Watch: Daily Wire Host Claims Having a Transgender Child Is ‘Like a Death of a Child While They’re Still Alive’
Matt Walsh, the far-right Daily Wire host and author who has been attacking the LGBTQ community for years calls having a transgender child “like a fate worse than death,” and “like a death of a child while they’re still alive.” He says he has been told that when one of your children tells you they are trans it is like they have died.
“The thing that makes it really personal for me is the way that kids are affected by it,” Walsh said in a podcast last week, as Media Matters reports. He does not explain how children are affected by people coming out as transgender, but Walsh says he homeschools his children to “shield” them from the world.
“I have six kids and, you know, they are — we homeschool them and we do — my oldest kids are nine, so it’s still relatively easy to shield them from a lot of this craziness. But eventually they’re going to end up in the world and they’re going to be subjected to this.”
“I hear from parents all the time, just these horror stories of, you know, I raised my kid, I did everything right. I even homeschooled. I did, whatever. And then one day my daughter at 16 comes home and declares that she’s a boy,” Walsh says, not explaining how many parents of transgender children he talks to.
READ MORE: ‘Radical Gender Ideology’: Mike Pence Goes to Iowa to Attack Transgender Children in the Name of God (Video)
“And from that moment, it’s just she is devoured by this cult almost overnight and becomes unrecognizable. She wants nothing to do with us anymore. I’ve heard the story so many times and it’s terrifying. It’s horrific. You know, it’s — I think as a parent, it’s like a fate worse than death in a lot of ways. You’re losing your child. It’s like a death of a child while they’re still alive and — so that’s what makes it, I suppose, personal for me.”
There are also countless stories of parents who support their transgender children, and more recently, even of parents taking steps or choosing to move out of anti-LGBTQ states to protect their children.
“More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds,” reads a headline at The 19th. It adds that 17 percent of respondents “have already taken steps to leave Florida, and 11 percent have considered transferring their children to other schools.”
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports “a review of 27 studies involving almost 8,000 teens and adults who had transgender surgeries, mostly in Europe, the U.S and Canada, 1% on average expressed regret. For some, regret was temporary, but a small number went on to have detransitioning or reversal surgeries, the 2021 review said.”
Watch Walsh’s remarks below or at this link.
DeSantis’ Has Record of Appointing Conservatives With ‘Radical Fringe Beliefs’: MSNBC Producer
After Florida Republican Governor Ron Desantis last week appointed a far-right Christian extremist who believes tap water may turn people gay, an MSNBC producer and editor is calling him out.
“DeSantis keeps tapping conservatives for official positions of influence, and they have something important in common: a set of radical fringe beliefs,” says MSNBC’s Steve Benen, a producer on The Rachel Maddow Show and the editor of The MaddowBlog.
Benen points to DeSantis now fully stripping Disney World of its fifty-year special self-governing status after the Magic Kingdom’s corporate leaders criticized his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeSantis’ appointment of Ron Peri, a former pastor who now runs the far-Christian right men’s ministry called The Gathering to the new Disney World area oversight board leads Benen to ask, “Has Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped far-right conservatives to serve in key government positions despite their radical records or because of them?”
CNN’s KFile last week reported Peri has “frequently” made derogatory remarks about LGBTQ people, and “shared a baseless conspiracy theory that tap water could be making more people gay.”
READ MORE: After Being Mocked Over Three ‘Nutcase’ Whistleblowers Jim Jordan Now Threatening 16 FBI Agents With Subpoenas
“’So why are there homosexuals today?” Peri asked in a January 2022 Zoom discussion. “There are any number of reasons, you know, that are given. Some would say the increase in estrogen in our societies. You know, there’s estrogen in the water from birth control pills. They can’t get it out.”
“The level of testosterone in men broadly in America has declined by 50 points in the past 10 years,” he has also claimed. “You know, and so, maybe that’s a part of it.”
“But the big part I would suggest to you, based upon what it’s saying here, is the removal of constraint,” Peri also said. “So our society provided the constraint. And so, which is the responsibility of a society to constrain people from doing evil? Well, you remove the constraints, and then evil occurs.”
