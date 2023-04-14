COMMENTARY
Everything Ron DeSantis Did Yesterday Is Wrong – And Many People Are Noticing
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis managed to anger both Democrats and Republicans on Thursday, people in his state and out of his state, as he continued his unofficial run for president while ignoring real problems at home – and creating new ones just before the stroke of midnight.
For starters, Governor DeSantis has ignored a massive flooding crisis in Fort Lauderdale that’s closed the airport for two days. His absence forced the Democratic mayor when asked by a reporter at a press conference on the more than two feet of water that fell from the skies in just two days, to diplomatically offer cover to the MIA governor.
“Have you spoken with Governor DeSantis?” a reporter asked, a very basic question that in times of crisis often allows Democrats and Republicans to show they can work together – think New Jersey GOP Governor Chris Christie praising President Barack Obama during Hurricane Sandy just days before the 2012 election, even as he was campaigning for Republican Mitt Romney. That produced a New York Times headline: “One Result of Hurricane: Bipartisanship Flows.”
How did Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis respond? Carefully, knowing the Florida governor’s penchant for attacking anyone who opposes him.
“Governor DeSantis has not yet called,” Trantalis replied, offering a generous smile. “I’m not sure what’s going on but I’m sure he’s very interested in what’s going on here and we’re happy to work with his office.”
Jesus. Fort Lauderdale, Florida is underwater right now and the mayor just said Ron DeSantis “has not yet called. I’m not sure what’s going on.”
DeSantis is in Ohio on a book tour. pic.twitter.com/Q6HuxEyhsx
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 13, 2023
This is the scene in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning, which CBS News calls a “1 in 1,000-year downpour.”
A state of emergency is in effect for part of South Florida, after a 1 in 1,000-year downpour dropped more than two feet of rain in the Fort Lauderdale area.
That heavy rainfall shut down the airport and schools — and trapped people in their cars. pic.twitter.com/maBwOrJ09r
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 14, 2023
NBC’s “Today” says the 20 to 25 inches of rain fell in just seven hours, and that is how much a hurricane would produce in a full day.
Fort Lauderdale’s airport remained closed for a second day after more than 2 feet of rain fell on the South Florida city, flooding roads, swamping cars and stranding travelers, officials said. @SamBrockNBC reports on the ground. pic.twitter.com/UiOIeEAHy4
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 14, 2023
So where was Governor DeSantis?
On an allegedly taxpayer-funded book tour in the presidential battleground state of Ohio, where the 2024 primary is less than a year away, despite not having officially launched his presidential campaign.
Did he drop everything and come back to the “Sunshine” State?
Well, very late Thursday night, DeSantis was back in Florida, to sign a bill that passed the legislature just hours earlier, which bans abortion at six weeks.
DeSantis watchers know the Florida governor loves press conferences, and for a long time held several each week, often at public and private schools, often surrounded by young children.
When he signed his “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, he did so at a school with many young children at his side, as he talked about what he claimed the new law does – which, under that law could have been unlawful.
Instead, late at night, in a closed-door ceremony, this time surrounded by dozens of women but not press, DeSantis signed his abortion ban into law. An abortion ban that studies show will lead to many more mothers dying. For example, Axios in January published this piece: “Report: Mothers in states with abortion bans nearly 3 times more likely to die.”
At 11:04 PM Gov. DeSantis posted this tweet: “Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families.”
Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023
No word on who the women in his office are, or when they are almost exclusively white, as are the very few men there.
So is DeSantis in Fort Lauderdale now?
No.
Minutes ago he concluded his speech to a packed house of students at Liberty University in Virginia, where he was praised for signing the six-week abortion ban into law just hours earlier.
Needless to say, DeSantis is taking on a lot of criticism on social media, in the press, and of course from Trump supporters. Right now on Twitter searching DeSantis’ name brings almost entirely negative tweets, even from the right.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
COMMENTARY
‘He Should Speak to Someone Who Knows the Law’: Clarence Thomas Mocked Over Why He Didn’t Disclose Gifts of Luxury Vacations
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is now the subject of both criticism and mockery after releasing a statement in an apparent attempt to tamp down allegations from legal experts he broke the law by not disclosing what are possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, in gifts he received over the course of decades. Those gifts came in the form of lavish luxury vacations aboard private planes and private yachts traveling to private resorts, from one influential GOP megadonor and right-wing activist who, according to one U.S. Senator, “has many interests before the Supreme Court.”
Justice Thomas on Friday said, “Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable. I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines.”
