censor content they find offensive.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tim Scott Transforms From ‘Kinder, Gentler’ Republican to Calling the Left the ‘Enemy’ of the American People (Video)
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), once painted as representing the “kinder, gentler version of the GOP,” is transforming into a MAGA Republican.
Scott, who recently announced a presidential exploratory committee, has decided to attack Democrats, liberals, progressives – the entirety of “the left” – literally declaring them “the enemy.”
It’s been a slow transformation.
“Even though the 2024 race will get more crowded and less clear-cut as we get closer to it,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote in 2020 during the Republican National Convention, contrasting speeches made by Donald Trump, Jr. and Sen. Scott, “what we saw … is a stark reminder that the post-Trump GOP will be faced with an fundamental choice over the next few years: More Trumpism, or a kinder, gentler version of the GOP.”
READ MORE: Disney’s Damning Lawsuit: ‘Targeted Campaign of Government Retaliation—Orchestrated at Every Step by Gov. DeSantis’
Less than three years ago, Scott was the “kinder, gentler version of the GOP.”
Fast forward to this year.
Noting that Scott’s “persona in the Senate, and in his home state, has been far less partisan than potential rivals now competing for Trump’s base voters,” NPR reported in March about his Fox News appearance, “Scott was confronted by a host Shannon Bream, who noted the contradiction between that line and Scott’s image of cordial collegiality in the Senate. Scott said it was necessary to highlight ‘the state of America and the weakness of the progressive movement’ in order to offer ‘positive, optimistic solutions.'”
And now, this week.
READ MORE: Tim Scott Tried Over and Over Again This Week to Not Tell the American People His Actual Position on Abortion. He Succeeded.
“The blueprint for how to ruin America, being posted by President Biden and the radical left, is the reason why patriotism is down, and attacks on religious liberty is up,” Scott told Newsmax. “The radical left has simply zeroed-in on the foundation of this nation.”
And now, Wednesday.
“Without any question, I believe that getting in this race is indicative of the fact that our campaign will win and beat President Biden,” Sen. Scott insisted, as The Hill reported. “The enemy for the American people is the left.”
Watch below or at this link.
Scott: The enemy for the American people is the left. pic.twitter.com/947Dje3VPd
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Far Right Anti-LGBTQ Christian Nationalist Mark Robinson Launches Bid for Governor
Mark Robinson, the current lieutenant governor of North Carolina, is an unabashed Christian nationalist and virulent anti-LGBTQ bigot who made no secret of his plans to run for governor of the state in 2024. Despite claiming that he does not want to be governor, Robinson official launched his bid for the office during a rally Saturday in Altamahaw, North Carolina.
Republican insiders are reportedly concerned that Robinson’s radical views and past statements could make him “a liability” should he win the GOP nomination. And they have good reason to be worried.
Robinson describes himself as “more preacher than politician,” and that is no exaggeration, as he has bragged that it is his mission “to literally make war on the devil” and see to it that this nation is “led by the people of God.” For years, Robinson has been working closely with Christian nationalist political operative David Lane to ensure that their Christian nationalist values “reign supreme” throughout North Carolina. To that end, Robinson has demanded that Christians get “warlike” if they are to defeat “the enemies of freedom” who are supposedly trying to destroy the nation.
In his speeches, he’s given a sense of whom he views as enemies of freedom.
Speaking at a religious-right Faith and Freedom Coalition event in 2021, Robinson asserted that “this will always be a Christian nation” and told those who disagree, “If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right up out of here.”
“The Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation and help freedom survive for future generations,” Robinson proclaimed during another speech in October 2021.
Robinson also holds radical views regarding the Second Amendment, proclaiming that guns are a gift from God given to Americans to fight off a “tyrannical” government like the Biden administration.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson declares that the Biden administration is “tyrannical:” “This is the type of government the Second Amendment was made for.” pic.twitter.com/wsLcboXgiP
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2021
But those views pale in comparison to the attacks he levels on the LGBTQ community, whose issues and identities he has decried as “filth.”
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth”: “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021
“If there’s a movement in this country that is demonic and that is full of the spirit of Antichrist, it is the transgender movement,” Robinson proclaimed while preaching at a virulently anti-LGBTQ church in North Carolina in 2021.
While preaching at another North Carolina church that same year, Robinson asserted that those pushing to protect transgender rights do so because they want to molest children.
In fact, attacking LGBTQ issues is a hallmark of Robinson’s speeches, like when he preached that homosexuality is “ugly” and serves no purpose.
“I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so,” Robinson thundered. “Society has completely purged God from the building and from the equation, and because of it, we’re headed down into a rabbit hole that’s gonna lead us to something we can’t even imagine. God destroyed a society because of its morality. And let’s get this straight: In this country, we don’t have a homosexual issue—that’s just a tool of the devil to continue to divide us and lead us into immorality.”
Robinson is an extremist even by the traditional standards of Christian nationalists and anti-LGBTQ activists, and it is downright alarming that someone holding these views could potentially become a governor and use the reins of power to impose such views on an entire state.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Just Found Out About ‘Adult’ Websites and Now Wants to Make Them ‘Illegal’
- News2 days ago
‘Platforming an Insurrectionist’: CNN Smacked Down After Announcing Trump to Appear in ‘Presidential Town Hall’
- 'EXTREME CONSERVATISM'1 day ago
Watch: DeSantis Declines to Say If He Supports ‘Mainstream Human Rights’ When Reporter Asks ‘Yes or No?’
- News2 days ago
Tacopina Requests Mistrial on Multiple Grounds, Including Judge Would Not Let Him Explain to Jury Why His Table Is Bigger
- News2 days ago
Chief Justice Doubles Down in Letter to Senate Dems – One Day Before Hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Reform
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM5 hours ago
Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
- News1 day ago
DeSantis Literally Wrote the Book Handing Disney Lawyers the Ammo They Needed to Blow Him Out of the Water: Analysis
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Suing’: Montana Democrat Silenced by Republicans in Battle Over Transgender Health Care Files Lawsuit