Behind Closed Doors DeSantis Quietly Turns US Into Majority Permitless Gun Carry Nation

Amid meetings with advisors and associates Donald Trump has said he plans to increase his already “vitriolic,” “fascist,” racist, and antisemitic attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, after a grand jury indicted the ex-president last week in his hush money payoff case. Rather than focus on legal strategy with his defense attorneys, Trump reportedly has been scheming on how to capitalize both politically and financially on the indictment by a jury of his peers and the impending trial.

“Former President Donald J. Trump is preparing to walk into a Manhattan courtroom as both a defendant and a candidate, making final plans for his arrest on Tuesday while also trying to maximize his surrender for political benefit,” The New York Times reports, adding he “has already attacked the judge — comments his lawyers tried to smooth over in appearances on the morning talk shows on Sunday.”

And in a report at The Guardian, Hugo Lowell writes that Trump “has told advisers and associates in recent days that he is prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan prosecutor who resurrected the criminal prosecution into his hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 now that a grand jury has indicted him.”

“The former president has vowed to people close to him that he wants to go on the offensive and – in a private moment over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that demonstrates his gathering resolve – remarked using more colorful language that it was time to politically ‘rough ’em up.'”

Lowell revealed on social media what that “more colorful language” actually was: “Trump has told advisers and associates that he’s prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg now that he’s been formally charged — and remarked in a private moment that it’s time to politically ‘f*ck em up’,” Lowell tweeted.

He adds, “Trump had already signaled that he would go after Bragg weeks before the grand jury handed up an indictment, saying in pugilistic posts on Truth Social that the prosecution was purely political and accusing him of being a psychopath.”

“But the latest charged rhetoric reflects Trump’s determination to double down on those attacks as he returns to his time-tested playbook of brawling with prosecutors, especially when faced with legal trouble that he knows he cannot avoid,” Lowell notes.

The Guardian reporter also expanded on his reporting Monday morning on MSNBC (video below).

Legal experts are responding to this latest development, noting that Trump’s efforts to scare prosecutors or try the case in the court of public opinion will be fruitless.

“As a former prosecutor, I know this to be true,” says U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), “the number of law enforcement officials and prosecutors who would be intimidated because a criminal defendant escalated attacks on them is exactly zero.”

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin says Trump’s tactics will likely work against him: “This story seems likely to be an exhibit to an application by the DA’s office for some sort of gag order, that is unless Judge Juan Merchan does it on his own.”

Meanwhile, Trump continued his attacks late into the evening on Sunday via his Truth Social platform.

“The Corrupt D.A. has no case,” Trump wrote, demanding the trial be moved because he claimed he could not get a fair one. He also complained about the “Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A.”

His final words of the night, an all-caps blast: “election interference!!!”

