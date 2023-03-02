'CLOCK CLEANED'
‘Emperor With No Clothes’: DeSantis Mocked for Being Unable to Say How He Would Handle Ukraine as President
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is frequently found standing before a podium, facing the cameras, attacking “woke” Democrats while promoting legislation some call fascist and pursuing an authoritarian agenda. But when asked by a reporter how he would handle the war in Ukraine as President and Commander-in Chief, the far-right Republican was suddenly unable to offer a response.
The New York Times on Thursday detailed DeSantis’ media strategy as he appears to ramp up a likely White House run: he is only talking to Rupert Murdoch’s people.
“As he kicks off a promotional tour for his new memoir (published by Mr. Murdoch’s HarperCollins), Mr. DeSantis took Salena Zito, a conservative columnist at The New York Post (owned by Mr. Murdoch’s News Corp), on a tour of his hometown in Florida, and he appeared on Fox News (owned by Mr. Murdoch’s Fox Corp) for interviews with Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Jesse Watters and the co-hosts of “Fox & Friends.” Excerpts from his memoir appeared in The Post and on FoxNews.com,” The Times observes.
DeSantis also spoke with a reporter from Murdoch’s Times of London, in what The New York Times describes as a “cordial” interview.
Except for one portion.
READ MORE: Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Biden of Creating a ‘Marxist Equity Enforcement Squad’ and Calls for ‘Restitution’
The Times of London’s David Charter, the newspaper’s U.S. editor, “writes that when he asked Mr. DeSantis how he would handle American relations with Ukraine, the governor referred ‘to Biden being ‘weak on the world stage’ and failing at deterrence.'”
“Mr. Charter pressed for more detail: How would a President DeSantis handle the conflict in Ukraine?”
DeSantis, it appears, grew irritated.
“’Perhaps you should cover some other ground?’ the governor replied. ‘I think I’ve said enough.’”
That is not going over well with many.
Calling it “a really telling exchange,” Ammar Moussa, the National Press Secretary and Rapid Response Director for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said: “When he’s pressed for details on how he’d handle Ukraine, he completely shuts down and demands the reporter ask him something else.”
READ MORE: Santos Says ‘No Comment’ After Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Over Possible ‘Unlawful Activity’
At Mediaite, Aidan McLaughlin wrote: “DeSantis Snaps at Reporter When Pressed On What He Would Do Differently From Biden in Ukraine.” In his article he calls it a “testy exchange,” and notes: “Charter did report that DeSantis showed ‘a flash of temper’ at one point in the interview — when asked about Ukraine.”
Max Steele, the director of federal and political communications at Everytown, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America, offered this observation: “The MAGA base has zero interest in foreign policy and when all you know is troll-y lib owning, you’re going to get your clock cleaned when it comes to the actual job of being commander in chief.”
Geoff Burgan, Communications Director at the Democratic Attorneys General Association, called DeSantis “a (local) emperor with no clothes. He’s been running amok in Florida but isn’t ready for primetime.”
The Nation’s Joan Walsh imply tweeted, “Ron DeWeakness.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene SPOX Issues Profanity-Filled Response When Asked Why She Lied About a Family’s Fentanyl Tragedy
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Finding Out Phase’: Greene Sees Few Sympathizers After Claiming She Was ‘Attacked’ and ‘Screamed At’ in a Restaurant
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Not Gonna Yield!’: Republicans Furious After Democrat Questions ‘God-Given’ Rights at House Hearing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Daily Wire Host Says He Wasn’t Calling for ‘Genocide’ of Trans People – Claims They’re Not ‘Real’
- News3 days ago
Jeb Bush Scrambling to Put Out Firestorm Over DeSantis Praise
- News2 days ago
Buttigieg Goes On Offense as Republicans Attack
- News1 day ago
‘Trump Bullying Worked’: Experts Blast FBI After Bombshell Report Reveals Agents Were ‘Afraid’ to Raid Mar-a-Lago
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
DeSantis Accused of Banning Trump Supporters From His Book Signing (Video)