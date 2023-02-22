News
McCarthy Now Fundraising Off Giving Tucker Carlson ‘44,000 Hours’ of J6 Capitol Security Video as Democrats Blast Decision
As every major news outlet – except one – last week was focused on the nearly 200-page court document detailing text messages and other communications from Fox News top hosts and even Rupert Murdoch admitting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” was a lie while they continued to promote it for ratings, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was handing over to top Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson tens of thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security camera footage from the January 6 insurrection.
And now, he’s fundraising off his efforts that could endanger not only the Capitol Police, but every person work works in the Capitol Building, every lawmakers, every aide, and every person who visits.
“Patriot, you deserve the facts – all of the facts. I promised I would give you the truth regarding January 6th, and now I am delivering. I have released the full 44,000 hours of uncut camera surveillance footage, McCarthy says in a fundraising email posted by Bloomberg’s Emily Wilkins.
His claim is at best inaccurate. He did not “release” the footage, he haded it over to one man — not even to just one network, but one man, Tucker Carlson, who will use it on his Fox News cable show, his Fox Nation streaming show, and his radio show. “Releasing” the footage would have been allowing more than one news entity access to it.
READ MORE: ‘Going for the Jugular’: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed by ‘Tenacious’ Special Counsel – Legal Experts Respond
“It is in the public interest to know everything that happened that day – not just the narrative that Pelosi’s partisan committee wanted you to see ahead of the 2022 midterm elections,” McCarthy says. “We made a Commitment to America – a commitment to YOU – when we asked for your vote last fall. A commitment to ALL of America requires truth and transparency over partisan games. Now, we are delivering. Would you consider chipping in $25, $50, or $100 to help House Republicans keep delivering on our commitments to America?”
McCarthy fundraising off of giving Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 Surveillance tapes pic.twitter.com/raptge3F5C
— Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) February 22, 2023
McCarthy isn’t just fundraising off the footage, he used the promise of releasing it to get elected Speaker.
“During the multi-day stalemate last month,” when the House voted 15 times before electing McCarthy Speaker, writes The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona. “Tucker Carlson told the ‘Never Kevin’ holdouts that McCarthy shouldn’t be speaker unless he agreed to release all the video footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Three days later, McCarthy finally got the votes.”
Handing the footage over to Carlson, a propagandist is so dangerous the Capitol Police are reportedly trying to quash it.
READ MORE: Watch: Alaska GOP Lawmaker Says It’s a ‘Benefit to Society’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’ Because There’s a ‘Cost Savings’
Politico, citing a source, on Tuesday reported Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger “told associates he didn’t learn of the arrangement between McCarthy and Carlson until it began publicly circulating Monday. Capitol Police have been extremely reluctant to share large swaths of their security footage, citing potential risks to lawmakers, aides and officers tasked with protecting the building.”
House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland also was not told of the deal with Carlson.
And while Politico claims “Any move to send Carlson or his associates those video files may require approval from the Capitol Police Board,” it appears Carlson’s team already has been poring over it for the past week.
How did that happen?
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI), Chair of the House Administration Committee, “requested Capitol Police set up a terminal to view the footage in late Jan.,” according to CNN’s Annie Grayer. “At some point unbeknownst to Cap. Police, Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson access to the terminal.”
That could have national security implications well into the future.
Democrats in the House and Senate are furious.
“Kevin McCarthy undermines security on Capitol Hill – in ways officials say could endanger the safety of Capitol Police officers – to feed January 6 footage to a propagandist who downplayed the attack on the Capitol. Now McCarthy is using that to raise money. Absolutely appalling,” says U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday in a “Dear Colleague” letter blasted McCarthy’s “egregious” act. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday issued a separate “Dear Colleague” letter warning that McCarthy was “needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
George Conway: Georgia Juror Left One Basic Question Unanswered
George Conway was astonished by the foreperson of the Georgia special grand jury’s public comments about a case involving Donald Trump, but he ultimately doesn’t think it will make an impact on the investigation.
