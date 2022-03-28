BIGOTRY
Watch: DeSantis Discusses and Signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill While Surrounded by Young Children
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis violated the spirit of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation he signed into law Monday afternoon by discussing it in detail while surrounded by young children – a discussion that could lead to a school being sued for thousands of dollars had it happened in a public school classroom.
DeSantis waited until about 45 minutes before press call time to inform reporters that he was signing the bill, where, and when. One publisher surmised he did so to avoid giving opponents the opportunity to protest, while the head of Equality Florida noted he did so at a charter school that is exempt from the bill.
The bill signing and detailed discussion was carried live by CBS News affiliates WPEC and WESH. NCRM has blurred the children’s faces in photos for their protection.
MOMENTS AGO: Gov. #DeSantis signs the ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill. https://t.co/WcB9SCH5VT pic.twitter.com/6ynnQhBefJ
— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 28, 2022
Here’s DeSantis holding up a copy of a book that the law will now restrict or ban from schools.
. @GovRonDeSantis shows examples of what #HB1557 will eliminate in the state of Florida. pic.twitter.com/7eyDbyPduE
— Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) March 28, 2022
After discussing the bill then signing it into law he took a few questions from reporters while standing behind a podium with a sign that reads “Protect Children Support Parents.”
DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday for the first time showed support for an anti-LGBTQ bill that bans discussion of LGBTQ issues or topics in schools while forcing teachers to out children to their parents at home.
“In terms of the schools, we’ve seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, ‘Oh, you know, don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet. Do all this other stuff,’” DeSantis said Monday, Florida Politics reports. “They won’t tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate.”
DeSantis also said it is “inappropriate” for teachers “to be hiding these things from parents,” meaning issues of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“To get into situations where you’re not having the parent (involved), where you’re hiding things from the parent, you’re injecting these concepts about choosing your gender. That is just inappropriate for our schools,” DeSantis reinforced.
“We want to make sure our schools are focusing on the basics. We don’t want them to be engines for things like (critical race theory), things that are divisive and not accurate.”
The bill, officially Florida House Bill 1557, “Parental Rights in Education,” would also allow parents to sue the schools if they feel their “rights” as outlined in the legislation have been violated.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill was filed by freshman Florida House Republican Joe Harding, the founder of a local lawn care company, has no background in education or child development.
Big GOP Donor Calls COVID-19 Vaccine a Plot by ‘The Jews’ to ‘Euthanize’ Americans in Wildly Antisemitic Email
A Utah-based technology company’s founder and chairman who is also a big GOP donor is falsely claiming the highly-effective COVID-19 vaccines are part of a plot by “the Jews” to “euthanize the American people,” while insisting to a local reporter, “Some of my closest friends are Jews.”
David Bateman, who founded Entrata, a property management technology company, sent the email title “GENOCIDE” to fellow tech company CEOs and to political leaders including the Governor of Utah. Some subsequently shared it with Fox 13. Bateman has admitted to sending the message, while claiming he “loves” Jewish people.
“I write this email knowing that many of you will think I’m crazy after reading it. I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people. It’s obvious now. It’s undeniable, yet no one is doing anything. Everyone is discounting their own judgment, and dismissing their intuition,” Bateman wrote in his email, Fox 13 reports.
The missive gets wildly antisemitic and conspiratorial.
“I believe the Jews are behind this. For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top. It happened in 2013 with Pope Francis,” he writes, offering zero evidence. “I believe the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule. I know, it sounds bonkers. No one is reporting on it, but the Hasidic Jews in the US instituted a law for their people that they are not to be vaccinated for any reason.”
Many people of other faiths, including Christians, have tried to claim religious exemptions to being vaccinated, which the courts have often denied. No leader of any major religion has suggested there are religious reasons to not get vaccinated.
“I pray that I’m wrong on this. Utah has got to stop the vaccination drive. Warn your employees. Warn your friends. Prepare. Stay safe.”
Claiming some of his “closest friends” are Jewish, Bateman confirmed to Fox 13’s Ben Winslow that he is the author of the email.
Entrata founder Dave Bateman confirmed to me he sent the email (which was sent to me by numerous sources). He defended sending it in text messages to me, but said it was his personal opinion: https://t.co/YxEqa0KBKG @fox13 #utpol #Utah
— Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) January 4, 2022
“Yes. I sent it. I have nothing but love for the Jewish people. Some of my closest friends are Jews. My heart breaks for their 2500 years they’ve been mistreated by nearly every country on earth. But I do believe Scottish Rite Freemasons are behind the pandemic (overwhelmingly Jewish),” he wrote. “And I fear billions of people around the globe right now are being exterminated.”
The Fox 13 report calls Bateman “a prominent figure in Republican politics in Utah,” and “a big donor to the party.” Their report includes responses from several local Utah leaders denouncing Bateman’s antisemitic remarks, including a Rabbi who called the email “a flaming pile of garbage” that could lead to violence.
Listen: Trump Goes on ‘Jaw Dropping’ Antisemitic Rant — American Jews ‘No Longer Love Israel’ and ‘Run the NY Times’
In an interview with an Israeli reporter Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, lamented Jews in America “no longer love Israel,” claimed America’s evangelical Christians “love Israel more,” and declared “Jewish people … run The New York Times.”
Trump made his remarks (audio excerpt below) in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the Daily Mail reports. The clip was aired in the “Unholy: Two Jews on the news” podcast.
CNN’s Jake Tapper commented that the Republican former president’s remarks were “jaw dropping.”
“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the exact opposite,” Trump said. “I think Obama and Biden did that.”
“Yet in the election they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that … the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”
“I mean you look at The New York Times, The New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run The New York Times,” he added.
“Earlier this year,” Daily Mail notes, “Trump said that US Jews ‘don’t love Israel enough’ because he only got 25% of the Jewish vote in the 2020 election.”
“You know what really surprised me?” Trump said in June in an interview with the ultra-Orthodox magazine Ami, Daily Mail reports. “‘I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem and I did Iran — the Iran deal was a disaster, right?’ he said referring to his decisions to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, move the US embassy there and pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.”
“And I also did many other things. Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough. Does that make sense to you?”
Listen:
New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most US Jews don't love Israel. Exclusive for Unholy podcast
@Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN
— Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021
