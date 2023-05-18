News
‘Just Plain Wrong’: GOP Senator Kennedy Gets Slapped Down at Supreme Court Ethics Hearing
During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on judicial ethics, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) mentioned that the “latest chapter” in the “assault on the United States Supreme Court as an institution” is the “fairytale of Supreme Court corruption.”
The hearing comes in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni received financial favors from a Republican megadonor — potentially in violation of various disclosure requirements.
“It makes me want to gag,” Kennedy said, referring to what he believes are false allegations and a witch hunt targeting Thomas. Is his comments, Kennedy said that Democrats are targeting conservative Supreme Court justices because they’re not “ruling in ways that my Democratic colleagues want.”
Kennedy said that the attacks on the Supreme Court began in 2020, when the court shifted to the right.
James Comer snaps at hearing after Dem points to his 'fake informant that's gone missing'
But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) chimed in to cite a letter he sent to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in 2012, “asking about information on the code of ethics and the code of conduct and the ethical behavior of the Supreme Court Justices, in particular one whose situation had come to light who had been receiving some gifts of some sort, and his wife was receiving some income which was not properly reported.”
“So to say this all started on May 4, 2020, is just plain wrong,” Durbin said.
Durbin went on to say that he’s been calling for Supreme Court Justices to be held to the same standards “at a minimum, as every other federal judge” ever since.
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Special Counsel to Receive ‘Critical Evidence’ Showing Trump Knew His Classified Documents Claims Were False: Report
The National Archives has notified U.S. Dept. of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith it has critical evidence proving Donald Trump knew his claims about being able to declassify classified and top secret documents just by declaring them declassified were false.
CNN in an exclusive report reveals the National Archives (NARA) says it has a set of 16 documents detailing communications between them and Trump’s top staffers, and Trump himself, that shows procedures required to declassify intelligence.
“The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records,” acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall said in a May 16 letter to Trump.
The Special Counsel says those records are “not practically available from another source.”
Last September Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity a very different story.
Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a 'Slam Dunk'
“There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it,” Trump falsely claimed. “You’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it.”
CNN reports the “16 presidential records, which were subpoenaed earlier this year, may provide critical evidence establishing the former president’s awareness of the declassification process, a key part of the criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.”
The documents “may also provide insight into Trump’s intent and whether he willfully disregarded what he knew to be clearly established protocols, according to a source familiar with recent testimony provided to the grand jury by former top Trump officials.”
Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump on two fronts: his possibly unlawful mishandling of classified intelligence, including his possibly unlawful removal from the White House, retention, and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents, and Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election.
'Are You Kidding Me?' Legal Experts Stunned as More Trump Classified Docs Discovered – at a Florida Storage Facility
Last August, responding to news reports he was allegedly under FBI investigation for actions covered by the Espionage Act by making apparently false claims about his mishandling of classified documents and about former President Barack Obama, Trump said on his social media platform,“Number one, it was all declassified.” That does not appear to have been true.
“Number two,” Trump continued, “they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” he claimed, apparently referring to the FBI’s execution of a lawful subpoena on Mar-a-Lago last summer to retrieve the documents and thousands of other items taken from the White House.
Just last week at CNN’s highly-criticized Trump town hall, the ex-president again made false claims about classified documents and procedures required to declassify them.
“And, by the way, they become automatically declassified when I took them,” Trump said (video below), which is false.
Collins: Do you still have any classified documents in your possession?
Trump: I have no classified documents and by the way they automatically declassified when I took them pic.twitter.com/ydnhS5rrsI
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2023
Trump also claimed he had “the absolute right to do whatever I want with” classified documents, and claimed he had never shown them to anyone.
For the last several months Donald Trump and MAGA supporters have claimed that Trump declassified all of the documents he had.
In tonight’s CNN Town Hall Kaitlan Collins asked him if he ever showed his classified documents to anyone. He replied “not really.” He then said “not… pic.twitter.com/R1SIWJNcuT
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 11, 2023
Watch videos of Trump above or at this link.
News
Watch Live: US House Votes on Resolution to Expel George Santos
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos (R-NY), after he was criminally indicted on 13 federal felony charges last week. The resolution comes not from his own caucus, which historically would have filed the motion to protect their ranks’ credibility, but from U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California.
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been urging members to instead vote to send the resolution to the House Ethics Committee, where it likely will stall, or, as some Democrats and Democratic staffers suggest, DOJ would likely ask the Committee to pause its investigation.
Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark has been urging members to vote “no” on the GOP’s attempts to move the resolution to the Ethics Committee, reports Axios’ Andrew Solender.
'He Needs to Shut Up Completely': Legal Expert Blasts Santos for Claiming During Pandemic the Law 'Wasn't Really Clear'
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), on Twitter called McCarthy’s moves to reroute the resolution to committee a “dodge.”
