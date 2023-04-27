News
‘Appalling and Unbefitting’: Dem Blasts Nikki Haley for Saying It’s a ‘Fact’ Biden Will ‘Likely’ Die in 5 Years
Nikki Haley, the former Trump UN Ambassador who is now running against him, has declared it is “a matter of fact” that President Joe Biden will probably die in office if re-elected, and Vice President Kamala Harris will take over as President. Earlier this year Haley expressed outrage after a CNN anchor said at 51 she was not in her prime.
President Biden “announced that he’s running again in 2024,” Haley told Fox News on Wednesday, “and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”
Also on Wednesday, as CNBC reports, Biden said at a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, “with regard to age, I can’t even say I guess how old I am, I can’t even say the number.”
“It doesn’t register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good.”
Later that evening President Biden held a state dinner in honor of the South Korean President, who performed a rendition of the 1971 Don McLean hit, “American Pie,” with Biden celebrating him afterward.
President Joe Biden reacts as President Yoon Suk Yeol of Korea sings “American Pie” by Don McLean, during the entertainment portion of the State Dinner. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/4ZgfFe6PYQ
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) April 27, 2023
South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol grabbed a mic and sang the Don Mclean classic “American Pie” to an astonished audience at the White House state dinner.
“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden told his counterpart. https://t.co/MIYlQuZvwk pic.twitter.com/uFhJBymKEP
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2023
Meanwhile, Haley is being roundly chastised for her agist remarks.
“Nikki Haley has kickstarted the race to the bottom for the GOP,” said Democratic former U.S. Senator Doug Jones. “Her comments are more than disrespectful, they are disgusting, appalling and unbefitting a candidate for the highest office in the land. Sadly this is where the GOP is today – personal attacks with no substance. This is just the beginning of the vile comments that we can expect as the 2024 campaign goes forward and @JoeBiden continues to gain momentum.”
Jones added, “we cannot let the MAGA faction of the GOP get away with this. Someone has to stand for decency and if they won’t we have to.”
Law School Professor Can’t Recall Any Judge Ever Issuing the Kind of Warning That Trump Just Got
The E. Jean Carroll case began with an attack on the petitioner from Donald Trump on his personal social media site, Truth Social. When the trial began, Carroll’s lawyer read the comments to the judge, who was furious with the defendant.
Trump’s lawyer said he’d address it with his client.
“Well, I hope you’re more successful,” Judge Lewis Kaplan said. He noted Trump “may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability. … And I think you know what I mean.”
Trump has already been warned about social media posts in another case.
“Well, I spent a lot of time in federal court when I was a clerk and saw a lot of high-profile trials during that time,” explained New York University Law School Professor Melissa Murray. “I don’t think I can ever recall a judge chastising a litigant in this way, making it very clear that the litigant was not to do anything that might provoke public outrage toward the jury or even to promote political violence.”
She went on to explain that it’s for that reason it does seem like “an unorthodox step” for the judge.
“But one that’s perhaps necessary given the unprecedented nature of both of these suits. He’s the judge in the E. Jean Carroll case but again, the fact that this is a litigant, who’s very prone to go on social media and incite his followers, I think is weighing heavily on both of these matters,” Murray closed.
Judge in Rape Defamation Trial May Have Been Warning of ‘Obstruction of Justice Crimes’ for Trump: Former Prosecutor
The federal judge overseeing E. Jean Carroll‘s civil lawsuit alleging Donald Trump raped and defamed her, on Wednesday strongly warned the ex-president’s attorney just hours after Trump had made several negative social media posts attacking the lawsuit and his accuser.
Now a well-known former federal prosecutor is explaining the judge may have something stronger in mind than contempt of court.
Wednesday morning, before the trial got underway, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned Joe Tacopino, Trump’s attorney, his client’s remarks on social media were “entirely inappropriate,” as Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld had reported.
Tacopino promised to have a talk with Trump.
That apparently did not solve the problem.
“Carroll’s lawyer notes the Eric Trump tweeted about him,” Klasfeld reported later Wednesday afternoon, referring to Trump’s son Eric. “After that, Kaplan issues a stern warning to Tacopina, saying the posts could put the ex-prez and ‘conceivably’ his son ‘in harm’s way.'”
READ MORE: ‘I’m Here Because Donald Trump Raped Me’: E. Jean Carroll Tells Jury ‘I’m Here to Try to Get My Life Back’ – Reports
“If I were in your shoes, I’d be having a conversation with your client,” Judge Kaplan said, as Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld reported.
Kaplan added, “there are some relevant United States statutes here and somebody on your side ought to be thinking about them.”
