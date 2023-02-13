RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘No Indication of Aliens’: White House Appears to Mock Republicans’ and Right Wingers’ UFO Mania
After reports the Pentagon shot down several unidentified, unmanned objects over the U.S. this weekend, the White House appeared to to mock Republican lawmakers and right-wing conspiracy theorists trying to scare the American people, by denying any evidence of aliens.
“One last thing before I turn it over to the Admiral, I just want to make sure we address this from the White House – I know there have been questions and concerns about this,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday as she introduced National Security Council spokesperson Adm. John Kirby.
“There is no – again, no indication of aliens or extra-terrestrial activity with these recent take downs. Again, there is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent take downs,” she said to laughter from the press corps.
“I wanted to make sure all of you knew that and it was important for us to say that because we’ve been hearing a lot about it,” she added. “I loved E.T., the movie.”
“There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed alien speculation in a briefing Monday regarding the latest downed unidenitified objects. pic.twitter.com/tZegzXH4bj
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2023
Admiral Kirby spoke for about 30 minutes mostly about the “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
“Because we have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are, we acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our security, our interests, and flight safety,” Kirby told reporters on why they were shot down.
John Kirby on the decision to shoot down objects spotted over North American airspace: ‘Because we have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are, we acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our security, our interests, & flight safety’ pic.twitter.com/YISBWEcpNk
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 13, 2023
Kirby was forced to go one step further, after a reporter urged him for a better answer about “aliens.”
“I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens, with respect to these craft,” he insisted. “Period.”
NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby: “I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens, with respect to these craft. Period.” pic.twitter.com/dZxLKIbh6D
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2023
Republicans seem to have transferred their false claims about “open borders” and undocumented immigrants to a different “border” and different “aliens,” insisting now that under President Joe Biden America isn’t safe because of UFOs.
“President Biden is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies, and defend our people,” Arkansas GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Sunday. “He is unfit to serve as Commander in Chief.”
“In its 65 year history,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) declared, NORAD “never shot down an aircraft over U.S. airspace. Over the 10 days they have shot down 1 balloon & 3 ‘objects.'”
“Americans need to hear directly about this from their President today,” he insisted, although it’s unclear why. NORAD issued statements almost immediately over the weekend, and NSC spokesperson Kirby spoke to reporters for 30 minutes Monday afternoon.
“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will be demanding answers on these incursions into American airspace,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) announced. “The United States will not back down.”
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) hyperbolically declared we are now in “a time of crisis” because of the UAPs/UFOs: “President Biden owes the American people an explanation about the ‘objects’ violating America’s airspace. No commander-in-chief should hide behind press secretaries and anonymous sources in a time of crisis.”
Rep. John James (R-MI) went on Fox News Monday morning to baselessly declare, “things are out of control,” so he can attack President Biden.
Asked on Fox & Friends what he knows about the UFO that was shot down over Lake Huron, Rep. John James (R-MI) immediately starts trashing Biden. These guys only have one setting. pic.twitter.com/NjJo54vLIj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2023
Apparently the only Republican not making hay about the UAPs or UFOs was former Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who went on Fox News to blast conspiracy theorists’ claims out of the water.
“I’m confident in saying that I doubt the aliens would travel across the universe and all of a sudden decide to conduct surveillance over Lake Huron in a balloon moving 20 miles an hour,” he said. “If that’s their plan, I think we’re in good shape.”
Esper: I’m confident in saying that I doubt the aliens would travel across the universe and all of a sudden decide to conduct surveillance over Lake Huron in a balloon moving 20 miles an hour. If that’s their plan, I think we’re in good shape.. pic.twitter.com/Z7c0LwxCfo
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2023
This article has been updated to include Sen. Cotton's remarks.
‘Absolutely Sickening’: Arkansas Republican Asks Trans Woman About Her Genitals During Hearing on Anti-Trans Bill (Video)
An Arkansas pharmacist who introduced herself as a “trans female” during a televised hearing on anti-transgender legislation was asked by a Republican state Senator about her genitals.
“Do you have a penis?” Senator Matt McKee (photo) asked the woman as he began his questioning. The room erupted in anger and the woman, taken aback, paused before replying, “That’s horrible.”
Sen. Mckee did not apologize, but rather blamed the pharmacist as he falsely said, “You’re the one that brought that into the discussion.”
The legislation would allow people who had any form of gender-affirming medical care as a minor, from hormone blockers to surgery, to sue their physician, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports. The bill is so extensive it allows not only the person who received medical care but also their “representative” to sue for up to 30 years from the time they reached 18 years of age.
The bill’s lead sponsor, GOP state Sen. Gary Stubblefield, “said his bill is needed to protect children from ‘gender transition procedures’ including puberty blockers and reassignment surgeries, which he characterized as ‘chemical castration’ and ‘mutilation.'”
The bill, officially the “Protecting Minors From Medical Malpractice Act Of 2023,” was passed by the committee.
On social media anger was palpable.
The Democratic Party of Arkansas tweeted, “Immediately following that disgraceful question, the lead Republican sponsor said gender affirming care was a ‘TikTok plot from Communist China.'”
“Absolutely sickening,” tweeted Alejandra Caraballo, a Clinical Instructor at the Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic who tracks anti-LGBTQ legislation. “Arkansas State senator Matt McKee asked a trans person at a legislative hearing ‘do you have a penis?’ Does this State Senator have any basic human decency?”
