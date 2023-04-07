BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Nashville Trip to Meet With ‘Tennessee Three’ After GOP Expelled Black Dems
Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Nashville Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after House Republicans in Tennessee voted to expel two Black Democratic state representatives who had supported the 7000 citizen protestors outraged the GOP lawmakers had refused to address gun violence one week earlier in the wake of a school mass shooting. A third Democrat, a white woman who stood with the two men, narrowly escaped expulsion.
VP Harris will meet with all three Democrats who were targeted by state Republicans, former Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, and Rep. Gloria Johnson. (Watch live, link below.)
Harris touched down at 4:00 PM local time, according to her press pool, and traveled to Fisk University to meet with Tennessee Democratic lawmakers, including the “Tennessee Three,” as well as community leaders.
“Also present was at-large Metro Council member Zulfat Suara, who is among the council members planning to reappoint Justin Jones to the House as early as Monday,” The Tennessean reports.
Fisk University in Nashville holds a student rally in support of The Tennessee Three as Kamala Harris comes into town to meet with the three in private.
“What happened yesterday sent the wrong message to people around the world,” Suara said. “We need to make sure what they (expelled lawmakers) did is not in vain. We need to continue to demand gun reform.”
Harris is also expected to meet with “the young people who led protests at the Tennessee Capitol for gun reform,” and make a push for gun control.
“Six people, including three children, were killed last week in a school shooting in Nashville,” VP Harris said Friday morning. “How did Republican lawmakers in Tennessee respond? By expelling their colleagues who stood with Tennesseans and said enough is enough. This is undemocratic and dangerous.”
One former U.S. Attorney stated was an illegal act and a violation of their First Amendment rights. A top elections attorney repeatedly since the two Democrats were expelled has urged the Dept. of Justice to investigate and even “remedy” the situation.
The Vice President’s visit comes on the one-year anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which she celebrated earlier Friday on social media.
The Vice President’s surprise trip came after President Joe Biden released a statement denouncing the expulsion of the two Black Democrats.
The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager reports President Biden has also invited the Tennessee Three to the White House.
Watch Live on News Channel 5 (click on Breaking News Update) or watch live at WVLT here (click on red box that says "On Now: hARRIS").
A ‘Pissed Off’ Donald Trump Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to 34 Felony Counts – Prosecutors Allege He Tried to Conceal a Conspiracy
Private citizen Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday afternoon, accompanied only by his Secret Service detail and his attorneys, and was arrested, fingerprinted, and arraigned before New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his hush money payoff of a porn star in an attempt to protect his 2016 presidential campaign.
He pleaded “not guilty,” according to multiple sources including CNN.
Trump pleads not guilty – 34 counts of falsifying business records in first degree
No mug shot was taken, nor was he handcuffed.
“They said that Mr. Trump tried to conceal a conspiracy and undermine the 2016 election,” an NBC producer said on-air, “to identify and suppress negative information.”
As he walked slowly toward the courtroom at about 2:30 PM, Trump looked grim. There was no attempt to smile, no iconic thumbs up. He was a picture of anger.
“Trump did not answer any questions or speak before entering the room,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
READ MORE: Trump Loses Emergency Appeal to Block Top Aides From Testifying Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury
Trump’s facial expression did not change inside the courtroom.
CNN’s Jake Tapper remarked on the photo, “That is a pissed-off Donald Trump.”
George Conway, speaking on CNN, reportedly said of the ex-president: “This is a man who is not in control of this situation, and his personality is the kind that tries to control everything and everyone around him. He’s a criminal defendant. The process will take its toll on him.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
This article has been updated to correctly identify the courthouse Trump was arraigned in: Manhattan Criminal Court.
Trump Loses Emergency Appeal to Block Top Aides From Testifying Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury
Hours before he will appear in Manhattan Superior Court to be arraigned in his hush money payoff case, a panel of Appeals Court judges rejected Donald Trump‘s “emergency” attempt to block some of his top aides from testifying before Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s grand jury.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney, breaking the news, adds the judges would not block Smith’s attempt to interview the aides in his investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“Several close Trump advisers are the subject of this order, which was part of a rushed series of overnight filings,” Cheney notes, adding the names of the aides are not known as the order was sealed.
READ MORE: TN Speaker, Who Refused to Remove Republican Accused of Child Sexual Abuse, Moves to Expel Three Dems Over Gun Violence Protest
But he points to CNN reporting from late Tuesday morning that reveals “Trump’s team on Monday night asked for the appeals court to wipe away a lower court’s ruling that would force several of his top advisers to answer questions to a grand jury investigating Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, despite his claims of legal protections around his presidency that would shield some of their testimony.”
CNN reports one of the aides is likely Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Others might include “Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, former Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli and several Trump White House advisers such as Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino. CNN has confirmed some of the witnesses previously testified to the grand jury, but may have declined to answer some questions at Trump’s direction.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trump Indictment Is a Massive 34 Counts: CNN
When he appears in New York next week, Donald Trump will face a 34-count indictment.
CNN’s John Miller on-air Thursday evening announced, “I am told by my sources that this is 34 counts of falsification of business records, which is probably a lot of charges involving each document, each thing that was submitted, as a separate count.”
Attorney Tristan Snell, who assisted in the successful prosecution of the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, responded via Twitter:
“This is WAY more than expected. If this is correct, it could mean that the indictment covers FAR more than the Stormy Daniels hush money — like Karen McDougal hush money or other hush money/catch-and-kill cases.”
READ MORE: Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Says It Is Coordinating With Trump to ‘Surrender’
“My hunch for a while,” Snell adds, “given [David] Pecker’s involvement and the drawn-out timetable of the indictment, plus the TWENTY interviews of Michael Cohen with the DA, showed that something far larger than Stormy might be in the works.”
“May still be wrong, of course. But 34 counts is a LOT!”