In other words, Peri believes that being LGBTQ is the result of water laced with drugs, or “evil.”
It’s not just Peri.
Benen adds, “it’s also worth appreciating the Republican governor’s broader track record when it comes to making personnel assessments. DeSantis had a great many choices for state surgeon general, for example, but he picked Dr. Joseph Ladapo, despite — or perhaps because of — the physician’s highly controversial record.”
“Similarly, the governor had an opportunity last year to appoint a new Florida secretary of state — an office that helps administer state elections. DeSantis tapped Cord Byrd, who has partnered with election deniers and has refused to say President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.”
READ MORE: ‘Emperor With No Clothes’: DeSantis Mocked for Being Unable to Say How He Would Handle Ukraine as President
“Byrd’s wife, meanwhile, has taken some radical positions related to the Jan. 6 attack, the Proud Boys, and even the QAnon delusion — and DeSantis appointed Esther Byrd to the state board of education.”
There’s more.
Benen doesn’t mention her but Gov. DeSantis’ former official spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, who switched over to his political campaign office, is the one largely responsible for getting the damaging and offensive “groomer” label against LGBTQ people to go viral.
Recently, Pushaw pinned her response to a VICE News tweet to the top of her Twitter account page.
The tweet reads: “If DeSantis gets his way—and he likely will—diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will be eliminated from every public college and university in Florida.”
Pushaw’s one-word response: “Good.”
Also not mentioned in the article is DeSantis’ highly-controversial appointment of far-right activist Christopher Rufo to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. Rufo is the Manhattan Institute extremist behind the right’s CRT panic.
In 2021, Rufo bragged he wants to “have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’” and “put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category.” Last summer he told conservatives to make drag queens “more lurid” and sexual.
“Conservatives should start using the phrase ‘trans stripper’ in lieu of ‘drag queen,’” Rufo said on Twitter, despite drag queens not generally being transgender. “It has a more lurid set of connotations and shifts the debate to sexualization.”
It’s little wonder DeSantis found a home in Florida for Rufo.
“Mr. Rufo has taken aim at opponents of a new Florida law that prohibits teachers in some grades from discussing L.G.B.T.Q. issues and that critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay,’” The New York Times reported last year in April. “He declared ‘moral war’ against the statute’s most prominent adversary, the Walt Disney Company. And he has used the same playbook that proved effective in his crusade on racial issues: a leak of insider documents.”
Rufo consulted on and appeared with Governor Ron DeSantis “at the signing of a bill known as the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, which bars teaching in workplaces and schools that anyone is inherently biased or privileged because of race or sex,” The Times added, noting that Rufo “warned Disney that an in-house program it had run that urged discussion of systemic racism was ‘now illegal in the state of Florida.’”
Last week, Florida Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky likened DeSantis’ takeover of state boards, (which he is doing via appointments,) to “fascist regimes,” as the Florida Phoenix reported.
“When you look to fascist regimes, it starts with beating down the press. Beating down academics. Excluding minorities. Targeting minorities – I think exactly what he’s (DeSantis) doing with the LGBTQ community fits into that. And with the Black community with AP African American studies,” Polsky told the Phoenix. “That’s how it starts. And you control all levels of government, and you ban books. And so that is how it starts, and to me, that’s what it looks like is going on right now.”
Trump Buried Over His ‘Bad Batman’ Speech at ‘Lackluster’ CPAC
Donald Trump’s keynote speech before a smaller-than-usual crowd at the 2023 CPAC get-together on Saturday night was panned on MSNBC on Sunday morning, with one analyst saying his dark portrayal of America could have come out of a comic book movie.
Appearing on “The Katie Phang Show,” Hunter College’s Basil Smikle Jr. agreed with the MSNBC host that the latest CPAC gathering was “lackluster” at best, but did show that the former president is likely still the leading contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Getting right to the point, Smikle stated, “Well, I tell you, it was a rambling speech, as you said. It was a tease. He talked about the fact he would be this warrior for justice, this soldier in this final battle, a soldier for retribution. It sounded like a bad Batman script.”
