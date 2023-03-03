RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
The Left Is ‘Coming for Our Children’: Marjorie Taylor Greene at CPAC Serves Up Hate in Anti-LGBTQ Religious Rant
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a far-right Christian nationalist extremist, kicked off her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday morning by telling the room filled with many empty seats that the left is “coming for our children,” in her hate-filled, lie-filled, fear-mongering, anti-LGBTQ speech portraying her cause as virtuous because, she preached, “our God is bigger.” That God, she promised, would help her pass anti-transgender legislation that “will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care on children.”
“The left has told us something that should put fear in the heart of every parent,” Greene said as she began her speech. “Not just parents – every single person.”
“They said they’re coming for our children,” Greene declared.
“I think the Republican Party has a duty. We have a responsibility, and that is to be the party that protects children,” her speech (video below) continued.
Greene again falsely claimed that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “he wants our sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine,” which is the exact opposite of what he said. She attacked the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus for “literally singing we’re coming for your children,” referring to a 2021 “tongue in cheek” song the group received right-wing death threats over because it advocated for teaching children to love and “not to hate.”
She did not offer any other examples where “the left” said they are “coming for our children.”
But Greene did launch an extensive rant targeting transgender children, calling their desire for love, acceptance, support, and some, for gender-affirming medical treatment, “evil,” and “the new, disturbing ideology that tells the most incredible lie, that children can actually change their gender before they’ve even grown up, before they’ve even finished puberty. before they’ve developed into an adult, before they’re old enough to vote before they’ve they’re old enough to graduate from high school, before they’re old enough to even get a tattoo put ink permanently on their skin, before they’re old enough to buy nicotine before they’re old enough to buy alcohol before they even graduate from high school, many of them before they drive a car.”
She called medical experts who support transgender children a “billion dollar industry that mutilates the genitals of children” and claimed “they have a target, or should I say a victim?”
Describing transgender children and teens as “confused,” Greene told her audience, “everyone knows that when you’re growing up, I mean, think about it. How many times did you say when you’re a kid you wanted to be a fireman or a doctor or a police officer. You wanted to be something when you’re an adult, but when you grew up, you became something else.”
Rather than offer support for transgender children and teens and their families, Greene repeatedly called them abused “victims” and said many of them “have diagnosis of autism, mental illness, they have depression, they have anxiety, they have psychosis. Many of them live in foster care. So they already have lived lives of abuse. And these victims come in thinking they’re going to find happiness and they’re going to find security in their identity because they think they can change their gender. These boys think they can become girls. These girls think they can become boys,” as she described gender-affirming surgery that almost never takes place on minors.
Greene announced her bill, the Protect Children’s innocence act, which she said “will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender affirming care on children.” She boasted it would pass because of God.
“Our God is bigger. And our God, our God is the God that created us man and woman in His image, He created us in our God is the God that created our children. And because of him, we will get this bill passed and the Republican Party will be the party that protects children from such an evil that I cannot believe it exists in this time.”
Watch Greene’s full speech below or at this link.
Haley Tells Half-Empty Room at CPAC ‘America Is Not a Racist Country’ and ‘Wokeness’ Is More Dangerous Than COVID
In a largely-empty room at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, now running against her former boss for the Republican presidential nomination, told base voters that Donald Trump lost the last election, and Republicans have lost the popular vote in the last seven out of eight presidential elections, America is not racist, and “wokeness is a virus” more dangerous than COVID.
Haley’s campaign is built on numerous falsehoods she apparently believes will resonate enough with the base that Trump built that she can grab the nomination.
“America is not a racist country,” she repeatedly insists, and did so again Friday afternoon, although there were not many in the room to hear her claim.
Half empty hall for Nikki Haley’s CPAC speech pic.twitter.com/LMVp9WQWDf
— Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) March 3, 2023
“I’m running for president to stop America’s downward spiral towards socialism, and end the self-loathing that has taken over our country. I’m running for president to renew an America that strong and proud, not weak and woke.”
a lot of empty seats for Nikki Haley’s speech pic.twitter.com/BJXi2ESOPg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2023
Haley, like most at CPAC, attacked transgender people, declaring, “We need our military to be stronger than ever. But what does Joe Biden have our troops doing? Taking gender pronoun classes. Now I’m the wife of a combat veteran, and that disgusts me. Our troops already know the difference between men and women. They also know that we need a different commander in chief.”
“It’s not just our military. On Biden and Harris’ watch this woke self-loathing has swept our country,” Haley claimed. “It’s in the classroom. The board room and in the back rooms of government. We’re told our country is flawed, rotten, and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even say that America is racist. Wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands down. I have traveled the world and back and I’ve seen what’s out there. America isn’t perfect, but the principles at the heart of America are perfect, and take it from me, the first minority female governor in history, America is not a racist country.”
Nikki Haley just said “Wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands down.”
More than 1,130,000 Americans have died from Covid as of today. pic.twitter.com/emxtqCvd31
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 3, 2023
Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Biden of Creating a ‘Marxist Equity Enforcement Squad’ and Calls for ‘Restitution’
In another campaign video outlining his “agenda,” Donald Trump falsely accuses President Joe Biden of creating a “Marxist equity enforcement squad” for the executive branch, and promises if voters return him to the Oval Office he will “immediately terminate” all staffers and programs associated with Biden’s “woke takeover of the entire federal government.”