When Kaplan first warned Tacopino Wednesday morning, some assumed he might have been suggesting possible contempt of court charges for Trump, should the ex-president continue.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a professor of law, MSNBC contributor, and podcaster says Judge Kaplan might be thinking of something more substantial.
“The judge in the E Jean Carroll trial is taking Trump’s derogatory social media posts from this morning seriously,” Vance writes. “His reference to other federal statutes is likely to the 18 USC 1500 series of obstruction of justice crimes.”
Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute explains, “Obstruction of justice broadly refers to actions by individuals that illegally prevent or influence the outcome of a government proceeding. While the quintessential example of obstruction of justice involves tampering in a judicial proceeding, there are numerous laws on obstruction of justice, covering all branches of government and targeting different kinds of obstruction.”
Disney’s Damning Lawsuit: ‘Targeted Campaign of Government Retaliation—Orchestrated at Every Step by Gov. DeSantis’
Disney World’s parent company is suing Governor Ron DeSantis and seven of his officials after the resorts operator exercised what it says is its First Amendment right to publicly disagree with the Florida Republican’s anti-LGBTQ law known as “Don’t Say Gay.”
In its damning 77-page lawsuit Walt Disney Parks and Resorts alleges that a “targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”
The most recent event that precipitated the filing of the lawsuit, Disney says, is the state’s decision to void contracts related to its Reedy Creek special district. That special district, in place for decades, allows Disney to effectively operate as its own government, while requiring it to provide almost all government services for the area.
“This government action was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional. But the Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop,” Disney says.
READ MORE: ‘Unsalvageable’: Dem Senator Becomes First to Call for Clarence Thomas to Resign Over Corruption Allegations (Video)
The lawsuit provides numerous examples of what some might consider animus on the governor’s part, which in theory might bring a judge to rule against him.
“It is a clear violation of Disney’s federal constitutional rights—under the Contracts Clause, the Takings Clause, the Due Process Clause, and the First Amendment—for the State to inflict a concerted campaign of retaliation because the Company expressed an opinion with which the government disagreed,” the lawsuit reads.
Noting it has “tens of thousands of Florida-based employees,” Disney says its CEO called Gov. DeSantis to express its “concern” over the bill.
Disney has documented some of DeSantis’ public animus against the company, in part thanks to DeSantis’ own memoir (bulleted points are direct quotes from the lawsuit):
• Governor DeSantis recounts thinking that “it was a mistake for Disney to get involved” and telling Disney’s then-CEO, “‘You shouldn’t get involved[;] it’s not going to work out well for you.’”
• On March 10, Governor DeSantis’s campaign sent an email accusing “Woke Disney” of “echoing Democrat propaganda.”
• Governor DeSantis’s memoir attacked Disney’s speech and petitioning activity for expressing the wrong viewpoint. “In promising to work to repeal the bill,” he asserted, “the company was pledging a frontal assault on a duly enacted law of the State of Florida.” As a consequence of its disfavored speech and petitioning, he declared, “[t]hings got worse for Disney.”
• As he recounts it in his memoir, “I needed to be sure that the Legislature would be willing to tackle the potentially thorny issue involving the state’s most powerful company. I asked the House Speaker, Chris Sprowls, if he would be willing to do it, and Chris was interested. ‘OK, here’s the deal,’ I told him. ‘We need to work on this in a very tight circle, and there can be no leaks. We need the element of surprise—nobody can see this coming.’”
READ MORE: ‘Trump Is Gonna Eat Him Alive’: DeSantis’ Overseas Trip Off to Rough Start as He Says ‘I’m Not a Candidate’ in Viral Video
• On April 20, Governor DeSantis sent a fundraising email warning that “Disney and other woke corporations won’t get away with peddling their unchecked pressure campaigns any longer” and that he would “not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state[.]”
• Governor DeSantis’s memoir describes the attack on Disney with pride: “Nobody saw it coming, and Disney did not have enough time to put its army of high-powered lobbyists to work to try to derail the bill. That the Legislature agreed to take it up would have been unthinkable just a few months before. Disney had clearly crossed a line in its support of indoctrinating very young schoolchildren in woke gender identity politics.”
• Christina Pushaw, then Governor DeSantis’s press secretary, warned corporations that might consider expressing disfavored viewpoints, “Go woke, go broke.”
• “Governor DeSantis has reaffirmed, again and again, that the State campaign to punish Disney for its speech about House Bill 1557 has been a coordinated and deliberate one from the start. Disney’s commentary on House Bill 1557 was, he claimed, a “declaration of war” and “a textbook example of when a corporation should stay out of politics.”
Ultimately, Disney says, “In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind.”
