News
‘She Knows What She’s Doing’: Democrat Targeted by Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Her Attack to ‘Why Emmett Till Was Killed’
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, is responding to an attack earlier Thursday from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), which many are calling racist. Congressman Bowman called Greene’s words “incredibly dangerous and incredibly reckless,” suggested she is a white supremacist, and likened her actions to “one of the reasons why Emmett Till was killed.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene at her press conference this morning said something incredibly dangerous and incredibly reckless about me, talking about my demeanor as being ‘aggressive’ and saying that she feels ‘intimidated’ by me,” Congressman Bowman told reporters Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, this country has a history of characterizing Black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground, and who push back as being threatening or intimidating.”
Bowman declared Greene was “not even using a dog whistle,” but “a bullhorn to put a target on my back to the people that she refers to as MAGA people out there who might want to cause harm.”
READ MORE: US Congressman Accused of Assaulting Activist Previously Has Threatened Demonstrators With Violence
On Thursday, Greene tried to build a case against Bowman, telling reporters that at a recent New York City protest rally against Donald Trump, the New York Democratic lawmaker was “shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible – calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N word which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that and that is wrong.”
After having attempted to paint the New York Democratic Congressman as dangerous, Greene declared, “I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, so and I am concerned about, I feel threatened by him. He not only let a mob there, but his boisterous lies.”
Shen concluded her remarks by saying, “I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch.”
Congressman Bowman declared, ” This is the same reason why Mike Brown was killed. This is one of the reasons why Emmett Till was killed. And throughout history Black men have continued to be characterized as aggressive because one because of our skin color, but two because we happen to be outspoken and passionate about certain issues.”
READ MORE: Republicans Block Democrats’ Resolution to Expel Criminally Indicted George Santos – Move Seen as ‘Tacit Endorsement’
“It’s reckless and dangerous what she said, Okay, characterizing me in my interaction with her yesterday. I never invaded her personal space. I was laughing and gregarious the entire time. How was that intimidating? What was intimidating about that? So she goes to a press conference today and say that she’s intimidated by me and my mannerisms are aggressive. Anyone who’s interacted with me, anyone knows me, even reported this, you know, I’m middle school principal energy, always loving and engaging and friendly, except when kids filled in our streets. Everyone should be outraged about that.”
“But she knows what she’s doing when she does that,” Bowman added. “And unfortunately white supremacists historically, this is what they do. They try to dehumanize black people, black skin and black humanity so that they could be you know, more likely to be targeted for harm.”
As NCRM reported earlier, Congresswoman Greene has a history of racism.
Watch Bowman’s and Greene’s remarks below or at this link.
Black men continue to be characterized as aggressive and threatening when we are passionate and outspoken.
They’re not just using dogwhistles, they’re using bullhorns. It’s dangerous, but we must ALL continue to speak truth to power. https://t.co/6eLZf2F3Cm pic.twitter.com/O29uCdAehC
— Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 18, 2023
News
‘Just Plain Wrong’: GOP Senator Kennedy Gets Slapped Down at Supreme Court Ethics Hearing
During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on judicial ethics, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) mentioned that the “latest chapter” in the “assault on the United States Supreme Court as an institution” is the “fairytale of Supreme Court corruption.”
The hearing comes in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni received financial favors from a Republican megadonor — potentially in violation of various disclosure requirements.
“It makes me want to gag,” Kennedy said, referring to what he believes are false allegations and a witch hunt targeting Thomas. Is his comments, Kennedy said that Democrats are targeting conservative Supreme Court justices because they’re not “ruling in ways that my Democratic colleagues want.”
Kennedy said that the attacks on the Supreme Court began in 2020, when the court shifted to the right.
IN OTHER NEWS: James Comer snaps at hearing after Dem points to his ‘fake informant that’s gone missing’
But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) chimed in to cite a letter he sent to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in 2012, “asking about information on the code of ethics and the code of conduct and the ethical behavior of the Supreme Court Justices, in particular one whose situation had come to light who had been receiving some gifts of some sort, and his wife was receiving some income which was not properly reported.”
“So to say this all started on May 4, 2020, is just plain wrong,” Durbin said.
Durbin went on to say that he’s been calling for Supreme Court Justices to be held to the same standards “at a minimum, as every other federal judge” ever since.
News
Special Counsel to Receive ‘Critical Evidence’ Showing Trump Knew His Classified Documents Claims Were False: Report
The National Archives has notified U.S. Dept. of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith it has critical evidence proving Donald Trump knew his claims about being able to declassify classified and top secret documents just by declaring them declassified were false.
