RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Unpublished J6 Report Reveals Social Media Companies Allowed Right-Wing Activists to ‘Exploit’ Platforms in Weeks Before Attack
Contrary to the strongly-held position of many Republicans, social media platforms bowed to conservatives – especially then-President Donald Trump – allowing right-wing activists to exploit them in the run-up to the January 6, 2021 insurrection, according to an unpublished report by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
The 122-page report, filled with “stunning” details, was never published or released by the Committee, according to The Washington Post which first reported its existence, for fear of offending tech companies and Republicans. Committee members were “reluctant to dig into the roots of domestic extremism taking hold in the Republican Party,” the Post added.
“Some of what investigators uncovered in their interviews with employees of the platforms contradicts Republican claims that tech companies displayed a liberal bias in their moderation decisions — an allegation that has gained new attention recently as Musk has promoted a series of leaked internal communications known as the ‘Twitter Files.’ The transcripts indicate the reverse, with former Twitter employees describing how the company gave Trump special treatment,” The Post reveals.
One former employee told the Committee, “ … Twitter was terrified of the backlash they would get if they followed their own rules and applied them to Donald Trump.”
READ MORE: ‘Trump Hating Thug’: Ex-President Accuses Special Counsel Investigating Him of Running a ‘Gestapo Type Operation’
The Committee’s report appears to be a strong indictment of tech companies and social media platforms, especially Twitter.
“Congressional investigators found evidence that tech platforms — especially Twitter — failed to heed their own employees’ warnings about violent rhetoric on their platforms and bent their rules to avoid penalizing conservatives, particularly then-president Trump, out of fear of reprisals. The draft report details how most platforms did not take ‘dramatic’ steps to rein in extremist content until after the attack on the Capitol, despite clear red flags across the internet.”
As it turned out, Twitter employees raised a red flag in the weeks before the January 6 insurrection, warning the social media giant that was Donald Trump’s primary megaphone needed a “coordinated response plan.”
Anika Collier Navaroli, “one of the longest-tenured members of Twitter’s safety policy team,” and “a few others inside the company had worked to push executives to action long before Jan. 6,” The Post reports she told the Committee.
“In the week after the November 2020 election, she said, they began warning that tweets calling for civil unrest were multiplying. By Dec. 19, she said, Twitter staff had begun warning that discussions of civil unrest had centralized on Jan. 6 — the day that Trump had called his supporters to mass in Washington, saying it ‘will be wild!'”
“When asked by a committee staffer whether Twitter had adopted a ‘war footing,’ having seen the warnings, Collier Navaroli said her U.S. team had fewer than six people, and that ‘everybody was acting as if it was a regular day and nothing was going on.'”
READ MORE: ‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
In some ways the situation now is even worse.
“Under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter has laid off most of the team that reviewed tweets for abusive and inaccurate content and restored several prominent accounts that the company banned in the fallout from the Capitol attack, including Trump’s and that of his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn,” The Post reports. “Facebook, too, is considering allowing Trump back on its platform, a decision expected as early as next week.”
Musk has actually aided far-right extremism in at least three ways.
First, he has welcomed numerous previously-banned extremists back onto the platform. Second, the “Twitter verified” program has been opened up to almost anyone willing to pay $8 a month for the previously-coveted “blue check,” which once indicated the account is owned by who it says it is, and that the account owner is someone of political or other status and influence.
In November VICE reported, “Musk has welcomed neo-Nazis back onto the platform, engaged with them on his timeline, and posted multiple tweets that appeal directly to them.”
Musk also banned, at least temporarily, several prominent journalists and researchers. Among those permanently banned is Chad Loder. As The Intercept reported in November, Loder is “an antifascist researcher whose open-source investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot led to the identification and arrest of a masked Proud Boy who attacked police officers.” Earlier this month The Washington Post reported “Loder was banned from Twitter by an order from owner Elon Musk, according to a former employee who saw a screenshot of the notes accompanying the decision.”
The Post also reports on the massive amount of resources spent on the social media aspect of the Committee’s work, despite ultimately deciding to not publish its finding.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends First Moves as Governor: Bans on CRT, ‘Latinx,’ and ‘Indoctrinating Our Kids’
“The committee staffers who focused on social media and extremism — known within the committee as ‘Team Purple’ — spent more than a year sifting through tens of thousands of documents from multiple companies, interviewing social media company executives and former staffers, and analyzing thousands of posts. They sent a flurry of subpoenas to social media companies ranging from Facebook to fringe social networks including Gab and the chat platform Discord.”
Justin Hendrix, the editor of Tech Policy Press, notes that in March of 2021, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who served on the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, “published a compendium of social media statements from Republican objectors.”
Tech Policy Press reported on that “nearly 2,000 page document detailing public social media posts from 102 Congressional Republicans between November 3rd, 2020 and January 31st, 2021.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) used Martin Luther King Jr. Day to serve up a Christian bible-based Old Testament rant that both reserves “vengeance” for God while calling on House Republicans to take action.
