News
‘Egregious Security Breach’: Top House Democrat Blasts McCarthy for Handing Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours of J6 Video
Calling it an “egregious security breach” that “endangers” U.S. Capitol Police, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday blasted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for reportedly handing over to top Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson 41,000 hours of video taken of the January 6, 2021 insurrection from all areas of the Capitol. One national security expert is warning that “McCarthy provided access to this video to the biggest propagandist for those who attacked the Capitol.”
“I write with respect to public reports that extreme MAGA Republicans in the House have provided tens of thousands of hours of sensitive Capitol security footage to a FOX News personality who regularly peddles in conspiracy theories and Pro-Putin rhetoric,” Leader Jeffries says in a “Dear Colleague” letter, posted by ABC News’ Lauren Peller.
“The apparent transfer of video footage represents an egregious security breach that endangers the hardworking women and men of the United States Capitol Police, who valiantly defended our democracy with their lives at risk on that fateful day,” Jeffries adds.
Jeffries notes that the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack had access to the same footage that McCarthy reportedly gave to Carlson, but the committee members “were able to diligently review the security footage in question, with numerous protocols in place to protect the safety of the Members, police officers and staff who were targeted during the violent insurrection. There is no indication that these same precautionary measures have been taken in connection with the transmission of the video footage at issue.”
READ MORE: ‘You’re Not Going to Be Shocked’: Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Reveals ‘Multiple’ Indictments Were Recommended
And Jeffries calls “the apparent disclosure of sensitive video material … yet another example of the grave threat to the security of the American people represented by the extreme MAGA Republican majority.”
Just how bad could this be for safety of lawmakers, police, and others who work at the U.S. Capitol, not to mention national security?
Calling Carlson “the insurrectionists’ propagandist,” national security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler warns that “McCarthy provided access to this video to the biggest propagandist for those who attacked the Capitol.”
“Starting almost immediately after some of his viewers attacked the the Capitol, Tucker has been running insanely stupid conspiracy theories, claiming the attack was launched by the Deep State rather than his own viewers and allies. Tucker eventually packaged the propaganda into such a slick propaganda film, it led conservative journalists to leave.”
READ MORE: Doocy Disses Biden’s Warsaw Speech Before He Gives It: ‘Campaign Rally for Democracy’
“This time around,” Wheeler warns, “Tucker might opt for instructing his viewers how to succeed with the next attack rather than lying about the last one.”
She warns that the footage “could also be shared with foreign adversaries. Tucker has long been chummy with Viktor Orbán, and he himself revealed he had been picked up on intercepts seeking a back channel with Russia.”
The footage of what took place on January 6 is not the only problem per se. As some on Twitter have noted, it “gives away more than just where cameras are. It shows patrol routes, screening processes, response times, staging points, evacuation routes, shelter in place locations.”
“More importantly, though,” one Twitter user noted, “it shows when (and where) MOC [Members of Congress] entered the buildings. Which entries they used (remember, people are creatures of habit.) It shows blind spots for the camer[a]s, choke points for the response, and (depending on the scope of the release) … It will give adversaries a general idea of USCP [U.S. Capitol Police] staffing during various parts of the day. It allows them to see (in real time) how officers get pulled away from locations to respond. They get to see what posts are staffed full time, which ones get part time coverage.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Doocy Disses Biden’s Warsaw Speech Before He Gives It: ‘Campaign Rally for Democracy’
Fox News‘ Peter Doocy was not impressed with President Joe Biden‘s speech in Warsaw, even before he delivered it. The President, after traveling to Kyiv and becoming the first sitting President to enter a war zone without a U.S. military presence, headed to the capital of Poland to deliver remarks just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
“It’s not the solemn set of remarks that we were kind of told to expect, based on the existential threats that he sees,” Doocy said before President Biden began speaking. “It has almost a campaign rally feel, like if they were having a campaign rally for democracy.”
It in fact was a veritable campaign rally for democracy, with 30,000 people in attendance, according to the White House press pool, which also noted that many were “waving Polish flags. Flags of other NATO nations are planted along walkways and attached to railings. And there are billboards with the American, Polish and Ukrainian flags.”
“Biden said Western resolve was stiffening in the face of Putin’s assault on democracy,” CNN reported after the American president’s speech. “He used his trip to the Ukrainian capital a day earlier as evidence that the democracies of the world are growing stronger in the face of autocracy.”
It’s unclear where Doocy got the impression President Biden’s speech would be “solemn.” It was strong, pointed, and determined. Biden used it to send an unmistakable message again to Vladimir Putin.
READ MORE: Watch: Trump Vows to Use the Federal Government to Discipline Your Children
Ahead of his speech the White House told reporters President Biden’s “remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine … will address how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Doocy’s remarks reflect the broader far-right attack on President Biden this week, with many right-wingers criticizing him for going to Kyiv instead of visiting East Palestine, Ohio, the scene of the Norfolk Southern train derailment that led the governor to order the release of toxic gas to avoid an explosion. Increasingly, it seems many on the far-right, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are being accused of “parroting Kremlin talking points” rather than supporting the American president.
Watch a short clip of President Biden’s speech and Doocy’s report below or at this link.
“Autocrats only understand one word: No. No. No … Ukraine will never be a victory for a Russia. Never.”
— President Biden speaking in Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/crRTIIC8Ur
— The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2023
Peter Doocy characterizes Biden’s Warsaw speech as “not the solemn set of remarks that we were kind of told to expect based on the existential threats that [Biden] sees. It has almost a campaign rally feel, like if they were having a campaign rally for democracy.” pic.twitter.com/dM8coQjFCW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2023
News
Watch: Trump Vows to Use the Federal Government to Discipline Your Children
Donald Trump is promising to use the federal government to discipline children if he becomes president again. The one-term Republican ex-president who, according to one watchdog group has been “credibly accused of committing at least 56 criminal offenses” vowed to end crime, with a focus on America’s “wild” youth.