CNN in an exclusive report reveals the National Archives (NARA) says it has a set of 16 documents detailing communications between them and Trump’s top staffers, and Trump himself, that shows procedures required to declassify intelligence.
“The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records,” acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall said in a May 16 letter to Trump.
The Special Counsel says those records are “not practically available from another source.”
Last September Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity a very different story.
RELATED: Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a ‘Slam Dunk’
“There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it,” Trump falsely claimed. “You’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it.”
CNN reports the “16 presidential records, which were subpoenaed earlier this year, may provide critical evidence establishing the former president’s awareness of the declassification process, a key part of the criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.”
The documents “may also provide insight into Trump’s intent and whether he willfully disregarded what he knew to be clearly established protocols, according to a source familiar with recent testimony provided to the grand jury by former top Trump officials.”
Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump on two fronts: his possibly unlawful mishandling of classified intelligence, including his possibly unlawful removal from the White House, retention, and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents, and Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election.
RELATED: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’ Legal Experts Stunned as More Trump Classified Docs Discovered – at a Florida Storage Facility
Last August, responding to news reports he was allegedly under FBI investigation for actions covered by the Espionage Act by making apparently false claims about his mishandling of classified documents and about former President Barack Obama, Trump said on his social media platform,“Number one, it was all declassified.” That does not appear to have been true.
“Number two,” Trump continued, “they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” he claimed, apparently referring to the FBI’s execution of a lawful subpoena on Mar-a-Lago last summer to retrieve the documents and thousands of other items taken from the White House.
Just last week at CNN’s highly-criticized Trump town hall, the ex-president again made false claims about classified documents and procedures required to declassify them.
“And, by the way, they become automatically declassified when I took them,” Trump said (video below), which is false.
Collins: Do you still have any classified documents in your possession?
Trump: I have no classified documents and by the way they automatically declassified when I took them pic.twitter.com/ydnhS5rrsI
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2023
Trump also claimed he had “the absolute right to do whatever I want with” classified documents, and claimed he had never shown them to anyone.
For the last several months Donald Trump and MAGA supporters have claimed that Trump declassified all of the documents he had.
In tonight’s CNN Town Hall Kaitlan Collins asked him if he ever showed his classified documents to anyone. He replied “not really.” He then said “not… pic.twitter.com/R1SIWJNcuT
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 11, 2023
Watch videos of Trump above or at this link.
News
Watch Live: US House Votes on Resolution to Expel George Santos
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos (R-NY), after he was criminally indicted on 13 federal felony charges last week. The resolution comes not from his own caucus, which historically would have filed the motion to protect their ranks’ credibility, but from U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California.
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been urging members to instead vote to send the resolution to the House Ethics Committee, where it likely will stall, or, as some Democrats and Democratic staffers suggest, DOJ would likely ask the Committee to pause its investigation.
Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark has been urging members to vote “no” on the GOP’s attempts to move the resolution to the Ethics Committee, reports Axios’ Andrew Solender.
READ MORE: ‘He Needs to Shut Up Completely’: Legal Expert Blasts Santos for Claiming During Pandemic the Law ‘Wasn’t Really Clear’
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), on Twitter called McCarthy’s moves to reroute the resolution to committee a “dodge.”
“Ethics won’t do this and Kevin McCarthy 100% knows that. He’s just trying to give his people a dishonest excuse for a bad, dishonest vote. They are lying to you and to their constituents, and nobody will know that unless you guys tell them.”
In addition to the 13 federal criminal felony charges, Santos is already a facing House Ethics Committee investigation, which commenced on March 2. He recently admitted to charges from his time living in Brazil.
“In late December,” TIME reported in March, “prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York reportedly began a federal probe into Santos’ finances. The office has not confirmed whether it is investigating him. However, a man who accused Santos of improperly keeping funds that were raised to save the man’s dying dog told Politico that two FBI agents contacted him on behalf of the office in early February.”
READ MORE: Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican ‘Indicted on 13 Counts’ and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) may be looking into Santos, after it informed him in March that his campaign had “accepted an apparently illegal campaign contribution,” Raw Story reported.
TIME notes that the Dept. of Justice “asked the FEC to hold off on any enforcement action against Santos as it conducts a criminal probe, according to the Washington Post,” and adds: “The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also interviewed two people this year about Santos’ involvement with a firm that shut down in 2021 after the SEC accused it of running a ‘classic Ponzi scheme,’ the Post reported.”
There are also reports New York Attorney General Letitia James and Nassau County, NY District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican, had been investigating Santos.
A two-thirds margin is needed for the resolution to expel to pass.
C-SPAN will air the House’s floor activities, starting at 5:00 PM ET. You can watch it on cable or online. NCRM will embed live video when it becomes available.