Emily Kohrs, who served as foreperson on the months-long special grand jury probe, told reporters that numerous individuals had been recommended for indictment — including “potentially” Trump — but Conway told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he wished she had been a bit more specific.
“First of all, I kind of wish the reporter would have asked, are any of the defendants [more] orange than a tangerine?” Conway joked. “But it’s not helpful, it absolutely isn’t helpful and will give the defendants something to shoot at and something to complain about, but end of the day, I think this is just a comic relief, because first of all, the evidence is the evidence. This isn’t even the grand jury that is going to pass on the indictments. This is just, this was a grand jury designed to prepare a report.”
“It did prepare a report and what she told us, a few little interesting tidbits and hints there, wasn’t all that much in the grand scheme of things,” Conway added. “We could have surmised there were a number of people being indicted, and she said no major pllot twists. Well, okay, I don’t expect there to have been any major plot twists, and at the end of the day, you know, when these cases, a grand jury, secrecy is violated it usually doesn’t affect the trial because the trial end of the day is whether or not you prove guilt within a reasonable doubt in the greater case.”
READ MORE: Trump attacks US for offending Kim Jong Un with training exercises: ‘He feels threatened’
Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis will decide whether to present the evidence to a regular grand jury, which can issue indictments, and Conway thinks she has enough to bring charges.
“She has to present it to another grand jury, another grand jury has to vote on it, and I don’t think there’s any argument that the defendants have that they were prejudiced by this interview,” Conway said. “She didn’t release that much information. The fact of the matter is most of the evidence, 99 percent of the evidence we know about, we knew about already from the release of the Raffensperger tape and then the Jan. 6 hearings. There’s going to be no argument that the jury, the ultimate of decider of fact, is prejudiced in any way. Just no — there’s just nothing — it’s not going to help the defendants any.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Egregious Security Breach’: Top House Democrat Blasts McCarthy for Handing Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours of J6 Video
Calling it an “egregious security breach” that “endangers” U.S. Capitol Police, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday blasted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for reportedly handing over to top Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson 41,000 hours of video taken of the January 6, 2021 insurrection from all areas of the Capitol. One national security expert is warning that “McCarthy provided access to this video to the biggest propagandist for those who attacked the Capitol.”
“I write with respect to public reports that extreme MAGA Republicans in the House have provided tens of thousands of hours of sensitive Capitol security footage to a FOX News personality who regularly peddles in conspiracy theories and Pro-Putin rhetoric,” Leader Jeffries says in a “Dear Colleague” letter, posted by ABC News’ Lauren Peller.
“The apparent transfer of video footage represents an egregious security breach that endangers the hardworking women and men of the United States Capitol Police, who valiantly defended our democracy with their lives at risk on that fateful day,” Jeffries adds.
Jeffries notes that the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack had access to the same footage that McCarthy reportedly gave to Carlson, but the committee members “were able to diligently review the security footage in question, with numerous protocols in place to protect the safety of the Members, police officers and staff who were targeted during the violent insurrection. There is no indication that these same precautionary measures have been taken in connection with the transmission of the video footage at issue.”
READ MORE: ‘You’re Not Going to Be Shocked’: Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Reveals ‘Multiple’ Indictments Were Recommended
And Jeffries calls “the apparent disclosure of sensitive video material … yet another example of the grave threat to the security of the American people represented by the extreme MAGA Republican majority.”
Just how bad could this be for safety of lawmakers, police, and others who work at the U.S. Capitol, not to mention national security?
Calling Carlson “the insurrectionists’ propagandist,” national security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler warns that “McCarthy provided access to this video to the biggest propagandist for those who attacked the Capitol.”
“Starting almost immediately after some of his viewers attacked the the Capitol, Tucker has been running insanely stupid conspiracy theories, claiming the attack was launched by the Deep State rather than his own viewers and allies. Tucker eventually packaged the propaganda into such a slick propaganda film, it led conservative journalists to leave.”
