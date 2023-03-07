RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Off the Rails: Posts Graphic Hunter Biden Video, Declares Innocence, Wants J6 Committee Prosecuted for ‘Treason’
Republican 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump has spent the past 12 hours wildly posting falsehoods to his Truth Social account, insisting the cherry-picked video clips aired by propagandist Tucker Carlson on Rupert Murdoch’s far-right wing cable channel Monday night are proof he is “totally innocent,” calling for the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack to be prosecuted for “treason,” praising Speaker Kevin McCarthy for handing over the 41,000 or more hours of January 6 video to Carlson, and reposting video that appears to be of a naked Hunter Biden with a naked woman with their private parts blurred.
From just after 9 PM Monday to just after 9 AM Tuesday the twice-impeached ex-president who is under multiple criminal investigations posted 15 times to Truth Social.
Many if not most of his claims are falsehoods or lies, baseless allegations, or pro-Trump propaganda.
“Tucker Carlson a must watch tonight, Trump anxiously writes in one post. “Releasing more video which was ‘Hidden By The Crooked J 6 Unselect Committee.’ They should be prosecuted for their lies and, quite frankly, treason!” (Several words in that quote were all-caps.)
READ MORE: Trump Faces Being ‘Found Liable of Rape’ While ‘In the Midst’ of Multiple Investigations: Reporter
There is no evidence the January 6 Committee committed treason or anything close to any crimes.
In another angry post from Tuesday morning, Trump writes: “Everything is exposed on Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell, including massive crime by Joe and Hunter — But nothing happens, they just keep coming after me. The good news is that America won’t take it any longer!” (Several words in that quote were also all-caps.)
That post includes a repost of what appears to be the naked Hunter Biden video.
Other Trump reposts include multiple videos falsely claiming election fraud, an all-caps attack on “Ron DeSanctus,” and this (also all-caps) demand to release the hundreds of people arrested for crimes surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol or the insurrection:
“Let the January 6 prisoners go. They were convicted, or are awaiting trial, based on a giant lie, a radical left con job. Thank you to Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for what you both have done. New video footage is irrefutable!!!”
READ MORE: Pence Formally Tries to Wiggle Out of Special Counsel’s Subpoena as He Pushes Off Presidential Run Decision to ‘Spring’
(DOJ recently announced at least 1000 people have now been charged with crimes surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol. More than half have pled guilty.)
Also among Trump’s posts: two new videos of Fox Corporation’s propagandist Sean Hannity praising Trump, airing his recent interview with the ex-president, and attacking President Joe Biden. In one of those videos Hannity says “President Trump also unveiled some important policy ideas, from building new ‘freedom cities’ to new protections for parents, school choice, and much more.”
Trump also declares himself and “most others” are innocent, and calls for them to be released.
And in yet another post praising McCarthy, Trump, declaring his innocence, writes (again, in all-caps) “free at last!!!”
It is NCRM’s policy to not link directly to extremist propaganda, which includes Trump’s Truth Social account.
Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Leave Us the Hell Alone’: Brian Sicknick’s Family Slams ‘Sleaze Slinging’ Fox for Claiming Death Unrelated to J6 Rioters
The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was attacked and injured during the January 6 insurrection and died the day after, has issued a damning statement denouncing Fox Corporation’s decision to air cherry-picked video portraying the attack on the Capitol as largely peaceful and reframe the events the led to Sicknick’s death.
“The Sicknick family is outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so called ‘news’ network of Fox News who will do the bidding of Trump or any of his sycophant followers, no matter what damage is done to the families of the fallen, the officers who put their lives on the line, and all who suffered on Jan 6th due to the lies started by Trump and spread by sleaze slinging outlets like Fox,” the Sicknick family’s statement begins.
“Fox has shown time and time again that they are little more than the propaganda arm of the Republican Party and like Pravda, will do whatever they are told to keep the hatred and the lies flowing while suppressing anything resembling the truth. Fox does this not for any sense of morality as they have none, but for the quest for every penny of advertising money they can get from those who buy airtime from them. It is well past time that we move past Trump, the GOP, and all of the lies which have severely weakened and divided us as a nation and start seeking truth.”
CNN reports that Tucker Carlson on Monday night “aired never-before-seen surveillance footage that he said showed Sicknick, who died one day after the January 6 insurrection. Carlson said he focused on this because Democrats have turned Sicknick into a ‘prop’ and a ‘martyr’ by overstating the links between his death and the insurrection.”
“Carlson used the new video to try to undermine the known facts surrounding Sicknick’s death, and to argue that January 6 was less violent and ‘deadly’ than it has been portrayed.”
READ MORE: Trump Off the Rails: Posts Graphic Hunter Biden Video, Declares Innocence, Wants J6 Committee Prosecuted for ‘Treason’
Carlson claimed the video was of Sicknick after he was attacked, walking around normally. The video strangely has no timestamp. Carlson described the insurrectionists as “sightseers.”
