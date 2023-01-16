RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) used Martin Luther King Jr. Day to serve up a Christian bible-based Old Testament rant that both reserves “vengeance” for God while calling on House Republicans to take action.
“Vengeance is mine declares the Lord,” the far-right self-identified Christian nationalist congresswoman proclaimed from her official government Twitter account. “God will not let evil go unpunished.”
She then called on House Republicans, saying they “must do what is right for the American people and no longer serve the Uniparty and the Globalist agenda,” presumably equating the few remaining “moderate” Republicans with the entire Democratic caucus.
“America First!” Greene then cried.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
Monday is also the official start of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, known as “Davos,” named for the part of Switzerland where it is held annually. Davos is frequently targeted by the right as the “globalist agenda.” Its attendees include government, corporate, and culture leaders from around the world.
The Associated Press on Monday reported on the conspiracy theories fueled by the annual Davos conference.
Greene proceeded to spread some conspiracy theories of her own, including about President Joe Biden’s classified documents and Ukraine. She also retweeted a conspiracy theory from her personal Twitter account calling for the special counsel investigating ex-President Trump for his unlawful handling of classified documents to be “totally defunded.”
“Joe Biden enforcer Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ to go after President Trump,” she wrote, referring tot he Attorney General. “They want Trump in jail. It’s like they took a page out of Saddam Hussein’s playbook. Garland’s politically weaponized special counsel must be totally DEFUNDED.”
She did not call for the special counsel investigating President Biden’s handling of classified documents to be defunded.
READ MORE: Christian Nationalist Founder of Pastors for Trump ‘Pretty Sure’ Martin Luther King Would Have Been a ‘MAGA’ Republican
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Christian Nationalist Founder of Pastors for Trump ‘Pretty Sure’ Martin Luther King Would Have Been a ‘MAGA’ Republican
For over a decade Republicans have been trying to co-opt Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s popularity – although not his policies or beliefs.
On Monday, far-right wing Christian nationalist Jackson Lahmeyer, the founder of Pastors for Trump, which is working to get the ex-president re-elected, observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day by falsely claiming the civil rights icon who dedicated his life to battling racial discrimination and fighting for equality would have been a supporter of Donald Trump and his “MAGA” movement.
Lahmeyer tweeted a photoshopped image of Dr. King with a red “Make America Great Again” hat and offered these to support his false claim: “Under FBI Watch For Politics, Against Endless Foreign Wars, Judge Character Not Color Of Skin, Bible Believing Christian.”
READ MORE: George Santos Had ‘Business Relationship’ With Cousin of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch: Report
“Pretty sure if Dr. King were alive to today that he would be MAGA,” he tweeted.
?Under FBI Watch For Politics
?Against Endless Foreign Wars
?Judge Character Not Color Of Skin
?Bible Believing Christian
Pretty sure if Dr. King were alive to today that he would be MAGA ??
Happy MLK Day?? pic.twitter.com/BW0DNoSWgh
— Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) January 16, 2023
Lahmeyer tried to unseat U.S. Senator Jim Lankford (R-OK) in the GOP primary last year, but failed. He was endorsed by ex-Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. Flynn is now a Christian nationalist who has pledged an oath to QAnon. An Associated Press article puts him “at the center” of a “new movement based on conspiracies and Christian nationalism.”
Its’s awesome to have @GenFlynn back on Twitter ?? ? pic.twitter.com/6pC0KMP09B
— Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) January 7, 2023
Trump is “the best pro-Christian president we’ve had in my lifetime,” Lahmeyer, 31, has said, according to an in-depth profile last month by Rolling Stone. He noted, “In Oklahoma, we are now an abortion-free state — and that is thanks to President Donald Trump.”
Rolling Stone describes Lahmeyer’s church as both fundamentalist and End-Times, with Lahmeyer saying “we are at war in this country; it is a spiritual war between good and evil.”