READ MORE: Doocy Disses Biden’s Warsaw Speech Before He Gives It: ‘Campaign Rally for Democracy’
“This time around,” Wheeler warns, “Tucker might opt for instructing his viewers how to succeed with the next attack rather than lying about the last one.”
She warns that the footage “could also be shared with foreign adversaries. Tucker has long been chummy with Viktor Orbán, and he himself revealed he had been picked up on intercepts seeking a back channel with Russia.”
The footage of what took place on January 6 is not the only problem per se. As some on Twitter have noted, it “gives away more than just where cameras are. It shows patrol routes, screening processes, response times, staging points, evacuation routes, shelter in place locations.”
“More importantly, though,” one Twitter user noted, “it shows when (and where) MOC [Members of Congress] entered the buildings. Which entries they used (remember, people are creatures of habit.) It shows blind spots for the camer[a]s, choke points for the response, and (depending on the scope of the release) … It will give adversaries a general idea of USCP [U.S. Capitol Police] staffing during various parts of the day. It allows them to see (in real time) how officers get pulled away from locations to respond. They get to see what posts are staffed full time, which ones get part time coverage.”
News
Doocy Disses Biden’s Warsaw Speech Before He Gives It: ‘Campaign Rally for Democracy’
Fox News‘ Peter Doocy was not impressed with President Joe Biden‘s speech in Warsaw, even before he delivered it. The President, after traveling to Kyiv and becoming the first sitting President to enter a war zone without a U.S. military presence, headed to the capital of Poland to deliver remarks just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
“It’s not the solemn set of remarks that we were kind of told to expect, based on the existential threats that he sees,” Doocy said before President Biden began speaking. “It has almost a campaign rally feel, like if they were having a campaign rally for democracy.”
It in fact was a veritable campaign rally for democracy, with 30,000 people in attendance, according to the White House press pool, which also noted that many were “waving Polish flags. Flags of other NATO nations are planted along walkways and attached to railings. And there are billboards with the American, Polish and Ukrainian flags.”
“Biden said Western resolve was stiffening in the face of Putin’s assault on democracy,” CNN reported after the American president’s speech. “He used his trip to the Ukrainian capital a day earlier as evidence that the democracies of the world are growing stronger in the face of autocracy.”
It’s unclear where Doocy got the impression President Biden’s speech would be “solemn.” It was strong, pointed, and determined. Biden used it to send an unmistakable message again to Vladimir Putin.
READ MORE: Watch: Trump Vows to Use the Federal Government to Discipline Your Children
Ahead of his speech the White House told reporters President Biden’s “remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine … will address how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Doocy’s remarks reflect the broader far-right attack on President Biden this week, with many right-wingers criticizing him for going to Kyiv instead of visiting East Palestine, Ohio, the scene of the Norfolk Southern train derailment that led the governor to order the release of toxic gas to avoid an explosion. Increasingly, it seems many on the far-right, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are being accused of “parroting Kremlin talking points” rather than supporting the American president.
Watch a short clip of President Biden’s speech and Doocy’s report below or at this link.
“Autocrats only understand one word: No. No. No … Ukraine will never be a victory for a Russia. Never.”
— President Biden speaking in Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/crRTIIC8Ur
— The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2023
Peter Doocy characterizes Biden’s Warsaw speech as “not the solemn set of remarks that we were kind of told to expect based on the existential threats that [Biden] sees. It has almost a campaign rally feel, like if they were having a campaign rally for democracy.” pic.twitter.com/dM8coQjFCW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2023
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
- News1 day ago
Watch: Trump Vows to Use the Federal Government to Discipline Your Children
- News2 days ago
3 Things That Could Sink Trump’s Campaign for the White House
- News2 days ago
McCarthy Hands Fox News Propagandist Tucker Carlson ‘Massive Trove’ of 41,000 Hours of Capitol Footage From January 6
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Bait and Switch’: Minister Slams Hobby Lobby Founder’s ‘He Gets Us’ Ads
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
- BREAKING NEWS7 hours ago
Attorneys For Those Possibly Facing Indictment in Trump Georgia Probe Move to Kill Any Legal Action: Report