Travis Akers, a veteran Naval intelligence officer and political commentator asked, “Why are they so obsessed with what’s in a person’s pants?”
“Arkansas senators insulted, attacked and silenced transgender people and their supporters who’d shown up at the Capitol in hopes of stopping yet another bill targeting LGBTQ+ youth,” during the hearing, The Arkansas Times reported. “Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, all of them white men, compared gender-affirming care to frontal lobotomies and child abuse. They dismissed testimony from doctors and therapists, and suggested lawmakers are the ones who know best when it comes to medical decisions.”
Watch below or at this link.
During a hearing on legislation to permit doctors to be sued for performing gender-affirming care for minors, Arkansas State Sen. Matt McKee (R) asks a trans pharmacist delivering testimony: “Do you have a penis?” pic.twitter.com/ibK7Ia0jOy
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) February 13, 2023
Kari Lake Appears With Far Right Radio Host Who Calls Her Election Loss a ‘CIA Coup’
It has been three months since broadcaster-turned-MAGA-cultist Kari Lake lost her bid for governor of Arizona, but Lake steadfastly refuses to accept the results of the election. Rather, Lake has endlessly insisted to anyone who will listen that she is the “duly elected governor,” despite the fact that the actual duly elected governor Katie Hobbs was sworn-in over a month ago.
On Tuesday, Lake took her complaints to two programs hosted by extreme right-wing broadcasters who have openly called for violence against their perceived political opponents in the past.
Earlier in the day, Lake appeared on “The Pete Santilli Show,” a program hosted by radical Ohio-based broadcaster Pete Santilli who was deeply involved in the 2014 Bundy standoff and who once declared that he wanted to shoot Hillary Clinton “right in the vagina.”
The day before her appearance on his show, Santilli raged against Pfizer’s sponsorship of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards and openly urged his listeners to literally attack Pfizer’s production facilities.
“Destroy Pfizer now!” Santilli bellowed. “Do it now. Go over the wall. Get into their frickin’ buildings. Unplug all their frickin’ equipment. Let’s go. It’s time to storm the Bastille.”
During her appearance on his show, Lake praised Santilli and declared that “our government is corrupt as Hell” while Santilli spent most of the interview fuming that the nation has been overthrown by “a CIA coup.”
Lake, for her part, was inclined to agree.
“What you’re saying, I’m sure is absolutely true,” Lake said. “I haven’t looked at all that evidence, but nothing would shock me anymore.”
The day after Pete Santilli urged his listeners to literally attack Pfizer plants, Kari Lake appeared on his show and agreed with Santilli’s assertion that her election loss was part of a “CIA coup.” https://t.co/PCpI5Cb0DA pic.twitter.com/MmAO2N4psD
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 8, 2023
On Tuesday evening, Lake made an appearance on “The Stew Peters Show,” hosted by white nationalist Stew Peters, who has used his nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence.
After heaping praise on Peters, Lake railed against the “bastards” who supposedly stole her election, before agreeing with Peters’ assertion that “conservative Christians” are being relentlessly oppressed and provoked into unleashing “violence or bloodshed.”
“I don’t know how much longer the people can take it,” Lake warned.
Kari Lake appeared on radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Stew Peters’ program last night, where she agreed that “conservative Christians” are being provoked into unleashing “violence or bloodshed”: “I don’t know how much longer the people can take it.” pic.twitter.com/F9XOqhFRnL
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 8, 2023
With Lake reportedly contemplating making a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, her willingness to associate with radical right-wing figures like Santilli and Peters should be cause for alarm.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘Let’s Be Blunt’: Bannon Blasts Huckabee Sanders as ‘Not Intellectually Capable’ After ‘Insulting’ SOTU Response
Arkansas Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican Party’s official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address and was panned from all sides.
Many on the left were angered and outraged as she attacked LGBTQ and Black Americans in a lengthy speech that was tall on culture war rhetoric and extremism and short on policy or vision.
But even those on the right seem exasperated with her remarks.
Lou Dobbs, the far-right-wing culture warrior and former Fox Business anchor, told former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon that Huckabee Sanders’ speech was “unacceptable,” and, “an insult to President Trump” for “not mentioning his name,” as Media Matters reports.
“Sarah Huckabee went to Iraq with the President,” Dobbs recalled, which the former White House press secretary spent an unusually large portion of her remarks discussing, “and the First Lady in the dark of night, for Christmas, with our troops.”
“To not mention his name, to talk about ‘new leadership’ – it looked like the Governor’s Association had written much of that speech, and aligned themselves with Ron DeSantis,” Dobbs lamented, calling it a “lack of respect to POTUS.”
Bannon, convicted on two federal criminal contempt charges, agreed that her remarks were “an insult to Trump.”
“She does not exist, politically, if it’s not for President Trump,” Bannon continued. “I thought the speech was terrible.”
“If you’re going to give a counter speech, you’ve got to talk about important issues. Don’t get me wrong, the wokeism is very important. But it’s not quite the heart of the matter right now, right? It’s not the heart of the matter. She is not — the reason is she’s just not — she’s not intellectually capable of going to the heart of the matter, right? Let’s be blunt.”
“This was like written by Ron DeSantis and the entire RGA,” Bannon said, referring to the Republican Governors’ Association.
Watch below or at this link.