“Every institution in America is under attack from this Marxist concept of equity instead of treating everyone equally, making decisions based on merit or qualifications,” Trump says, mischaracterizing what he calls President Biden’s “sinister” executive order.
“Equity means that benefits are awarded and policies are enforced based on skin color and sexual identity,” Trump falsely claimed. “We don’t think that’s a good idea. It’s a catch-all term used by the radical left to justify every one of its crazy programs.”
“Climate change is now about fighting environmental racism. They falsely accused law enforcement of racism to explain why they must end cash bail, instead of busting up bloodthirsty gangs that killed people,” Trump says, reinforcing his far-right hard-line authoritarianism.
Trump also accused President Biden of “weaponizing every tool of government power to push this racism and this communism and Marxism or whatever you want to call it, when FEMA, the EPA, and the FAA and IRS are corrupted and tasked with enforcing equity, freedom and equality under the law are absolutely dead.”
He promised he would “urge Congress to create a restitution fund for Americans who have been unjustly discriminated against by these equity policies.”
Further flexing his authoritarianism and lack of understanding of the power of the presidency, Trump said, “I will instruct the Department of Justice to make clear that any such discrimination is completely and totally illegal and to investigate the unlawful domination and discrimination and civil rights abuses carried out by the Biden administration.”
Last month President Biden signed an executive order, “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government.”
It is not as Trump describes, but it does define “equity.”
“The term ‘equity’ means the consistent and systematic treatment of all individuals in a fair, just, and impartial manner, including individuals who belong to communities that often have been denied such treatment, such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander persons and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; women and girls; LGBTQI+ persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; persons who live in United States Territories; persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality; and individuals who belong to multiple such communities.”
In it, he points to an executive order he signed on his first day in office, “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” and explained some of his accomplishments, achieved through shepherding and signing into law bipartisan legislation, and executive orders.
“My Administration’s commitment to equity has produced better decision-making and more equitable outcomes. We have delivered the most equitable economic recovery in memory, and, driven by the expanded Child Tax Credit, we cut child poverty to its lowest rate on record in 2021, including record low Black, Latino, Native American, and rural child poverty,” Biden’s order states. “Under my Administration, the economy has created nearly 11 million jobs, and we have brought down unemployment nationwide — in particular for Black and Latino workers, for whom unemployment rates are near 50-year lows.”
He also points to providing “emergency rental assistance to help millions of families stay in their homes,” prohibiting “Federal contractors from paying people with disabilities subminimum wages,” “rebuilding roads and bridges, replacing the Nation’s lead pipes to provide clean drinking water for all, delivering access to affordable high-speed internet to Americans in both rural and urban communities, investing in public transit, and reconnecting communities previously cut off from economic opportunity by highways, rail lines, or disinvestment.”
“My Administration has provided funding to improve accessibility for passengers with disabilities on rail systems and in airports, expanded health coverage for millions of Americans, and expanded home- and community-based services so more people with disabilities and older adults can live independently,” continues Biden’s order.
“We have secured billions of dollars in direct new investments for Tribal Nations and Native American communities and have directed an increase in the share of Federal Government contract spending awarded to small disadvantaged businesses. My Administration has taken action to strengthen public safety, advance criminal justice reform, correct our country’s failed approach to marijuana, protect civil rights, and stand up against rising extremism and hate-fueled violence that threaten the fabric of our democracy.”
“We have taken historic steps to advance full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) Americans, including by ending the ban on transgender service members in our military; prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics across Federal programs; and signing into law the Respect for Marriage Act (Public Law 117-228) to preserve protections for the rights of same-sex and interracial couples. My Administration is also implementing the first-ever National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality to ensure that all people, regardless of gender, have the opportunity to realize their full potential.”
Trump promises to reverse all those accomplishments, and wants “restitution” for those harmed by that “discrimination.”
Watch Trump below or at this link.
#AGENDA47: @realDonaldTrump will REVOKE Biden’s Marxist “equity” executive order and END the woke takeover of our government! pic.twitter.com/9Hntg3V6sB
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 2, 2023
DOJ Says Trump Can Be Sued Because President Do Not Have Immunity for ‘Incitement of Imminent Private Violence’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice in a 32-page amicus brief has told a federal appeals court that Donald Trump can be sued by Capitol Police and others for his actions on January 6 because presidents do not have absolute immunity when they have incited violence.
“No part of a President’s official responsibilities includes the incitement of imminent private violence. By definition, such conduct plainly falls outside the President’s constitutional and statutory duties,” the DOJ’s brief reads.
“As the Nation’s leader and head of state, the President has ‘an extraordinary power to speak to his fellow citizens and on their behalf,'” DOJ says. “But that traditional function is one of public communication and persuasion, not incitement of imminent private violence.”
CNN reports the DOJ’s amicus brief “marks the first time the department has confronted directly the question of Trump’s civil immunity for his conduct related to January 6. The lawsuits were brought by Democratic members of the House and Capitol Police officers.”
The brief is carefully worded, and makes clear DOJ is not taking a position on the cases before the court, but rather on what it believes are the boundaries of what presidential actions are and are not.
The DOJ brief explains that “actual incitement would be unprotected by absolute immunity even if it came in the context of a speech on matters of public concern.”
The Washington Post adds the court is currently reviewing cases brought by two U.S. Capitol {police officers and 11 Democratic members of Congress. Trump is claiming absolute immunity from the civil lawsuits because he was president at the time.
