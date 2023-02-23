News
‘The Guy Is So Gross’: Morning Joe retches at Trump’s East Palestine Stunt
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped conservatives for reflexively criticizing President Joe Biden for showing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia before visiting an Ohio town where a train derailment spilled toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.
The president made a surprise visit to war-torn Kyiv two days before Donald Trump made his own visit to East Palestine, where he handed out bottles of water branded with his own name, and even Fox News broadcaster Brit Hume admitted that an appearance by Biden administration officials at the poisoned village would be merely a political gesture.
“You know, it’s a very good point,” Scarborough said. “The president of the United States, the commander in chief, his preeminent responsibility constitutionally, you know, is to protect this country, protect the country as commander in chief. You can do two things at once. As Brit also said, just because officials show up to get their pictures taken doesn’t really mean anything. The question is, what policies are being put in place?”
“Now, listen, could Pete Buttigieg and other officials in the Biden administration gone there sooner?” he added. “Yeah, even Pete Buttigieg says he could have gone there sooner. A lot of them should have gone there sooner. It is just idiocy to be attacking a president of the United States for risking his life, going into a war zone to send a strong message, pushing back against Russian tyranny. I mean, hell, do we go back and look at every time Ronald Reagan was going across the world to push back against communism, to see what disaster was going on in America and criticize him? I didn’t hear Republicans do that.”
READ MORE: Critics demand Trump apologize for safety rollbacks following East Palestine photo-op
Trump, on the other hand, showed up in East Palestine wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat bragging about the branded water he was donating to the town, and the “Morning Joe” host was disgusted.
“The guy is so gross, he really is, talking about Trump water, branded Trump water,” Scarborough said. “By the way, he’s such a hypocrite, too, talking about attacking Joe Biden while Joe Biden is going, you know, risking his life fighting for western democracy, something he doesn’t give a damn about. The guy who talks about suspending the Constitution. It’s just absolutely insane. By the way, where was that guy when there were disasters, when there were train disasters when he was president of the United States? I never saw him out, I never saw him out. Where was he? Why did he decide to go here?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘It’s Called the Rule of Law, Guys’: Legal Expert Supports Judge’s Ruling Trump and FBI Director Wray Can Be Deposed
A federal judge has ruled that Donald Trump, the ex-president, and FBI Director Chris Wray can both be deposed in sworn testimony in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former senior FBI official Peter Strzok and a case alleging unlawful release of personal text messages, filed by Lisa Page. A noted legal expert is applauding the decision.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson Thursday afternoon ordered Trump and Wray to be questioned in a case alleging the two former FBI agents were “targeted for retribution,” according to The Washington Post. There’s one caveat: President Joe Biden must agree to not invoke executive privilege. He has one month to weigh in.
“Strzok seeks reinstatement and back pay over what he alleges was his unfair termination for criticizing then-president Trump,” The Post reports. “Page alleges officials unlawfully released a trove of politically charged text messages she exchanged with Strzok, with whom she was having an affair.”
Judge Jackson “was right to rule that ex-POTUS Donald Trump and sitting FBI Director Christopher Wray may both be questioned in the lawsuits by ex-FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page,” constitutional law expert and University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University Laurence Tribe tweeted. Tribe is also the co-founder of the American Constitution Society.
READ MORE: Alaska Republican Is Only Vote Against His Censure for Suggesting Society ‘Benefits’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’
“It’s called the rule of law, guys,” he added.
Earlier this month, as Politico’s Josh Gerstein suggested at the time, Trump brought this on himself when he “boasted” about getting Strzok and others fired:
JUST IN: Lawyers for Peter Strzok cite Trump interview yesterday on @hughhewitt , boasting of firing “scum” Strzok, McCabe, Comey & Lisa Page, as additional grounds to depose Trump. FBI has maintained it fired Strzok independently from Trump. Doc: https://t.co/gtta9oiyo6
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 3, 2023
As the court filing from Strzok on Feb. 3 noted, one day earlier Trump told Hugh Hewitt: “Don’t forget, these guys, before I even got in, they were spying on my campaign, long before I got in. This didn’t just happen. And if I didn’t fire Comey, and if I didn’t fire McCabe and Strzok and Page and all of that scum that was in there, you would have had, they were trying to do an overthrow. And they, just think of it. They spied on my campaign from the time I came down the escalator. And here I am, innocently running to do something great, and I have this garbage that’s in there headed up by Comey and the group. They spied on my campaign, and I got rid of them all. I got rid of them all. But it was more than them. It was more than them, and you know that. And you know that’s coming again.”
I see that @petestrzok is keeping Amy Berman Jackson up-to-date of Trump’s continued admissions that he was involved in firing Strzok.
I imagine ABJ appreciates the diligence. https://t.co/4PAz5YYFEA pic.twitter.com/TMwVMIkvij
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 3, 2023
News
McCarthy Now Fundraising Off Giving Tucker Carlson ‘44,000 Hours’ of J6 Capitol Security Video as Democrats Blast Decision
As every major news outlet – except one – last week was focused on the nearly 200-page court document detailing text messages and other communications from Fox News top hosts and even Rupert Murdoch admitting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” was a lie while they continued to promote it for ratings, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was handing over to top Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson tens of thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security camera footage from the January 6 insurrection.
