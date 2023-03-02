Santos Says ‘No Comment’ After Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Over Possible ‘Unlawful Activity’

The House Ethics Committee has opened an official investigation into four complaints against U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), including possible unlawful activity and possible “sexual misconduct.

Santos says he will not comment.

“The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating,” a statement on his official Twitter account reads. “There will be no further comment made at this time.”

The Committee says it will “determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) an attorney and former prosecutor, will chair the subcommittee investigating Santos. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a former Chair of the House Ethics Committee, and also an attorney, will be the subcommittee’s Ranking Member.

There is a massive list of lies Santos has told. Polls show the majority of his constituents want him to resign. There are at least several other investigations surrounding Santos. Earlier this week MSNBC reported the U.S. Secret Service spoke with Santos in connection with a 2017 probe of international credit card fraud.

Last week it was reported Santos lied to a judge to help a man he claimed was a “family friend,” who he had known for only a year.