READ MORE: ‘Doesn’t Feel Like Garland Was Sprinting’: Former Prosecutor Blasts AG For Taking 557 Days to Appoint Trump Special Counsel
“Charismatic Christians like Lahmeyer also hold that the realm of angels and demons is literal and — as the pastor puts it — ‘overlaps with our modern political world.’ In Lahmeyer’s depiction, ‘The spiritual realm is just as real as the physical realm that we see and feel and touch and hear.’ Lahmeyer insists that when ‘Lucifer was cast out of heaven, he took a third of the angels with him’ and that they’re ‘still here today.'”
Lahmeyer likens Democrats to the Devil.
“In the pastor’s with-us-or-against-us worldview the political left is infested with ‘Luciferians.’ As evidence, Lahmeyer points to Democratic support of abortion (which he calls ‘murdering babies inside their mother’s womb’); same-sex marriage; and the mainstream acceptance of trans identity. ‘The gender confusion that they’re pumping upon children,’ Lahmeyer claims, ‘that is Luciferian.'”
Image: Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson meets with Martin Luther King, Jr. in the White House Cabinet Room, March 18, 1966. Photo by Official White House photographer Yoichi Okamoto, via Wikimedia
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
It seemed to start Monday morning at 7:00 AM with an article at Bloomberg News: “US Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health Fears.”
The hyperbolic headline did not hold up well, especially after its author two days later posted a “breaking” tweet: “The chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves after commissioner Richard Trumka’s remarks ignited a political firestorm.”
But the damage had been done the moment the article hit social media, and Republicans grabbed onto it as an example of Biden administration and liberal extremism, despite the facts in the article showing that “more than 12% of current childhood asthma cases in the US can be attributed to gas stove use.”
In reality, this is not news. Studies going back decades have shown gas stoves can be harmful to your health, and your children’s health, especially when there’s inadequate ventilation.
“There is about 50 years of health studies showing that gas stoves are bad for our health, and the strongest evidence is on children and children’s asthma,” the co-author of the study cited by Bloomberg says.
READ MORE: Trump ‘Far Dumber and Immoral and Ignorant and Lazy’ Than Staffers Knew Before They Worked for Him: Report
Just one week ago Yahoo News reported similar findings: “Gas stoves have given 650,000 U.S. children asthma, study finds.”
Instead of exploding in anger as Republicans are doing, Democrats quietly took action based on the report.
“Last month, eight senators and 12 members of the House of Representatives, all Democrats, signed a letter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission to take action to protect consumers from gas stove pollution,” that Yahoo News report noted. “The letter did not call for banning gas stoves, but instead asking for regulation to require ventilation and performance standards to limit leakage. CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in a subsequent webinar that a ban on gas stoves would be a ‘real possibility.'”
That 650,000 children have asthma as a result of gas stoves had no discernible impact on conservatives or GOP lawmakers, who went on the warpath, just as they have with masks and vaccines to battle COVID-19, just as they have with countless other culture war conspiracies.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, the disgraced former White House Physician to the President who is now a Republican U.S. Congressman from Texas, was among the first to falsely claim Democrats are coming for your gas stoves.
“I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!” he tweeted on Tuesday.
READ MORE: New Texts Show Staffer Allegedly Groped by Matt Schlapp Contacted Friend in Real Time: CNN
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to his outburst, tweeting, “Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”
Jackson upped his anti-Biden assault.
“If that’s the case,” he tweeted, “the FIRST place they should ban gas stoves is at the White House! Biden can’t afford to lose ANY more of his cognitive abilities – he needs all the help he can get!!”
Many other Republicans have jumped on the pro-pollution bandwagon.
“Joe Biden is going after your gas stoves,” House Republican Caucus Chair Elise Stefanik of New York tweeted, which is provably false. “He is out-of-touch with hardworking Americans.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) weighed in, linking to an editorial from the right wing National Review.
“Imagine a world where all tortillas are heated in the microwave. We must take a stand against this insanity,” Congressman Garcia tweeted.
