Kari Lake Appears With Far Right Radio Host Who Calls Her Election Loss a ‘CIA Coup’
It has been three months since broadcaster-turned-MAGA-cultist Kari Lake lost her bid for governor of Arizona, but Lake steadfastly refuses to accept the results of the election. Rather, Lake has endlessly insisted to anyone who will listen that she is the “duly elected governor,” despite the fact that the actual duly elected governor Katie Hobbs was sworn-in over a month ago.
On Tuesday, Lake took her complaints to two programs hosted by extreme right-wing broadcasters who have openly called for violence against their perceived political opponents in the past.
Earlier in the day, Lake appeared on “The Pete Santilli Show,” a program hosted by radical Ohio-based broadcaster Pete Santilli who was deeply involved in the 2014 Bundy standoff and who once declared that he wanted to shoot Hillary Clinton “right in the vagina.”
The day before her appearance on his show, Santilli raged against Pfizer’s sponsorship of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards and openly urged his listeners to literally attack Pfizer’s production facilities.
“Destroy Pfizer now!” Santilli bellowed. “Do it now. Go over the wall. Get into their frickin’ buildings. Unplug all their frickin’ equipment. Let’s go. It’s time to storm the Bastille.”
During her appearance on his show, Lake praised Santilli and declared that “our government is corrupt as Hell” while Santilli spent most of the interview fuming that the nation has been overthrown by “a CIA coup.”
Lake, for her part, was inclined to agree.
“What you’re saying, I’m sure is absolutely true,” Lake said. “I haven’t looked at all that evidence, but nothing would shock me anymore.”
The day after Pete Santilli urged his listeners to literally attack Pfizer plants, Kari Lake appeared on his show and agreed with Santilli’s assertion that her election loss was part of a “CIA coup.” https://t.co/PCpI5Cb0DA pic.twitter.com/MmAO2N4psD
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 8, 2023
On Tuesday evening, Lake made an appearance on “The Stew Peters Show,” hosted by white nationalist Stew Peters, who has used his nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence.
After heaping praise on Peters, Lake railed against the “bastards” who supposedly stole her election, before agreeing with Peters’ assertion that “conservative Christians” are being relentlessly oppressed and provoked into unleashing “violence or bloodshed.”
“I don’t know how much longer the people can take it,” Lake warned.
Kari Lake appeared on radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Stew Peters’ program last night, where she agreed that “conservative Christians” are being provoked into unleashing “violence or bloodshed”: “I don’t know how much longer the people can take it.” pic.twitter.com/F9XOqhFRnL
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 8, 2023
With Lake reportedly contemplating making a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, her willingness to associate with radical right-wing figures like Santilli and Peters should be cause for alarm.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘Let’s Be Blunt’: Bannon Blasts Huckabee Sanders as ‘Not Intellectually Capable’ After ‘Insulting’ SOTU Response
Arkansas Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican Party’s official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address and was panned from all sides.
Many on the left were angered and outraged as she attacked LGBTQ and Black Americans in a lengthy speech that was tall on culture war rhetoric and extremism and short on policy or vision.
But even those on the right seems exasperated with her remarks.
READ MORE: Yes, the GOP Has Repeatedly Said It Wants to Gut Social Security and Medicare Before Calling Biden a ‘Liar’ – Here’s Proof
Lou Dobbs, the far-right-wing culture warrior and former Fox Business anchor, told former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon that Huckabee Sanders’ speech was “unacceptable,” and, “an insult to President Trump” for “not mentioning his name,” as Media Matters reports.
“Sarah Huckabee went to Iraq with the President,” Dobbs recalled, which the former White House press secretary spent an unusually large portion of her remarks discussing, “and the First Lady in the dark of night, for Christmas, with our troops.”
“To not mention his name, to talk about ‘new leadership’ – it looked like the Governor’s Association had written much of that speech, and aligned themselves with Ron DeSantis,” Dobbs lamented, calling it a “lack of respect to POTUS.”
READ MORE: Former GOP Congressman Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Censured After Calling President Biden a ‘Liar’
Bannon, convicted on two federal criminal contempt charges, agreed that her remarks were “an insult to Trump.”
“She does not exist, politically, if it’s not for President Trump,” Bannon continued. “I thought the speech was terrible.”