And now, he’s fundraising off his efforts that could endanger not only the Capitol Police, but every person work works in the Capitol Building, every lawmakers, every aide, and every person who visits.
“Patriot, you deserve the facts – all of the facts. I promised I would give you the truth regarding January 6th, and now I am delivering. I have released the full 44,000 hours of uncut camera surveillance footage, McCarthy says in a fundraising email posted by Bloomberg’s Emily Wilkins.
His claim is at best inaccurate. He did not “release” the footage, he haded it over to one man — not even to just one network, but one man, Tucker Carlson, who will use it on his Fox News cable show, his Fox Nation streaming show, and his radio show. “Releasing” the footage would have been allowing more than one news entity access to it.
READ MORE: ‘Going for the Jugular’: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed by ‘Tenacious’ Special Counsel – Legal Experts Respond
“It is in the public interest to know everything that happened that day – not just the narrative that Pelosi’s partisan committee wanted you to see ahead of the 2022 midterm elections,” McCarthy says. “We made a Commitment to America – a commitment to YOU – when we asked for your vote last fall. A commitment to ALL of America requires truth and transparency over partisan games. Now, we are delivering. Would you consider chipping in $25, $50, or $100 to help House Republicans keep delivering on our commitments to America?”
McCarthy fundraising off of giving Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 Surveillance tapes pic.twitter.com/raptge3F5C
— Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) February 22, 2023
McCarthy isn’t just fundraising off the footage, he used the promise of releasing it to get elected Speaker.
“During the multi-day stalemate last month,” when the House voted 15 times before electing McCarthy Speaker, writes The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona. “Tucker Carlson told the ‘Never Kevin’ holdouts that McCarthy shouldn’t be speaker unless he agreed to release all the video footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Three days later, McCarthy finally got the votes.”
Handing the footage over to Carlson, a propagandist is so dangerous the Capitol Police are reportedly trying to quash it.
READ MORE: Watch: Alaska GOP Lawmaker Says It’s a ‘Benefit to Society’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’ Because There’s a ‘Cost Savings’
Politico, citing a source, on Tuesday reported Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger “told associates he didn’t learn of the arrangement between McCarthy and Carlson until it began publicly circulating Monday. Capitol Police have been extremely reluctant to share large swaths of their security footage, citing potential risks to lawmakers, aides and officers tasked with protecting the building.”
House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland also was not told of the deal with Carlson.
And while Politico claims “Any move to send Carlson or his associates those video files may require approval from the Capitol Police Board,” it appears Carlson’s team already has been poring over it for the past week.
How did that happen?
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI), Chair of the House Administration Committee, “requested Capitol Police set up a terminal to view the footage in late Jan.,” according to CNN’s Annie Grayer. “At some point unbeknownst to Cap. Police, Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson access to the terminal.”
That could have national security implications well into the future.
Democrats in the House and Senate are furious.
“Kevin McCarthy undermines security on Capitol Hill – in ways officials say could endanger the safety of Capitol Police officers – to feed January 6 footage to a propagandist who downplayed the attack on the Capitol. Now McCarthy is using that to raise money. Absolutely appalling,” says U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday in a “Dear Colleague” letter blasted McCarthy’s “egregious” act. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday issued a separate “Dear Colleague” letter warning that McCarthy was “needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11.”
News
George Conway: Georgia Juror Left One Basic Question Unanswered
George Conway was astonished by the foreperson of the Georgia special grand jury’s public comments about a case involving Donald Trump, but he ultimately doesn’t think it will make an impact on the investigation.
Emily Kohrs, who served as foreperson on the months-long special grand jury probe, told reporters that numerous individuals had been recommended for indictment — including “potentially” Trump — but Conway told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he wished she had been a bit more specific.
“First of all, I kind of wish the reporter would have asked, are any of the defendants [more] orange than a tangerine?” Conway joked. “But it’s not helpful, it absolutely isn’t helpful and will give the defendants something to shoot at and something to complain about, but end of the day, I think this is just a comic relief, because first of all, the evidence is the evidence. This isn’t even the grand jury that is going to pass on the indictments. This is just, this was a grand jury designed to prepare a report.”
“It did prepare a report and what she told us, a few little interesting tidbits and hints there, wasn’t all that much in the grand scheme of things,” Conway added. “We could have surmised there were a number of people being indicted, and she said no major pllot twists. Well, okay, I don’t expect there to have been any major plot twists, and at the end of the day, you know, when these cases, a grand jury, secrecy is violated it usually doesn’t affect the trial because the trial end of the day is whether or not you prove guilt within a reasonable doubt in the greater case.”
READ MORE: Trump attacks US for offending Kim Jong Un with training exercises: ‘He feels threatened’
Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis will decide whether to present the evidence to a regular grand jury, which can issue indictments, and Conway thinks she has enough to bring charges.
“She has to present it to another grand jury, another grand jury has to vote on it, and I don’t think there’s any argument that the defendants have that they were prejudiced by this interview,” Conway said. “She didn’t release that much information. The fact of the matter is most of the evidence, 99 percent of the evidence we know about, we knew about already from the release of the Raffensperger tape and then the Jan. 6 hearings. There’s going to be no argument that the jury, the ultimate of decider of fact, is prejudiced in any way. Just no — there’s just nothing — it’s not going to help the defendants any.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