He vowed to use his powers as a lawmaker to protect gas stoves, adding, “I will be joining my colleagues this week to introduce legislation that stops this Stove War from happening.” Congressman Garcia’s spokesperson did not respond to an email requesting comment.
It’s important to note that the issue with gas stoves did not show up overnight. Just googling “gas stoves” turns up hundreds of articles, including one from 2014 from the federal government’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It offers nearly the same concerns as articles over the past week.
“Natural gas cooking appliances, which are used by a third of U.S. households, can contribute to poor indoor air quality, especially when used without an exhaust hood. Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and formaldehyde (HCHO), each of which can exacerbate various respiratory and other health ailments,” it reads.
READ MORE: McCarthy: Santos Will Get Committee Assignments Because He Hasn’t Been Criminally Charged
In fact, environmental, health, and consumer protections attorney and law professor Jack Lienke, the Regulatory Policy Director for NYU’s Institute for Policy Integrity, points to a 1986 report that warned of health hazards from gas stoves.
You: If gas stove emissions are so dangerous, why has the CPSC never worried about them before?
This 1986 report: pic.twitter.com/hbCPD7NDYa
— Jack Lienke (@jacklienke) January 11, 2023
GOP lawmakers nevertheless continued their fear-mongering.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Republican of Tennessee, a pharmacist and businesswoman, appeared unaware of the existence of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which unlike most actually reports directly to Congress and to the President.
“The federal government should never be powerful enough to come after your kitchen appliances,” Congresswoman Harshberger said.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, created by Congress 50 years ago in a law signed by then-President Richard Nixon, a Republican, literally comes after your kitchen appliances, and many other products, when they are deemed unsafe or harmful.
One lawmaker who is aware of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who declared his opposition to banning gas stoves – which, again, is not happening.
“This is a recipe for disaster,” Sen. Manchin wrote. “The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on.”
“If this is the greatest concern that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has for American consumers, I think we need to reevaluate the commission,” he threatened.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Wednesday night mocked conservatives’ lies about gas stoves.
.@chrislhayes: No, the woke mob is not coming for your gas stove. pic.twitter.com/cvTRjI1djM
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 12, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is ‘Compromised’
U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee is repeatedly pushing a baseless narrative that President Joe Biden, who has served his nation for 50 years, is “compromised.”
Chairman Comer, who has promoted the false theory of fraud in the 2020 election, blaming alleged “troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties” on Democrats, has been regularly criticized. He was deemed “a fundamentally unserious, dishonest, laughable caricature,” by Democratic strategist Sam Cornale on Wednesday, and mocked by The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank last year.
“In interviews with Fox News and other public pronouncements, Comer has alleged that the president’s son is responsible for just about everything,” Milbank wrote last year. “Why is fentanyl flowing into the United States? Hunter Biden. Why is President Biden pushing electric vehicles? Hunter Biden. Why isn’t the president tougher on Russian oligarchs? Hunter Biden. Why isn’t the administration pinning the pandemic on a Wuhan lab leak and battling China over currency manipulation? Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden. Why did the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord? Hunter Biden.”
On Tuesday, Fox News’ Sean Hannity led a highly-criticized interview with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, and Oversight Chair James Comer that was shockingly filmed inside the U.S. House of Representatives.
READ MORE: ‘The Deep State’ Wants to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’ Warns GOP Congressman in Conspiracy-Laden Rant (Video)
New York University Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on fascism and authoritarian leaders, responded by declaring, “Americans, I give you…President Murdoch and the coronation of Fox News as state media.”
Hannity and the top Republicans were surrounded by dozens of House Republicans, sitting quietly, as the Fox News personality promoted their talking points.
Sean Hannity broadcasting from your United States House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/ZfQniYXs5X
— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 11, 2023
In addition to posting video, journalist Matt Laslo tweeted, “Hannity noted *to the lawmakers* (who are obediently sitting and saying nothing which is WILD) that many of the lawmakers in attendance might not make it on TV tonight but they gave up an hour to support the Speaker.”