“Vengeance is mine declares the Lord,” the far-right self-identified Christian nationalist congresswoman proclaimed from her official government Twitter account. “God will not let evil go unpunished.”
She then called on House Republicans, saying they “must do what is right for the American people and no longer serve the Uniparty and the Globalist agenda,” presumably equating the few remaining “moderate” Republicans with the entire Democratic caucus.
“America First!” Greene then cried.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
Monday is also the official start of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, known as “Davos,” named for the part of Switzerland where it is held annually. Davos is frequently targeted by the right as the “globalist agenda.” Its attendees include government, corporate, and culture leaders from around the world.
The Associated Press on Monday reported on the conspiracy theories fueled by the annual Davos conference.
Greene proceeded to spread some conspiracy theories of her own, including about President Joe Biden’s classified documents and Ukraine. She also retweeted a conspiracy theory from her personal Twitter account calling for the special counsel investigating ex-President Trump for his unlawful handling of classified documents to be “totally defunded.”
“Joe Biden enforcer Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ to go after President Trump,” she wrote, referring tot he Attorney General. “They want Trump in jail. It’s like they took a page out of Saddam Hussein’s playbook. Garland’s politically weaponized special counsel must be totally DEFUNDED.”
She did not call for the special counsel investigating President Biden’s handling of classified documents to be defunded.
READ MORE: Christian Nationalist Founder of Pastors for Trump ‘Pretty Sure’ Martin Luther King Would Have Been a ‘MAGA’ Republican
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Christian Nationalist Founder of Pastors for Trump ‘Pretty Sure’ Martin Luther King Would Have Been a ‘MAGA’ Republican
For over a decade Republicans have been trying to co-opt Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s popularity – although not his policies or beliefs.
On Monday, far-right wing Christian nationalist Jackson Lahmeyer, the founder of Pastors for Trump, which is working to get the ex-president re-elected, observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day by falsely claiming the civil rights icon who dedicated his life to battling racial discrimination and fighting for equality would have been a supporter of Donald Trump and his “MAGA” movement.
Lahmeyer tweeted a photoshopped image of Dr. King with a red “Make America Great Again” hat and offered these to support his false claim: “Under FBI Watch For Politics, Against Endless Foreign Wars, Judge Character Not Color Of Skin, Bible Believing Christian.”
READ MORE: George Santos Had ‘Business Relationship’ With Cousin of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch: Report
“Pretty sure if Dr. King were alive to today that he would be MAGA,” he tweeted.
?Under FBI Watch For Politics
?Against Endless Foreign Wars
?Judge Character Not Color Of Skin
?Bible Believing Christian
Pretty sure if Dr. King were alive to today that he would be MAGA ??
Happy MLK Day?? pic.twitter.com/BW0DNoSWgh
— Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) January 16, 2023
Lahmeyer tried to unseat U.S. Senator Jim Lankford (R-OK) in the GOP primary last year, but failed. He was endorsed by ex-Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. Flynn is now a Christian nationalist who has pledged an oath to QAnon. An Associated Press article puts him “at the center” of a “new movement based on conspiracies and Christian nationalism.”
Its’s awesome to have @GenFlynn back on Twitter ?? ? pic.twitter.com/6pC0KMP09B
— Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) January 7, 2023
Trump is “the best pro-Christian president we’ve had in my lifetime,” Lahmeyer, 31, has said, according to an in-depth profile last month by Rolling Stone. He noted, “In Oklahoma, we are now an abortion-free state — and that is thanks to President Donald Trump.”
Rolling Stone describes Lahmeyer’s church as both fundamentalist and End-Times, with Lahmeyer saying “we are at war in this country; it is a spiritual war between good and evil.”
READ MORE: ‘Doesn’t Feel Like Garland Was Sprinting’: Former Prosecutor Blasts AG For Taking 557 Days to Appoint Trump Special Counsel
“Charismatic Christians like Lahmeyer also hold that the realm of angels and demons is literal and — as the pastor puts it — ‘overlaps with our modern political world.’ In Lahmeyer’s depiction, ‘The spiritual realm is just as real as the physical realm that we see and feel and touch and hear.’ Lahmeyer insists that when ‘Lucifer was cast out of heaven, he took a third of the angels with him’ and that they’re ‘still here today.'”
Lahmeyer likens Democrats to the Devil.
“In the pastor’s with-us-or-against-us worldview the political left is infested with ‘Luciferians.’ As evidence, Lahmeyer points to Democratic support of abortion (which he calls ‘murdering babies inside their mother’s womb’); same-sex marriage; and the mainstream acceptance of trans identity. ‘The gender confusion that they’re pumping upon children,’ Lahmeyer claims, ‘that is Luciferian.'”
Image: Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson meets with Martin Luther King, Jr. in the White House Cabinet Room, March 18, 1966. Photo by Official White House photographer Yoichi Okamoto, via Wikimedia
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
It seemed to start Monday morning at 7:00 AM with an article at Bloomberg News: “US Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health Fears.”