“By all appearances, Sicknick is healthy and vigorous,” Carson says of the blurry video allegedly of Sicknick, in full uniform with his face hidden. “He’s wearing a helmet, so it’s hard to imagine he was killed by a head injury.”
Initial reports said Sicknick died after being battered with a fire extinguisher, but later reports made clear he died after several strokes one day later. Carlson ignores the later reports.
In response, the Sicknick family said, “Tucker Carlson claims that Fox has been looking over the video feeds from the Capitol, with full access supplied by our disgusting excuse for a House Speaker for the truth. Carlson’s ‘truth’ is to pick and choose footage that supports his delusional views that the Jan 6th Insurrection was peaceful and that Ashley Babbit was some kind of martyr because she was shot in the process of breaking into the Capitol Building.”
“While making a criminal out to be a martyr, he is also downplaying the horrid situation faced by the USC and DC Metro Police who were incredibly outnumbered and were literally fighting for their very lives. One officer, Brian Sicknick, lost that fight the following day and several more officers lost that fight in the following weeks. On video, Officer Sicknick looks like he managed to shake off the chemical irritants and resume his duties. That he did, but his sense of duty and incredible work ethic were the driving force which sent him back in spite of his injuries and no doubt contributed to his succumbing to his injuries the following day.”
READ MORE: DeSantis’ Has Record of Appointing Conservatives With ‘Radical Fringe Beliefs’: MSNBC Producer
In January, CNN reported that a man who assaulted Officer Sicknick with pepper spray on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to 80 months behind bars.
“Julian Khater pleaded guilty in September to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. His co-defendant, George Tanios, pleaded guilty last summer to disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building. Khater was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution,” CNN reported. “Khater took a white can of bear spray from Tanios’s backpack, walked up to the line of officers and, as rioters started pulling on the bike rack barrier separating them and the police, Khater sprayed multiple officers – including Sicknick – who had to retreat from the line.”
CNN also reported that Officer Sicknick died the day after the January 6 insurrection, “after suffering several strokes.”
“Washington, DC’s chief medical examiner, Francisco Diaz, determined that the officer died of natural causes and told The Washington Post that the riot and ‘all that transpired played a role in his condition.'”
In their statement Monday, the Sicknick family asked: “What will it take to silence the lies from people like Carlson? What will it take to convince people that the Jan 6th Insurrection was very real, was very violent, and that the event was orchestrated by a man who is every bit as corrupt and evil as Vladamir Putin?”
“The Sicknick Family would love nothing more than to have Brian back with us and to resume our normal lives. Fictitious news outlets like Fox and its rabid followers will not allow that. Every time the pain of that day seems to have ebbed a bit, organizations like Fox rip our wounds wide open again and we are frankly sick of it. Leave us the hell alone and instead of spreading more lies from Supreme Leader Trump, why don’t you focus on real news?”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Daily Wire Host Claims Having a Transgender Child Is ‘Like a Death of a Child While They’re Still Alive’
Matt Walsh, the far-right Daily Wire host and author who has been attacking the LGBTQ community for years calls having a transgender child “like a fate worse than death,” and “like a death of a child while they’re still alive.” He says he has been told that when one of your children tells you they are trans it is like they have died.
“The thing that makes it really personal for me is the way that kids are affected by it,” Walsh said in a podcast last week, as Media Matters reports. He does not explain how children are affected by people coming out as transgender, but Walsh says he homeschools his children to “shield” them from the world.
“I have six kids and, you know, they are — we homeschool them and we do — my oldest kids are nine, so it’s still relatively easy to shield them from a lot of this craziness. But eventually they’re going to end up in the world and they’re going to be subjected to this.”
“I hear from parents all the time, just these horror stories of, you know, I raised my kid, I did everything right. I even homeschooled. I did, whatever. And then one day my daughter at 16 comes home and declares that she’s a boy,” Walsh says, not explaining how many parents of transgender children he talks to.
READ MORE: ‘Radical Gender Ideology’: Mike Pence Goes to Iowa to Attack Transgender Children in the Name of God (Video)
“And from that moment, it’s just she is devoured by this cult almost overnight and becomes unrecognizable. She wants nothing to do with us anymore. I’ve heard the story so many times and it’s terrifying. It’s horrific. You know, it’s — I think as a parent, it’s like a fate worse than death in a lot of ways. You’re losing your child. It’s like a death of a child while they’re still alive and — so that’s what makes it, I suppose, personal for me.”
There are also countless stories of parents who support their transgender children, and more recently, even of parents taking steps or choosing to move out of anti-LGBTQ states to protect their children.
“More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds,” reads a headline at The 19th. It adds that 17 percent of respondents “have already taken steps to leave Florida, and 11 percent have considered transferring their children to other schools.”
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports “a review of 27 studies involving almost 8,000 teens and adults who had transgender surgeries, mostly in Europe, the U.S and Canada, 1% on average expressed regret. For some, regret was temporary, but a small number went on to have detransitioning or reversal surgeries, the 2021 review said.”