“If you’re going to give a counter speech, you’ve got to talk about important issues. Don’t get me wrong, the wokeism is very important. But it’s not quite the heart of the matter right now, right? It’s not the heart of the matter. She is not — the reason is she’s just not — she’s not intellectually capable of going to the heart of the matter, right? Let’s be blunt.”
“This was like written by Ron DeSantis and the entire RGA,” Bannon said, referring to the Republican Governors’ Association.
Watch below or at this link.
Former GOP Congressman Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Censured After Calling President Biden a ‘Liar’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) numerous times heckled President Joe Biden as he delivered the State of the Union Address, including repeatedly calling him a “liar.”
Not in modern history has anyone so clearly disturbed the decorum of the nationally-televised event watched live by 40 million Americans. Not even U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who infamously also called the President a liar – “You lie!” – during another nationally-televised event, that one by President Barack Obama in September of 2009.
Tuesday night Congresswoman Greene repeatedly yelled, “You lie!” and, “Liar!” at President Biden, who, ironically, was sitting one seat back from his current position the last time it happened.
Here is that moment:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) yells “you lie, you lie” and “liar” after President Biden says Republicans are proposing to sunset Medicare and Social Security. pic.twitter.com/nhRYn5KC7E
— The Recount (@therecount) February 8, 2023
Greene also heckled President Biden at other times throughout his speech – something she and Rep. Lauren Boebert did one year ago, also during the State of the Union.
Rep. Eric Swalwell tore into GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter after she and Rep. Lauren Boebert heckled President Biden while he was speaking about his late son, Beau. https://t.co/krr2pAUvM0 pic.twitter.com/c2zAvV5VAI
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 2, 2022
Republican former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger Tuesday night tweeted, “Did @RepMTG just yell ‘liar’?! Awful. Yet she will not be punished in response.”
READ MORE: ‘Salute Their Flags’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Appears to Attack LGBTQ Americans and BLM During Angry GOP SOTU Response
He then called for Greene’s censure – and called for her fellow Republicans to do it.
“The GOP should lead the censure of @RepMTG for her behavior,” Kinzinger tweeted.
He wasn’t done.
Posting a screenshot of Greene standing during the State of the Union heckling President Biden, with her thumb pointing down, Kinzinger asked, “My fellow Republicans… you really want this as a role model for your kids? Do you really think the next generation will want to be part of this? I don’t.”
Kinzinger went one step further, reposting a tweet likening Congresswoman Greene to the fictional Disney villain Cruella de Vil – a comparison many on social media had been making during the evening’s event.
“Representative Joe Wilson was formally rebuked by the House on Tuesday for his outburst during President Obama’s health care address,” The New York Times reported, less than a week after what was at the time an unthinkable act. “The vote came after a Congressional clash over civility that showcased the deep partisan divisions in the House.”
Congressman Wilson also apologized for calling President Obama a “liar,” barely hours after his outburst.
“This evening I let my emotions get the best of me when listening to the President’s remarks regarding the coverage of illegal immigrants in the health care bill,” he said in a statement. “While I disagree with the President’s statement, my comments were inappropriate and regrettable. I extend sincere apologies to the President for this lack of civility.”
Congresswoman Greene likely will not apologize, and likely will not face any formal rebuke.
‘Salute Their Flags’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Appears to Attack LGBTQ Americans and BLM During Angry GOP SOTU Response
Arkansas GOP Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears to be targeting the LGBTQ community and its allies, Black Lives Matter activists and supporters, and all of the “left-wing” as she takes a national platform as the Republican Party’s chosen representative to deliver its response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
“Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols.. all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is -your freedom of speech,” the former Trump White House press secretary is expected to say, based on excerpts from her prepared remarks. “That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong.”
The excerpts do not specify the “rituals,” “flags,” or “false idols” Huckabee Sanders is referring to, but no one on the left salutes the LGBTQ pride flag or Black Lives Matter flags or banners, and no one on the left forces anyone to worship or partake in any rituals.
“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” she will also say, in remarks that sound like the ex-president’s.
READ MORE: ‘Progress and Resilience’: Biden in SOTU Will Remind Americans He Is ‘Building an Economy Where No One Is Left Behind’
“And while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day. Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight. Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols.. all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is -your freedom of speech. That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong.”
And yet, Huckabee Sanders, ignoring her own direct attack on some American families during her State of the Union response, will then say: “Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities. Where jobs are abundant, and paychecks are rising. Where the freedom our veterans shed their blood to defend is the birthright of every man, woman, and child.”