A bombshell ProPublica report published Thursday revealed that for over two decades, almost if not every year, Thomas and his wife – the far-right wing activist, lobbyist, and conspiracy theorist Ginni Thomas – were the guests of Harlan Crow, a Republican billionaire real estate magnate who invited them on trips with him and other conservatives, apparently at times the top legal activist at the Federalist Society who is responsible for most of not all of Donald Trump’s federal court picks, including his three Supreme Court nominees.
One trip ProPublica described allegedly would have cost the Thomas’ $500,000 had they paid for it themselves. But all these trips, all these luxury vacations, were all-expenses-paid. Over more than two dozen years, given the trips ProPublica described, it’s difficult to imagine the total cost isn’t well into the millions of dollars.
READ MORE: ‘Illegal’: Tennessee House Republicans Expelling Two Black Democrats Violates First Amendment Says Former US Attorney
Justice Thomas insists he did nothing wrong, but promises to follow what are new guidelines in the future.
“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” Justice Thomas said in a statement after massive reporting that caused the already embattled Supreme Court, which is suffering a self-inflicted approval rating that is the lowest in history, took another hit.
Thomas’ assertion that these were merely “family trips” taken with “our dearest friends” does not explain the all-expenses-paid part of the trips, which he suggests is a typical arrangement in America: “As friends do.”
Justice Thomas, who is already under heavy criticism from ordinary Americans and legal experts who believe his wife’s activism and actions, which include attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, required him to have recused from several Supreme Court cases. Many feel his choices have placed a stain on the Supreme Court, which is now taking yet another public opinion beating from those unimpressed with, if not offended by, his defense.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed Justice Thomas – and the news media – even before Thomas’s statement. On Thursday, he tweeted:
“It’s not like Harlan Crow is some apolitical pal of Thomas. He CONSTANTLY has cases before the court. He funds groups that argue for outcomes that benefit him. One group, CCI [Center for the Community Interest], filed 8 briefs before the Court. Thomas sided with Crow in all 8 cases.”
Sen. Murphy pointed to this ThinkProgress article from well over a decade ago, 2011, titled: “Second Harlan Crow Connected Group Has A Perfect Litigation Record Before Justice Thomas.”
READ MORE: Legal Expert Reveals What Bragg Discovered Trump Did With Payoffs That Destroys Claims He Was ‘Protecting’ Melania
Murphy and ThinkProgress effectively destroy Justice Thomas’ claim that these were merely “close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court.” And Sen. Murphy made his allegations one day before Justice Thomas’ statement.
Also Thursday Murphy wrote: “Important for news media to not simply label this guy as a ‘GOP mega donor’. It’s so much worse. Crow has many interests before the Supreme Court. His groups file petitions before the court. It’s the clearest, most brazen violation of judicial ethics you can imagine.”
At the core of Justice Thomas’ defense are two claims. First, that Harlan Crow is a mere close friend who has nothing to do with the Supreme Court. That at the very least is false. And second, when he first checked, he was told by people he does not name – and does not even suggest are experts in government ethics or any relevant field – who told him he did not need to disclose the trips. That’s fallacious.
It would be as if someone did their taxes every year for the past 25 years but relied on the tax laws from 1998, the first year they did their taxes.
ProPublica on Thursday also mentioned this quote from Justice Thomas: “I prefer the RV parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. There’s something normal to me about it.”
So rather than look to legal experts, NCRM looked to “normal” people to gauge their response to his defense.
On social media, Justice Thomas is being heavily and accurately condemned. Perhaps most importantly, even those who are not legal or government ethics experts are making very accurate criticisms.
“Thomas says he didn’t think he had to reveal his ‘dear friend’ the billionaire’s largesse,” tweeted an account named Pitt Griffin.
“A: Ignorance of the law is no defense. He should speak to someone who knows the law. B: He claims the right to privacy – something he’d deny to ordinary Americans.”
A user by the name of Ty Johnson writes: “Justice Thomas advised by whom give a name of who told you this. Regardless this looks & smells bad for a SCOTUS Justice doing this without disclosing it. The rules you’re under imply a meal or a visit to their homes not an 1/2 million dollar vacation.”
READ MORE: Alvin Bragg Smacks Down Jim Jordan for ‘Harassment and Intimidation’
ArmyMPVet says, “Clarence Thomas says he was advised he didn’t have to report the gifts. But says, he will in the future….uh no…Thats not how it works. Ignorance of the law is no excuse….”
An account named Will I am (not the rapper) picked up on Thomas’ claim that he “sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary,” and responds, saying, “He’s pulling a Trump trying to throw previous justices under the bus.”
