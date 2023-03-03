News
Trump Has a 5-Point Attack Plan Designed to Annihilate DeSantis as a Presidential Candidate: Report
Among political pundits, there has been a great deal of debate on how well Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will perform against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary — that is, assuming that DeSantis decides to run. Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson (a former Republican strategist) and “Real Time” host Bill Maher both view Trump as the likely nominee; right-wing firebrand author Ann Coulter, on the other hand, is a former Trump supporter turned scathing Trump critic who is very bullish on DeSantis and believes that Trump is “done” and “over” in the Republican Party.
Wilson, in an interview with The Guardian, predicted that Trump will crush DeSantis in the primary when the reelected Florida governor feels the full weight of Trump’s cruelty and viciousness. Trump has recently stepped up his attacks on DeSantis, and a report published by Axios on March 3 describes the ex-president’s anti-DeSantis game plan.
According to Axios reporters Mike Allen and Josh Kraushaar, Trump “is convinced his attacks on Ron DeSantis are chipping away at the Florida governor’s support and confidence, sources and friends familiar with Trump’s thinking say.” And Trump “hopes to scare DeSantis out of running, or at least damage him if he follows through on signs he will enter the race.”
Trump, Allen and Kraushaar report, hopes to bring down DeSantis as a possible presidential candidate by “branding him” in “five areas,” which are: (1) “DeSantis’ past support for changes to Social Security and Medicare,” (2) DeSantis’ “disloyalty to Trump after he helped DeSantis get elected governor in 2018,” (3) “cast DeSantis as a lackey of former House Speaker Paul Ryan,” (4) “DeSantis’ response to COVID,” and (5) “portray DeSantis as wishy-washy on the war” in Ukraine.
Trump plays hardball, but how effective the five-point line of attack that Axios describes will be against DeSantis remains to be seen.
An anonymously-quoted source described by Allen and Kraushaar as a “Trump confidant” told Axios, “There’s a pre-Trump Ron, and there’s a post-Trump Ron. He used to be a Reagan Republican. That’s where he comes from. He’s now awkwardly trying to square his views up with the populist nationalist feeling of that party.”
Read Axios' full report at this link.
Santos Says ‘No Comment’ After Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Over Possible ‘Unlawful Activity’
The House Ethics Committee has opened an official investigation into four complaints against U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), including possible unlawful activity and possible “sexual misconduct.
Santos says he will not comment.
“The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating,” a statement on his official Twitter account reads. “There will be no further comment made at this time.”
The Committee says it will “determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”
U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) an attorney and former prosecutor, will chair the subcommittee investigating Santos. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a former Chair of the House Ethics Committee, and also an attorney, will be the subcommittee’s Ranking Member.
There is a massive list of lies Santos has told. Polls show the majority of his constituents want him to resign. There are at least several other investigations surrounding Santos. Earlier this week MSNBC reported the U.S. Secret Service spoke with Santos in connection with a 2017 probe of international credit card fraud.
Last week it was reported Santos lied to a judge to help a man he claimed was a “family friend,” who he had known for only a year.
Watch: Matt Schlapp Gets Pulled Away From Reporter at CPAC Asking About the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him
Right-wing activist and lobbyist Matt Schlapp, the embattled chairman of the political organization that hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), avoided a reporter’s questions Thursday about a male Republican campaign operative’s sexual assault allegations against him, and ultimately was pulled away by his arm rather than face the questions.
The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia tried to get Schlapp to respond to the claims by the man who at the time was an aide to the Herschel Walker campaign. He is reportedly suing Schlapp in a $9.4 million battery, defamation, and conspiracy lawsuit after the CPAC leader refused to admit to allegations he was “aggressively fondling” the man’s “genital area in a sustained fashion” while he was driving Schlapp to his hotel.
In the video (below), Garcia can be heard saying to Schlapp, “What’s your response to the allegation –” but then a woman interjects, asking, “How’s your wife?”
“She’s great,” Schlapp responds.
Seconds later, as Schlapp walks away from reporters, Garcia again asks, “Mr. Schlapp, what’s your response to the allegations against you at this moment?”
Schlapp ignores the question, and continues to walk away.
A man then says loudly, “You need to drop it, it’s false, it’s fake news.”
Garcia again asks Schlapp for his response. At that point another man grabs Schlapp’s arm and pulls him away.
In January, The New York Times reported the lawsuit “also accuses Mr. Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, who served as Mr. Trump’s White House director of strategic communications, of defamation and conspiracy, claiming that they coordinated a campaign to discredit the Walker aide and his allegations.”
In a video recorded just after the alleged assault the man says, “Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me.”
Watch Schlapp below or at this link.
Here is Matt Schlapp avoiding my question about the allegations against him. pic.twitter.com/M5bqixKMUx
— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 2, 2023
FBI Arrests Armed Man Who Allegedly Made Antisemitic Death Threats Against Michigan AG and Targeted Dr. Fauci
The FBI has arrested a heavily armed man who allegedly made antisemitic death threats against Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, all Jewish elected officials in Michigan, and targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci and others for “crimes against humanity.”
Jack Eugene Carpenter III is in custody and is being held without bail, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
The criminal complaint says he made his threats on Twitter. It also states he had “three 9mm handguns,” but adds his mother told the FBI he “has three handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun, and two hunting rifles, one of which is an M1A, military style weapon.” He is also being investigated for the theft of a handgun from his girlfriend. He admitted to taking the weapon “but added the State of Michigan does not have any authority over him.”
Also via Twitter Carpenter allegedly announced he would be traveling back into Michigan, said he was driving with expired plates, and added, “any attempt to subdue me will be met with deadly force in self-defense.”
Attorney General Nessel Thursday morning tweeted: “The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials.”
She also linked to the story by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that says, “On a Twitter account the FBI linked to Carpenter, he claimed to be a former employee of the University of Michigan who ‘was fired for refusing to take experimental medication,’ apparently referring to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
One of Carpenter’s tweets includes “threatening allusions to the antisemitic conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Jews as a means of controlling the world.”
JTA also notes Carpenter “mentions some public figures by name in his manifestos,” including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former Chief Medical Advisor to the President and retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci, journalist Chris Cuomo, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, “and multiple University of Michigan personnel, all of whom he planned to target for ‘crimes against humanity.'”
CNN points to other “recent concerns about threats against public officials as well as reports of increasing antisemitic incidents across the country. It also evokes the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as the at-times threatening demonstrations against Covid-19 protocols.”
“Last month, a man was charged by federal prosecutors with hate crimes after he allegedly shot two different Jewish men in Los Angeles. In January, police said a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt, and in December, a 63-year-old man was assaulted in New York’s Central Park in what police called an antisemitic attack.”