Watch Walsh’s remarks below or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis’ Has Record of Appointing Conservatives With ‘Radical Fringe Beliefs’: MSNBC Producer
After Florida Republican Governor Ron Desantis last week appointed a far-right Christian extremist who believes tap water may turn people gay, an MSNBC producer and editor is calling him out.
“DeSantis keeps tapping conservatives for official positions of influence, and they have something important in common: a set of radical fringe beliefs,” says MSNBC’s Steve Benen, a producer on The Rachel Maddow Show and the editor of The MaddowBlog.
Benen points to DeSantis now fully stripping Disney World of its fifty-year special self-governing status after the Magic Kingdom’s corporate leaders criticized his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeSantis’ appointment of Ron Peri, a former pastor who now runs the far-Christian right men’s ministry called The Gathering to the new Disney World area oversight board leads Benen to ask, “Has Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped far-right conservatives to serve in key government positions despite their radical records or because of them?”
CNN’s KFile last week reported Peri has “frequently” made derogatory remarks about LGBTQ people, and “shared a baseless conspiracy theory that tap water could be making more people gay.”
READ MORE: After Being Mocked Over Three ‘Nutcase’ Whistleblowers Jim Jordan Now Threatening 16 FBI Agents With Subpoenas
“’So why are there homosexuals today?” Peri asked in a January 2022 Zoom discussion. “There are any number of reasons, you know, that are given. Some would say the increase in estrogen in our societies. You know, there’s estrogen in the water from birth control pills. They can’t get it out.”
“The level of testosterone in men broadly in America has declined by 50 points in the past 10 years,” he has also claimed. “You know, and so, maybe that’s a part of it.”
“But the big part I would suggest to you, based upon what it’s saying here, is the removal of constraint,” Peri also said. “So our society provided the constraint. And so, which is the responsibility of a society to constrain people from doing evil? Well, you remove the constraints, and then evil occurs.”
In other words, Peri believes that being LGBTQ is the result of water laced with drugs, or “evil.”
It’s not just Peri.
Benen adds, “it’s also worth appreciating the Republican governor’s broader track record when it comes to making personnel assessments. DeSantis had a great many choices for state surgeon general, for example, but he picked Dr. Joseph Ladapo, despite — or perhaps because of — the physician’s highly controversial record.”
“Similarly, the governor had an opportunity last year to appoint a new Florida secretary of state — an office that helps administer state elections. DeSantis tapped Cord Byrd, who has partnered with election deniers and has refused to say President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.”
READ MORE: ‘Emperor With No Clothes’: DeSantis Mocked for Being Unable to Say How He Would Handle Ukraine as President
“Byrd’s wife, meanwhile, has taken some radical positions related to the Jan. 6 attack, the Proud Boys, and even the QAnon delusion — and DeSantis appointed Esther Byrd to the state board of education.”
There’s more.
Benen doesn’t mention her but Gov. DeSantis’ former official spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, who switched over to his political campaign office, is the one largely responsible for getting the damaging and offensive “groomer” label against LGBTQ people to go viral.
Recently, Pushaw pinned her response to a VICE News tweet to the top of her Twitter account page.
The tweet reads: “If DeSantis gets his way—and he likely will—diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will be eliminated from every public college and university in Florida.”
Pushaw’s one-word response: “Good.”
Also not mentioned in the article is DeSantis’ highly-controversial appointment of far-right activist Christopher Rufo to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. Rufo is the Manhattan Institute extremist behind the right’s CRT panic.
In 2021, Rufo bragged he wants to “have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’” and “put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category.” Last summer he told conservatives to make drag queens “more lurid” and sexual.
“Conservatives should start using the phrase ‘trans stripper’ in lieu of ‘drag queen,’” Rufo said on Twitter, despite drag queens not generally being transgender. “It has a more lurid set of connotations and shifts the debate to sexualization.”
It’s little wonder DeSantis found a home in Florida for Rufo.
“Mr. Rufo has taken aim at opponents of a new Florida law that prohibits teachers in some grades from discussing L.G.B.T.Q. issues and that critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay,’” The New York Times reported last year in April. “He declared ‘moral war’ against the statute’s most prominent adversary, the Walt Disney Company. And he has used the same playbook that proved effective in his crusade on racial issues: a leak of insider documents.”
Rufo consulted on and appeared with Governor Ron DeSantis “at the signing of a bill known as the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, which bars teaching in workplaces and schools that anyone is inherently biased or privileged because of race or sex,” The Times added, noting that Rufo “warned Disney that an in-house program it had run that urged discussion of systemic racism was ‘now illegal in the state of Florida.’”
Last week, Florida Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky likened DeSantis’ takeover of state boards, (which he is doing via appointments,) to “fascist regimes,” as the Florida Phoenix reported.
“When you look to fascist regimes, it starts with beating down the press. Beating down academics. Excluding minorities. Targeting minorities – I think exactly what he’s (DeSantis) doing with the LGBTQ community fits into that. And with the Black community with AP African American studies,” Polsky told the Phoenix. “That’s how it starts. And you control all levels of government, and you ban books. And so that is how it starts, and to me, that’s what it looks like is going on right now.”