Free Agent Fly on Some Wall writes, “Man with literal *Supreme Court Justice level* legal knowledge tries ‘Was that wrong? Should I not have done that? I was told by people that it was not wrong’ defense.”
And an account named Ray Wilson tweets: “Weak sauce dude. The appearance of impropriety. I’m certain you’ve heard the phrase. You have a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our country. We expect better.”
Image: Photo by Preston Keres/USDA via Flickr
COMMENTARY
Students Across the Country Walk Out of School to Protest Gun Violence After Nashville as TN House GOP Moves to Expel Dems
The mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant Presbyterian elementary school that left three nine-year-olds and three adults dead may feel like it was weeks ago, but it’s only been nine days since that horrific and tragic massacre.
In Tennessee, many have been protesting. Six days ago, on Thursday, thousands protested in Nashville, including at and inside the state Capitol. Three Democratic Representatives, Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, stood together in the well of the House in solidarity with those protesting gun violence and the Republican majority’s staunch refusal to do anything to address the “gun” part of gun violence.
Comparing the protestors to the rioters inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, House Republican Speaker Cameron Sexton, outraged, this week stripped all three Democratic lawmakers of their committees. He vowed to take additional steps.
On Thursday, all three will face a vote of expulsion.
This is not a local story, and it is not a Tennessee story alone.
READ MORE: ‘We Must Restore a Biblical Standard’: Mom Tells TX Lawmakers Why She Supports Mandating Ten Commandments in All Classrooms
The expulsion of three democratically-elected lawmakers – not for cause but for retribution – has become a national story, and has shocked many Americans already worried for our democracy.
Representatives Johnson, Jones, and Pearson’s “crime” was violating House decorum. That’s not just “manners,” of course, but how the House is governed, what rules everyone follows to presumably complete the people’s business. So it’s not “nothing,” but it’s far from a violation worthy of expulsion.
In 2019 Speaker Sexton refused to expel a Republican credibly accused of child sexual assault, saying the voters chose him as their representative. He said he believed expulsion should be on a case-by-case basis but could not see expelling a lawmaker unless there was a criminal indictment or conviction.
Speaker Sexton apparently has changed his mind, now that Democrats are causing him a problem.
And it is a very big problem Sexton would no doubt like to go away.
At the very core of this series of events is gun violence and a ruling political party – nationwide – that refuses to take any logical action to protect children, and all people in America, from guns.
Rather than act to implement gun reform, Speaker Sexton is acting to expel duly-elected lawmakers.
Meanwhile, the protests are continuing.
On Wednesday countless thousands of students across the country staged walkouts to protest gun violence and the lawmakers at every level who refuse to take action to turn the tide of mass murder.
Guns, and gun violence, the students will rightly tell you, are now the leading cause of their deaths.
And so, they are protesting across the country.
Massachusetts. Texas. North Carolina. Michigan.
All around the country, students participated in a walkout today calling for gun reform after last week’s school shooting in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/B3yYvZhvm8
— The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2023
In Boulder, Colorado.
Students at Boulder High School are participating in a state and national walkout today to raise awareness for gun violence. Here they are in front of the Boulder County Courthouse @dailycamera pic.twitter.com/ynvRGmB17y
— Olivia Doak (@NT_oliviadoak) April 5, 2023
In Portland, Oregon.
Terry Schrunk Plaza. School kids calling out gun makers, law makers, the NRA and anyone they feel is in the way of real change for gun violence. Now chanting This is what democracy looks like.” @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/sk83jmnp7X
— Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) April 5, 2023
In Dallas, Texas.
Today, Rangel students led a silent walkout to protest gun violence in our schools. Guns are the #1 killer of 18-25 year olds. Help us to feel safe in school, TX politicians! Pass sensible gun laws. Thoughts & prayers are not enough @GovAbbott @DanPatrick @KenPaxtonTX @wfaaizzy pic.twitter.com/yOLwrLpHcu
— Irma Rangel YWLS (@RangelYWLS) April 5, 2023
In Framingham, Massachusetts.
Video from the student walkout at #Framingham High School today. Kids are #fedup with inaction on #gunviolence . They deserve more from our lawmakers #mapoli @StudentsDemand @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/U803qbq1ep
— Samantha McGarry (@samanthamcgarry) April 5, 2023
In Uvalde, Texas.
HAPPENING NOW- Students in #Uvalde are participating in walkout – @LeighWaldman will have more tonight at 5 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/dl2oBDBtNk
— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) April 5, 2023
In New York City, NY.
“I’m scared to go to school, because I don’t wanna get shot.”
