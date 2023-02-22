George Conway: Georgia Juror Left One Basic Question Unanswered

George Conway was astonished by the foreperson of the Georgia special grand jury’s public comments about a case involving Donald Trump, but he ultimately doesn’t think it will make an impact on the investigation.

Emily Kohrs, who served as foreperson on the months-long special grand jury probe, told reporters that numerous individuals had been recommended for indictment — including “potentially” Trump — but Conway told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he wished she had been a bit more specific.

“First of all, I kind of wish the reporter would have asked, are any of the defendants [more] orange than a tangerine?” Conway joked. “But it’s not helpful, it absolutely isn’t helpful and will give the defendants something to shoot at and something to complain about, but end of the day, I think this is just a comic relief, because first of all, the evidence is the evidence. This isn’t even the grand jury that is going to pass on the indictments. This is just, this was a grand jury designed to prepare a report.”

“It did prepare a report and what she told us, a few little interesting tidbits and hints there, wasn’t all that much in the grand scheme of things,” Conway added. “We could have surmised there were a number of people being indicted, and she said no major pllot twists. Well, okay, I don’t expect there to have been any major plot twists, and at the end of the day, you know, when these cases, a grand jury, secrecy is violated it usually doesn’t affect the trial because the trial end of the day is whether or not you prove guilt within a reasonable doubt in the greater case.”

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis will decide whether to present the evidence to a regular grand jury, which can issue indictments, and Conway thinks she has enough to bring charges.

“She has to present it to another grand jury, another grand jury has to vote on it, and I don’t think there’s any argument that the defendants have that they were prejudiced by this interview,” Conway said. “She didn’t release that much information. The fact of the matter is most of the evidence, 99 percent of the evidence we know about, we knew about already from the release of the Raffensperger tape and then the Jan. 6 hearings. There’s going to be no argument that the jury, the ultimate of decider of fact, is prejudiced in any way. Just no — there’s just nothing — it’s not going to help the defendants any.”

Watch the video below or at this link.