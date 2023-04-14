COMMENTARY
Tim Scott Tried Over and Over Again This Week to Not Tell the American People His Actual Position on Abortion. He Succeeded.
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Friday tried once again to not actually answer reporters’ questions about his position on abortion. He narrowly escaped having to admit his actual beliefs, while trying to present a sufficiently far-right anti-choice message that might resonate with GOP voters, just two days after he announced a presidential exploratory committee and one day after being widely mocked for his word salad remarks on the subject.
It is a remarkable move for a Senator whose position for the past decade has been that life begins at conception, and embryos should have the full personhood protections of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In short, Senator Scott believes in a nationwide ban on abortion, likely a complete and total ban, but now that he’s likely to enter the race for the White House, he’s afraid to say so.
How do we know?
He told us, a decade ago, in this video of his 2013 speech before the Values Voter Summit, a right-wing annual conference sponsored by several anti-LGBTQ hate groups, a speech he linked to on his official government website, where he also states: “I regard all life as sacred, and am proud of our values and traditions. For this reason I am committed to protecting the unborn and continuing to take a stand in defending traditional and religious values.”
On Friday, Sen. Scott offered this compromise claim: “If I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”
That’s what Senator Scott, who holds the most extreme abortion beliefs possible, told reporters Friday – while falsely claiming that “the people” have decided elected politicians should have the right to determine at what point an abortion ban should be implemented.
Potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) dodges when asked if he would sign a national six-week abortion ban as president, “I’m not going to talk about six or five or seven or ten.” pic.twitter.com/GHYvi3FUbj
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2023
He also sidestepped the question of medication abortion.
More from our interview with Tim Scott: I asked if he agreed with the abortion medication ruling, and whether judges should overrule the FDA. “I believe SCOTUS will take this issue” and find a solution. Watch: pic.twitter.com/ssMmxbbkof
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) April 14, 2023
Scott refused to constrict himself to a six-week abortion ban, like the one Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis quietly in the dark of night with no reporters around, signed behind closed doors late Thursday night. He also refused to commit to the 15-week national abortion ban Sen. Lindsey Graham, his fellow South Carolina Republican, has proposed.
While taking the position that “the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress” is wildly unpopular, Sen. Scott at least delivered it somewhat better than the statement he made when asked Thursday by a Newsmax reporter (video below) if he would support a complete federal ban on abortion (which he has said he would in the past.)
“I would simply say that the fact of the matter is, when you look at the issue of abortion, one of the challenges that we have, we continue to go through the most restrictive conversations without broadening the scope and taking a look at the fact that Thursday I’m a hundred percent pro-life,” Scott began.
“I never walk away from that. But the truth of the matter is that when you look at the issues on abortion, I start with the very important conversation I had in a banking hearing where I was sitting in my office and listening to Janet Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury, talk about an increase in the labor force participation rate for African-American women who are in poverty by having abortions,” he continued, falsely characterizing the Treasury Secretary’s remarks, as he did during that hearting last year.
“I think we’re just having the wrong conversation. I ran down to the banking hearing to see if I heard her right. Are you actually saying that a mom like mine should have an abortion so that we increase the labor force participation rate? That just seems ridiculous to me,” Scott declared. “And so I’m going to continue to have a serious conversation about the issues that affect the American people. I want to start by pointing out the absolute hypocrisy of the left on the most one of the more important issues.”
“When you look at the issue of abortion, one of the challenges that we have is that we continue to go to the most restrictive conversations.”
Sen. Tim Scott [@votetimscott] does not commit to supporting a national abortion ban. @MikeCarterTV
MORE: https://t.co/rJmqdNtaA4 pic.twitter.com/76US6xxYNz
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 13, 2023
Also on Thursday, Sen. Scott tried out for size answers on a 15-week or 20-week abortion ban.
2024 Watch-NEW Tonight: @SenatorTimScott tells @FoxNews during a stop in New Hampshire that there’s “no question” he would support a 20-week federal ban on abortion and would potentially consider a 15-week limit. https://t.co/UnwUPFDP1f #2024Elections #FITN #scpol #foxnews pic.twitter.com/i7XMjMiDER
— Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) April 14, 2023
On Wednesday Sen. Scott tried this response to the critical issue of a woman’s right to choose.
GOP Sen. Tim Scott declines to say whether he supports Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed 15-week federal abortion ban.@CHueyBurns: “If you were president, would you advocate for federal limits?”
