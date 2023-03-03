The Left Is ‘Coming for Our Children’: Marjorie Taylor Greene at CPAC Serves Up Hate in Anti-LGBTQ Religious Rant

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a far-right Christian nationalist extremist, kicked off her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday morning by telling the room filled with many empty seats that the left is “coming for our children,” in her hate-filled, lie-filled, fear-mongering, anti-LGBTQ speech portraying her cause as virtuous because, she preached, “our God is bigger.” That God, she promised, would help her pass anti-transgender legislation that “will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care on children.”

“The left has told us something that should put fear in the heart of every parent,” Greene said as she began her speech. “Not just parents – every single person.”

“They said they’re coming for our children,” Greene declared.

“I think the Republican Party has a duty. We have a responsibility, and that is to be the party that protects children,” her speech (video below) continued.

Greene again falsely claimed that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “he wants our sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine,” which is the exact opposite of what he said. She attacked the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus for “literally singing we’re coming for your children,” referring to a 2021 “tongue in cheek” song the group received right-wing death threats over because it advocated for teaching children to love and “not to hate.”

She did not offer any other examples where “the left” said they are “coming for our children.”

READ MORE: ‘Emperor With No Clothes’: DeSantis Mocked for Being Unable to Say How He Would Handle Ukraine as President

But Greene did launch an extensive rant targeting transgender children, calling their desire for love, acceptance, support, and some, for gender-affirming medical treatment, “evil,” and “the new, disturbing ideology that tells the most incredible lie, that children can actually change their gender before they’ve even grown up, before they’ve even finished puberty. before they’ve developed into an adult, before they’re old enough to vote before they’ve they’re old enough to graduate from high school, before they’re old enough to even get a tattoo put ink permanently on their skin, before they’re old enough to buy nicotine before they’re old enough to buy alcohol before they even graduate from high school, many of them before they drive a car.”

She called medical experts who support transgender children a “billion dollar industry that mutilates the genitals of children” and claimed “they have a target, or should I say a victim?”

Describing transgender children and teens as “confused,” Greene told her audience, “everyone knows that when you’re growing up, I mean, think about it. How many times did you say when you’re a kid you wanted to be a fireman or a doctor or a police officer. You wanted to be something when you’re an adult, but when you grew up, you became something else.”

READ MORE: Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Biden of Creating a ‘Marxist Equity Enforcement Squad’ and Calls for ‘Restitution’

Rather than offer support for transgender children and teens and their families, Greene repeatedly called them abused “victims” and said many of them “have diagnosis of autism, mental illness, they have depression, they have anxiety, they have psychosis. Many of them live in foster care. So they already have lived lives of abuse. And these victims come in thinking they’re going to find happiness and they’re going to find security in their identity because they think they can change their gender. These boys think they can become girls. These girls think they can become boys,” as she described gender-affirming surgery that almost never takes place on minors.

Greene announced her bill, the Protect Children’s innocence act, which she said “will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender affirming care on children.” She boasted it would pass because of God.

“Our God is bigger. And our God, our God is the God that created us man and woman in His image, He created us in our God is the God that created our children. And because of him, we will get this bill passed and the Republican Party will be the party that protects children from such an evil that I cannot believe it exists in this time.”

Watch Greene’s full speech below or at this link.