“We will end the leftist takeover of school discipline and juvenile justice,” Trump says in a five-minute pre-recorded campaign video released Monday (below).
“Many of these carjackers and criminals are 13, 14, and 15 years-old. I will order the Education and Justice Departments to overhaul federal standards on disciplining minors,” he added. “So when troubled youth are out of control, they’re out on the streets and they’re going wild, we will stop it. The consequences are swift, certain and strong and they will know that.”
READ MORE: Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
Trump’s rambling remarks were part of an apparent seven-point plan that is focused on using police force and violence against American citizens, and going as far as calling up “federal assets” to flood America’s streets.
“I will not hesitate to send in federal assets including the National Guard until safety is restored,” Trump says.
He began his speech by falsely accusing “Joe Biden and the ‘defund the police Democrats’ have turned our once great cities into cesspools of bloodshed and crime.”
President Biden has repeatedly said he opposes calls to “defund the police,” and America’s cities are far from “cesspools of bloodshed and crime.” According to The New York Times and others, murders, gun deaths, and mass shootings were down last year. And USA Today reported, “Data from big cities suggests most violent crime fell last year,” noting it is a “snapshot” and some property crimes increased.
But according to Trump, crime is exploding.
“There’s never been anything like it,” he falsely claims. Overall, crime is way down against its 1990’s peak.
Trump also says he will increase funding available to local police departments, but only if they enact “proven, common sense policing measures such as stop and frisk.” Stop and frisk, at least as it was carried out under Mayor Rudy Giuliani in New York City, has been ruled unconstitutional. It also has been proven to not work in reducing crime, but it does work in increasing distrust in police.
READ MORE: ‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
The ex-president who watched as thousands of his insurrectionists attack the U.S. Capitol and did nothing for hours to stop them is now vowing to use the federal government, including the Dept. of Justice and Dept. of Homeland Security to “dismantle every gang, street crew, and drug network in America.”
“Every single one of them will be dismantled,” he says. “We already know where these turf wars and drug dens are. We know who the people are. And we’re going to charge them and charge the culprits with every crime that we can find. We’re going to be fair, but we’re going to be tough.”
And once again he calls for the death penalty to drug dealers and human traffickers.
“We also need the death penalty. For drug dealers so important. And I’d add to that human traffickers, drug dealers and human traffickers. They get the death penalty, watch it stop and stop quickly.”
Trump announces today that as president he will have DOJ and DOE take over school discipline of students: “When troubled youth are .. going wild, we will stop it. The consequences are swift, certain and strong, and they will know that.” pic.twitter.com/x1lxzPBwuN
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) February 21, 2023
Watch a short excerpt above, the full video below or at this link.
News
McCarthy Hands Fox News Propagandist Tucker Carlson ‘Massive Trove’ of 41,000 Hours of Capitol Footage From January 6
As the nation last week was focused on bombshell revelations allegedly exposing Fox News as “a propaganda network” that is “void of the most basic journalistic ethics,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was handing over to that network’s top propagandist, Tucker Carlson, 41,000 hours of footage from the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
“Now his shows — ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on Fox News, and ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ and ‘Tucker Carlson Originals’ on the streaming service Fox Nation — have a massive trove of raw material,” Axios’ Mike Allen notes in an exclusive report.
“Carlson TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove, which includes multiple camera angles from all over Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks,” Axios adds, noting that “Carlson has repeatedly questioned official accounts of 1/6, downplaying the insurrection as ‘vandalism.'”
READ MORE: ‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
Indeed, on the same night last year in June as the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack was presenting its evidence on national TV, Tucker Carlson declared, “it tells you a lot about the priorities of a ruling class that the rest of us are getting yet another lecture about January 6th tonight from our moral inferiors, no less. An outbreak of mob violence, a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards, that took place more than a year and a half ago, but they’ve never stopped talking about it.”
Carlson on his Fox News primetime show that night called the Committee’s hearing “deranged,” and bragged, “we’re not playing along. This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live. They are lying, and we are not going to help them do it. What we will do instead is to try to tell you the truth. We’ve attempted to do that since the day this happened.”
He did not stop there.
Carlson called it “vandalism” and flat-out denied it was an insurrection.
READ MORE: ‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’
“We hated seeing vandalism at the U.S. Capitol a year and a half ago, and we said so at the time, but we did not think it was an insurrection because it was not an insurrection. It was not even close to an insurrection. Not a single person in the crowd that day was found to be carrying a firearm – some insurrection.”
Last week a legal court filing from Dominion Voting Systems alleged that Fox News’ top brass, from Rupert Murdoch on down – including Carlson – knew Donald Trump was lying about the election being stolen.
In an opinion piece at MSNBC, senior fellow for Media Matters for America Matt Gertz writes: “Out of fear that Fox News’s audience was leaving for its competitors, the brief alleges, the network chose to buttress President Donald Trump’s lie that the election had been stolen from him, helping to set the stage for the Jan. 6 insurrection.”
NEW: ‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
- News2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Addresses ‘Regrets’ Over Possible Perjury Charges in Georgia
- News1 day ago
3 Things That Could Sink Trump’s Campaign for the White House
- News1 day ago
McCarthy Hands Fox News Propagandist Tucker Carlson ‘Massive Trove’ of 41,000 Hours of Capitol Footage From January 6
- News5 hours ago
Watch: Trump Vows to Use the Federal Government to Discipline Your Children
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
- SANTOS REDEMPTION TOUR BEGINS23 hours ago
Watch: Santos Says He Thought He Could Keep Lying in 2022 Campaign Because He ‘Got Away With It’ in 2020