“Ethics won’t do this and Kevin McCarthy 100% knows that. He’s just trying to give his people a dishonest excuse for a bad, dishonest vote. They are lying to you and to their constituents, and nobody will know that unless you guys tell them.”
In addition to the 13 federal criminal felony charges, Santos is already a facing House Ethics Committee investigation, which commenced on March 2. He recently admitted to charges from his time living in Brazil.
“In late December,” TIME reported in March, “prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York reportedly began a federal probe into Santos’ finances. The office has not confirmed whether it is investigating him. However, a man who accused Santos of improperly keeping funds that were raised to save the man’s dying dog told Politico that two FBI agents contacted him on behalf of the office in early February.”
Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican 'Indicted on 13 Counts' and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) may be looking into Santos, after it informed him in March that his campaign had “accepted an apparently illegal campaign contribution,” Raw Story reported.
TIME notes that the Dept. of Justice “asked the FEC to hold off on any enforcement action against Santos as it conducts a criminal probe, according to the Washington Post,” and adds: “The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also interviewed two people this year about Santos’ involvement with a firm that shut down in 2021 after the SEC accused it of running a ‘classic Ponzi scheme,’ the Post reported.”
There are also reports New York Attorney General Letitia James and Nassau County, NY District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican, had been investigating Santos.
A two-thirds margin is needed for the resolution to expel to pass.
C-SPAN will air the House’s floor activities, starting at 5:00 PM ET. You can watch it on cable or online. NCRM will embed live video when it becomes available.
News
‘This Is a Dodge’: McCarthy Accused of ‘Lying’ as He Works to Derail Democrats’ Resolution to Expel George Santos
Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is attempting to derail a resolution to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos, filed by several House Democrats after the freshman New York GOP congressman was indicted on 13 federal felony charges.
Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California is the lead sponsor of the resolution, and was joined by Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL) and Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT). The expulsion resolution was filed as a privileged motion, meaning it effectively can attempt to force McCarthy to put it up for a full House vote within 48 hours.
“George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House,” Rep. Garcia said in a statement Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy's Long History of Protecting George Santos: Now He Won't Move to Expel Until 'Outcome' of Trial (Video)
But McCarthy holds the majority by the slimmest of margins, and can barely afford to lose a single GOP vote on any given day, certainly not one permanently – or until a special election would replace Santos if he indeed were expelled. The special election process to fill a congressional seat in New York could take up to 90 days.
Tuesday afternoon McCarthy made his move, suggesting he was concerned about the federal felony charges Rep. Santos is facing, while insisting there be due process – a deviation from his remarks earlier this year suggesting Santos should keep his seat unless he were criminally charged.
“I think we can look at this very quickly and come to a conclusion on what George Santos did and did not do through ethics, a safe bipartisan committee,” McCarthy said, as CNN reported. “I would like the Ethics Committee to move rapidly on this.”
The House Ethics Committee does not move “rapidly.”
Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican 'Indicted on 13 Counts' and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), blasted Speaker McCarthy.
“This is a dodge,” Fritschner charged on Twitter. “Ethics won’t do this and Kevin McCarthy 100% knows that. He’s just trying to give his people a dishonest excuse for a bad, dishonest vote. They are lying to you and to their constituents, and nobody will know that unless you guys tell them.”
“This much-repeated statement from McCarthy is pure BS,” Fritschner also said, referring to the Speaker’s claim he wanted the Ethics Committee to move rapidly. “House Ethics does not accelerate investigations at a party leader’s request. Bear that in mind as Republicans who previously said Santos had to go point at this to try to weasel out of voting to remove him— it is not a thing.”
Fritschner also says if anything, the House Ethics Committee will slow-walk the investigation, or put it on hold. As proof he points to six Ethics Committee investigations where a member of Congress was facing federal charges, and the Dept. of Justice asked the Committee to pause their investigations.
“Kevin McCarthy KNOWS that” the Ethics Committee will…ask House Ethics to pause and they will,” Fritschner adds. “He 100% knew that when he spun everyone up yesterday about a ‘rapid’ House Ethics investigation. He is lying to you guys, again.”
As for the House Ethics Committee’s slow pace, the last investigation it took up was a referral against Congressman Santos, which the Committee announced on March 2.
That is also that last formal announcement the Committee has made, and it does not appear to have concluded that investigation.
Congressman Garcia’s resolution is expected to be put before the full House for a vote Wednesday. It would require a two-thirds vote to pass. It is all but certain to fail, give Republicans hold the majority.
Republicans, after McCarthy’s remarks, are expected to vote to send the resolution to the House Ethics Committee.
“House Dem Whip Katherine Clark’s office confirms Republicans are expected to hold a vote today on referring the Santos expulsion resolution to Ethics Committee,” reported Axios’ Andrew Solender Wednesday morning.
Image via Facebook
