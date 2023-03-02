RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DOJ Says Trump Can Be Sued Because President Do Not Have Immunity for ‘Incitement of Imminent Private Violence’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice in a 32-page amicus brief has told a federal appeals court that Donald Trump can be sued by Capitol Police and others for his actions on January 6 because presidents do not have absolute immunity when they have incited violence.
“No part of a President’s official responsibilities includes the incitement of imminent private violence. By definition, such conduct plainly falls outside the President’s constitutional and statutory duties,” the DOJ’s brief reads.
“As the Nation’s leader and head of state, the President has ‘an extraordinary power to speak to his fellow citizens and on their behalf,'” DOJ says. “But that traditional function is one of public communication and persuasion, not incitement of imminent private violence.”
CNN reports the DOJ’s amicus brief “marks the first time the department has confronted directly the question of Trump’s civil immunity for his conduct related to January 6. The lawsuits were brought by Democratic members of the House and Capitol Police officers.”
READ MORE: FBI Arrests Armed Man Who Allegedly Made Antisemitic Death Threats Against Michigan AG and Targeted Dr. Fauci
The brief is carefully worded, and makes clear DOJ is not taking a position on the cases before the court, but rather on what it believes are the boundaries of what presidential actions are and are not.
The DOJ brief explains that “actual incitement would be unprotected by absolute immunity even if it came in the context of a speech on matters of public concern.”
The Washington Post adds the court is currently reviewing cases brought by two U.S. Capitol {police officers and 11 Democratic members of Congress. Trump is claiming absolute immunity from the civil lawsuits because he was president at the time.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Republican Who Wrote Texas Anti-Drag Bill Filmed ‘Skipping, Running and Dancing’ to ‘Sexy Lady’ While in Drag: Report
The Texas Republican state lawmaker, a former pastor, who authored an anti-drag bill appeared in a video, in drag, while skipping and running to the song “Sexy Lady.”
NBC News reports the editor of Living Blue in Texas, the “premier outlet for Democratic, Liberal, and Progressive news and opinion,” posted video of GOP state Rep. Nate Schatzline that shows him with three other people in costumes or drag, “skipping, running and dancing in a park while donning a black sequined dress and a red eye mask.”
“At the end of the roughly 90-second video — which plays over the song ‘Sexy Lady’ by Javi Mula — the four participants are named, including Schatzline, whose character is called ‘The Virgin,'” NBC says.
READ MORE: Daily Wire Host Says He Wasn’t Calling for ‘Genocide’ of Trans People – Claims They’re Not ‘Real’
The editor, identified only as “Michelle,” a “Native Texan, Mom, Writer, Editor, Liberal,” says on Twitter: “Nate Schatzline has made his entire personality attacking the LGBTQ community, trans especially children, and vowed to ban drag shows in Texas.”
“Here is Nate… in drag,” she tweeted (video below).
Schatzline’s Twitter bio reads, “Christian • Conservative • Husband and Father • State Rep for TX HD 93 • I’m ready to fight for your family and your liberties!”
He responded to the video not with a denial but trying to claim he was not in drag, while appearing to suggest all drag is “sexually explicit.”
“Y’all really going crazy over me wearing a dress as a joke back in school for a theatre project? Yah, that’s not a sexually explicit drag show… lol y’all will twist ANYTHING.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Lee Spread Anti-Ukraine Disinformation With Deceptively-Edited Viral Video
“Michelle,” he adds, “please find something better to do than look up old videos from when people were in school.”
Y’all really going crazy over me wearing a dress as a joke back in school for a theatre project? Yah, that’s not a sexually explicit drag show… lol y’all will twist ANYTHING.
Michelle, please find something better to do than look up old videos from when people were in school.
— Nate Schatzline (@NateSchatzline) February 28, 2023
But Schatzline’s behavior appears to meet the definition of “drag performance” that his own legislation uses: “a performance in which a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers and sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.”
Schatzline’s bill would ban anyone from entering any venue that “authorizes on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages” and hosts a “drag performance.” It would also require any such business to be deemed a “sexually oriented business.”
Further encouraging businesses to ban drag performances, the legislation defines “sexually oriented business” as “a sex parlor, nude studio, modeling studio, love parlor, adult bookstore, adult movie theater, adult video arcade, adult movie arcade, adult video store, adult motel, or other commercial enterprise the primary business of which is the offering of a service or the selling, renting, or exhibiting of devices or any other items intended to provide sexual stimulation or sexual gratification to the customer; or … a nightclub, bar, restaurant, or other commercial enterprise that provides for an audience of two or more individuals a drag performance.”
Watch the video of Schatzline below or at this link.
Nate Schatzline has made his entire personality attacking the LGBTQ community, trans especially children, and vowed to ban drag shows in Texas.
