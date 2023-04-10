Louisville Becomes 146th Mass Shooting in Just 100 Days This Year – Dem Governor Says Two of the Victims Were His Friends

At least four people are dead and another eight people have been injured after a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police. Monday morning’s mass shooting is the 146th this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Monday is the 100th day of 2023.

“Of the at least eight people transported to a hospital, two are in critical condition,” Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said, CNN reports. “One of those two is a police officer who is currently in surgery, he said.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, at a press conference revealed two of his close friends were among the four killed in Monday’s massacre. He said another was wounded and he hopes they survive.

“I had a very close friend that didn’t make it today.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear makes emotional statement on the deadly mass shooting in Louisville that killed at least four and injured eight others. https://t.co/MtAZB9Pxci pic.twitter.com/OsNiCjiZW9 — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2023

Both Kentucky U.S. Senators, both pro-gun Republicans were quick to make public statements.

“Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene. We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information,” Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted. McConnell has a very long anti-gun control voting record. Though then 2020 election cycle McConnell has taken in more than $1.2 million from the NRA, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“Kelley and I are praying for everyone involved in the deadly shooting in downtown Louisville this morning. Our hearts break for the families of those lost,” Senator Rand Paul tweeted. Sen. Paul was first elected in 2010, and through his first two campaign, not including last year, he has received $104,456, also according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.He too has a very long anti-gun control voting record.

CNN on-air reports Kentucky is one of the majority of U.S. states that allow permitless carry.

This is a breaking news and developing story.