Scott: “I’m 100% pro-life.”
Huey-Burns: “So, yes?”
Scott: “That’s not what I said.” pic.twitter.com/SjXUP0gqIh
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2023
Sen. Scott is taking a fair share of mockery and criticism.
CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere on Thursday tweeted, “Yesterday Tim Scott was evasive when asked if he’d back a national abortion ban at 15 weeks. This morning he said he favored one at 20 weeks. Now he says he’d consider one at 15 weeks. (In 2021, he co-sponsored a bill that would be a total national abortion ban.)”
In response, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on Friday said, “The common thread on all of this is that Tim Scott supports a national abortion ban.”
Thursday night MSNBC’s Chris Hayes summed up the South Carolina Repubkican’s word salad responses: “Tim Scott’s answers were like the rhetorical equivalent of watching someone who is not very good at swimming—like a kid who’s just learned—desperately flail about in a pool looking for something to hold on to so they don’t drown.”
“If Tim Scott had $1 for every different answer he’s given on abortion this week he’d have a campaign war chest bigger than Trump’s and DeSantis’ combined,” snarked Max Steele, the communications director of the anti-gun violence group Everytown.
The American Independent’s Oliver Willis declared, “Tim Scott, who will not be the nominee, supports an unpopular federal abortion ban, just like all the other Republicans, and American voters – especially women- do not. Period.”
NBC News’ Lawrence Hurley appears to agree: “Seems a pretty clear statement that Scott would sign a strict nationwide abortion ban,” he tweeted.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
COMMENTARY
Everything Ron DeSantis Did Yesterday Is Wrong – And Many People Are Noticing
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis managed to anger both Democrats and Republicans on Thursday, people in his state and out of his state, as he continued his unofficial run for president while ignoring real problems at home – and creating new ones just before the stroke of midnight.
For starters, Governor DeSantis has ignored a massive flooding crisis in Fort Lauderdale that’s closed the airport for two days. His absence forced the Democratic mayor when asked by a reporter at a press conference on the more than two feet of water that fell from the skies in just two days, to diplomatically offer cover to the MIA governor.
“Have you spoken with Governor DeSantis?” a reporter asked, a very basic question that in times of crisis often allows Democrats and Republicans to show they can work together – think New Jersey GOP Governor Chris Christie praising President Barack Obama during Hurricane Sandy just days before the 2012 election, even as he was campaigning for Republican Mitt Romney. That produced a New York Times headline: “One Result of Hurricane: Bipartisanship Flows.”
How did Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis respond? Carefully, knowing the Florida governor’s penchant for attacking anyone who opposes him.
READ MORE: Billionaire Harlan Crow Bought Property From Clarence Thomas. The Justice Didn’t Disclose the Deal
“Governor DeSantis has not yet called,” Trantalis replied, offering a generous smile. “I’m not sure what’s going on but I’m sure he’s very interested in what’s going on here and we’re happy to work with his office.”
Jesus. Fort Lauderdale, Florida is underwater right now and the mayor just said Ron DeSantis “has not yet called. I’m not sure what’s going on.”
DeSantis is in Ohio on a book tour. pic.twitter.com/Q6HuxEyhsx
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 13, 2023
This is the scene in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning, which CBS News calls a “1 in 1,000-year downpour.”
A state of emergency is in effect for part of South Florida, after a 1 in 1,000-year downpour dropped more than two feet of rain in the Fort Lauderdale area.
That heavy rainfall shut down the airport and schools — and trapped people in their cars. pic.twitter.com/maBwOrJ09r
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 14, 2023
NBC’s “Today” says the 20 to 25 inches of rain fell in just seven hours, and that is how much a hurricane would produce in a full day.
Fort Lauderdale’s airport remained closed for a second day after more than 2 feet of rain fell on the South Florida city, flooding roads, swamping cars and stranding travelers, officials said. @SamBrockNBC reports on the ground. pic.twitter.com/UiOIeEAHy4
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 14, 2023
So where was Governor DeSantis?
On an allegedly taxpayer-funded book tour in the presidential battleground state of Ohio, where the 2024 primary is less than a year away, despite not having officially launched his presidential campaign.
Did he drop everything and come back to the “Sunshine” State?
Well, very late Thursday night, DeSantis was back in Florida, to sign a bill that passed the legislature just hours earlier, which bans abortion at six weeks.