“It’s not fair how people are banning some books and not guns.”
— NYC students join national walkout calling for action to prevent gun violence after last week’s mass shooting in Nashville pic.twitter.com/UBw018e7LO
— The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2023
In Memphis, Tennessee.
“We cannot have academics if we are not safe,” says 12th grader Presley Spiller, an organizer of the walkout at White Station High School. pic.twitter.com/jGr0nd1cSy
— MLK50: Justice Through Journalism (@MLK50Memphis) April 5, 2023
In Seattle, Washington.
Dozens of students at Eastlake High Schools are walking out to protest gun violence. Across the country more than 100 schools are seeing students walkout. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/UbBSnoZxNx
— Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) April 5, 2023
In Greensboro, North Carolina.
Our students at Grimsley showing what democracy looks like in a protest walkout to end gun violence. As a community, we lost a student this week to gun violence. Enough is enough. Change is necessary. pic.twitter.com/PzRh39VKxn
— Coach Darren Corbett (@DarrenCorbett4) April 5, 2023
In Durham, North Carolina.
#HAPPENINGNOW: hundreds of students at the Durham School of the Arts are participating in a walkout protesting gun violence in response to the school shooting in Nashville last week @WRAL pic.twitter.com/Sf3b8Ar8DZ
— Monica Casey WRAL (@MonicaCaseyNews) April 5, 2023
In Jackson, Mississippi.
The walkout at Warren-Central high was part of a nationwide demonstration by @StudentsDemand School administrators were aware of the plans and wanted to give students a chance to let their voices be heard. pic.twitter.com/PIsNU1N5dL
— Ross Adams (@radamsWAPT) April 5, 2023
In University Park, Pennsylvania.
Students chanting “kids over guns” outside State College Area High School as part of nationwide walkout to protest gun violence. pic.twitter.com/dy7eLehqvK
— Keely Doll (@keely_doll) April 5, 2023
In Valparaiso, Indiana.
At Valparaiso High School right now, students are participating in a walkout to protest gun violence and demand legislators take action. Story to come. pic.twitter.com/XZvBlYgE4j
— Will Skipworth (@WillSkipworth) April 5, 2023
In Kansas City, Missouri.
Hundreds of KC-area students participated in a nationwide school walkout — a week after the deadly school shooting in Nashville. VIDEO: https://t.co/iJtGETWoni pic.twitter.com/l0Or3ht0nG
— FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) April 5, 2023
In Johnson City, Tennessee.
Johnson City, TN — Science Hill High School students chant “PROTECT OUR KIDS!” in a walkout today to protest gun violence
(📹 Video from JCPress) pic.twitter.com/XFLhjvHw2d
— Brad Batt for TN State Sanity ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾 (@bradbatt) April 5, 2023
COMMENTARY
Here’s How Five Republicans in Congress Are Responding to the Mass Shooting of 3 Children and 3 Adults in Nashville (Video)
There are 535 seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and another six non-voting seats for delegates. After Monday’s horrific mass shooting at a private Christian elementary school, where three nine-year olds and three adults were shot to death, very few Members appeared on-camera to talk with reporters about the tragedy.
The Democrats who did advocated for various gun control measures, including reinstating the federal assault weapons ban signed into law in 1994 by President Bill Clinton that Republican lawmakers and President George W. Bush refused to renew in 2004, after which mass shootings and gun violence skyrocketed.
The red line is when Republicans decided not to extend the assault weapons ban in 2005. pic.twitter.com/sK4K8K1dnt
— Anirvan Ghosh (@anirvanghosh) March 28, 2023
President Joe Biden this week repeatedly called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, a call he has made over and over again.
In addition to calling for an assault weapons ban, House and Senate Democrats responded to the mass shooting at Covenant Presbyterian Elementary in Nashville by calling for tighter gun control measures including implementing red flag laws.
READ MORE: ‘Troubling Questions’: Experts Slam Ginni Thomas’ Group That Waged Cultural War Against the Left via Web of Dark Money Orgs
The parents of the Nashville shooter have said their child had an emotional disorder and should not have had any firearms. Three were used in the assault and another four were found at the shooter’s home. Tennessee has no red flag law so police were not legally allowed to take the guns away.
After last year’s school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were shot to death, some states took action. Tennessee, where the Nashville school shooting became the nation’s 130th this year, did little.
“We’re not looking at gun restriction laws in my administration right now,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, said after the tragedy. “Criminals don’t follow laws, criminals break laws. Whether they are a gun law, a drug law, criminals break laws.”
“We can’t control what they do.”
But in a sense, Governor Lee did control what they do.