RELATED: ‘If it’s not Trump, I won’t vote’: CPAC exposes schism as attendees rip into ‘traitor’ DeSantis
“It didn’t really sound like a presidential candidate who, you know, is trying to win back a good chunk of the Republican party who have since left him,” he continued. “But the reality is, the supporters that were there, and there were not that many compared to other years, the supporters who were there were the most fervent,” he added.
“You have to imagine that Republicans are looking at Trump and these other candidates and saying, as long as there are multiple candidates against Donald Trump, he is more likely to win,” he elaborated. “And that has to scare a lot of folks. So it was a lackluster event, but for Trump, it may have accomplished what he wants it to accomplish.”
Watch below or at the link:
After Being Mocked Over Three ‘Nutcase’ Whistleblowers Jim Jordan Now Threatening 16 FBI Agents With Subpoenas
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who infamously refused to honor a lawful subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack requiring his testimony last year, on Friday issued a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray demanding 16 FBI agents testify before his committee or face subpoenas to do so.
The letter is officially from the Judiciary Committee but was tweeted out by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is also chaired by Jordan. That new subcommittee has been the subject of scrutiny and mockery over the past 24 hours after Jordan claimed he had three FBI “whistleblowers” who Democrats in a damning 300-page report say have no first-hand knowledge of any wrongdoing.
Democrats are demanding Jordan make the three agents testify in public “about the so-called ‘weaponization’ of the law enforcement agency,” Raw Story reported.
READ MORE: Haley Tells Half-Empty Room at CPAC ‘America Is Not a Racist Country’ and ‘Wokeness’ Is More Dangerous Than COVID
“A series of reports have shown that Jim Jordan’s new ‘weaponization subcommittee’ is based on lies,” says MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin. “Witnesses who appeared at hearings have spread conspiracies about Jan. 6, some have zero firsthand knowledge of any FBI wrongdoing, and some have been paid by Trump allies.”
The New York Times reported at least two of the so-called whistleblowers were compensated by a top Trump ally, Kash Patel.
“Nick Akerman, former assistant special Watergate prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, told Newsweek on Friday that Jordan and the Republicans are relying on ‘three nutcases’ to provide evidence of a ‘Deep State conspiracy’ about COVID-19, January 6, 2021, Capitol riot or the 2020 presidential election being stolen,” Newsweek reports.
Chairman Jordan’s three-page Friday letter to the FBI Director appeared at the far-right wing website Breitbart as an “exclusive,” and was posted to Twitter by Jordan’s committee, which also retweeted the Breitbart story. The Judiciary Committee also quickly republished the Breitbart story to the Committee’s website.
The letter begins, “The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the programs and operations of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As part of our constitutional oversight responsibilities, we require testimony from employees of the FBI about the matters we are examining. We expect your cooperation in this process.”
It does not state what the investigation is about, nor does it offer Wray any information on what the 16 agents would be testifying about. It does, however, make clear the threat of subpoenas: “Please be aware that the committee will resort to compulsory process to obtain the required testimony.”
READ MORE: You Might Be Gay if You Drink Tap Water Says DeSantis Nominee Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Evil’
It appears Jordan or someone on his subcommittee may have given Breitbart information from their investigation.
“Jordan named in the letter 16 individuals, all of whom are current or recent FBI employees and had been named by the three witnesses in the closed-door interviews, according to interview transcriptions and notes reviewed by Breitbart News.”
Late last year the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack found that Rep. Jordan had violated congressional ethics when he refused to honor their lawful subpoena.
“Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan was unanimously referred to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee,” WSYX reported, “for refusing to share what he knows about former President Donald Trump’s role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection nearly two years ago.”
See Jordan’s letter to Director Wray below or at this link:
#NEWS: @Jim_Jordan requests testimony from 16 FBI officials.
Read the letter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DzdRC8byqF
— Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) March 3, 2023
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