DeSantis watchers know the Florida governor loves press conferences, and for a long time held several each week, often at public and private schools, often surrounded by young children.
When he signed his “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, he did so at a school with many young children at his side, as he talked about what he claimed the new law does – which, under that law could have been unlawful.
Instead, late at night, in a closed-door ceremony, this time surrounded by dozens of women but not press, DeSantis signed his abortion ban into law. An abortion ban that studies show will lead to many more mothers dying. For example, Axios in January published this piece: “Report: Mothers in states with abortion bans nearly 3 times more likely to die.”
At 11:04 PM Gov. DeSantis posted this tweet: “Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families.”
Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023
No word on who the women in his office are, or when they are almost exclusively white, as are the very few men there.
So is DeSantis in Fort Lauderdale now?
No.
Minutes ago he concluded his speech to a packed house of students at Liberty University in Virginia, where he was praised for signing the six-week abortion ban into law just hours earlier.
Needless to say, DeSantis is taking on a lot of criticism on social media, in the press, and of course from Trump supporters. Right now on Twitter searching DeSantis’ name brings almost entirely negative tweets, even from the right.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
COMMENTARY
‘He Should Speak to Someone Who Knows the Law’: Clarence Thomas Mocked Over Why He Didn’t Disclose Gifts of Luxury Vacations
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is now the subject of both criticism and mockery after releasing a statement in an apparent attempt to tamp down allegations from legal experts he broke the law by not disclosing what are possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, in gifts he received over the course of decades. Those gifts came in the form of lavish luxury vacations aboard private planes and private yachts traveling to private resorts, from one influential GOP megadonor and right-wing activist who, according to one U.S. Senator, “has many interests before the Supreme Court.”
Justice Thomas on Friday said, “Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable. I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines.”
A bombshell ProPublica report published Thursday revealed that for over two decades, almost if not every year, Thomas and his wife – the far-right wing activist, lobbyist, and conspiracy theorist Ginni Thomas – were the guests of Harlan Crow, a Republican billionaire real estate magnate who invited them on trips with him and other conservatives, apparently at times the top legal activist at the Federalist Society who is responsible for most of not all of Donald Trump’s federal court picks, including his three Supreme Court nominees.
One trip ProPublica described allegedly would have cost the Thomas’ $500,000 had they paid for it themselves. But all these trips, all these luxury vacations, were all-expenses-paid. Over more than two dozen years, given the trips ProPublica described, it’s difficult to imagine the total cost isn’t well into the millions of dollars.
READ MORE: ‘Illegal’: Tennessee House Republicans Expelling Two Black Democrats Violates First Amendment Says Former US Attorney
Justice Thomas insists he did nothing wrong, but promises to follow what are new guidelines in the future.
“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” Justice Thomas said in a statement after massive reporting that caused the already embattled Supreme Court, which is suffering a self-inflicted approval rating that is the lowest in history, took another hit.
Thomas’ assertion that these were merely “family trips” taken with “our dearest friends” does not explain the all-expenses-paid part of the trips, which he suggests is a typical arrangement in America: “As friends do.”
Justice Thomas, who is already under heavy criticism from ordinary Americans and legal experts who believe his wife’s activism and actions, which include attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, required him to have recused from several Supreme Court cases. Many feel his choices have placed a stain on the Supreme Court, which is now taking yet another public opinion beating from those unimpressed with, if not offended by, his defense.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed Justice Thomas – and the news media – even before Thomas’s statement. On Thursday, he tweeted:
“It’s not like Harlan Crow is some apolitical pal of Thomas. He CONSTANTLY has cases before the court. He funds groups that argue for outcomes that benefit him. One group, CCI [Center for the Community Interest], filed 8 briefs before the Court. Thomas sided with Crow in all 8 cases.”
Sen. Murphy pointed to this ThinkProgress article from well over a decade ago, 2011, titled: “Second Harlan Crow Connected Group Has A Perfect Litigation Record Before Justice Thomas.”
Murphy and ThinkProgress effectively destroy Justice Thomas’ claim that these were merely “close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court.” And Sen. Murphy made his allegations one day before Justice Thomas’ statement.
Also Thursday Murphy wrote: “Important for news media to not simply label this guy as a ‘GOP mega donor’. It’s so much worse. Crow has many interests before the Supreme Court. His groups file petitions before the court. It’s the clearest, most brazen violation of judicial ethics you can imagine.”