READ MORE: Tennessee Governor Slammed After ‘Praying’ for Nashville School Community Without Mentioning Mass Shooting
In 2021 ago he signed into law a permit-less open-carry law: no permit required, no training required, no background check required.
Three years ago, Tennessee Governor @GovBillLee announced permitless open-carry of firearms.
Today, 6 people (including 3 children) were killed at a school. pic.twitter.com/vitt4c3ppX
— Shoshana Ungerleider, MD (@ShoshUMD) March 27, 2023
A Tennessee Republican U.S. Congressman, Tim Burchett this week repeatedly decreed there’s nothing that can be done.
Echoing almost word-for-word Governor Lee’s remarks from three years ago, in now-viral video, Rep. Burchett infamously on Monday declared, “We’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”
Rep. Tim Burchett R-TN sees no role for the Congress to stop future school shootings.
“We’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”pic.twitter.com/nZ0QVTHDsD
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 28, 2023
He did, however, invoke religion, calling for a Christian revival, and declaring that was the answer to fixing mass shootings and gun violence.
On Tuesday Rep. Burchett was back in front of the cameras, furthering his call to do nothing.
“I don’t know what law we could pass,” he said. “Evil people are going to do evil things.”
Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett says any legislation Congress could pass in the wake of the Nashville school shooting is “not going to accomplish anything.”
“I don’t know what law we could pass,” Burchett tells @CHueyBurns. “Evil people are going to do evil things.” pic.twitter.com/p1Kc2vlULD
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2023
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) appeared on CNN this week and responded to the Nashville slaughter by defending his threat to President Biden to try to take his AR-15 away.
In a rare example of excellent journalism, CNN’s Phil Mattingly pressed Buck after the far-right Republican tried to change the topic.
“If Joe Biden is interested in reaching a resolution on the issue let him deal with the Southern border,” Buck defiantly declared, literally blaming President Biden’s border policies for gun violence.
He also tried to link the Nashville mass shooting to a mental health problem and then tried to link that to drug laws and a lack of funding for states for mental health services.
Rep. Buck last year voted against two mental health bills, and since 2019 has voted against the vast majority of 40 or so health care bills.
“What’s the burden on you?” Matttingly asked Buck.
READ MORE: New WSJ Poll Is Devastating for DeSantis and His ‘Anti-Woke’ Policies
Unyieldingly, Buck replied, “My burden is to follow the Constitution, and the Second Amendment protects – there are more than two million AR-15s.”
Following a shooting at a school in Nashville that killed six, Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck reacts to a video he made in 2020 challenging Joe Biden to take away his AR-15. pic.twitter.com/Zj5IWfbAjW
— CNN (@CNN) March 29, 2023
Republican U.S. Congressman Andy Ogles, who represents Nashville, Tennessee and came under fire again this week for his 2021 Christmas card showing him and his family, including young children, holding assault weapons, was asked about banning AR-15s.
Rep. Ogles’ response was to answer the question with another question: “Why not talk about the real issue facing this country?” which he declared, like Rep. Buck and others, is mental health. He then walked away.
GOP Congressman Andy Ogles, who represents the Nashville district where a school shooting claimed the lives of 3 adults and 3 children, said the real issue in the U.S. is mental health when asked about banning assault rifles. https://t.co/vYY5bQaq27 pic.twitter.com/c8iSYBMzRL
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 29, 2023
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) took a different tact on the GOP’s do-nothing policy while supporting the GOP’s walk-away response.
He equated assault weapons with politics and emotions.
“If you’re gonna talk about the AR-15 you’re talking politics now,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju. “Let’s not get into politics. let’s not get into emotion, because emotion feels good, but emotion doesn’t solve problems.”
He then just walked away.
Rep. Byron Donalds tells CNN that talk of an AR-15 ban following the latest school shooting is just “politics” and “emotions”
“Emotion doesn’t solve problems,” he adds pic.twitter.com/VGCbY2gnU8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2023
But perhaps the greatest example of the Republican response to gun violence and mass shootings came from House Republican’s leader, Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
On Tuesday, McCarthy stood in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall to pose for photos with some tourists.
CNN’s Manu Raju asked the Speaker about the “incredibly serious situation” in Nashville, suggesting it required a response from the Speaker of the House.
McCarthy’s response?
He refused to provide one, then walked away.
Speaker McCarthy continues to refuse to answer questions about Nashville shooting or whether there should be any legislative response. Says he’s not answering any questions.
Posed for photos with tourists, then went into his office pic.twitter.com/Bv58IsjwYo
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 28, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