But Chairman Comer made news for two remarks (both seen in the clip below): calling Ukraine – which is fighting to protect democracy in Europe and thus around the globe – an “adversary” of the United States, and strongly suggesting President Joe Biden is “compromised.”
READ MORE: Watch: Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against George Santos After GOP Leadership Calls It an ‘Internal’ Matter
“You know there’s a pattern here with Communist China, with Ukraine, with Russia, with our adversaries across the world,” he told Hannity. “And you look at the bad decisions that Joe Biden makes and this White House makes every day that has a detrimental effect on every American – you wonder, is this President compromised?”
James Comer includes Ukraine in his list of US “adversaries across the world” pic.twitter.com/b9ZkK7tCcx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2023
Hannity himself has promoted the baseless claim that President Biden may be “compromised.”
In a December interview with Comer, Hannity, known to have had nightly conversations advising Donald Trump when he was president, concluded with this question: “Do you believe it’s possible Joe Biden is compromised by Russia and China?” Comer dutifully replied, “I fear that he is.”
That word, “compromised,” is now being used by Comer and his fellow House Republicans repeatedly against President Biden – and his family.
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, a former policy advisor to an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and an alleged co-founder of the Stop the Steal movement, called President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Hunter Biden, “compromised” – while making false claims about classified documents (and the Biden think tank) that were immediately handed over to the National Archives.
On Wednesday, Chairman Comer again baselessly used the word “compromised” against President Biden.
“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s involvement in his family’s foreign business practices and international influence peddling schemes,” Chairman Comer wrote in an official letter published by ABC News, to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, making an unsubstantiated clam as if it were fact.
“The Committee is investigating President Biden’s knowledge of and role in these schemes to assess whether he has compromised our national security at the expense of the American people,” Comer wrote.
ABC News adds that Comer “called the Biden probe a ‘top priority for House Republicans during the 118th Congress.'”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
“The American people must know the extent of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s shady business deals and if these deals threaten national security and his decision-making as president,” Comer told ABC.
Comer wasn’t done using the “compromised” word against President Biden.
“In a letter to the White House counsel today,” Politico on Wednesday reported, “new Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said the committee ‘is concerned that President Biden has compromised (intelligence) sources and methods with his own mishandling of classified documents.'”
Chairman Comer has even set up a microsite on the House Oversight Committee’s website, titled, “Biden Family Investigation.”
On it, he alleges, “If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security.”
Donald Trump’s tax returns show numerous foreign bank accounts, including in China, and there were reports of real estate deals in foreign countries while he was president, but Republicans ignored that.
“Two years into his presidency,” OpenSecrets reported in 2019, “Donald Trump continues to make money from properties and licensing deals in nearly two dozen countries around the world, fanning the flames of concerns that the Trump administration is subject to unprecedented levels of foreign influence.”
“Trump continued to hold more than $130 million in foreign assets in a revocable trust as his second year in office came to a close, according to OpenSecrets’ analysis of the president’s most recent annual personal financial disclosure released by the Office of Government Ethics last month,” the website, which tracks money in politics, noted. “Trump’s business entanglements continue to leave him with positions, assets, trademarks and other business interests in more than 30 countries.”
In November of last year, CNN reported, “The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Meltdown During His Sexual Assault Deposition Earned Him a Lawyer’s Rebuke
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM14 hours ago
Christian Nationalist Founder of Pastors for Trump ‘Pretty Sure’ Martin Luther King Would Have Been a ‘MAGA’ Republican
- News2 days ago
Kevin McCarthy Vows to Release All Jan. 6 Info ‘Exactly’ in Style of Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’
- News17 hours ago
George Santos Had ‘Business Relationship’ With Cousin of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM12 hours ago
‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
- News10 hours ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends First Moves as Governor: Bans on CRT, ‘Latinx,’ and ‘Indoctrinating Our Kids’
- News8 hours ago
‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
- 'STOLLEN'7 hours ago
‘Trump Hating Thug’: Ex-President Accuses Special Counsel Investigating Him of Running a ‘Gestapo Type Operation’