The hyperbolic headline did not hold up well, especially after its author two days later posted a “breaking” tweet: “The chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves after commissioner Richard Trumka’s remarks ignited a political firestorm.”
But the damage had been done the moment the article hit social media, and Republicans grabbed onto it as an example of Biden administration and liberal extremism, despite the facts in the article showing that “more than 12% of current childhood asthma cases in the US can be attributed to gas stove use.”
In reality, this is not news. Studies going back decades have shown gas stoves can be harmful to your health, and your children’s health, especially when there’s inadequate ventilation.
“There is about 50 years of health studies showing that gas stoves are bad for our health, and the strongest evidence is on children and children’s asthma,” the co-author of the study cited by Bloomberg says.
READ MORE: Trump ‘Far Dumber and Immoral and Ignorant and Lazy’ Than Staffers Knew Before They Worked for Him: Report
Just one week ago Yahoo News reported similar findings: “Gas stoves have given 650,000 U.S. children asthma, study finds.”
Instead of exploding in anger as Republicans are doing, Democrats quietly took action based on the report.
“Last month, eight senators and 12 members of the House of Representatives, all Democrats, signed a letter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission to take action to protect consumers from gas stove pollution,” that Yahoo News report noted. “The letter did not call for banning gas stoves, but instead asking for regulation to require ventilation and performance standards to limit leakage. CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in a subsequent webinar that a ban on gas stoves would be a ‘real possibility.'”
That 650,000 children have asthma as a result of gas stoves had no discernible impact on conservatives or GOP lawmakers, who went on the warpath, just as they have with masks and vaccines to battle COVID-19, just as they have with countless other culture war conspiracies.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, the disgraced former White House Physician to the President who is now a Republican U.S. Congressman from Texas, was among the first to falsely claim Democrats are coming for your gas stoves.
“I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!” he tweeted on Tuesday.
READ MORE: New Texts Show Staffer Allegedly Groped by Matt Schlapp Contacted Friend in Real Time: CNN
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to his outburst, tweeting, “Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”
Jackson upped his anti-Biden assault.
“If that’s the case,” he tweeted, “the FIRST place they should ban gas stoves is at the White House! Biden can’t afford to lose ANY more of his cognitive abilities – he needs all the help he can get!!”
Many other Republicans have jumped on the pro-pollution bandwagon.
“Joe Biden is going after your gas stoves,” House Republican Caucus Chair Elise Stefanik of New York tweeted, which is provably false. “He is out-of-touch with hardworking Americans.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) weighed in, linking to an editorial from the right wing National Review.
“Imagine a world where all tortillas are heated in the microwave. We must take a stand against this insanity,” Congressman Garcia tweeted.
He vowed to use his powers as a lawmaker to protect gas stoves, adding, “I will be joining my colleagues this week to introduce legislation that stops this Stove War from happening.” Congressman Garcia’s spokesperson did not respond to an email requesting comment.
It’s important to note that the issue with gas stoves did not show up overnight. Just googling “gas stoves” turns up hundreds of articles, including one from 2014 from the federal government’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It offers nearly the same concerns as articles over the past week.
“Natural gas cooking appliances, which are used by a third of U.S. households, can contribute to poor indoor air quality, especially when used without an exhaust hood. Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and formaldehyde (HCHO), each of which can exacerbate various respiratory and other health ailments,” it reads.
READ MORE: McCarthy: Santos Will Get Committee Assignments Because He Hasn’t Been Criminally Charged
In fact, environmental, health, and consumer protections attorney and law professor Jack Lienke, the Regulatory Policy Director for NYU’s Institute for Policy Integrity, points to a 1986 report that warned of health hazards from gas stoves.
You: If gas stove emissions are so dangerous, why has the CPSC never worried about them before?
This 1986 report: pic.twitter.com/hbCPD7NDYa
— Jack Lienke (@jacklienke) January 11, 2023
GOP lawmakers nevertheless continued their fear-mongering.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Republican of Tennessee, a pharmacist and businesswoman, appeared unaware of the existence of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which unlike most actually reports directly to Congress and to the President.
“The federal government should never be powerful enough to come after your kitchen appliances,” Congresswoman Harshberger said.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, created by Congress 50 years ago in a law signed by then-President Richard Nixon, a Republican, literally comes after your kitchen appliances, and many other products, when they are deemed unsafe or harmful.
One lawmaker who is aware of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who declared his opposition to banning gas stoves – which, again, is not happening.
“This is a recipe for disaster,” Sen. Manchin wrote. “The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on.”
“If this is the greatest concern that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has for American consumers, I think we need to reevaluate the commission,” he threatened.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Wednesday night mocked conservatives’ lies about gas stoves.
.@chrislhayes: No, the woke mob is not coming for your gas stove. pic.twitter.com/cvTRjI1djM
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 12, 2023