At the core of Justice Thomas’ defense are two claims. First, that Harlan Crow is a mere close friend who has nothing to do with the Supreme Court. That at the very least is false. And second, when he first checked, he was told by people he does not name – and does not even suggest are experts in government ethics or any relevant field – who told him he did not need to disclose the trips. That’s fallacious.
It would be as if someone did their taxes every year for the past 25 years but relied on the tax laws from 1998, the first year they did their taxes.
ProPublica on Thursday also mentioned this quote from Justice Thomas: “I prefer the RV parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. There’s something normal to me about it.”
So rather than look to legal experts, NCRM looked to “normal” people to gauge their response to his defense.
On social media, Justice Thomas is being heavily and accurately condemned. Perhaps most importantly, even those who are not legal or government ethics experts are making very accurate criticisms.
“Thomas says he didn’t think he had to reveal his ‘dear friend’ the billionaire’s largesse,” tweeted an account named Pitt Griffin.
“A: Ignorance of the law is no defense. He should speak to someone who knows the law. B: He claims the right to privacy – something he’d deny to ordinary Americans.”
A user by the name of Ty Johnson writes: “Justice Thomas advised by whom give a name of who told you this. Regardless this looks & smells bad for a SCOTUS Justice doing this without disclosing it. The rules you’re under imply a meal or a visit to their homes not an 1/2 million dollar vacation.”
ArmyMPVet says, “Clarence Thomas says he was advised he didn’t have to report the gifts. But says, he will in the future….uh no…Thats not how it works. Ignorance of the law is no excuse….”
An account named Will I am (not the rapper) picked up on Thomas’ claim that he “sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary,” and responds, saying, “He’s pulling a Trump trying to throw previous justices under the bus.”
Free Agent Fly on Some Wall writes, “Man with literal *Supreme Court Justice level* legal knowledge tries ‘Was that wrong? Should I not have done that? I was told by people that it was not wrong’ defense.”
And an account named Ray Wilson tweets: “Weak sauce dude. The appearance of impropriety. I’m certain you’ve heard the phrase. You have a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our country. We expect better.”
Image: Photo by Preston Keres/USDA via Flickr
COMMENTARY
Students Across the Country Walk Out of School to Protest Gun Violence After Nashville as TN House GOP Moves to Expel Dems
The mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant Presbyterian elementary school that left three nine-year-olds and three adults dead may feel like it was weeks ago, but it’s only been nine days since that horrific and tragic massacre.
In Tennessee, many have been protesting. Six days ago, on Thursday, thousands protested in Nashville, including at and inside the state Capitol. Three Democratic Representatives, Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, stood together in the well of the House in solidarity with those protesting gun violence and the Republican majority’s staunch refusal to do anything to address the “gun” part of gun violence.
Comparing the protestors to the rioters inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, House Republican Speaker Cameron Sexton, outraged, this week stripped all three Democratic lawmakers of their committees. He vowed to take additional steps.
On Thursday, all three will face a vote of expulsion.
This is not a local story, and it is not a Tennessee story alone.
The expulsion of three democratically-elected lawmakers – not for cause but for retribution – has become a national story, and has shocked many Americans already worried for our democracy.
Representatives Johnson, Jones, and Pearson’s “crime” was violating House decorum. That’s not just “manners,” of course, but how the House is governed, what rules everyone follows to presumably complete the people’s business. So it’s not “nothing,” but it’s far from a violation worthy of expulsion.
In 2019 Speaker Sexton refused to expel a Republican credibly accused of child sexual assault, saying the voters chose him as their representative. He said he believed expulsion should be on a case-by-case basis but could not see expelling a lawmaker unless there was a criminal indictment or conviction.
Speaker Sexton apparently has changed his mind, now that Democrats are causing him a problem.
And it is a very big problem Sexton would no doubt like to go away.
At the very core of this series of events is gun violence and a ruling political party – nationwide – that refuses to take any logical action to protect children, and all people in America, from guns.
Rather than act to implement gun reform, Speaker Sexton is acting to expel duly-elected lawmakers.
Meanwhile, the protests are continuing.
On Wednesday countless thousands of students across the country staged walkouts to protest gun violence and the lawmakers at every level who refuse to take action to turn the tide of mass murder.
Guns, and gun violence, the students will rightly tell you, are now the leading cause of their deaths.
And so, they are protesting across the country.
Massachusetts. Texas. North Carolina. Michigan.