Here is Nate… in drag. #txlege #iToldYouSo pic.twitter.com/Lq25Mx7cgY
— Michelle (@LivingBlueTX) February 28, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Lee Spread Anti-Ukraine Disinformation With Deceptively-Edited Viral Video
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) are actively spreading anti-Ukraine disinformation, posting to Twitter a deceptively-edited video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which they falsely claim means the Ukrainian President wants America’s “sons and daughters” to die defending Ukraine.
Senator Lee complained his personal Twitter account was suspended at some point after he retweeted the video. It was recently restored and his post with the deceptively-edited video has not been removed.
The original Twitter sources of the video have warning labels that Greene and Lee appear to have ignored before posting. Greene posted it to her official U.S. government Twitter account.
That warning, in the form of a readers’ note, says: “This quote is taken out of context. The full quote is :’If Ukraine loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO states, then the U.S will have to send their sons and daughters exactly in the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war’.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene SPOX Issues Profanity-Filled Response When Asked Why She Lied About a Family’s Fentanyl Tragedy
The Associated Press also published a fact check on Wednesday noting the deceptively-edited video is “missing context.” The AP states: “He was not suggesting Americans would have to fight in Ukraine.”
But in the deceptively-edited video Greene and Lee tweeted, Zelenskyy (via an interpreter) says, “the U.S will have to send their sons and daughters exactly in the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war.”
Zelenskyy goes on to say, “and they will have to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about. They will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing.”
In the full video from February 24, Zelenskyy is urging Americans to not give up on Ukraine. The most important portion of Zelenskyy’s remarks have been edited out in Greene’s and Lee’s version: “If Ukraine loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO states.”
Greene tweeted, “There’s not a parent in America that wants their son or daughter dying defending Ukraine’s border. When have Ukrainian & NATO sons and daughters died defending America’s border?”
READ MORE: ‘Trump Bullying Worked’: Experts Blast FBI After Bombshell Report Reveals Agents Were ‘Afraid’ to Raid Mar-a-Lago
Lee tweeted, “Zelensky has no right to presume that our sons and daughters will fight his war. Shame on him. We’ve somehow sent the message that we work for him. Shame on us!”
The 19-second deceptively-edited video has been viewed nearly 400,000 times.
Zelenskyy’s full remarks (via interpreter):
“I would like to thank the American people. I would like to thank all of the American people that are supporting Ukraine, the Congress, the President, the TV channels, the journalists, and everyone that has been supporting us, and that percentage of Americans, as you’ve mentioned is increasing. I can tell them only one thing. If they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine, they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States, they will lose the leadership position that they are enjoying in the world, that they are enjoying for a very fair reason, and they will lose the support of the country with 40 millions of population, with millions of children. Are American childrens any different than ours? Don’t Americans enjoy the same things as we do. I don’t think we’re that different. And I’m actually very happy that we have bipartisan support, but we keep hearing those messages from time to time and they’re dangerous. There are political leaders that are elected by people. And if this issue is raised, those political leaders need to be responsible and cautious because people are looking at them. Who wants a third world war? Would anyone risk would anyone be willing to accept that risk? The US is never going to give up on the NATO member states. If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakened and depleting of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter the Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending their sons and daughters to war and they will have to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about and they will be dying, God forbid because it’s a horrible thing.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene SPOX Issues Profanity-Filled Response When Asked Why She Lied About a Family’s Fentanyl Tragedy
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday falsely claimed that President Joe Biden was to blame for a congressional witness’s family tragedy, the deaths of two of the mother’s children from fentanyl. But when a top CNN fact-checker asked the Georgia Republican’s spokesperson why she made that claim, when the children died the year before Biden became president during the Trump administration, the response was a terse and profanity-laden email.
“Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations [sic] refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s [sic] from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl,” Greene tweeted, attaching video of her questioning the mother (below).
In the video, from her committee seat, Greene was careful to use the term “our government.” But in her tweet, which has received 2.9 million views in under 24 hours, Greene blamed “the Biden administrations,” which is false.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Democrat’ Voters Should Be Banned from Voting If They Move to Red States (Video)
Her tweet was so upsetting and offensive to so many that a readers’ context note was appended to it by Twitter: “The fentanyl overdose deaths Greene refers to occurred in July 2020 during the presidency of Donald Trump. Joe Biden was not in public office when the Kiesling brothers died.”
CNN’s Daniel Dale says, “I asked Greene’s office last night about her tweet blaming the Biden administration for these deaths in 2020 under Trump. Spokesman Nick Dyer responded by saying lots of people have died from drugs under Biden and ‘do you think they give a fuck about your bullshit fact checking?'”
Dyer’s profanity did not stop there.
“I also gave Greene congressional spokesman Nick Dyer an opportunity to comment regarding Greene’s multiple false claims yesterday about the 2020 election, such as the lies that Trump won Georgia and that there were thousands of dead voters there,” Dale tweeted. “His response: ‘Fuck off.'”
See Greene’s tweet including the video below or at this link.
Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/HRD5SX0Td8
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 28, 2023
