Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Biden of Creating a ‘Marxist Equity Enforcement Squad’ and Calls for ‘Restitution’

In other campaign video outlining his “agenda,” Donald Trump falsely accuses President Joe Biden of creating a “Marxist equity enforcement squad” for the executive branch, and promises if voters return him to the Oval Office he will “immediately terminate” all staffers and programs associated with Biden’s “woke takeover of the entire federal government.”

“Every institution in America is under attack from this Marxist concept of equity instead of treating everyone equally, making decisions based on merit or qualifications,” Trump says, mischaracterizing what he calls President Biden’s “sinister” executive order.

“Equity means that benefits are awarded and policies are enforced based on skin color and sexual identity,” Trump falsely claimed. “We don’t think that’s a good idea. It’s a catch-all term used by the radical left to justify every one of its crazy programs.”

“Climate change is now about fighting environmental racism. They falsely accused law enforcement of racism to explain why they must end cash bail, instead of busting up bloodthirsty gangs that killed people,” Trump says, reinforcing his far-right hard-line authoritarianism.

Trump also accused President Biden of “weaponizing every tool of government power to push this racism and this communism and Marxism or whatever you want to call it, when FEMA, the EPA, and the FAA and IRS are corrupted and tasked with enforcing equity, freedom and equality under the law are absolutely dead.”

He promised he would “urge Congress to create a restitution fund for Americans who have been unjustly discriminated against by these equity policies.”

Further flexing his authoritarianism and lack of understanding of the power of the presidency, Trump said, “I will instruct the Department of Justice to make clear that any such discrimination is completely and totally illegal and to investigate the unlawful domination and discrimination and civil rights abuses carried out by the Biden administration.”

Last month President Biden signed an executive order, “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government.”

It is not as Trump describes, but it does define “equity.”

“The term ‘equity’ means the consistent and systematic treatment of all individuals in a fair, just, and impartial manner, including individuals who belong to communities that often have been denied such treatment, such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander persons and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; women and girls; LGBTQI+ persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; persons who live in United States Territories; persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality; and individuals who belong to multiple such communities.”

In it, he points to an executive order he signed on his first day in office, “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” and explained some of his accomplishments, achieved through shepherding and signing into law bipartisan legislation, and executive orders.

“My Administration’s commitment to equity has produced better decision-making and more equitable outcomes. We have delivered the most equitable economic recovery in memory, and, driven by the expanded Child Tax Credit, we cut child poverty to its lowest rate on record in 2021, including record low Black, Latino, Native American, and rural child poverty,” Biden’s order states. “Under my Administration, the economy has created nearly 11 million jobs, and we have brought down unemployment nationwide — in particular for Black and Latino workers, for whom unemployment rates are near 50-year lows.”

He also points to providing “emergency rental assistance to help millions of families stay in their homes,” prohibiting “Federal contractors from paying people with disabilities subminimum wages,” “rebuilding roads and bridges, replacing the Nation’s lead pipes to provide clean drinking water for all, delivering access to affordable high-speed internet to Americans in both rural and urban communities, investing in public transit, and reconnecting communities previously cut off from economic opportunity by highways, rail lines, or disinvestment.”

“My Administration has provided funding to improve accessibility for passengers with disabilities on rail systems and in airports, expanded health coverage for millions of Americans, and expanded home- and community-based services so more people with disabilities and older adults can live independently,” continues Biden’s order.

“We have secured billions of dollars in direct new investments for Tribal Nations and Native American communities and have directed an increase in the share of Federal Government contract spending awarded to small disadvantaged businesses. My Administration has taken action to strengthen public safety, advance criminal justice reform, correct our country’s failed approach to marijuana, protect civil rights, and stand up against rising extremism and hate-fueled violence that threaten the fabric of our democracy.”

“We have taken historic steps to advance full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) Americans, including by ending the ban on transgender service members in our military; prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics across Federal programs; and signing into law the Respect for Marriage Act (Public Law 117-228) to preserve protections for the rights of same-sex and interracial couples. My Administration is also implementing the first-ever National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality to ensure that all people, regardless of gender, have the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

Trump promises to reverse all those accomplishments, and wants “restitution” for those harmed by that “discrimination.”

Watch Trump below or at this link.