All around the country, students participated in a walkout today calling for gun reform after last week’s school shooting in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/B3yYvZhvm8
— The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2023
In Boulder, Colorado.
Students at Boulder High School are participating in a state and national walkout today to raise awareness for gun violence. Here they are in front of the Boulder County Courthouse @dailycamera pic.twitter.com/ynvRGmB17y
— Olivia Doak (@NT_oliviadoak) April 5, 2023
In Portland, Oregon.
Terry Schrunk Plaza. School kids calling out gun makers, law makers, the NRA and anyone they feel is in the way of real change for gun violence. Now chanting This is what democracy looks like.” @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/sk83jmnp7X
— Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) April 5, 2023
In Dallas, Texas.
Today, Rangel students led a silent walkout to protest gun violence in our schools. Guns are the #1 killer of 18-25 year olds. Help us to feel safe in school, TX politicians! Pass sensible gun laws. Thoughts & prayers are not enough @GovAbbott @DanPatrick @KenPaxtonTX @wfaaizzy pic.twitter.com/yOLwrLpHcu
— Irma Rangel YWLS (@RangelYWLS) April 5, 2023
In Framingham, Massachusetts.
Video from the student walkout at #Framingham High School today. Kids are #fedup with inaction on #gunviolence . They deserve more from our lawmakers #mapoli @StudentsDemand @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/U803qbq1ep
— Samantha McGarry (@samanthamcgarry) April 5, 2023
In Uvalde, Texas.
HAPPENING NOW- Students in #Uvalde are participating in walkout – @LeighWaldman will have more tonight at 5 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/dl2oBDBtNk
— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) April 5, 2023
In New York City, NY.
“I’m scared to go to school, because I don’t wanna get shot.”
“It’s not fair how people are banning some books and not guns.”
— NYC students join national walkout calling for action to prevent gun violence after last week’s mass shooting in Nashville pic.twitter.com/UBw018e7LO
— The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2023
In Memphis, Tennessee.
“We cannot have academics if we are not safe,” says 12th grader Presley Spiller, an organizer of the walkout at White Station High School. pic.twitter.com/jGr0nd1cSy
— MLK50: Justice Through Journalism (@MLK50Memphis) April 5, 2023
In Seattle, Washington.
Dozens of students at Eastlake High Schools are walking out to protest gun violence. Across the country more than 100 schools are seeing students walkout. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/UbBSnoZxNx
— Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) April 5, 2023
In Greensboro, North Carolina.
Our students at Grimsley showing what democracy looks like in a protest walkout to end gun violence. As a community, we lost a student this week to gun violence. Enough is enough. Change is necessary. pic.twitter.com/PzRh39VKxn
— Coach Darren Corbett (@DarrenCorbett4) April 5, 2023
In Durham, North Carolina.
#HAPPENINGNOW: hundreds of students at the Durham School of the Arts are participating in a walkout protesting gun violence in response to the school shooting in Nashville last week @WRAL pic.twitter.com/Sf3b8Ar8DZ
— Monica Casey WRAL (@MonicaCaseyNews) April 5, 2023
In Jackson, Mississippi.
The walkout at Warren-Central high was part of a nationwide demonstration by @StudentsDemand School administrators were aware of the plans and wanted to give students a chance to let their voices be heard. pic.twitter.com/PIsNU1N5dL
— Ross Adams (@radamsWAPT) April 5, 2023
In University Park, Pennsylvania.
Students chanting “kids over guns” outside State College Area High School as part of nationwide walkout to protest gun violence. pic.twitter.com/dy7eLehqvK
— Keely Doll (@keely_doll) April 5, 2023
In Valparaiso, Indiana.
At Valparaiso High School right now, students are participating in a walkout to protest gun violence and demand legislators take action. Story to come. pic.twitter.com/XZvBlYgE4j
— Will Skipworth (@WillSkipworth) April 5, 2023
In Kansas City, Missouri.
Hundreds of KC-area students participated in a nationwide school walkout — a week after the deadly school shooting in Nashville. VIDEO: https://t.co/iJtGETWoni pic.twitter.com/l0Or3ht0nG
— FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) April 5, 2023
In Johnson City, Tennessee.
Johnson City, TN — Science Hill High School students chant “PROTECT OUR KIDS!” in a walkout today to protest gun violence
(? Video from JCPress) pic.twitter.com/XFLhjvHw2d
— Brad Batt for TN State Sanity ?????? (@bradbatt) April 5, 2023
